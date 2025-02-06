Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Brendan Hughes; Investment Advisor; Lafayette Investments

Eric Colson; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

Jason Gottlieb; President; Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

Charles Daley; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer; Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

Bill Katz; Analyst; TD Cowen

Alex Blostein; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

John Dunn; Analyst; Evercore ISI Group

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Artisan Partners Fourth Quarter, 2024 Earnings Conference Call.(Operator instructions)
I'd like to turn the floor over to Brendan Hughes, Head of Investor relations.

Brendan Hughes

Welcome to the artisan partners, asset management, business update and earnings call. Today's call will include remarks from Eric Colson, CEO, Jason Gottlieb, President; and C.J. Daley, CFO. Following these remarks, we will open the line for questions. Our latest results and investor presentation are available on the investor relations section of our website.
Before we begin today, I would like to remind you that comments made during today's call including responses to questions may include forward-looking statements. These are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the factors set forth in our earnings release and detailed in our SCC filings. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed in the statement and we assume no obligation to update or revise any of these statements following the presentation.
In addition, some of our remarks today will include references to non-GAAP financial measures. You can find reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in the earnings release and the supplemental materials which can be found on our investor relations website. Also, please note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell an interest in any artisan investment product or a recommendation for any investment service. I will now turn it over to Eric.

Eric Colson

Thank you Brendan and thank you everyone for joining the call or reading the transcript. We passed our 30th anniversary as a firm in December throughout our history. We have remained true to who we are as a high value added investment firm designed for talent to thrive in a thoughtful growth environment. Based on those first principles. We have built an investment platform that supports accelerates and amplifies investment talent in order to invest differently, generate compelling returns and build durable investment franchises.
We combine autonomy, entrepreneurialism and economic alignment with the depth and breadth of resources available to a global multi asset class investment manager with over $160 billion of assets under management. Each of our teams benefits from best of breed and customized support across people, technology, data execution and capital. All operations are designed for and responsive to investment team needs. Distribution includes business leaders dedicated to individual investment teams and is designed to protect investment team time and optimize the overall multi channel global distribution effort. Firm leadership is independent, has no investment responsibilities and is dedicated to making each investment franchise successful and sustainable. We believe our investment platform is a force multiplier and compounding machine.
On our platform, differentiated thinkers build durable investment franchises that seek to compound capital for decades. Slide, two shows how our platform has expanded over time. In 2004, we had four investment teams managing seven relatively constrained public equity strategies in 2014. After our IPO, we had six investment teams managing 13 public equity strategies and one newly launched fixed income strategy. Today, we have 11 investment teams managing 25 strategies spanning long only equities, long, short equity, us high yield, long, short credit, emerging market debt, global macro and private assets.
As Jason will discuss, we are firmly established in fixed income with two best in class investment franchises and we are gaining more traction and alternatives every day. As we have broadened our platform by geography style client base and asset class. We have increased our avenues for growth in 2024, 13 of our 25 investment strategies achieved net inflows for the year 10 of our 25 strategies achieved net inflows in excess of $100 million which included equities, fixed income and alternatives. And spanned seven of our 11 investment teams with each additional investment team, we expand the capabilities of our investment platform, demonstrate the repeatability of our process and increase the probability of success for existing teams and new talent.
I will now turn it over to Jason to speak about our two credit oriented franchises. The success of which demonstrates the power and repeatability of the artisan investment platform.

