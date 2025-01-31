Q4 2024 Comcast Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.

Marci Ryvicker

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone. Joining us on today's call are Brian Roberts; Mike Cavanagh; Jason Armstrong; and Dave Watson. I will now refer you to slide 2 of the presentation accompanying this call, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website, and which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. This conference call may include forward-looking statements, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.
In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K and trending schedule issued earlier this morning for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Cavanagh

Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us. We are very proud that the company produced record revenue of $124 billion and record adjusted EBITDA of $38 billion in 2024.
In addition, we grew adjusted EPS by 9% and generated substantial free cash flow of $12.5 billion. This is despite the intense competition and strategic challenges that we faced across our businesses. And in our residential connectivity business, in particular, broadband revenue grew 3% for the year and convergence revenue, which we define as domestic broadband and wireless revenue, grew nearly 5%, which is among the best performance across the converged players despite our incumbent status in broadband and as we faced continued overbuilding fixed wireless expansion, and the challenges associated with the end of the ACP program.
As you've already seen in our earnings release net broadband subscriber additions were negative 139,000 in the fourth quarter, which is disappointing and worse than what we indicated in early December. Dave will discuss in more detail when we get to Q&A but in short, competitive conditions remain intense, dynamic, and varied across our footprint and customer segments. And we see no signs of this changing in the near term.
Dave is not sitting still in this environment, and he will discuss later in the call, the actions that his team has underway.
But let me be clear that all of us continue to strongly believe in the long-term opportunity for our connectivity business despite the need to adjust to the ever-evolving competitive environment. Zooming back out in 2024, we made substantial progress in each of our six growth businesses.
To run through each one briefly, first, residential domestic broadband revenue grew 3% as I just mentioned.
Second, in wireless, revenue grew at a mid-teens rate, and we added another 1.2 million lines taking us to 7.8 million as of year-end and to 12% penetration of our broadband customer base.
Third, we delivered strong results in business services growing revenue and EBITDA at mid-single digit rates. And we continue to identify new growth opportunities like our recently announced plans to acquire Nitel, which will enhance our capabilities to serve multisite enterprise and midmarket businesses.
Today, Comcast business is nearly $10 billion in revenue and a $60 billion addressable market in the US.
Fourth, in streaming, we achieved a $1 billion improvement in Peacock EBITDA losses and delivered on the promise of streaming with the excellent execution of the Paris Olympics.
Fifth is our studio business where we ranked second in global box office, making it the third year in a row where we've been either number one or number two and our TV studios ended the broadcast season with more top 10 series than any other studio.
And finally, in our destinations and experiences business, we finished the year strong across our parks globally after having experienced some temporary headwinds in the middle of the year. Our team stayed hard at work preparing for the opening of Epic Universe in May of this year.
Now turning to 2025, our plans call for us to make progress on all of these fronts again. But let me highlight two areas for deeper commentary.
First is Dave's action plan behind the commitment to drive continued growth in broadband and convergence revenue. We will lean into wireless more than ever before. We are the challenger in a market that is 2.5 times the size of broadband with a capital light strategy that does not require network tradeoffs.
Wireless is a meaningful differentiator as our converged offers provide great savings to the consumer. And so, you will see us shift our strategy to package mobile with more of our higher tier broadband products both for new and many of our existing customers.
In addition, we will be capitalizing on our broadband and Wi-Fi network capabilities by automatically boosting the speeds of Xfinity Mobile customers by up to one gig whenever they connect to our 23 million Wi-Fi hotspots, which is the largest and fastest Wi-Fi network in North America.
Next is our world class broadband network which consistently delivers peak performance even as internet traffic increases at double digit rates. This fall alone we saw NFL streaming and large game downloads drive the biggest consumption in internet history. These trends play to our strengths as we have the best path to deliver data in the most cost-efficient way over the long term.
