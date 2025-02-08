Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Aptargroup Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Mary Skafidas; Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications; Aptargroup Inc

Stephan Tanda; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Aptargroup Inc

Vanessa Kanu Kanu; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Aptargroup Inc

George Staphos; Analyst; Bank of America

Ghansham Panjabi; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co

Matt Roberts; Analyst; Raymond James

Daniel Rizzo; Analyst; Jefferies

Matt Larew; Analys; William Blair & Company

Gabe Hajde; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Presentation

Introducing today's conference call is Mrs. Mary Skafidas, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.

Mary Skafidas

Good morning. Hello everyone and thanks for being with us today. Joining us on today's call are Stephan Tanda, President and CFO; and Vanessa Kanu, Executive Vice President and CFO. Our press release and accompanying slide deck have been posted on our website under the investor relations page.
During this call we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and the reconciliations are set forth in the press release. Please refer to the press release disseminated yesterday for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures discussed during the earnings call. As always, we will post a replay of this call on our website.
I would like to now turn the conference call over to Stephan. Stephan, over to you.

Stephan Tanda

Thank you, Mary, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us on the call today. I will begin my remarks by highlighting our fourth quarter results as well as our performance for the full year. Later in the call, Vanessa Kanu, our CFO, will provide additional details on key drivers for the quarter.
Starting on slide three for the fourth quarter, I'm pleased to report that Aptar achieved core sales growth of 2% and delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.52. We exceeded the top end of our guidance range due to both better than expected operational performance and a lower than anticipated effective tax rate. The positive results in the quarter were driven by strong ongoing demand for our pharma proprietary drug delivery systems, especially for allergic rhinitis, emergency medicines, and central nervous system therapeutics, as well as royalty revenues and increased demand for our food closure technologies.
In addition, we benefited from productivity gains across the entire company. This quarter, Aptar's adjusted EBITDA margin was at the top end of our long-term range at 23%. Vanessa will give you more details on the quarter, so now I will focus on the full year. Our pharma segment achieved 8% core sales growth within its raised long-term target range. Additionally, pharma achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin for the year of approximately 35%, driven by increased sales of higher value products and royalties.
Often when asked about pharma's future growth potential, my answer is clearly that pharma is a pipeline-driven business, and the continued expansion of our pipeline over the last five years is a major reason why we raised our core sales long-term target in 2023 to 7% to 11%, and we see the pipeline continuing to grow. Pharma performance this year was driven by continued growth in emergency medicines, allergic rhinitis, and central nervous system therapeutics.
Our proprietary drug delivery business is the core profit engine of our pharma segment, creating and manufacturing innovative, safe, and highly reliable technologies that support our customers and improve the lives of patients around the world. We anticipate continued strength for this important franchise. For our injectables business, we saw growth in antithrombotics, GLP-1 drugs, small molecules, and vaccines.
Injectable component sales grew 10% in 2024, but the growth was offset by lower tooling and service revenues. The team has done a tremendous job of completing a large capacity expansion project and industrializing our higher value offerings, voting well for the future. Active material science sales were up 13% for the full year 2024 due to increased demand for diabetes diagnostics, probiotics, and oral solid dose solutions.
Since we acquired CSP in 2018, the sales of that business have grown at a compound annual growth rate of almost 10%. Looking at our beauty segment for the year, we had good growth across a number of end markets, including personal care, mustache beauty, and home care. However, growth in these end markets could not offset the decline in prestige beauty. The beauty segment saw unique growth in 2024 and sales of personal care technologies grew nicely. Overall core sales declined, however, due to the unfavorable mix.
Beauty remains a highly regional business. Europe, our largest region, maintains its adjusted EBITDA margin within the segment's long-term target range. North America continued to recover progressively with indie brands leading the growth. China remained challenged for most of the year. However, towards the end of the year, the country had a better than anticipated [11/11], which is China's equivalent to Black Friday, and we see some green shoots with local brands. We saw good growth in India, albeit from a low base.
Looking ahead, new project activities encouraging across most regions, and we anticipate progressive improvement for the segment in 2025. In the second half of the year, our closure segment returned to its core sales long-term target range driven by increased demand around the world for food and beverage dispensing and food protection technologies.
A focus on converting end markets to higher value dispensing closures and a reinvigoration of innovation globally helped to improve top-line sales. The segment's increased margins were also positively affected by the higher value mix, as well as a consistent focus on reducing costs and a steady improvement in plant utilization, supported in part by the mid-year closing of a loss-making plan in France. The segment improved its plant utilization by over 12% in 2024. Closures adjusted EBITDA margins were also within the long-term target range in the second half of the year and improved by more than 110 basis points for the full year.
Now, turning to slide four, we are very proud of our long record of returning capital to shareholders. Over the last five years, we have returned nearly $800 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. 2025 is expected to mark our 32nd consecutive year of paying an annually increasing dividend.
Now, I would like to highlight our products and technologies on slide five, which feature examples from both the year and the quarter that exemplify our focus on innovation and the value that we bring to our customers and their end-users. In pharma, you've heard us talk about our nasal bi-dose system for Johnson & Johnson's Spravato medication to treat treatment-resistant depression.
Recently, the FDA approved Spravato as a mono-treatment, meaning it can now be used alone and not requiring additional solid-dose drugs. Also, as shared during our last earnings call, the FDA and European Medicines Agency approved neffy and EURneffy nasally-delivered epinephrine, which is now on the market.
In consumer healthcare, we continue to increase capacity for our previously highlighted patented lateral control system technology with a one-push-button dosage actuation, providing convenience, efficient relief, and ease of use for Haleon or Otrivin nasal mists. We also continue to grow our pharma innovation pipeline. As previously mentioned, during the year, we acquired all technology assets from SipNose, increasing our proprietary portfolio of intranasal delivery platforms.
We also entered into an exclusive agreement with Cambridge Healthcare Innovations for its Quattrii dry powder inhaler platform, where we see opportunities for this platform in delivering larger amounts of medication to the lungs.
In addition, our agreement regarding Pulmotree Kolibri non-propellant liquid inhaler platform will further strengthen our leadership in the respiratory space. And after digital health, the MigraineBuddy app continues to be the number one migraine app with a community of over 3 million users. The latest release of the app optimizes the way users can share migraine reports with doctors, including sleep records and more.
Finally, in active material sciences, our N-Sorb technology, which is part of the FDA's emergency technology program, delivers an active packaging-based solution to mitigate the risk of nitrosamine impurities. Our technology can enable pharma companies to meet the FDA's August 2025 deadline for full compliance with nitrosamine regulations, while avoiding costly and time consuming reformulation processes.
Turning to beauty highlights from the year, our new Prestige fragrance dispensing technology, INUNE, features a more lightweight design and gentle actuation, and is the dispensing solution for Lancôme's of Idôle Eau de parfum. We also adapted our pump technology to meet the growing demand for alcohol-free fragrances. Alcohol-free fragrances are typically oil and water-based, making the formulation more difficult to dispense.
Our pump is highly compatible with these formulations, providing consumers with the same optimal gentle mist fragrance experience, and is now featured on Guerlain's first alcohol-free fragrance. Also in 2024, our custom beauty plant in Normandy, France, supported the launch of a major beauty customer's reformulated facial serum product, which features our patented dual pump technology and locking feature using post-consumer recycled resins.
FusionPKG, our beauty turkey packaging solution business, supported Indie brands Saie and Anastasia with full-pack solutions. In our fourth quarter, [Hermès] selected our Prestige fragrance pumps for its line of Barénia Parfum, and the Avent brand Suncare Mist is featuring our e-commerce-capable locking pump with components made from post-consumer recycled resin, where no over-cap is required.
Turning to closures, throughout the year we continue to partner with a major dish care brand on their Easy Squeeze inverted packaging with flow control, allowing for single-hand operation without any leakage. Positive consumer feedback has led to major category expansions due to this innovation.
If you're planning to watch the big game in the US this weekend, you will see commercials for condiments that feature Aptar solutions, including our Simply Squeeze valve enclosure, as we continue to bring convenience and cleanliness to consumer products that line the grocery store shelves.
During the quarter, our custom flip-top was featured as the dispensing solution for McCormick's Grill Mates spices and Holiday Sugars in the US. Finally, in Asia, Nestle introduced a new adult-powered milk product featuring our Lightweight Custom Closure.
Now turning to recognitions on slide six, we recently received confirmation that we have secured a place on the prestigious Climate A-List with the global environmental non-profit CDP for our leadership in corporate sustainability, environmental transparency, and efforts to tackle climate change based on our 2024 disclosures.
Also during 2024, Aptar was named World's Top Companies for Women by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year and is ranked 41 out of the 400 companies who were evaluated in three categories, including employer brand, public opinion, and leadership. For the sixth consecutive year, we were named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, ranked number 71 out of 600 companies. We are proud to continuously raise the bar on sourcing renewable energy, certifying sites as landfill-free through our internal program, and developing products that are more recyclable, reusable, refillable, and incorporate more sustainable materials.
Now I would like to turn the call over to Vanessa.

