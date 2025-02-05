Q4 2024 AMETEK Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Kevin Coleman

Thank you. Thank you, Andrew. Good morning and welcome to AMETEK's fourth quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Dave Zico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dala Puri, executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
During the course of today's call, we'll be making forward-looking statements which are subject to change based on various risk factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations. A detailed discussion of the risk and uncertainties that may affect our future results is contained in Amit's filings with the SEC. AMETEK disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Any reference made on this call to 2023 or 2024 results or to 2025 guidance will be on an adjusted basis, excluding after-tax acquisition-related intangible amortization, and excluding the pretax $29.2 million or $0.10 per diluted share charge in the first quarter of 2024 for integration costs related to the Paragon Medical acquisition. Reconciliations between GAAP and adjusted measures can be found in our press release and on the Investors section of our website.
We'll begin today's call with prepared remarks, and then we'll open it up for questions, and I'll turn the meeting over to Dave.

David Zapico

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. AMETEK delivered strong results in the fourth quarter, highlighted by robust margin expansion, outstanding cash flow generation, strong organic orders growth and double-digit growth in earnings per share. In the quarter, we established records for sales, operating income, EBITDA and diluted earnings per share as well as for operating cash flow and free cash flow.
We also repurchased $155 million in shares during the quarter. And this morning, we announced the acquisition of Current Micro technique for approximately EUR105 million. Our performance this quarter marks the combination of a strong year in which we leverage the proven strength of our operating model to deliver outstanding results despite a challenging economic environment. Now let me turn to our fourth quarter results.
Fourth quarter sales were a record $1.76 billion, up 2% from the same period in 2023. Organic sales were down 3%, acquisitions added 5 points in the quarter and foreign currency was flat. Orders were solid in the quarter with organic orders up 4% versus the prior year, with positive organic growth across both our EIG and EMG segments, and we ended the quarter with a strong backlog of $3.4 billion. AMETEK's operating performance in the fourth quarter was excellent. Operating income in the quarter was a record, $469 million, a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2023.
Operating margins were 26.6% in the quarter, up 90 basis points from the prior year. While core margins, which exclude the dilutive impact from acquisitions, were up a sizable [140 basis points] (inaudible) in quarter was a record $561 million, up 7% versus the prior year with EBITDA margin -- with EBITDA margin an impressive, 31.9%. This operating performance led to a robust cash generation with free cash flow of record $498 million in the quarter, 4% versus last year's fourth quarter, and free cash flow to net income conversion of 129%.
Diluted earnings per share were a record $1.87, up 11% versus the fourth quarter of 2023 and above our guidance range of $1.81 to $1.86 per share. Now let me provide some additional details at the operating group level. First, the Electronic Instruments Group. EIG delivered outstanding performance in the fourth quarter with impressive margin expansion and operating margin levels that reflect the high quality of our businesses.
EIG sales were $1.21 billion, down 2% from the fourth quarter of last year. Organic sales were down 3%, and acquisitions added 1 point. Growth was strongest across our Aerospace & Defense businesses, while our advanced optical metrology businesses Zygo, also saw solid growth in the quarter. Similar to last year, our EIG businesses experienced some project delays in the fourth quarter as customers remain cautious at year-end. We view these as temporary delays as the new project pipeline remains strong.
EIG operating income was a record $386.6 million, up 8% versus the prior year, and operating margins were also a record 31.8%, up a robust 280 basis points from the prior year. The Electromechanical Group also finished the year with strong operating performance.
EMG's fourth quarter sales were [$54 million the] prior year, with organic sales down 4%. Strong performance in our Aerospace & Defense businesses was offset by weakness in our OEM exposed businesses, which continued to face headwinds from inventory destocking. EMG's operating income in the fourth quarter was $111.2 million, down 1% compared to the prior year period, while EMG's fourth quarter operating margins were 20.3%.
Now the full year. Overall performance was strong in 2024 as we established annual records for essentially all key financial metrics. Overall sales for the year were $6.94 billion, up 5% from 2023. Operating income for 2024 was $1.81 billion, up 6% and operating margins were 26.1% for the full year, up 20 basis points from the prior year, with core margins up 120 basis points. EBITDA for the year was $2.18 billion, up 8%, with EBITDA margins a very strong 31.4%.