So a top priority is driving our broadband network upgrade that will ultimately deliver multi gigabit symmetrical speeds across every market we serve and incorporate AI throughout our entire network. [Project Genesys], as we call it, is making great progress today. Over 50% of our network is fully virtualized and we will reach about 70% by the end of this year.
Now that we are more than halfway through, we will be introducing new pricing and packaging in the upgraded markets in the coming months that will bundle wireless and internet with faster upload speeds and simplified all in pricing with the goal of removing points of friction with our customers.
Finally, we are creating new products designed to appeal to our key customer segments and provide more flexibility with attractive pricing. One example is our sports and news TV package announced just last week that combines the best linear networks along with Peacock at a price that is competitive against virtual MVPDs.
We know sports fans want and need great broadband and we will continue to look for packages like these to sell more Xfinity Internet and to lower churn for existing subscribers which together increase customer lifetime value.
Helping Dave across all of these priorities will be Steve Croney, who in the past month was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Connectivity & Platforms. His areas of responsibility are Comcasts' residential and commercial businesses including product strategy, sales and marketing, customer experience, field operations, and data analytics. Steve will serve as a catalyst as we push even harder for progress across the range of initiatives I just laid out.
Now moving to content and experiences. The big news of the fourth quarter was our decision to spin off a strong portfolio of cable television networks and digital assets to our shareholders in a tax-free transaction that we estimate will be completed at the end of the year.
Earlier this month, we announced key appointments to the future senior leadership team for this new company with Mark Lazarus as CEO and Anand Kini as CFO and Chief Operating Officer. As a well-capitalized independent company with a focused management team and strong portfolio of news, sports, and genre-based entertainment, SpinCo will be well positioned to lead in the changing cable and digital media landscape.
Importantly, the creation of SpinCo will be a positive catalyst for what I've been calling future NBCUniversal.
First, let me define what that looks like. When we announced SpinCo in November, we also announced the restructuring of the remaining NBCU media businesses which will operate together and consist of the NBC broadcast network with NBC Sports, which is the home of the NFL, the Olympics, the Premier League, NASCAR, golf, and later this year, the NBA, and Bravo, which is a leader in reality television and home of beloved franchises including the Real Housewives and Below Deck. Together NBC and Bravo reach 100 million US households each month and help power Peacock.
Then there's Peacock itself, which in four years has built a base of 36 million subscribers and integrates original programming, universal films, and exclusive sports and news, as well as NBC news, the leading news organization in the United States, plus Telemundo, America's number one Spanish language content powerhouse and our local stations.
With our media business now focused on streaming and broadcast alongside our growing studios and destinations and experiences businesses, the future NBCU will continue to be one of the largest media companies in the world with nearly $40 billion in annual revenue.
NBCU will be on a growth trajectory fueled by our world class content technology, IP, properties, and talent, all working in concert with each other as an integrated media company. Our extraordinary parks business and industry leading film and TV studios are already positioned for long term success.
Theme parks will be supercharged by the opening of Epic Universe, the most technologically advanced theme park ever. And just last week, our film studio earned a total of 25 Oscar nominations, the most in the studio's history. This is on the heels of a hugely successful run for Wicked, which had over $700 million at the global box office has become the highest grossing film based on a Broadway musical.
So to wrap up, I want to reiterate the confidence that our entire management team has in our business, allowing us to again raise our dividend by a healthy $0.08 per share. Through our dividend payments and share repurchases, we have now returned more than $55 billion to shareholders since 2021 when we resumed our buyback program.
And while we've demonstrated our commitment to returning capital shareholders, we've been transparent that our first priority is to reinvest to set ourselves up for revenue growth. And we've done so consistently across six key growth drivers. We expect this formula to guide us in 2025 and the years ahead.
Before I turn it over to Jason, I'd like to close by saying that our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires. I am in awe of the first responders and others on the frontlines and grateful to our news teams on the ground covering this tragedy and sharing vital information as well as the operations teams and everyone in the community who have rallied to support people in this difficult time.
Jason over to you.

