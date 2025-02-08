Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Avantor Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
44 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Allison Hosak; SVP, Global Communications; Avantor Inc

Michael Stubblefield; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Avantor Inc

Brent Jones; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Avantor Inc

Vijay Kumar; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Michael Ryskin; Analyst; Bank of America

Dan Brennan; Analyst; TD Cowen

Rachel Vatnsdal; Analyst; JPMorgan

Tycho Peterson; Analyst; Jefferies

Luke Sergott; Analyst; Barclays

Patrick Donnelly; Analyst; Citi

Tejas Savant; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Conor McNamara; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Brandon Couillard; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Jack Meehan; Analyst; Nephron Research

Presentation

Operator

Hello everybody, and a warm welcome to Avantor's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Emily and I coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the call over to Allison Hosak, Senior Vice President of Global Communications. Miss Hosak, you may begin your conference.

Allison Hosak

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Our speakers today are Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brent Jones, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The press release and the presentation accompanying this call are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.avantorsciences.com. A replay of this webcast will also be made available on our website after the call.
Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US federal securities laws, including statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our SEC filings.
Actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or other developments. This call will include a discussion of non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in the press release and in the supplemental disclosure package on our Investor Relations website. With that, I will now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Stubblefield

Thank you, Alli, and good morning everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. We are pleased with the momentum in our business in 2024, including our Q4 performance. There were several notable highlights, including exiting the year with high single digit organic growth and bioprocessing. We'll have a chance to discuss these highlights as we progress through the presentation.
Let's turn to slide 4 with a quick overview of our financial highlights for the quarter and full year. We return to growth in the fourth quarter with low single digit organic growth for the enterprise, a significant milestone that reflects our sustained commercial intensity and continued market recovery. Notably, our bioprocessing business delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of outperformance.
With high single digit organic growth and strong order intake, we expanded adjusted even our margin to 18.2%, the highest level in more than a year driven by improving mix and the ongoing benefits of our multi-year cost transformation initiative. We grew adjusted earnings per share to $0.27 in the fourth quarter, up 4% sequentially and 8% year over year. Importantly, we continue to drive best in class free cash flow conversion.
Finishing the year with another quarter of exceptional free cash flow, we generated $222 million in the fourth quarter and $768 million for the year, representing more than 110% free cash flow conversion for the full year.
Let's now take a closer look at each of our segments. Our laboratory solution segment grew sequentially on an organic basis and continues to show resilience. Our commercial intensity is driving share gains with meaningful new contract wins and expanded customer relationships.
Across our customer base, we are seeing increased engagement signaling a return to normalcy. The academic and market remains strong, and many of our large pharma customers have worked through their pipeline reprioritization. These customers are now ramping up investment in pre-clinical activities, supporting a return to growth in 2025.
As anticipated, our bioscience production segment returned to growth in Q4 with organic growth of over 4% driven by continued momentum and bio-processing, which grew high single digits. The strong finish coupled with a robust order book supports continued improvement and growth in 2025. As a reminder, our bio-processing business has leading positions in processed chemicals, excipients, and single-use fluid handling.
The vast majority of this business is consumable in nature, and our customer driven innovation model continues to develop products that are inherently sticky. In addition to our strong operating results this quarter, we made important strides in advancing our long-term growth strategy. We significantly increased our portfolio with the introduction of new products and services.
For example, we launched a new services offering to address capacity and space limitation challenges faced by many large pharma and biotech customers. This offering leverages cutting-edge digital tools and generative AI to automate operational tasks, providing virtual assistance to researchers at their lab bench. Already, this solution is supporting a top 10 global pharma client and reinforces our commitment to returning valuable time to scientists.
We also introduced the new Masterflex, MiniFlex Panel-Mount pump, further strengthening our fluid handling offering. And in our total science solutions platform, we signed several new third-party supplier agreements, enhancing our portfolio with differentiated technologies, including LGC standards, a leader in reference materials used across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, academia, and environmental sciences.
With this agreement, their 15,000 certified reference materials are now available to our customers in North America. Quantum SI, a leader in the protein sequencing space. We are proud to bring their single molecule next-generation protein sequencing portfolio to market in the US and Canada. And Novilytic, an innovator in molecular recognition technology.
This is an exclusive global distribution agreement covering their proteometer platform, which is setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in drug discovery, clone selection, and more. And we continue to hit new milestones in manufacturing capacity and operational excellence.
In the quarter, we completed the installation of a state-of-the-art solutions manufacturing facility in Gliwice, Poland. This expansion positions Avantor to meet the growing demand for outsourced buffer, media, and clean and place products in the biopharma end market, resulting in lower costs and increased flexibility for our customers. Additionally, we leveraged advanced automation at our regional distribution center in Bridgeport, New Jersey to streamline workflows, reduce processing times, and significantly increase order accuracy.
I can tell you that the team is extremely focused on growing the business. A few weeks ago, I joined our Americas Sales Conference, which brought together our sales associates in the region for a few days of training. Joining us for the meeting were our most strategic suppliers who spent time showcasing their new products and offerings. It was energizing to touch and feel some of the new innovative products that will help us continue to deliver value to our customers.
Before turning it over to Brent for a deeper dive into the financials, I want to highlight a few key points as we reflect on 2024 and look ahead to 2025. First, our capital allocation has been primarily focused on bringing our adjusted net leverage comfortably below 3 times. Between our strong free cash flow and the proceeds from our clinical services divestiture, we were able to pay down $1.3 billion of debt in 2024, taking our net leverage down to 3.2 times, a significant reduction from nearly 4 times at the start of the year.
Deleveraging remains our top priority, and we believe that maintaining a capital structure is sustainably below 3 times is optimal for our business. Once we achieve that, we'll be focused on a balanced value-driven capital allocation approach.
We are entering 2025 with strong momentum and a clear focus on innovation-driven growth, margin expansion, and deleveraging. Our end markets are improving. Our new operating model is driving greater efficiency and our cost transformation program is tracking ahead of schedule. Through a combination of outstanding commercial execution and a continued focus on self-help actions, we are well positioned to make 2025 a year of growth. I'll now turn it over to Brent.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories