Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Danaher Corp Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
37 min read

In This Article:

Participants

John Bedford; Vice President - Investor Relations; Danaher Corp

Rainer Blair; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Danaher Corp

Matt McGrew; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Danaher Corp

Jack Meehan; Analyst; Nephron Research

Michael Ryskin; Analyst; Bank of America Securities

Scott Davis; Analyst; Melius Research

Dan Brennan; Analyst; TD Cowen

Douglas Schenkel; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Vijay Kumar; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Rachel Vatnsdal Olson; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co

Presentation

Operator

My name is Madison, and I will be your conference facilitator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Danaher Corporation's fourth quarter 2024 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Bedford, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Bedford, you may begin your conference.

John Bedford

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call. With us today are Rainer Blair, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt McGrew, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
I'd like to point out that our earnings release, the slide presentation supplementing today's call, the reconciliations and other information required by SEC Regulation G and a note containing details of historical and anticipated future financial performance are all available on the Investors section of our website, www.danaher.com, under the heading Quarterly Earnings.
The audio portion of this call will be archived on the Investors section of our website later today under the heading Events and Presentations and will remain archived until our next quarterly call. A replay of this call will also be available until February 12, 2025.
During the presentation, we will describe certain of the more significant factors that impacted year-over-year performance. The supplemental materials describe additional factors that impacted year-over-year performance. Unless otherwise noted, all references in these remarks and supplemental materials to company-specific financial metrics relate to results from continuing operations and relate to the fourth quarter of 2024, and all references to period-to-period increases or decreases in financial metrics are year-over-year. We may also describe certain products and devices which have applications submitted and pending for certain regulatory approvals or are available only in certain markets.
During the call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our SEC filings, and actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Rainer.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories