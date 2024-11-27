Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q4 2024 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
32 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Michael Lucarelli; Vice President - Investor Relations and FP&A; Analog Devices Inc

Vincent Roche; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; Analog Devices Inc

Richard Puccio; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Analog Devices Inc

Chris Danely; Analyst; Citi Investment Research

CJ Muse; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Vivek Arya; Analyst; BofA Global Research

Tore Svanberg; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Stacy Rasgon; Analyst; Bernstein Institutional Services LLC

Timothy Arcuri; Analyst; UBS Investment Bank

Ross Seymore; Analyst; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

William Stein; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

Joshua Buchalter; Analyst; TD Cowen

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Analog Devices fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call, which is being audio webcast here a telephone and over the web. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd like to now introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A. Sir, the floor is yours.

Michael Lucarelli

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. With me on the call today are ADI's CEO and Chair, Vince Roche; and ADI's CFO, Rich Puccio. For anyone who missed the release, you can find it and relating financial schedules at investor.analog.com.
On to the disclosures. The information we're about to discuss includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as further described in our earnings release and our parent reports and other materials filed with the SEC.
Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information as these statements reflect our expectations only as of this call. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. References to gross margin, operating and nonoperating expenses, operating margin, tax rate, EPS, and free cash flow in our comments today will be on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes special items. When comparing the results to the historical performance, special items are also excluded from prior periods.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about our non-GAAP measures are included in today's earnings release. Please note, references to EPS are on a fully diluted basis.
And with that, I'll turn it over to ADI's CEO and Chair, Mr. Roche.

and

Recommended Stories