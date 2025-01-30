Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Central Pacific Financial Corp Earnings Call
Participants

Dayna Matsumoto; Group SVP, Director, Finance and Accounting; Central Pacific Financial Corp

Arnold Martines; Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Central Pacific Financial Corp

David Morimoto; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President; Central Pacific Financial Corp

Ralph Mesick; Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer; Central Pacific Financial Corp

David Feaster; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Andrew Liesch; Analyst; Piper Sandler & Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Central Pacific Financial Corp. fourth quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded and will be available for replay shortly after its completion on the company's website at www.cpb.bank.
I'd like to turn the call over to Ms. Dayna Matsumoto, Group SVP, Director, Finance and Accounting. Please go ahead.

Dayna Matsumoto

Thank you, Dustin, and thank you all for joining us as we review the financial results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 for Central Pacific Financial Corp.
With me this morning are Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; David Morimoto, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Ralph Mesick, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer; and Anna Hu, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.
We have prepared a supplemental slide presentation that provides additional details on our earnings release and is available in the investor relations section of our website at cpb.bank. During the course of today's call, management may make forward-looking statements. While we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they involve risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For a complete discussion of the risks related to our forward-looking statements, please refer to slide 2 of our presentation.
And now I'll turn the call over to our Chairman, President and CEO, Arnold Martines.

Arnold Martines

Thank you, Dayna, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp and we are pleased to share our latest updates and results with you in the fourth quarter through our team's strong execution and diligent oversight, we once again achieved meaningful NIM expansion and core deposit growth.
At the same time, we continue to maintain strong liquidity, asset quality and capital positions. In the fourth quarter, we began to see loan opportunities pick up, and we are on track for growth in 2025. We completed an investing portfolio repositioning in the fourth quarter, which impacted our current quarter results but will lead to significant income accretion in 2025 and beyond.
David will cover this transaction in more detail shortly. Overall, we had a strong year in 2024, and I'm proud of our team's accomplishments. We are entering 2025 with confidence and optimism for another strong year. Let me next provide an update on the Hawaii market.
Overall, the economy continues to expand at a modest base and remains resilient. We continue to see significant strength in construction and military spending, while the tourism sector is expected to slightly improve in 2025.
The Hawaii construction industry continues to grow and is being led by residential and government construction. The total value of construction in 2024 based on the first half of the year annualized will exceed $13 billion, a meaningful increase from the prior year's high of $11.8 billion.
Construction payroll jobs reached 43,000 in October 2024, a new record for Hawaii. In the area of tourism, in the month of November 2024, total statewide visitor arrivals were up 5.3% and visitor spending was up 2% from the prior year. This was the fourth consecutive month with year-over-year growth in both visitor arrivals and spending.
The recovery of visitors from Japan continues to be slow, but fortunately, was offset by stronger US visitor arrivals. At this point, we are uncertain what the impact on visitor arrivals will be from the LA wildfires, but we continue to pray for the people of Southern California impacted by this tragedy.
Mali's recovery and rebuilding continues but will be a long process. The good news is that Mali has regained more than half of the jobs lost to the 2023 wildfires. However, visitor arrivals and holiday needs continue to be challenges. Rebuilding efforts will provide a boosted economy over time and the state remains committed to supporting Mali building a stronger island for the future.
Hawaii statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained very low at 3% in December and continue to outperform the national unemployment rate of 4.1%. Hawaii real estate values remained strong and ended 2024 very high. The Oahu median and single-family home price was $1.05 million in the month of December, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Home sales for the month were up 25.3% for single-family homes and up 18.8% for condos compared to the prior year.
On inventories generally are increasing, and we anticipate that the positive momentum will continue into 2025. Overall, while economic uncertainty exists. Hawaii's economy has proven to be resilient and is positioned to continue to modestly grow in 2025, which would translate to increased growth opportunities for Central Pacific as well.
I'll now turn the call over to David.

