Q4 2024 Affirm Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Posting today's call with me are Max Levchin from Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, a Affirm's Chief Financial Officer.

On that note I will turn the call over to Max to begin.

Max Levchin

Thank you, Zane. Obviously, we had a killer quarter in fiscal year on both growth and profitability sides of the ledger. So as is our custom, the better the results, the less canned comments, I'll offer. There's some really good new stats in the letter that Michael and I attend. So please have a look at that.

One thing, though, that's not in the letter that I did want to share to build on a great momentum that we're having to help us continue to scale and long-term, we're evolving our leadership structure a little bit. Very excited to share that our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Michael Linford himself, will be taken on an expanded new role as Chief Operating Officer for Affrim.

For now, he will remain our CFO, but today, we also have the talented enhance and Mr. Rob O’Hare, a veteran of the Affirm finance team joining us on this call. For a reason, I expect Rob to take on the CFO role by the end of this fiscal year. Still reporting to Michael, please make Rob feel welcome he's a good man and theorem.

Back to you Zane.

Jason Kupferberg, Bank of America.

Jason Kupferberg

Thank you, guys. Good to see these numbers. I was curious if you could comment just as we think about fiscal 2025, guidance, just your general approach to assessing what the credit environment might look like. You obviously continue to control that extremely well.

And maybe as part of that in this category of fiscal '25, assumptions, I know you said that fee to be and some other newer initiatives, including the Apple Pay partnership are not expected to be material, but can you maybe tell us a little bit more about how you guys define material? Because it sounds like there may be something in the numbers for it, but would just love to unpack that a little bit. Thank you.

Max Levchin

Thank you. Great compound question. So I'll -- is our custom, -- I'll give some high-level answers and Michael will probably contextualize it a little better than I can.

So in terms of credits, just a friendly reminder to everybody, the numbers are not an accident. We decide what we want to see. Obviously, there is variability, but we have a really short term exposure. Our consumers don't borrow money from us for too long. Every transaction is underwritten separately, we are by design and definition in control of our credit outcomes.

What you see today, are the numbers that we wanted to have and we're happy with it. We'll continue to do exactly the same thing every time we plan our credit outcomes. We tell ourselves what it is that we would see that the queues and that's where we typically end up with plus or minus minor noise.

In terms of setting guidance, we did this last year and we thought we kind of got the right solution or the right formula and we repeat it again this time we set the floor as risk managers. We are inherently conservative people. We like to guide all of you to a number we feel is pretty well baked. We will get there.

And then we turn around until the team we got to do much better than this. We got to be this number. This number is in the bag, but let's do go-go, let's do better. That's what happened in fiscal '24. That is our plan for fiscal '25.

Now, the thing that makes this complex to work at. Lots of things change. That will be something that's going to fall out of our plan for '25, because some really cool opportunity is going to come up and we'll prioritize the opportunity and we'll part ways temporarily with whatever it is that the opportunity will take the plays off.

None of that is in the guide by design we are putting in the guide what we think we will get to with really good degree of certainty. That's the philosophy.

Michael can probably give you a little more color.

Michael Linford

Yeah, I think you see the growth rate by the Q1 guidance. So obviously, those things are reflective of where we've actually seen progress, for initiatives that have shifted are already contributing, and that's where we're seeing an acceleration in GMV in Q1 so far.

I think the prior question around the new initiatives, things like B2B and our partnership with some of the wallets there. The question material that actually clarifies is low end material. Hence, we're not trying to use a any sort of strict definition here.

But for us, it would really need to be, hundreds of millions, $1 billion type range before we start thinking about it as as influencing the trajectory in a material way. And so we look at a lot of these opportunities. They're either not yet shipped, as is the case with several of our wallet partnerships where they're not live yet.

We don't think it's prudent to trying to guess the timing of those in terms of their impact, we retain a lot of confidence on how big it will be eventually, but are being very mindful around setting guidance that is stuff that's live in the ground and contributing today or that we have control and direct line of sight to as opposed to things that could take a few quarters to roll out and therefore have more certainty to them.