Full year 2024 earnings were $6.83 per diluted share, up 7% versus the prior year. We also delivered exceptional cash flows in 2024 with free cash flow up 6% versus the prior year and free cash flow to net income conversion of very strong 124%. AMETEK's performance in 2024 underscores the quality of our businesses, the flexibility of our operating model and the outstanding contributions from all AMETEK colleagues. Our teams navigated a complex economic environment and deliver strong results while also ensuring AMETEK is well positioned for long-term success. Now turning to cattle deployment and acquisitions.
As noted in the fourth quarter, we repurchased approximately $155 million in shares, bringing our total share repurchases for the year to approximately $220 million. While our top priority for capital deployment remains acquisitions. Our strong cash flows provide us with the flexibility to also opportunistically repurchase shares. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, we acquired current Micro technique, which we announced this morning. (inaudible) is a leading manufacturer of high-precision machine and optical inspection solutions that achieve industry-leading accuracy and surface finish. Kern's highly engineered solutions help customers produce highly complex and precise components used in semiconductor, med tech space and other high-tech industries.
Kern is a strong strategic fit with our Ultra Precision Technologies business, expanding our existing capabilities and also high precision manufacturing and opening up new opportunities to serve customers with growing demands for miniaturization and accuracy.
Headquartered near Munich, Germany earned annual sales of approximately EUR50 million. I'm excited to welcome all current colleagues of the AMETEK family. Looking ahead to 2025, we are managing a strong pipeline of high-quality acquisition candidates. We have a healthy and flexible balance sheet, providing us the opportunity to deploy meaningful capital on strategic acquisitions. With our robust balance sheet, significant financial capacity and disciplined approach to capital deployment, AMETEK is well positioned to continue driving long-term value through our acquisition strategy.
In addition to acquisitions, we continue to invest in our businesses to best position them for long-term growth. In 2024, we invested approximately $90 million in incremental growth investments largely across research, development and engineering and sales and marketing functions to support their organic growth initiatives. We expect to invest approximately $85 million in incremental growth investments in 2025. These investments and initiatives have strengthened our leadership positions within our niche markets, helped open up new growth opportunities in attractive adjacent markets and accelerated our new product development and technology innovation. One such example of our technology innovation successes can be found in our latest innovation (inaudible) winner at CAMECA.
CAMECA's LEAP series of Adam Pro (inaudible) provide 3D imaging and chemical composition characterization and materials at the nanoscale. Historically, the lead product line focused on material science and geology applications targeted at highly knowledgeable academic customers at PhD level. CAMECA determined that an enhanced productivity system with high sensitivity and improved yield will broaden the market and support both academic and industrial customers who put a premium on throughput, automation and analytical capability. This led to the development of THE new LEAP 6000 XR, which provides enhanced ease-of-use new automation features for data collection and improved analytical capabilities. With this new technology, Adam Pro tomography is now used to study nearly all classes of solid materials from the oldest minerals on earth for the most advanced aerospace alloys.
As a result, new applications are emerging due to CAMECA's customer-centric approach to innovation.
Now shifting to our outlook for the year ahead. We remain cautious as we start the year given the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. However, we are encouraged by the strength in orders we experienced in the second half of the year, our strong backlog, our leading positions across a diverse set of markets, which are poised for improved growth and our significant capital available to deploy on strategic acquisitions. For 2025, we expect both overall and organic sales to increase low single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the year are expected to be in the range of $7.02 to $7.18, up 3% to 5% compared to last year's results.
For the first quarter, we anticipate overall sales to be roughly flat versus the prior year first quarter with adjusted earnings of $1.67 to $1.69 per share, up 23% versus the prior year. Just to summarize, AMETEK delivered a strong finish to the year with solid performance in the fourth quarter, reflecting the strength of our portfolio and our ability to execute our growth strategy in a sluggish macro environment. Our differentiated technologies and deep industry expertise continue to position us well in attractive niche markets, providing a solid foundation for future growth. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation, we are confident in our ability to drive continued growth and create long-term value for our shareholders in 2025 and beyond. I will now turn it over to Dalip Puri, who will cover some of the financial details of the quarter. Then we will be glad to take your questions. Dalip?

