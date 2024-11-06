Q4 2024 Cabot Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Steve Delahunt; Investor Relations; Cabot Corp

Sean Keohane; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Cabot Corp

Erica Mclaughlin; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy; Cabot Corp

John Roberts; Analyst; Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.

Chris Perrella; Analyst; UBS

Jeffrey Zekauskas; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dan Rizzo; Analyst; Jefferies & Company

Presentation

Operator

Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the fourth quarter 2024 Cabot earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Now I will pass the call over to the Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations, Steve Delahunt. Please go ahead.

Steve Delahunt

Thanks, Carmen, and good morning. I would like to welcome you to the Cabot Corporation earnings teleconference. With me today are Sean Keohane, CEO and President; and Erica McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Last night, we released results for our fourth quarter fiscal year 2024, copies of which are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website. The slide deck that accompanies this call is also available on the Investor Relations portion of our website and will be available in conjunction with the replay of the call.
During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements about our expected future operational and financial performance. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements.
Additional information regarding these factors appears under the heading forward-looking statements in the press release we issued last night and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and in subsequent filings we make with the SEC, all of which are also available on the company's website.
In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered to be an alternative to financial measures required by GAAP.
Any non-GAAP financial measures referenced on this call are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in the table at the end of our earnings release issued last night and available in the Investors section of our website.
Also, as we typically do each year, I'd like to remind you that over the next several weeks, in connection with the vesting of restricted stock awards issued under our long-term incentive equity program, officers of the company will be selling shares to pay tax and other obligations related to their rewards.
I will now turn the call over to Sean, who will discuss our success against our 2021 Investor Day objectives, followed by our fiscal 2024 highlights, including our cash flow results and capital allocation for the year and finally, our 2024 sustainability highlights. Erica will review the corporate financial details and business segment results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year.
Following this, Sean will provide a 2025 outlook and some closing comments and open the floor to questions. Sean?