And so I think whether it's through our partnerships or any of our international initiatives, we're confident on the size and scale of those relative relatively wouldn't be spending time on them. But we're communicating to you that if they do end up being material, that would actually be material upside to the outlook that we provided for the fiscal year.

Jason Kupferberg

Very helpful. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Reginald Smith, JPMorgan.

Reginald Smith

Good evening, thanks for taking the question. I guess we've seen the business perform in a rising way environment. I'm curious how you're thinking about the business in a potentially falling rate environment. And I'm curious around two things really consumer spending. And then just thinking about I know you guys price in this transaction uniquely with the APR.

And I'm wondering if there may be some benefits to your model versus traditional credit cards where the rates to take to come to the prime rate if there's any play or area for play in there in terms of pricing the way down? Thank you.

Max Levchin

Thanks, Regi. Great question, as always. There's a huge amount of benefit in not being tethered to a single price that was handed to you in a form of line, but flowed precisely with the -- but that's once rated the coupling is on natural. We've always said from the very beginning, this idea that you negotiated your credit card rate, even if it's floating once and for all basically and the merchant negotiates their acceptance rates once and for all, is the bullish like we live in a connected real-time world.

Why wouldn't we be negotiating these rates in real-time? And that's what we've built. And that's why Affirm is successful. That's our ambition. As the rates move at large as they go up. Obviously, we end up having to pass some of the costs through as it hits us to consumers practically what this means that at some point someone who would have been approved will not be approved because the price is just not the number that we want to put.

We have we have limits. We don't want to go above the Military Lending Act number and that that's a decision we made a long time ago and don't plan to change as the rates come down. The very first consumer site impact will be better approval rates. Pricing is always fungible. We price things in real time. We can change it as we go for the most exciting thing about reduction in Fed funds rate is we'll just have more active users. We'll have more news. We'll have more repeat users because we'll be able to approve more people.

Michael Linford

The only thing to add is the rate at which the rates change is very important. We saw a very quick rise in rates with as rates went up and you saw us react to those changing rates on the time when we talked about, we're very well positioned now to be reactive such that if they were to move that quickly again, I think we could move very quickly, but that's not in our assumptions that we don't believe that will happen.

And I think we're talking about here a change in direction of rates more than that the magnitude for the time being. And so very little change in the near term based upon the moves that have already been priced in by the market.

Operator

Ramsey El-Assal, Barclays.

Ramsey El-Assal

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my question this evening. RLTC fell above nicely above your range this quarter. And I know you called out a presumably nonrecurring $30 million benefit from a single securitization. What are the key puts and takes, we need to consider for RLTC performance and 2025, sort of in your internal planning, what are shaping up to be the bigger, the bigger variables to keep in mind, do we need to see fit if rates come down, funding costs come down a certain amount? Do we need to see the credit performance staying in a certain levels where are the pressure points next year?

Michael Linford

Yeah. Great question. So again, on Q4, we did do a non-consolidated securitization. We don't do those every period. And so when we're able to do them. You do have a little bit of a chunky benefit, which pushed us slightly over the 4% range. We'd like to think about as the ceiling.

When you take that out, the RLTC rate in Q4 is pretty consistent with the guidance that we gave for Q1. So we think it's pretty stable sequentially and the big puts and takes are mostly related to mix of business that we are leveraging on the platform and the efficiency associated credit outcomes and then how we execute in the capital markets.

I think the team has done a phenomenal job this past 12 months and broadening our access to really attractive capital sources. And but it's been done with ABS deals done with forward flow deals. And we continue to think there's lots of opportunity for us to do more here.

And certainly, if we're able to do that, where we can deliver strong margins we are signing up for a 10 basis points expansion in the RLTC percentage GMV versus last year. And we feel like that's possible because of a lot of the full year benefit of the work that we've taken on, plus the fact that we do think we're in a hurry, strong position with respect to the capital markets.

Ramsey El-Assal

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Will Nance, Goldman Sachs.

Will Nance

Hey, guys, nice results today. Appreciate you taking the question. I wanted to follow up on the kind of dovetailing off the earlier point around kind of having a lot of control and visibility into the credit outcomes that you expect. When you set the underwriting targets, I thought the stats in a different direction.

