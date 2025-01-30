Q4 2024 Central Pacific Financial Corp Earnings Call

Dayna Matsumoto; Group SVP, Director, Finance and Accounting; Central Pacific Financial Corp

Thank you, Dustin, and thank you all for joining us as we review the financial results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 for Central Pacific Financial Corp.

With me this morning are Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Morimoto, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Ralph Mesick, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer; and Anna Hu, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Thank you, Dayna, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp and we are pleased to share our latest updates and results with you in the fourth quarter through our team's strong execution and diligent oversight, we once again achieved meaningful NIM expansion and core deposit growth.

At the same time, we continue to maintain strong liquidity, asset quality and capital positions. In the fourth quarter, we began to see loan opportunities pick up, and we are on track for growth in 2025. We completed an investing portfolio repositioning in the fourth quarter, which impacted our current quarter results but will lead to significant income accretion in 2025 and beyond.

David will cover this transaction in more detail shortly. Overall, we had a strong year in 2024, and I'm proud of our team's accomplishments. We are entering 2025 with confidence and optimism for another strong year. Let me next provide an update on the Hawaii market.

Overall, the economy continues to expand at a modest base and remains resilient. We continue to see significant strength in construction and military spending, while the tourism sector is expected to slightly improve in 2025.

The Hawaii construction industry continues to grow and is being led by residential and government construction. The total value of construction in 2024 based on the first half of the year annualized will exceed $13 billion, a meaningful increase from the prior year's high of $11.8 billion.

Construction payroll jobs reached 43,000 in October 2024, a new record for Hawaii. In the area of tourism, in the month of November 2024, total statewide visitor arrivals were up 5.3% and visitor spending was up 2% from the prior year. This was the fourth consecutive month with year-over-year growth in both visitor arrivals and spending.

The recovery of visitors from Japan continues to be slow, but fortunately, was offset by stronger US visitor arrivals. At this point, we are uncertain what the impact on visitor arrivals will be from the LA wildfires, but we continue to pray for the people of Southern California impacted by this tragedy.

Mali's recovery and rebuilding continues but will be a long process. The good news is that Mali has regained more than half of the jobs lost to the 2023 wildfires. However, visitor arrivals and holiday needs continue to be challenges. Rebuilding efforts will provide a boosted economy over time and the state remains committed to supporting Mali building a stronger island for the future.

Hawaii statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained very low at 3% in December and continue to outperform the national unemployment rate of 4.1%. Hawaii real estate values remained strong and ended 2024 very high. The Oahu median and single-family home price was $1.05 million in the month of December, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Home sales for the month were up 25.3% for single-family homes and up 18.8% for condos compared to the prior year.

On inventories generally are increasing, and we anticipate that the positive momentum will continue into 2025. Overall, while economic uncertainty exists. Hawaii's economy has proven to be resilient and is positioned to continue to modestly grow in 2025, which would translate to increased growth opportunities for Central Pacific as well.

Thank you, Arnold. Turning to our earnings results. Net income for the fourth quarter was $11.3 million or $0.42 per diluted share. As Arnold noted, our results were impacted by an investment portfolio repositioning completed in the fourth quarter. We sold $106.5 million in securities and recognized a pretax loss of $9.9 million.

The proceeds will be invested in current market yields, which were approximately 280 basis points higher than the yields on the securities sold. The transaction is projected to increase prospective annualized net interest income by $2.7 million and net interest margin by [4 basis points]. Excluding the investment securities loss, adjusted fourth quarter net income was $19 million or $0.70 per diluted share.

For the full year 2024, net income was $53.4 million or $1.97 per diluted share. Excluding the investment securities loss in the fourth quarter and the strategic opportunity expenses in the third quarter, adjusted full year 2024 net income was $63.4 million or $2.34 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter, the pace of our loan portfolio declined slowed with a sequential quarter increase of $9.8 million or 0.2%.

Our loan pipeline and demand have increased in recent months, and we believe we are positioned to produce net loan growth in 2025. Our total deposit portfolio grew by $61 million, which included core deposit growth of $74.2 million, offset by a lower reliance on government CEs. The deposit mix again shifted favorably with demand deposits increasing by $50.9 million in the fourth quarter.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter was $55.8 million an increase by $1.9 million from the prior quarter. The net interest margin was 3.17%, up 10 basis points on a sequential quarter basis. Total cost of deposits decreased by 11 basis points to 1.21% in the fourth quarter.

The net interest income and NIM expansion were primarily driven by a reduction in our funding costs while earning asset yields remain fairly stable. A reflection of our disciplined approach to pricing and spread management.

Other operating income for the quarter was $2.6 million and was impacted by the investment repositioning loss of $9.9 million. The adjusted other operating income, excluding the loss was $12.5 million. Other operating expense totaled $44.2 million in the fourth quarter and reflects the decline from the third quarter, which included the $3.1 million expenses related to the strategic opportunity.

