Q4 2024 Aon PLC Earnings Call

Good morning, and thank you for holding. Welcome to Aon plc's Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I'd also like to remind all parties that this call is being recorded. If anyone has an objection, you may disconnect your line at this time.
It is important to note that some of the comments in today's call may constitute certain statements that are forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Information concerning risk factors that could cause such differences are described in the press release covering our fourth-quarter 2024 results as well as having been posted on our website.
Now, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Greg Case, CEO of Aon PLC.

Gregory Case

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our fourth-quarter and full year conference call. I'm joined by Edmund Reese, our CFO; and Eric Andersen, our President. As in previous quarters, we posted a detailed financial presentation on our website, which Edmund will reference in his remarks.
We want to begin by sending our deepest sympathy to our colleagues, clients and all those impacted by recent disasters and in particular, the devastating wildfires in Southern California. The destruction and loss of life are tragic events. And all of us at Aon are committed to supporting our clients, colleagues and partners during the response and recovery.
Now turning to Aon. We're excited to be here this morning to discuss our strong performance in 2024. We had great execution in year one of our 3 by 3 plan with all credit to our colleagues around the globe, which I will cover in more detail at the close of my comments. That execution is translating into winning more clients, expanding our relationships and keeping clients longer through improved retention. And it shows in our financial results.
For the full-year 2024, we grew organic revenue 6%, total revenue 17%. We delivered strong margins and grew our operating income by 17%, driving 10% adjusted earnings per share growth and continued strong free cash flow. These results are a strong start to our 3 by 3 plan.
And as we go into 2025, year two, we remain well positioned to continue to deliver mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, continued margin expansion in line with our historic performance, strong adjusted EPS growth, double-digit free cash flow growth and disciplined capital allocation.
As we move forward, it's important to understand the environment in which our clients are operating and the external factors shaping client demand. Every day, our clients tells that increasing volatility and complexity make decisions regarding risk and people issues more difficult.
The challenges businesses face reflect a series of profound transitions across the megatrends of trade, technology, weather and workforce, which we saw reinforced by events throughout 2024, and which are firmly in place as we move into 2025. These four megatrends are causing significant challenges across every sector and every type of business.
At the same time, leaders worried that their organizations aren't moving quickly enough to address these risks. Our 3by 3 plan is anchored in meeting these intensifying client requirements, better serving our clients with unique content, servicing capability and expertise needed to respond to these challenges.
In this environment, for Aon, 2024 was a year of tremendous progress across all three pillars of our 3 by 3 plan: Risk Capital and Human Capital, Aon client leadership and Aon Business Services, three commitments we're delivering over a three-year period.
First, we committed to levering our distinctive Risk Capital and Human Capital structure to unlock new solutions that address the evolving client demand discussed earlier. In 2024, we created and delivered innovative solutions that integrate reinsurance and commercial risk data and analytics. Solutions using this connected capability are enabling clients to access capital more efficiently and make better decisions.
Our work in the fourth quarter to help source $715 million of alternative reinsurance capacity for a major underwriter and the record 30% increase in Aon client treated capacity are just two examples of the power of Risk Capital. Similarly, in Human Capital, a global company with over 100,000 employees in more than 100 countries ordered us the mandate for their global benefits program. Our global team brought together regional data and insights from analytic tools to deliver a comprehensive, globally consistent and compliant benefits offering.
What was originally just a small Aon relationship in one jurisdiction is now an international relationship across every region they operate to support their colleagues in enterprise strategy. And this is just one example that demonstrates unique value of our globally connected firm and differentiated data-driven advice and solutions.
For Risk Capital, we also want to note and officially welcome John Neal to Aon. We announced earlier this month that John will join us from Lloyd's as our Global CEO of Reinsurance and Global Chairman of Climate Solutions upon the completion of his commitments to Lloyd's. Not only will John's arrival bring an iconic industry leader to help focus on delivering our integrated Risk Capital capabilities to clients, but his addition also represents another strong testament to the power of our Risk Capital and Human Capital strategy.