The stats in the shareholder letter around the number of repeat users and repeat transactions increasing overtime. I thought was interesting. And so I'm wondering if your visibility into forward volume is increasing to kind of a similar way where you now have a much better picture about what how the volume trends might shake out over the coming year.

I just thought it was interesting the increases in number of transactions per user and the number of repeat users. So how is that impacting the way that you look at the business internally and kind of plan for the coming year.

Max Levchin

If we're on a kind of if you look at the gaps between those cohort curves that are pretty big, which means that we're not yet struggling, if you will, to improve those numbers. So the fact that we are driving this outsized gain just means that there's a lot of -- or to do. Like the way we think about what's going to happen to the different card, for example, right now, we're on the order of $3,000 of annual spend.

The right number from my point of view is $7,500, at least and on the order of 20 million active cards, that's the target when we get there, I don't know. But that is what I think is both possible and required for us to succeed.

We're going to get there in fiscal '25, probably not certainly not making any promises on that front. But the meat of the leads that we're showing in these charts speak for themselves, their big. That means there's a lot of opportunity. So we forecast what we think we'll get to, and that's in the guide. And we've got some really cool ideas and that all of them are going to work.

Will Nance

Appreciate it.

Operator

Andrew Bauch, Wells Fargo.

Andrew Bauch

Thanks for taking the question, guys. Just wanted to talk about the sources of operating leverage there and the guide here, I mean, you're calling for 18.4% AOI margins.

That's a little bit better than we've previously been guiding for for the growth above 20%. So just wanted to get your thoughts on that is given the current growth profile and the strength of that number?

Michael Linford

Yeah. I think the -- one thing that we as a leadership team are really proud about is how quickly we made progress on operating leverage in the business. I think we had a lot of conviction of where we would get to for a long time. The pace at which we were able to get there over the past 12 months has been phenomenal.

And your Q4 results, I think are a great data point on that trajectory. And I think we feel that continuing to expand our margins is good discipline and with it gives us the focus we need to actually operate better. And the things that temper that are we do have a ton of opportunity ahead of us.

And so we don't want to operate at Terminal margins, would you want to show progress. And I believe at the at the JP Morgan conference last in May, this May, I outlined that we would expect to continue to expand margins we're signing up for 200 basis points this year and feel like we still have quite a bit of runway of margin expansion to do into the future.

And that will just be tempered with the opportunities that we have to invest in particular in continuing to expand our team.

Operator

Rob Wildhack, Autonomous Research.

Robert Wildhack

Maybe to take the earlier question on rate cuts in funding costs connected to the '25, outlook. Could you give some color on how much that the current rate curve and expectations might be benefiting approvals in fiscal '25? And in that light, how much it could benefit the growth outlook?

Michael Linford

It's a good question. We do not take into account the rate curve, the future market expectations, the funding costs into our decisioning explicitly. It does get reflected as we negotiate capital deals, but the market expectation of rates does get reflected into those deals.

And so it affects our average cost of funding, which in turn affects our decisioning. But we don't we're not looking out and saying with two rate cuts on the horizon, that's going to get more aggressive. Instead, we look at our current funding costs and compare them to what we need to generate to be profitable on transaction basis.

And there is an important reason why these things flow through a bit on Velac basis, a lot of the funding sources we have are not floating rate funding facilities since our ABS deals, for example, have fixed cost of funds. So it will take a while for the deals that we've done over the past year, year and a half to be refinanced in the next two years. So the funding costs are a bit stickier, which mean deal does it flow through quite as neatly as you might think.

Robert Wildhack

Okay, thanks.

Would that mean then that if you get to say spring 2025, and rates are a lot lower than they are today, there would be potential upside on approvals because of the lower interest rate environment and lower funding costs?

Max Levchin

With one caveat,

Michael Linford

If the reason why rates are being cut is because we're in a perfect economic scenario then. Yeah, but of course, I think we're mindful of the fact that the thing that's probably be happening in that scenario is some pressure on the labor market, which has been very, very tight begin to loosen. We of course, we need to take into account as we think about where we had approvals.

