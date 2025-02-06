Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Brandywine Realty Trust Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
46 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Gerard Sweeney; President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee; Brandywine Realty Trust

Thomas Wirth; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Brandywine Realty Trust

George Johnstone; Executive Vice President - Operations; Brandywine Realty Trust

Steve Sakwa; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Anthony Paolone; Analyst; JPMorgan

Dylan Burzinski; Analyst; Green Street

Tayo Okusanya; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Upal Rana; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Michael Lewis; Analyst; Truist Securities

Michael Griffin; Analyst; Citi

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Brandywine Realty Trust fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerry Sweeney, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Gerard Sweeney

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for participating in our fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. On today's call with me, as usual, are George Johnstone, our Executive Vice President of Operations; Dan Palazzo, our Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; Tom Wirth, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Prior to beginning, certain format discussed on the call today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Although we believe the estimates reflected in these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we cannot give assurance that the anticipated results will be achieved. For further information on factors that could impact our anticipated results, please reference our press release as well as our most recent annual and quarterly reports that we filed with the SEC.
Well, first and foremost, we hope that you and yours are doing well. And with 2024 now behind us, we're looking forward to continued real estate market improvements into both '25 and 2026. During our prepared comments today, Tom and I will briefly review our 2024 results and frame out the key assumptions driving our '24 guidance. After that, Dan, George, Tom, and I are available for any questions.
Well, from an operating and portfolio management and liquidity standpoint, 2024 was a solid year. We posted strong operating metrics again this quarter, reinforcing the high-quality nature of our portfolio. Our wholly owned core portfolio is 87.8% occupied and 89.9% leased which has improved sequentially over the last quarter. We exceed our 2024 business planned spec revenue target by 8%, generating $26.4 million.
We also exceeded our tenant retention target, which ended at 63% compared to our original business plan target of 51% and 53%. Leasing activity for the year approximate 2.3 million square feet. During the quarter, we executed 783,000 square feet of leases including 486,000 in our wholly owned portfolio and 297,000 square feet in our joint ventures. This quarterly activity was the highest in 2024 and 42% above the corresponding fourth quarter in 2023.
Looking ahead, we have less than 5% annual rollover through '26, one of the lowest in the office sector. On an annual basis, our mark-to-market was 12.6% on a GAAP basis and 1.8% on a cash basis, both within our business plan expectations. Our new leasing mark-to-market was strong at 18% and 4% on a GAAP and cash basis, respectively. Fourth quarter fiscal tours exceeded third quarter by 7% with tours in 2024, exceeding 2023 by 22%. The tour activity remains well above pre-pandemic levels.
For the quarter on a wholly owned basis, 62% of leases were the result of [fleet] quality. During 2024 for the full year, (inaudible) quality deals represented 60% of new leasing activity. We also importantly note that we do not have any tenant lease expirations greater than 1% of revenues through 2026. Our operating portfolio leasing pipeline remains strong at 1.8 million square feet which includes about 163,000 square feet in advanced stages of negotiations.
So the takeaway on operations is stable, solid operating performance with limited rollover risk for several years, good capital control, improving markets and an expanding leasing pipeline. Another key component of our business plan is continually improving liquidity. During 2024, we significantly exceeded our liquidity goals and completed over $300 million of dispositions. This was well above our $150 million 2024 midpoint revised midpoint and a $90 million original guidance. These efforts result are having $90 million of cash on hand and no outstanding amounts on our $600 million unsecured line of credit at year-end.
We also -- and Tom will get into more detailed nonsecured bond maturities until November ['27]. And going forward, our business plan is predicated on maintaining minimal balances on our line of credit over the next several years to ensure ample liquidity and our only real maturity in 2025 is a $70 million unsecured term loan evaluating the price of extending.
During 2024, we also recapitalized or exited several operating joint ventures. Our ['24] go you may recall, was to streamline these operating joint venture relationships and reduced attribution by $100 million. We achieved that goal into 2024. We reduced the attribution by $229 million.
Despite these strong operating metrics and significant progress on further strengthening liquidity, we did fall short of our FFO targets. FFO results were $0.17 for the fourth quarter and $0.85 for 2024, the fourth quarter annual results were negatively impacted by $0.03 a share reduced other income from a onetime transaction. we did anticipate in the fourth quarter, $0.01 per share net dilution due to the increased and accelerated disposition activity.
And from a broad -- and several other points that Tom will walk through as well. From a broader perspective, or the real estate markets are improving, we're seeing that every day. During the year, we laid a solid operating foundation in capitalizing these improving office market dynamics. In Philadelphia, there are encouraging signs of stabilization. (inaudible) office market is seeing a clear shift towards high-quality space with Class A properties accounting for 66% of all lease deals signed in 2024.
Our overall CBD portfolio is 93% leased. The CBD reported 1 million square feet of transactions during '24, demonstrating the sustained demand for high-quality workspace. Of that activity, for any one captured 49% of all office deals. In addition, the city's life science sector, while still recovering, continues to be a driver of future growth, backed by strong regional healthcare ecosystem that includes 1,200 biotech and pharmaceutical firms alongside 15 major healthcare systems.
Austin, Austin, which continues to be a banded for corporate expansion. Leasing momentum there remains positive, with Austin recording two consecutive quarters of net absorption and over 81 tenants currently and actively seeking more than 2.5 million square feet of space. Positive momentum during the fourth quarter was driven by a revitalization of the tech sector. There's also finally a notable trend towards an encouraging trend towards return to work on a full-time basis. So we are optimistic that Austin will see increased leasing activity in 2025.
