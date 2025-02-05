Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 ATI Inc Earnings Call
Participants

David Weston Weston; Vice President, Investor Relations; ATI Inc

Kimberly Fields; President & Chief Executive Officer; ATI Inc

Don Newman; Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer; ATI Inc

David Strauss; Analyst; Barclays Capital, Inc.

Seth Seifman; Analyst; JPMorgan Securities LLC

Gautam Khanna Khanna; Analyst; TD Cowen

Richard Safran; Analyst; Seaport Global Securities LLC

Philip Gibbs; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc

Andre Madrid; Analyst; BTIG LLC

Timna Tanners; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Scott Deuschle; Analyst; Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc

Josh Sullivan; Analyst; The Benchmark Company

Presentation

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to the ATI fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call.

David Weston Weston

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to ATI's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings call. Participating in today's call to share key points from our fourth quarter results are Kim Fields, President and CEO; and Don Newman, Executive Vice President and CFO.
Before starting our prepared remarks, I would like to draw your attention to the supplemental presentation that accompanies this call. Those slides provide additional color and details on our results and outlook and can also be found on our website at atimaterials.com. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the line for questions. As a reminder, all following statements are subject to various assumptions and caveats. These are noted in the earnings release and in the accompanying presentation.
Now I'll turn the call over to Kim.

Kimberly Fields

Thanks, Dave. Good morning, everyone. Q4 was a great quarter for ATI. We ended the year on a high note that gives us momentum going into 2025. Let me share the financial headlines first.
In the fourth quarter, revenue was up 12% sequentially to $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was $210 million, above our guided range of $181 million to $191 million. On a full year basis, revenue was nearly $4.4 billion; our highest since 2012, up 5% even with the challenges we and the industry encountered this year. Adjusted EBITDA was $729 million and EBITDA margins were almost 17%, with both segments contributing strong performance.
Free cash flow for 2024 was $248 million, up more than 50% over last year. Our top-line growth and expanding margins led to double-digit percentage increases to adjusted EBITDA. These results demonstrate that our transformational strategy is on track. We're confident in our performance and 2025 is on pace to be even better. As a result, we're forecasting our 2025 adjusted EBITDA will build each successive quarter during the year, with our full year outlook above $800 million. Don will get into these details in a moment.
Three key areas drive our confidence in ATI's future: Number one, 2025 demand remains robust. You're likely hearing in our customers' earnings call. Boeing is bouncing back, ramping with the 737 MAX on track. Airbus remains steady with opportunities for upside as they push their ramp rates. We're seeing stability as anxiety comes out of the supply in. Demand for ATI materials comes from every segment of the aerospace industry. Our products are on every commercial platform flying today.
In Q4, we shipped more than Q3. Our backlog remained steady. It didn't drop. Backlog isn't a pure indicator of the full demand picture. Remember, through long-term agreements, our customers reserve their capacity based on anticipated upcoming needs. These orders are continuing to flow and are growing. Our full year 2024 airframe revenue was up 4.5% year-over-year.
Jet engine revenue was up 9%. Our isothermal forgings are a key driver of this growth. In 2024, the team was able to increase ISO pushes by 32%. In the fourth quarter, they achieved their highest quarterly total output ever. In addition to OEM build rates, MRO and the GTF engine overhaul program are also driving heavy engine demand. We are continuing to ramp our support of this program with sales in 2024, almost triple 2023 sales and anticipate to increase another 50% in 2025.
Our defense business continues to grow as well. Full year revenues were up 22% to $490 million. When the United States and our allies need reliable, high-performance advanced materials were honored they turn to ATI. The continued growth of our defense business demonstrates both demand for our product and confidence in our ability to deliver.
Combined, Aerospace and Defense exceeded 65% of fourth quarter revenue. For the full year, they represent more than 62%, delivering strong performance in growing markets. In addition to our core A&D markets, you've heard us talk about Aero-Like. This is where the differentiated ATI materials come into play. In the electronics and specialty energy markets, continued demand for high-performance chips and the resurgence of nuclear energy put our hafnium, niobium, and zirconium alloys in high demand.
Generally, long-term demand for these products is predicted to exceed current supply. It's interesting to note that our combined electronics and specialty energy sales in the fourth quarter were nearly equal to our defense sales, which I just mentioned were up significantly. And remember, we call these markets Aero-Like because of the growth and margins they typically deliver.
That brings me to my second key driver of confidence. Operationally, ATI is where we need to be. We are on track, not just having recovered from the challenges of Q3 but being stronger from them. The continued investment we are making in equipment reliability and AI technology are allowing us to predict potential issues and proactively correct them before they occur.
Our productivity improvement gives us the opportunity to participate in transactional business where we want to, where we're valued most. One of the most rewarding parts of leading our team is getting called when they hit a new record. I received a lot of those calls this quarter, announcing things like record levels of premium quality heat melted, milestones, and powder billet, best flow times all over system, and newly qualified operations that we gain share.
With our team operating as one ATI, each business's best can raise the next operation to its new best. I appreciate all they're doing, and I'm honored to celebrate their successes.
Let's get to my third and final key driver of confidence. I am optimistic for the future based on growth activity we're already seeing. Today's 2025 guidance is in line with Boeing's projections. And as an early in the value stream supplier, we'll be one of the first to see increased call as they strive to meet ramping build rates.
For 2026, we always publicly stated that the 787 bills will increase from 5 to 7, another sign of increasing stability. The 777X is entering back into service, something we've all been looking forward to. We are beginning to see signs of this increasing demand for titanium and currently anticipate seeing an uptick in the back half of 2025. In July, we announced $4 billion in new sales commitments much of which were tied to our differentiated nickel products. Both commitments added new scope and long-term agreements that both build and extend a core.
We believe that growing demand has tremendous upside. You've likely heard of the emerging DoD budget inputs evolving around the philosophy of peace through strength. With additional funding targeted to potentially increase defense spending by as much as $200 billion, or $100 billion per year for fiscal year '25 and '26. If they move forward, it is expected that a portion of this increase would benefit production programs where ATI provides materials; naval, air and ground vehicles supporting our expectations for growth defense.
Lastly, our team gives me great confidence. With each goal met, they strive to set the bar higher often surprising themselves with what they can achieve. When faced with an opportunity or a challenge, our mindset is what would have to be true for us to succeed. From that starting point, the ideas are flowing, making each day better than the last.
Now, Don will share details about our 2024 results and the outlook for 2025.