Robert Wildhack

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Kyle Peterson, Needham.

Kyle Peterson

Great. Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to touch a little bit on the outlook particular your growth expectations kind of between network and merchant network and our dollar growth revenue and your interest in gain on sale on such, I guess, which are you got which bucket are you guys expecting to be bigger contributor to growth in FY '25? Is how should we think about the split between the revenue streams? Thanks.

Michael Linford

So the thing that changes the mix across revenue streams is either the mix of originations and therefore the associated like living content. And then the capital strategies behind it. So as we lean a little bit more on gain on sale or get better pricing gains, how you see the gain-on-sale line go up and equally as you have maybe higher MDR bank loans, you'll see some increases there.

I think really it's difficult to identify we're not giving guidance on which line item for you to model out. But the root cause is that we made the asset more valuable. When you make the asset more valuable, you monetize at a higher rate. And that's why we do think there's about 10 bps of more revenue was probably under the revenue, less transaction cost part.

Kyle Peterson

Got it. That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Dan Dolev, Mizuho

Dan Dolev

Thanks. Great quarter, guys, and then congrats on the GAAP profitability in the fourth quarter.

I wanted to ask about Apple Pay Later, I think a couple of years ago when they announced that they're getting into buy-now-pay-later, the Affirm stock was under pressure two years later, they capitulate and you guys are handling the volumes, like is it maybe you can talk max a little bit about that.

The fact that it's much more difficult to do buy-now-pay-later than a lot of people think that it's just have a product without a brand and without the ability to take risk appropriately because it sounds like from an Apple perspective, there's much more to Affirm, then what a lot of people are thinking?

Max Levchin

Thank you, Dan. Give them full credit totally front Rand by GAAP, surprised by apparently correcting -- correctly predicting it, nice note. So on the Apple side, I don't think they're capitulating. I think the if anything are saying the buy-now-pay-later thing is huge and important, and it's not a feature. It's a major thing that is just as important as credit cards it may be. I certainly think it is more important in credit cards because it's the better way.

Creating a platform for companies like Affrim to deliver the products with all the bells and whistles with all the unique things that we know how to do well is very smart strategy. I don't think it's backing out or something. It's embracing the fact that this is a complicated, really, really textured set of offerings that works in different ways for different audiences.

Between that, there is a couple of things that don't meet the eye readily in our business that -- I every time I think I've explained, I find that people don't necessarily fully understand. So who knows but to sort of repeat the thing that I had you tried to explain on and on underwritings hard, you've got to get data, got to get it in real time. You have to verify it for both validity and accuracy and timeliness and all that good stuff.

And it's a real complicated thing that we do here really well. We've been at it for 13, 14 years almost now, and that's our DNA and we will talk about AI as if it happened yesterday, we've been in what used to be known as AI for a lot longer than it was a thing that people throw around as a reason to lay off their employees.

So we use a lot of machine learning and we do a lot of good work there. So that's hard. And unless you're really focused on it, you're not going to do as well as a specialist like we can.

Park two, which is to call out and give props to our Intrepid sales team. There's enormous effort involved in signing up merchants because what we offer is really incremental, but it's also really complex we're coming to them and saying credit cards cost, you a couple of points, you should give us 3.5%, 5.5%, 7.5% major slices of your margin for transactions that we promise you will be really, really incremental.

And the way we're going to make it work is not by giving consumers flat-out cashback or discounts or all are tired credit card metrics. We're going to give them access to credit on extraordinary terms with new EPR at all or really low subsidized EPR that's going to matter to certain consumer and a really big way.

We're going to transparently at the point of sale as they make a decision that's going to come together, it's going to help them decide is going to help them get off the sidelines and buy right now and how you Mr. as merchant drive more volume.

That is something you find out once you have been in the market and realize that, hey, this is actually what makes this product so special, the ability to in real-time transfer part of the margin that the merchant is willing to invest in a transaction to a consumer in a form of benefit, having a real-time network of hundreds of thousands of merchants that do that willingly because they've measured incrementality is really powerful.