Additionally, fourth quarter expenses included a $1.4 million impairment charge on intangible assets. The intangible assets were related to the 12 fintech apps that the company developed in 2022. Our effective tax rate was 15.4% in the fourth quarter and benefited from a true to low-income housing tax credits.

We believe the effective tax rate will be in the 21% to 23% range going forward, which is more consistent with historical trends. We did not repurchase any shares in the fourth quarter. Our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, an increase of $0.01 or 3.8% from the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on March 17 to shareholders of record on February 28.

Additionally, our Board approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $30 million in 2025. The increase in the dividend and share repurchase authorization reflects our strengthening outlook for earnings and capital.

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Our bank continues to enjoy strong asset quality and acceptable credit costs in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million or 29 basis points on annualized average loans. This represents a 2-basis point increase from the prior quarter.

The increase came from losses on two credits in the C&I segment totaling $600,000. These losses were attributed to idiosyncratic events and excluding them, net charge-offs for the fourth quarter would have declined to $3.2 million.

We continue to see consumer net charge-offs trend lower this quarter. Nonperforming assets were $11 million or 15 basis points of total assets at quarter end. A slight decrease in the prior quarter. The accounts due loans 90 days plus or just 1 basis point of total loans and the level of criticized loans remained flat at 62 basis points. Our allowance for credit loss was $59.2 million or 1.11% of outstanding loans.

In the fourth quarter, our provision expense was $800,000. In the quarter, we added $1.4 million to the allowance, with that increase partly offset by a reduction of $600,000 in the amount reserve for unfunded commitment. Supporting the allowance, we hold a strong level of capital. Total risk-based capital was a healthy 15.4% and at the end of the fourth quarter.

This provides a meaningful capital cushion above regulatory thresholds for a well-capitalized bank. As highlighted in the presentation, the loan portfolio as of quarter end was balanced and diversified across customer, product, industry, collateral type, and geography with no outsized exposures in higher-risk segments.

I should note that there are none of the loans secured by properties in Southern California were in areas impacted by the recent wildfires. Finally, I want to share that Central Pacific Bank recently became a set member bank effective January 24, 2025. With this, our primary bank regulator changed from the FDIC to the FRB. We believe this reflects a natural step as we continue to position the bank for future growth.

Thank you, Ralph. In summary, we had a solid fourth quarter and 2024 year. We are excited for the outlook in 2025 and our focus on supporting our clients and the community in driving value to our shareholders. Thank you for your continued support and confidence in our organization. At this time, we will be happy to address any questions you may have. Thank you.

I just wanted to follow up on your comments here in the prepared remarks, you talked about loan growth opportunities picking up. That's extremely encouraging. I was hoping you could expand on that. How much of that is increased activity from your bankers in just being proactive versus increased demand? And just hoping you could touch on sentiment, where you're seeing the most opportunity -- and just how you think about organic growth this year?

Arnold Martines

Yeah. Thanks, David. This is Arnold. Yeah, you're right. We did -- we are optimistic about loan growth -- we saw pickup loan growth in the fourth quarter, and we believe that momentum is going to continue to 2025. Our pipeline for Q1 is very healthy.

I think our team has been very proactive in being out there in the market. We've also recently added additional lending team members from within the market. that we believe will augment the overall growth plans for this year. So yeah, so Dave, we're pretty optimistic about 2025.

Could you just -- I mean, that's great. So how do you think about the pacing growth? What do you see some of the key drivers of that?

Arnold Martines

So yeah, we will see growth in the commercial and the commercial real estate segments. That's where we see a fairly healthy demand. and that's going to translate primarily for the growth that we're going to see. We're doing some consumer purchases on the auto side. But primarily, the growth is going to come from organic growth from C&I and from CRE.

Okay. And then on the other side of the coin, your deposit performance is extremely impressive to see NIB growth at that pace is definitely the exception to the rule. Where are you seeing opportunity to drive that growth? And then just touching on the competitive landscape for deposits, client reception to reduce deposit costs? Just kind of curious what you're seeing on that side.

Arnold Martines

I'm going to turn the call over to David. David can respond to your question on deposits.

David Morimoto

David, we likewise, we're very pleased with the team's performance on deposits. being able to grow core deposits while also reducing overall total deposit costs was a great outcome. One thing to note on the more water, especially in the DDA growth area, -- we did benefit from some seasonal DDA deposits.

So in the fourth quarter, totaling roughly $40 million. But other than that, it's been a lot of blocking attacking. The teams have been doing a great job of utilizing our market position. and we've been able to move some new relationships to CPB. Bottom line, we're very pleased with the increase in core deposits and a level basis points decrease in total deposit costs.

That's terrific. And just last one for me. How do you think about expenses? Obviously, we've got a pretty decent visibility into an improving NII trajectory. With growth potentially accelerating margin expansion, how much of that do you think flows to the bottom line? Are you contemplating potentially accelerating some investments to further support growth? Or just kind of curious how you think about expenses and potential positive operating leverage.

David Morimoto

Yes. That's the objective. That's always been our objective right it is a positive operating leverage, and we're going to see it in 2025. On the OE side, I think the near-term guidance is probably a 42.5% to 43.5% range. I think if you run that through for the year, I think it's a slight increase to normalized 2025. But we do -- we will grow revenues faster than expenses.

Just a question around the margin here. Obviously, some great expansion in the quarter, the performance there. And you spoke in the past about maybe the longer-term range being, call it, between like [280 and 330]. But with the expansion of your saw and the benefit from the securities repositioning, I mean do you think you get above 330 here later on this year?

David Morimoto

Yeah. Drew, it's David. Yeah, we're cautiously optimistic that, that range will be proven conservative. We're very pleased, our second consecutive quarter of greater than 3.5% sequential quarter NII increase. and second consecutive quarter of 10 basis points of an expansion. And the jumping off point for the first quarter is quite positive.

The December month-to-date NIM was actually loan yield was 4.95%, and total deposit cost was down to $114 million. So everything trending in the right direction. Team is prepared to continue to execute on what we've been doing, and we're cautiously optimistic that the margin will be higher.

Got it. That's absolutely helpful. The average loan yield up 4 basis points compared to the quarterly average. Have the rate cuts had much of an effect on any asset classes. It just seems like that this is more positive than I've heard elsewhere on loan repricing. Maybe you can talk about what sort of repricing characteristics you have coming up?

David Morimoto

Yeah, I think we've been fortunate that we've been able to maintain the pricing discipline. You know, we've been very focused on that. So in the fourth quarter, we were able to actually increase some of our loan pricing and the portfolio was relatively on the lower side to begin with, right? So the fourth quarter new volume yield on the loan portfolio was averaged out to 740. The portfolio is down 4% range, right, or high 4s. It's accretive.

Got it. Yeah, that's really helpful. I guess then on the deposit side I know there's a lot of -- there's good competition in the state, among all the banks. But even do you think there might be some pull through from the Fed rate cuts, the full quarter effect on the funding cost side or do you think competition might limit that to that --?

David Morimoto

Yeah, I think, while, while we had two great quarters on net interest income and net interest margin, they were accomplished quite differently, right? The third quarter was largely on, you know, the asset side of the balance sheet. The fourth quarter was largely on the liability side of the balance sheet. I think going forward, we'll continue to see that interest margin expansion, but it's likely to be a little more balanced. So we do think we're going to see opportunities -- continued opportunities on the funding side.

But we think there's going to be opportunities on the asset side also. And again, the total deposit cost was down to 114 in the month of December.

Yeah. Awesome. Great to hear that. All right, you've covered all my other questions. I'll step back. Thanks.

Just a couple of other follow-ups. I was hoping you could touch on credit. I appreciate your commentary on two idiosyncratic C&I issues. I was hoping you could just give a little bit more color on that and what you're seeing on credit broadly. And then just in the consumer book, that book continue to run down. Do you think we're through the worst of it? Just kind of curious what you're seeing there too.

Ralph Mesick

David, this is Ralph. The couple of situations that we talked about one-off situations. One included a small loss on a performing SNC loan that we had sold. And then the other one was related to a business principle that passed away. So those types of things, they come up from time to time, but that was quite unusual.

I think when we look at the consumer charge-offs, we're adopt for the quarter, we had some issues with a 2022 vintage that represented some -- more of the loss that we saw in 2025 but actually, we've come down from that. The peak loss has probably occurred in fourth quarter of 2023. And even the past due trends are improving. And then when you kind of look at the NPAs, 90% of that is secured by 1 to 4 single-family residences.

So I think they're well margin to ensure eventual principal repayment, and then I think if we kind of look forward and we look at kind of the forward indicators of credit risk, the level of NPAs past due 90 days and the criticized loans, what you're seeing is a pretty positive trend. So I think that bodes well for kind of our near-term credit costs and our budget expectations for 2025.

That's great. And then I was just hoping to touch on capital priorities. You got a really strong balance sheet. You got the dividend increase this quarter, the new buyback authorization, you've been active restructuring securities, you've kind of done a little bit of everything, right, and organic growth coming. I'm just curious, your plans as we look forward. What's most interesting to you and plans for deploying capital? .

David Morimoto

Hey, David. It's David. Yes, capital ratios have been building and are quite healthy today, higher end of our target ranges. So as far as our capital priorities, we'll continue to pay our quarterly cash dividend, which we just increased to $0.27 per share, roughly a 40% payout ratio.

The remaining 60% will be used to support organic balance sheet growth, open market share repurchases, potential additional balance sheet positioning and/or M&A. Obviously, we like our current capital flexibility, and we evaluate it on an ongoing basis. So kind of long-winded of not really addressing your questions directly. It is somewhat of an ongoing analysis on the operating environment and the equity market.