Our second commitment is to embed the Aon client leadership model across our enterprise client, large and middle market segments to strengthen and expand client relationships. In 2024, we capitalized on our globally connected approach covering nearly 1,000 of our most critically important global clients within our enterprise client group. These clients grew new business 5 points above the Aon average in 2024 as we increase penetration across solution lines and geographies.
Third, we committed to and are accelerating Aon business services to establish a new standard for service delivery and innovation at scale, and we made progress and great strides in 2024, giving clients real-time insights to help them make better decisions. From advanced analytics to customized dashboards, the tools that we launched this year are redefining client experiences and outcomes.
In May, we debuted a new suite of risk analyzer tools, enabling our North American clients to receive exposure data, quantify loss potential and make better decisions based on total cost of risk. And we've seen great early traction with our analyzers, which continue to open doors, broad discussions with our clients and increase win rates.
Let me highlight just a few of many examples. Early in 2024, we released our property risk analyzer. Through exposure profiles and data models, the tool stimulates the impact of insurance policy options to determine which risk should be retained versus transferred.
In the fourth quarter, we launched the cyber risk analyzer, enabling risk managers and brokers to better evaluate cyber risk and maximize insurance value. We also launched our health risk analyzer, a solution that leverages predictive modeling, risk optimization and ongoing monitoring to help clients identify and manage costs and plan for a predictable risk accordingly.
At the same time, ABS retired nearly 300 applications and continues to drive greater efficiencies, which are foundational to our sustained margin expansion, which Edmund will describe. The result of meeting these milestones in 2024 is the delivery of highly distinctive capabilities and expertise that has created sustainable momentum for Aon.
We also want to highlight the progress we're making with NFP, eight months in, the business is performing very well, just as expected. Integration is right on track producer retention is strong, and the acquisition is driving top line growth as we build on NFP's strong client relationships by bringing additional content capabilities and tools to the team. Clients have responded well to the potential for NFP under the Aon umbrella, giving us even more confidence in our ability to achieve our sales and cost synergy goals in 2025 and 2026.
And against this operating backdrop, Aon closed the year with a strong fourth quarter that drove another year of financial performance aligned with our objectives. As we begin year two of the 3 by 3 plan, we entered 2025 with momentum and have a strong foundation to build upon. The progress achieved in 2024 demonstrated the potential of our strategy, and now we will advance each component to drive further success.
Looking ahead, as we onboard recent hires, we're continuing to invest to support top line growth, particularly client-facing talent in prioritized growth areas and an innovative new technology-driven solutions enabled through Aon business services.
In addition, the efficiencies we gain through Aon business services continue to support margin expansion. As a result, we expect to deliver another year of mid-single-digit or greater organic growth, continued margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth and double-digit free cash flow growth for 2025.
To summarize and before I hand the call to Edmund for a more detailed review of our financials and outlook, we want to reinforce how excited our leadership team is for the opportunity ahead. We're executing against our strategy through the 3 by 3 plan.
Our solutions are helping clients as they face increasing volatility and complexity in their businesses. We're delivering results, including mid-single-digit organic revenue growth, margin expansion and free cash flow growth in line with our long-term financial model in 2024. NFP is right on track, and finally, the significant progress we made in 2024 positions Aon for another strong year in 2025 to deliver on our client, colleague and financial objectives.
Of course, none of this would be possible without Aon's global team. And on behalf of Edmund, Eric and me, I will conclude my comments by first, reinforcing our foundational commitment to our team to ensure that Aon fosters a culture and work environment strengthened by the power of inclusion, built to attract, develop and retain the best talent in the world from all backgrounds.
And second, just shout out a huge thank you to our 60,000 colleagues around the world for serving our clients with distinction and for making 2024 a tremendous year.
Let me now turn to Edmund to walk through the financials and provide additional insight around our expectations for 2025. Edmund?

