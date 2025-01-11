Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
47 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Julie Stewart; Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development; Delta Air Lines Inc

Edward Bastian; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Delta Air Lines Inc

Glen Hauenstein; President; Delta Air Lines Inc

Daniel Janki; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Delta Air Lines Inc

Peter Carter; Executive Vice President - External Affairs; Delta Air Lines Inc

Catherine O'Brien; Analyst; The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Brandon Oglenski; Analyst; Barclays Plc

Conor Cunningham; Analyst; Melius Research LLC

Thomas Fitzgerald; Analyst; TD Cowen

Jamie Baker; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duane Pfennigwerth; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Shannon Doherty; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Ravi Shanker; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Andrew Didora; Analyst; BofA Global Research

David Vernon; Analyst; Bernstein Institutional Services LLC

Savanthi Syth; Analyst; Raymond James

Sheila Kahyaoglu; Analyst; Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Leslie Josephs; Media; CNBC

Alison Sider; Media; The Wall Street Journal

Mary Schlangenstein; Media; Bloomberg News

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Delta Air Lines December quarter and full year 2024 financial results conference call. My name is Matthew, and I will be your coordinator. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Julie Stewart, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Julie Stewart

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our December quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. Joining us from Atlanta today are our CEO, Ed Bastian; our President, Glen Hauenstein; and our CFO, Dan Janki. Ed will open the call with an overview of Delta's performance and strategy. Glen will provide an update on the revenue environment, and Dan will discuss costs and our balance sheet.
After the prepared remarks, we'll take analyst questions. We ask you, please limit yourself to one question and a brief follow up so we can get to as many of you as possible. And after the analyst Q&A, we'll move to our media questions.
As a reminder, today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause such differences are described in Delta's SEC filings. We'll also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, and all results exclude special items unless otherwise noted. You can find a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures on the Investor Relations page at ir.delta.com.
And with that, I'll turn the call over to Ed.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories