Q4 2024 Brookline Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Laura Vaughn; Attorney; Brookline Bankcorp Inc

Paul Perrault; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Brookline Bancorp Inc

Carl Carlson; Co-President, Chief Financial Officer and Strategy Officer; Brookline Bancorp Inc

Mark Fitzgibbon; Analyst; Piper Sandler

Steve Moss; Analyst; Raymond James

Laurie Hunsicker; Analyst; Seaport Research

Chris O'Connell; Analyst; KBW

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Brookline Bancorp Inc's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Brookline Bancorp's Attorney, Laura Vaughn.

Laura Vaughn

Thank you, Emily, and good afternoon, everyone. Yesterday, we issued our earnings release and presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, brooklinebancorp.com, and has been filed with the SEC.
This afternoon's call will be hosted by Paul A. Perrault and Carl M. Carlson.
Please refer to page 2 of our earnings presentation for our forward-looking statement disclaimer. Also, please refer to our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which contain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Any references made during this presentation to non-GAAP measures are only made to assist you in understanding Brookline Bancorp's results and performance trends and should not be relied on as financial measures of actual results or future predictions. For a comparison and reconciliation to GAAP earnings, please see our earnings release.
I'm pleased to introduce Brookline Bancorp's Chairman and CEO, Paul Perrault.

Paul Perrault

Thanks, Laura, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's earnings call. Our core operating performance improved slightly over the third quarter with net income of $20.7 million and operating earnings per share of $0.23.
On a GAAP basis, which would include merger charges of $3.4 million, net income was $17.5 million with earnings per share of $0.20. Loans grew a modest $24 million and customer deposits increased by $116 million, and our margin increased by 5 basis points. As market rates gradually return to normal, we would expect to see our net interest margin continue to improve through this year.
In December, we announced the planned merger with Berkshire Hills Bancorp to create a $24 billion financial institution with highly complementary market footprints, covering most of the key markets in New England with very little branch overlap. This partnership generates significant economies of scale, resulting in cost savings and the ability to leverage future investments driving the profitability metrics of a combined company.
Additionally, we have a very experienced management team who continue to collaborate on the planning and preparation to execute and drive performance in this deal.
I will now turn you over to Carl, who will review the company's fourth quarter results. Carl?