And that's what we've spent the last decade doing in addition to building real AI. That adds up to still a lot of work and people that think it's the coolest thing to work on and creating a platform for companies like ours to deliver that through world's most popular phone and world's most popular wallet. It's often. So I'm obviously super stoked about what's happening there. But it's most certainly an embracement that's the word versus a walk-away -- for a bit of a ramp.

Dan Dolev

It's super helpful. Well, amazing results and congrats again on the promotion for (inaudible)

Operator

James Faucette, Morgan Stanley.

James Faucette

Thanks very much. Want to build a little bit on that last point there, Max, I'll ask kind of in a more generalized way, how you're feeling right now about and kind of the composition and profile of your customer base? And what are you thinking about in terms of ways and tools, including some of those promotional capabilities you talked about to expand and maybe even improve? So such that you can get even beyond kind of that Affrim card level of spending $500 in annual spend to something better than that?

Max Levchin

We definitely have no shortage of ideas. Let's see. So I think -- I'll tried to keep it short because it has a real danger of becoming a very long-winded answer. And I feel like I spent that bullet in the last question.

We think about consumers in segments, we obviously think everybody should throw away the credit card and start using Affrim often, but different consumers. We have fairly different financial profiles and different needs.

We have catchy nick names for all of our segments, but practically some people need access to credit in care a lot about things like lower monthly payments and more time to pay back and the fact that we don't charge them late fees if something happens and been a little bit more time to payback.

And then on the other side of the spectrum, there are people who say, hey, I understand time value of money. I'm a sophisticated consumer credit and I will transact if you give zero percent rate. And those who are not the same person live in different segments. And there are different products that excite those people in profoundly different ways.

Affrim card is a great platform to offer all of those promotional vehicles to every segment. So we think it's a universal product that we can bring, but you will see us in the coming weeks and really months launch more and more features within there Affrim card footprint. That speaks to different segments in fairly different ways. We'll see 0% deals available to folks that we know, really respond to those.

We will offer longer claims to pay to those that really need that, that is available to our merchants as a configurable set of tools. We used to talk a lot about it after checkout. It's sort of bold new. So it doesn't even get I mentioned in my letter, but it's still the cornerstone of a lot of our payment delivery technology.

We have new products we launched, pay into paying 30, a few more that were going to roll out. And all of that will live to serve our merchants to sell more merchandise in a way that converts the best way each consumer segment.

At some point, I think it will be full automation for merchants to just say, hey, let me give you X dollars and just give me as much conversion as you possibly can that sort of my vision for the nirvana version spend almost like buying AdWords that here's might get me some transactions here. It might get me some conversions.

We're obviously not quite there yet, but that's the direction which we're headed. The underlying tools for each segment will necessarily be different. And that's by design. We understand our consumer a lot better because we understand what they're buying through SKU-level data, et cetera.

Michael Linford

And I would really encourage everybody to read the cohort engagement charts we have put in the letter. Everything Max mentioned is things that we're working on into the future to make it better, stuff that's already in the ground, the products you already have out there are making great progress towards increasing engagement and it really jumps out.

You mean start looking at just how much more engagement the recent cohorts have and the consistency with which the cohorts have grown in their engagement with us over time speaks to the underlying value of what we do for these consumers. And why we have a lot of confidence that we will address more and more of their needs their purchases over time.

James Faucette

That's great color. Thank you.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Timothy Chiodo, UBS.

Timothy Chiodo

Great. Thanks for taking the question. I wanted to circle back on Apple pay a little bit. Totally appreciate that for a specific customer. You might not want to go into too much detail, but I was hoping you could talk a little bit about the expected user experience with Affirm being it I believe at the onset may be one of the main or only options for US online commerce.

But the idea would be that over time, consumers using Apple Pay would have multiple options, may be other buy now pay later options, but also some of the card-based installment offering. So if we could just talk about the user experience there and maybe the drop-down menu, if you will.

And then the second piece is around the unit economics. If the full range of products will be offered throughout that channel so that we should expect the unit economics to be still in that 3% to 4% range, maybe absent some degree of revenue share back to Apple? Thanks a lot.