I with tenants having a clear preference for premium office environments, brand new line is demonstrated by 2024 leasing results is well positioned to capture increasing demand in both [Pivot] and Austin. Well, throughout '24, we addressed the key themes that guide our business plan, liquidity, portfolio stability and our lease-up development. While significant progress was made on liquidity and portfolio stability, we have remaining work to do on development leasing.
As we'll discuss in a few moments, 2025 is a transitional earnings earning year for us, impacted by the expensing of our preferred coupon payments and the interest expense charges relating to our two residential projects and 3025 GFK in to. While leasing momentum continues to accelerate, the lease-up phase is taking longer than originally anticipated.
As such, 2025 as an earnings through due to the items I just mentioned a moment ago. Stabilizing these development projects remains a top priority for the organization. The pipeline of each property continues to build. Tour volume and issued proposals increased during the fourth quarter. But to be conservative, we are not projecting on the commercial properties an additional incremental being generated during 2025.
Looking at each project on our 3025 office project at Schuylkill Yards. We did execute a 117,000 square foot lease with FS investments for their new expanded global headquarters. This four-floor lease brings the office component to 83% leased with just over [14] remaining to lease with a very healthy pipeline behind that. We do anticipate this project component will stabilize in Q1 '26 upon that tenant's occupancy.
Looking at the residential side which is the residential component of 3025. It continues to perform on pro forma in terms of absorption and rents and sits at 84% leased. Since we launched that marketing campaign, we have leased 306 leases or about 92% of the project. We're also seeing very good as were the renewal program now, very good renewal rates for some of the existing tenants for in excess of a 55% renewal rate and an average rate increase in the high double digits.
We do expect this project to stabilize -- this component of the project to stabilize in Q2 '25. And 3151 market, which is our life science project at Schuylkill Yards was substantially delivered at year-end '24 with some remaining work to do and will be -- will remain in the capitalization period through 2025. The pipeline of that price has grown significantly during the last quarter and stands at about 800,000 square feet with several advanced discussions underway. We do anticipate this project will stabilize in Q3 '26.
At Uptown ATX, the pipeline for the office component now stands over 500,000 square feet. With tenant size ranging between [60,000 square feet] and 200,000 square feet plus, including ongoing discussions with several sizable users. Given the composition of this pipeline after accounting for tenant build-out and approval period, we expect this project to stabilize in Q2 '26.
At Uptown Residential, known as Solaris House, we have delivered off 341 units. We are currently 30% occupied 102 units and 32% leased. Our wholly owned office development in Racker is 100% leased and tenant occupancy commenced in November of (inaudible). As noted in the past, these development projects remain top of market. We remain confident in our success, and we'll continue our aggressive marketing efforts on each one.
The earnings impact, as Tom and I will walk through a few months of Karen's non-revenue-producing capital project is a major driver impacting 2025 lines. And along those lines, we did introduce 2025 guidance. We do view our '25 business plan as being a transitional bridge year for us, highlighted by solid core portfolio performance with strong leasing activity, significant balance sheet liquidity with no significant debt maturities and certainly reflecting the earnings impact of our development JVs moving off their capitalization periods.
We did provide our release yesterday, 2025 FFO guidance with a range of $0.60 to $0.72 per share for a midpoint of $0.66. At the midpoint, the '25 FFO guidance is $0.19 per share below our '24 FFO of $0.85 per share. The primary drivers for this are highlighted in the FFO reconciliation on page 1 of our SIP and primarily related to expenses and interest rates, interest and preferred charges on 3025, Uptown ATX commercial development and the continued lease-up of our Solaris residential project, partially offset by the projected stabilization of our beer project.
Looking at other metrics. Our 2025 GAAP NOI will be approximately $18 million below '24 levels, primarily due to the asset sales activity partially being offset by the 155 King of Prussia Road being fully operational at '25. We do anticipate actually given some delayed land sales activity, which will generate some additional gains. Tom will review all these others in more detail and several other factors.
From an operating standpoint, SET revenue for '25 will be between $27 million and $28 million, up 4% from '24 levels. We are currently at 22.9% or 83% achieved at the midpoint. Our cash and GAAP mark-to-market range is lower than '24, primarily due to the regional composition of our leasing activity in 2025. Our GAAP market ranges are also below those levels, which is mainly driven by, again, the regional composition of our 2025 leasing activity, and we did actually two large -- two large renewals with no capital cost if the impact of the mark-to-market for '25.
Occupancy levels will be incrementally higher between 88% and 89%. Our lease will also be incrementally higher between 89% and 90%, we anticipate a retention rate of 59% to 61%. Same-store NOI growth will range 1% to 3% on a cash basis and negative 1 to positive 1 on a GAAP basis.
Capital control will remain in very good shape or about 10% of revenues below our '24 results. Our business plan projects $50 million of additional sales activity that occurs later in the fourth quarter of ['25] was minimal dilution. Our dividend payout ratios for '24 were 71.4% and slightly more than 100% on CAD for '25, the FFO and CAD payout ratios are above our historical averages and above our preferred levels. However, as development JVs grow occupancy, and we embarked on several recapitalizations -- we anticipate growing our FFO and CAD results through '26 and bringing our dividend payout ratios back to historical levels without reducing the current $0.60 dividend.
It's also an important note that as we highlighted on page 3 of the set our '25 capital spend is including CAD, is impacted by approximately $23 million or $0.14 a share of deferred tenant allowance payments for leases that were done between 2020 and 2023. We also that our 9% to 11% '25 projected cap ratio range is one of the lowest we've had in the past five years.
So with that, let me turn the floor over to Tom to review our financial results for '24 and summarize our '25 outlook.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories