Q4 2024 ArcBest Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Amy Mendenhall; Vice President Treasury and Investor Relations; ArcBest Corp

Judy McReynolds; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; ArcBest Corp

Seth Runser; President; ArcBest Corp

Matt Beasley; Chief Financial Officer; ArcBest Corp

Christopher Adkins; Vice President of Yield Strategy and Management; ArcBest Corp

Matt Godfrey; President of ABF Freight; ArcBest Corp

Jason Seidl; Analyst; TD Cowen

Daniel Imbro; Analyst; Stephens

Jordan Alliger; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Ravi Shanker; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Tom Wadewitz; Analyst; UBS

Christian Wetherbee; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Bruce Chan; Analyst; Stifel

Joe Hafling; Analyst; Jefferies

Ken Hoexter; Analyst; Bank of America

Ari Rosa; Analyst; Citigroup, Inc.

Jeff Kauffman; Analyst; Vertical Research Partners

Scott Group; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Presentation

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ArcBest fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Amy Mendenhall, Vice President Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Amy Mendenhall

Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to be here today with Judy McReynolds, our Chairman and CEO; Seth Runser, our President; and Matt Beasley, our Chief Financial Officer. Other members of our executive leadership team will also be available during the Q&A session.
Before we begin, please note that some of the comments we'll make today will be forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, which are detailed in the forward-looking section of our earnings release and SEC filings. To provide meaningful comparisons, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures during this call. These measures are outlined and described in the tables of our earnings release.
Reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures discussed in this call are also provide an additional information section of the presentation slides. You can access the conference call slide deck on our website at arcb.com, in our 8-K filed earlier this morning, or follow along on the webcast.
And now I will turn the call over to Judy.

Judy McReynolds

Thank you, Amy, and good morning, everyone. Despite a challenging freight environment in 2024, we remain focused on executing our strategy to create value for our shareholders and customers and ensuring we are well positioned to capture growth when the market turns.
At ArcBest, we believe in a win-win approach, providing premium value to our customers which in turn benefits our business. With our comprehensive suite of integrated services, ArcBest is more than just a transportation provider. We are an innovative strategic partner for our customers. Our decisions are always customer led, and our entire team is dedicated to listening and crafting solutions to meet our customers' unique needs.
Supply chains are becoming more complex and our shippers use a mix of modes to keep their supply chains moving. ArcBest-managed transportation solutions seamlessly connects these modes to build better supply chains, driving improved customer retention and profitability.
As supply chains modernize and customers seek efficiencies, the demand for better shipment visibility is growing. We have invested significantly in this area to provide the industry-leading visibility, enhancing trust and enabling customers to make more informed decisions based on real-time data.
Our industry-leading efforts are being recognized as evidenced by Matteo ranking ABF number one in the industry for the most useful website and number two in the industry for proactive communications. Additionally, our ongoing service enhancements have reduced customer service requests by 20%, decreasing operating expenses, and we're constantly improving. We look forward to sharing more about a new platform will be publicly launching in a few months.
Excellence is one of ArcBest's core values. Delivering a premium experience for our customers requires excellent execution from our team every day. In 2024, we upheld this core value by training nearly 5,000 employees on our quality process, deploying operational teams to enhance execution, launching multiple technology projects and investing in our fleet and facilities.
We also lead in innovative value-enhancing solutions to improve LTL margins and capacity utilization, including shipment level cost visibility, dynamic pricing and space-based prices. This allows ABS to select the shipments that best leverage the ABS network and is a key reason why we have the strongest asset-based LTL pricing metrics among public competitors.
Our full year ABS non-GAAP operating ratio for 2024 was 91.2%, marking a 670-basis point improvement since 2016. I will note, our operating ratio includes approximately 600 basis points in union pension costs. Adjusting for those costs, our operating ratio compares very favorably to our peers. While we made tremendous progress, we recognize there is more to be done. Two weeks ago, we announced a series of leadership and organizational updates across the business, reflecting our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.
I'm confident that we have the right team in place to advance our strategic priorities and drive sustainable long-term growth. Our President, Seth Runser, will cover those changes in more detail. Before I turn it over to him, I'd like to thank Steven Leonard, who recently announced his retirement for his 24 years of service. Steven has been a key part of ArcBest transformation into an integrated logistics company. He will be greatly missed when he retires later this year.
And now I'll turn it over to Seth to outline our key areas for 2025.

