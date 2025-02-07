Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q4 2024 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Dave Fildes; Vice President, Investor Relations; Amazon.com Inc

Andrew Jassy; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Amazon.com Inc

Brian Olsavsky; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; Amazon.com Inc

Mark Mahaney; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Eric Sheridan; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Doug Anmuth; Analyst; JPMorgan

Brian Nowak; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

John Blackledge; Analyst; TD Cowen

Michael Morton; Analyst; MoffettNathanson

Presentation

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Amazon.com fourth-quarter 2024 financial results teleconference. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. And for opening remarks, I will be turning the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Dave Fildes. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Dave Fildes

Hello, and welcome to our Q4 2024 financial results conference call. Joining us today to answer your questions is Andy Jassy, our CEO; and Brian Olsavsky, our CFO.
As you listen to today's conference call, we encourage you to have our press release in front of you, which includes our financial results as well as metrics and commentary on the quarter. Please note, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this call will be against our results for the comparable period of 2023.
Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today, February 6, 2025, only and will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Additional information about factors that could potentially impact our financial results is included in today's press release and our filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.
During this call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. In our press release, slides accompanying this webcast and are filed with the SEC, each of which is posted on our IR web website. You will find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations of these measures with comparable GAAP measures. Our guidance incorporates the order trends that we've seen to date and what we believe today to be appropriate assumptions.
Our results are inherently unpredictable and may be materially affected by many factors, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, changes in global economic and geopolitical conditions and customer demand and spending, including the impact of recessionary fears, inflation, interest rates, regional labor, market constraints, world events, the rate of growth of the Internet, online commerce, cloud services and new and emerging technologies, and the various factors detailed in our filings with the SEC. Our guidance assumes among other things that we don't conclude any additional business, acquisitions, restructurings or legal settlements. It's not possible to accurately predict demand for our goods and services, and therefore, our actual results could differ materially from our guidance.
And now I'll turn the call over to Andy.

