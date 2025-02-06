Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Dayforce Inc Earnings Call
Participants

David Niederman; Vice President of Investor Relations; Dayforce Inc

David Ossip; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Dayforce Inc

Jeremy Johnson; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Dayforce Inc

Steve Holdridge; President, Chief Operating Officer; Dayforce Inc

Joe Korngiebel; Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer; Dayforce Inc

Siti Panigrahi; Analyst; Mizuho Securities USA

Mark Murphy; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Raimo Lenschow; Analyst; Barclays

Mark Marcon; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Samad Samana; Analyst; Jefferies

Scott Berg; Analyst; Needham & Company Inc.

Steven Enders; Analyst; Citi

Kevin McVeigh; Analyst; UBS Equities

Alex Zukin; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Brad Reback; Analyst; Stifel

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Dayforce's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host David Niederman, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

David Niederman

Thank you for joining and welcome to the Dayforce fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm David Niederman, Vice President, Investor Relations. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and a question and answer session will follow our opening remarks.
Joining me on the call today are CEO David Ossip; and CFO Jeremy Johnson. We also have Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer Joe Korngiebel; and our President and COO, Steve Holdridge, available for Q&A.
Before I hand the call over to David, I want to remind everyone that our commentary may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Dayforce's results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations.
A description of some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as the cautionary statements in our filings. Additionally, over the course of this call, we'll reference non-GAAP measures to describe our performance.
Please review our earnings press release and filings with the SEC for a rationale behind the use of non-GAAP measures and for a full reconciliation of these GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. These documents, in addition to a replay of this call and also a transcript will be available on the Dayforce investor relations website.
And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to David.

