Q4 2024 Arrow Electronics Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Brad Windbigler Windbigler; Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations; Arrow Electronics Inc

Sean Kerins; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Arrow Electronics Inc

Rajesh Agrawal; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Arrow Electronics Inc

Melissa Fairbanks; Analyst; Raymond James

Joe Quatrochi; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Ruplu Bhattacharya; Analyst; BofA Securities, Inc

William Stein; Analyst; Truist Securities

Presentation

Good day and welcome to the Arrow Electronics fourth quarter 2024 earnings call.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brad Windbigler, Arrows Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations.

Brad Windbigler Windbigler

Thank you, operator. I'd like to welcome everyone to the Arrow Electronics fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Kerins; our Chief Financial Officer; Raj Agarwal; our President of Global Components, Rick Marano; and our President of Global Enterprise Computing Solutions, Eric Nowak.
During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, including statements about our business outlook, strategies, plans, and future financial results which are based on our predictions and expectations as of today.
Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including due to the risk factors and other factors described in this quarter's associated earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information for future events.
As a reminder, some of the figures we will discuss on today's call are non-GAAP measures which are not intended to be a substitute for our GAAP results. We've reconciled these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this quarter's associated earnings release.
You can access our earnings release at investor.arrow.com along with a replay of this call. We've also posted a slide presentation to accompany our prepared remarks and encourage you to reference these slides during this webcast. Following our prepared remarks today, Sean and Raj will be available to take your questions.
I'll now hand the call over to our President and CEO, Sean Kerins.

Sean Kerins

Thank you, Brad, and thank you all for joining us. Today, I'd like to share a few thoughts on 2024 as a whole. Then I'll comment on our fourth quarter performance, reflect on the markets in which we compete, and share our thinking as to how things are shaping up as we look to 2025. I'll then turn things over to Raj for more detail on our financials as well as our outlook for the first quarter.
Reflecting on 2024, it was a year that brought Arrow unique market conditions and challenges, but also opportunity. Given the ongoing correction in the broader semiconductor industry, I think we effectively navigated a challenging year while taking several steps to strengthen and position our global components business with the anticipated improvement in conditions ahead.
These include extending our line card and expanding our customer base, continuing our commitment to the offerings and capabilities that differentiate us with suppliers and customers, namely supply chain management, demand creation and engineering services, and realigning our business for global consistency and scale.
In our enterprise computing solutions business, we fully aligned our go to market strategy across both regions and are laser-focused on the markets and demand trends for which we're best suited, namely, the adoption of hybrid-cloud and AI related solutions, especially in the mid-market.
As a result, suppliers and channel partners are taking notice. We exited the year on a healthy trajectory and have growing confidence for the performance of this business in 2025.
Now turning to our results. In the fourth quarter, we executed well relative to our original expectations, generating $7.3 billion in total sales and achieving non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.97, both surpassing the high-end of our guided ranges.
Taking a closer look at our global components business. We closed out the year with solid results despite challenging market conditions. On a global basis, despite continued softness across a number of verticals, we saw all three regions perform in line with or better than typical seasonal patterns.
Our overall sales results were better in IP&E relative to our semiconductor business, reflecting the resilience of that segment throughout the cycle. Most notably, we saw sequential improvement in our industrial markets, driven by gains in both Asia and the Americas and in addition, our value-added offerings and capabilities contributed to gross margin stability during the quarter.
On a regional basis, results were quite mixed. In Asia, stability and transportation and growth in industrial were offset by softness in consumer, compute and communications segments. In the Americas, our gains in the industrial market were offset by softness throughout the automotive sector. Aerospace and defense along with the medical device markets continue to be more resilient.
And finally, EMEA sequential revenue decline aligned with seasonal norms, potentially an encouraging trend given the region's later passage through the cycle. And despite a challenging macro environment, we're executing well in that region.
As for the market more broadly, we believe we're in the later innings of the industry's cyclical correction. The precise timing and pace of a broader market recovery are still difficult to predict, but we do continue to see incremental improvement in the key leading indicators for our business.
Our book-to-bill ratio is now just shy of parity on a global basis with two of our three operating regions exiting Q4 at or near 1:1. Rescheduling and cancellation rates are fully normalized. Our visibility is steady, and our backlog is stabilizing.
Lastly, industry-wide data points suggest the ecosystem inventory levels continue to decline, albeit slowly. Our Q1 guidance reflects a broader market still bouncing along the bottom. But as we look beyond the first quarter to the balance of the full year, we're cautiously optimistic about an improving trajectory.
We think the declining inventory levels will eventually support, improved visibility in a modest recovery. We expect to see incremental volume related to our supplier and customer-based expansion efforts, and we believe our actions to further penetrate the market for IP&E, along with growth and value-added services will also contribute to our momentum.
Nevertheless, as we've suggested in prior quarters, a broader recovery will be predicated upon improving outlooks across our supplier base.
Now turning to our global ECS business. In the fourth quarter, we delivered year over year growth in billings, gross profit and operating income, underscoring our alignment to the higher growth demand trends across enterprise IT along with improving execution in our North American region.
Strengthen hybrid-cloud solutions, infrastructure software, including cybersecurity and improving data center activity related to AI adoption drove our results. Our first quarter outlook anticipates similar trends. And as such, we expect to see year-over-year gross profit dollar growth in the first quarter from both regions and operating margin expansion for the business overall.
And as we look to the full year, we're encouraged by several factors, including the benefit of our supplier and customer base expansion efforts in 2024, increasing adoption of our ArrowSphere digital platform, a growing backlog of cloud and infrastructure software, and the continued expansion of our recurring revenue volumes, all of which indicates our ECS business is poised for a solid year and a growing contribution to Arrows overall results.
In closing, though the industry downturn in our components business has been more prolonged than anticipated, we're confident in the longer-term outlook for the semiconductor industry and our business as a whole.
We remain committed to our strategic priorities and continue to take healthy steps to position the business for the growth opportunities that lie ahead. In the meantime, I'd like to thank all of our employees around the world for their dedication to Arrow throughout 2024. I'm grateful for their commitment to our suppliers, our customers and especially each other.
And with that, I'll hand things over to Raj.