Max Levchin

I'll try to answer it in reverse order. So well beyond the Apple Pay, which, by the way, not launched yet. So but maybe you could maybe I'll take it in the order. You did ask it not my role or rate to unveil changes to our partner's product. So Apple will undoubtedly deliver beautiful experience just given who they are, we'll be a part of it. We're excited and proud to be, and we'll all see exactly what it looks like when it rolls out, which hopefully will be reasonably soon now.

On the economics part of it, too, beyond Apple Pay beyond any one major partner, we are not a wallet by design and definition we are an ingredient brand. We are in that sense, at least similar to Visa, MasterCard dynamics, et cetera, which means that we have an inherent channel conflict when you go to a particularly wallet friendly website, you might find Affirm offer directly from card will be accepted because everyone takes Visa.

You might find Apple Pay soon enough with us in it and Shopee because that's also available now of Shopify, at least in some retailers. And there's Amazon Pay. And then there's Google Pay were also integrated and so on and on it goes and we are we aspire to be in every one of those channels.

Which means that when we compute the overall revenue per transaction card cost metric, we have to account for the possibility that the consumer will walk through any one of those doors. And we've been consistent in guiding to this idea that the business works really, really well between 3% and 4% when it gets over 4% random securitization successes and timeshift, notwithstanding above for small to Rich, we shouldn't really be not investing those dollars and we're not putting up people basically below three starts looking what's attractive for us as shareholders.

And so it will see within 3% to 4% are independent of the doors. Consumers will walk through and that is certainly how we think about the business when we enter any one of these giant partnerships. And we've been extremely fortunate, not entirely accidentally proud to call giant platforms, retailers and the all it's our partners.

We create systems and levers to help us navigate financial reality. We don't a priori know exactly the credit profile of the customer. We have expectations. We have hopes, but we don't know who's going to apply and precisely what approval rates we will be able to deliver, et cetera. So as a result, we will restructure these partnerships to meet sure that in the end it adds up to 3%or 4%.

Timothy Chiodo

Perfect. Thank you, Max.

Operator

Matt O'Neill, FT Partners.

Matthew O'Neill

Thank, for taking my question. Max and Michael. I'm just wanted to focus in again on the I guess what you bolded in the shareholder letter around the intention and expectation to be profitable, in this fourth quarter and therefore beyond and sort of dovetail onto some of the discussions that we had at the Investor Day around a longer-term aspiration of formalizing as a bank and so forth. Does this sort of accelerate that plan at all? Is that still something on kind of the medium term time line? Any thoughts around that would be helpful. Thanks.

Max Levchin

(inaudible) we do not need to linked to conduct our business in the way that we'd like to conduct it. So that is one of the many routes available to us under the right circumstances. But it is not in any way requirement that it's not I think we are marching towards it particular.

If the day we decide we're going to become a bank wealth will tell you, hey, we decided we're going to go to a bank that has not happened, and that's not what we're saying. GAAP profitability is really important than momentous.

I would like the record to show, but it involves local torsion is actually really important thing that has a -- in this very moment. I want people to understand, we didn't what brought about and said, Well, gosh, now we have to go get GAAP profitable. We've been saying for literally years and years that we are on this track to make more transactions happen.

Unit economics are great. We get enough transactions and multiplied by the marginal transaction, it's going to exceed both the fixed and then eventually the rest of the costs in the business. And now we can see it. So clearly, we are not afraid to say here's what's going to happen, but it is the commentary on a natural course of the business.

While we invest all of our available cycles and dollars in growth, managing credit and all the things that we do here. And so as much as I could have involved because I wanted people to know we take it seriously the minutes we are absolutely going to get there which look great about where the business is.

But I know part of it is a definable and it will keep we were always on this journey. And now we see a destination beyond that, we'll have another reveal. I don't know what it's going to be. We won't be returning bank by the way, but it will be something else and something interesting, some kind of financial metric, Michael will come up with (inaudible) production by the end of this year.

Matthew O'Neill

Understood. Thank you.

