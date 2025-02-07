Q4 2024 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Patricia Figueroa; Head of Investor Relations; Affiliated Managers Group Inc

Jay C. Horgen; President and Chief Executive Officer; Affiliated Managers Group Inc

Thomas M. Wojcik; Chief Operating Officer; Affiliated Managers Group Inc

Dava Ritchea; Chief Financial Officer; Affiliated Managers Group Inc

Trevor Dodds; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Bill Katz; Analyst; TD Cowen

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to AMG fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Patricia Figueroa, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please begin.

Patricia Figueroa

Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss AMG's results for the fourth-quarter and full year 2024. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements which could differ from our actual results materially, and AMG assumes no obligation to update these statements.
Also, please note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer of any products, investment vehicles, or services of any AMG Affiliate.
A replay of today's call will be available on the investor relations section of our website, along with a copy of our earnings release and a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures, including any earnings guidance announced on this call.
In addition, this morning we posted an updated investor presentation to our website and encouraged investors to consult our site regularly for updated information.
With us today to discuss the company's results for the quarter and full year are Jay Horgan, President and Chief Executive Officer; Tom Wojcik, Chief Operating Officer; and Dava Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Jay.

Jay C. Horgen

Thanks, Patricia, and good morning everyone. AMG delivered record economic earnings per share in 2024, with full year earnings up 10% year over year, reflecting the ongoing evolution of our business and the positive impact of our disciplined capital allocation strategy. In 2024, we continued to strategically evolve AMG. Increasing our exposure to alternatives, which further enhances our long-term growth prospects.
Our private market Affiliates raised approximately $24 billion during the year. Reflecting the ongoing demand for our Affiliate specialized strategies. Throughout the year, we continue to invest our capital and resources alongside our Affiliates, especially in collaboration with our Affiliates to develop new products for the US wealth channel, including additional innovative alternative solutions across private markets and liquid alternatives.
AMG's unique model continues to attract outstanding firms seeking a strategic partner. This morning we announced a minority investment in a new Affiliate.
NorthBridge Partners, a private markets manager specializing in industrial logistics real estate. The demand for real estate associated with last mile logistics continues to grow. Driven by the expanding digital economy and evolving supply chain dynamics.
Over the past decade, NorthBridge's experienced and entrepreneurial management team has delivered excellent performance for its LPs while also expanding its team, its geographical footprint, and diversifying its strategies.
Taken together, the combination of these factors underpin NorthBridge's strong forward growth prospects. Our partnership with NorthBridge is in line with our strategy of investing in high quality independent firms operating in areas of secular growth, especially in private markets and liquid alternatives.
We believe that both private markets and liquid alternative strategies are well positioned for future client demand and are areas where AMG's engagement and strategic capabilities can magnify our Affiliates success.
The NorthBridge team chose AMG because they were seeking a strategic partner that could provide both growth capital and proven capabilities to support the development of their business while also actively preserving their independence.
More broadly, our new investment pipeline remains strong including several late stage opportunities. And we continue to focus on partner owned firms operating in specialized areas of alternatives, given the incremental growth and further diversification that these firms can bring to AMG's overall business.
Stepping back, The growth investments we have strategically and deliberately made over the last several years have played a critical role in reshaping AMG's business profile. As we continue to execute on our strategy, investing our capital and firms and initiatives aligned with the long-term growth trends, we expect to accelerate the evolution of our exposures towards greater participation in alternatives enhancing our long-term growth prospects and the stability of our cash flows.
By increasing our private market exposure. We expect the quantum and duration of long lost capital in our business to grow. And as we expand and diversify our footprint and liquid alternatives, we expect that AMG's earnings power will be even more resilient across all stages of a market cycle.
Our diversified group of high quality independent partner owned firms operating across private markets, liquid alternatives, and differentiated long only strategies is not only a distinct competitive advantage.
It also supports our capacity to continue investing across our op opportunity set in the areas of highest growth and return to benefit our shareholders.
Our opportunities to invest for growth are expanding. And with our strong capital position we have ample capital flexibility to execute on our growth opportunities and also return capital through share repurchases.
As always, we remain disciplined as we evaluate capital allocation decisions. AMG enters 2025 with significant momentum across our business.
Each element of our growth strategy from investing in new Affiliate partnerships to investing in existing Affiliates and investing in AMG's capabilities to magnify our Affiliates success, is driving the evolution of our business composition towards greater contribution of in-demand strategies. And as we continue to execute on our strategy, we see increasing opportunities to create meaningful additional shareholder value over time.
And with that, I'll turn it over to Tom.

