Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Crane Co Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
30 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Allison Poliniak-Cusic; Vice President, Investor Relations; Crane Co

Max Mitchell; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Crane Co

Alejandro Alcala; Executive Vice President; Crane Co

Richard Maue; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Crane Co

Nathan Jones; Analyst; Stifel Nicolaus & Company

Matt Summerville; Analyst; DA Davidson & Co

Jordan Lyonnais; Analyst; BofA Securities

Justin Ages; Analyst; CJS Securities

Tony Bancroft; Analyst; Gabelli Funds

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the Crane Company fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Allison Poliniak, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Allison Poliniak-Cusic

Thank you, Shelby, and good day, everyone. Welcome to our fourth-quarter 2024 earnings release conference call. On our call this morning, we have Max Mitchell, our Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Alex Alcala, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Rich Maue, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; along with Jason Feldman, Senior Vice President, Treasury, Tax, and Investor Relations, who is also on for Q&A.
We will start off our call with a few prepared remarks from Max, Alex, and Rich, after which we will respond to questions. And just a reminder, the comments we make on this call will include some forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language at the bottom of our earnings release and also in our annual report, 10-K, and subsequent filings pertaining to forward-looking statements.
Also during the call, we will be using some non-GAAP numbers which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP numbers and tables at the end of our press release and accompanying slide presentation, both of which are available on our website at www.craneco.com in the Investor Relations section.
Now let me turn the call over to Max.

Max Mitchell

Thank you, Allison. Thanks, everyone, for joining the call today.
Well, a strong close in Q4 to another excellent year with results nicely outperforming our expectations. But before we dive into the results, I would like to touch on a few recent announcements. First, I want to acknowledge Alex Alcala who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer back in December and who is joining us for the call this morning and moving forward.
Many of you already know him from the 12 years he has been part of the team, but for those that do not, Alex has been an instrumental partner to me as we have strategically transformed Crane's portfolio into a higher growth, higher margin, and higher return business. Alex has demonstrated his strategic and operational capabilities in a number of roles at Crane, first, as President of our pumps and systems business, then as President of our process valve business, followed by roles as senior Vice President for the process flow technology segment, and as executive Vice President, managing all of our post separation segments and regional teams.
His appointment as COO gives me further capacity to focus my attention on accelerating Crane's growth through strategy deployment and strategic acquisitions. Congratulations, Alex, and thank you for all you do in being Crane and driving results with the team.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories