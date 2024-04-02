Q4 2023 Yield10 Bioscience Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Lynne Brum; Vice President - Planning and Corporate Communications, Secretary; Yield10 Bioscience Inc

Oliver Peoples; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Yield10 Bioscience Inc

Kristi Snell; Vice President - Research, Chief Science Officer; Yield10 Bioscience Inc

Charles Haaser; Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President - Finance, Treasurer; Yield10 Bioscience Inc

Ben Klieve; Analyst; Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call for Yield10 Bioscience.

I would now like to I turn the conference call over to your host, Yield10 Vice President of Planning and Corporate Communications, Lynne Brum.

Lynne Brum

Thank you, Alicia, and good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the conference call. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Dr. Oli Peoples; Vice President of Research and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Kristi Snell; and Chief Accounting Officer, Chuck Haase.

Earlier this afternoon, Yield10 issued our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, as well as our 10-K, the press release as well as slides that accompany today's presentation are available on the US Investor Relations Events section of our website at yield 10 bio.com. Let's turn to Slide 2. Please note this part of our discussion today, management will be making forward-looking statements.

Please note this part of our discussion today, management will be making forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, you should not produce undue reliance on them. Investors are also cautioned that statements are not strictly historical constitute forward-looking statements and such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include risks and uncertainties detailed in TEN's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date this conference call.

Oliver Peoples

Thanks, Lynn, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our call. Let's turn to slide 3 continued to make progress on our plans to commercialize sustainable products using the oilseed Camelina as a platform crop pursuing MDSC oil products for two market opportunities and value chains each product has its own scale requirements, time line and value proposition. The first product, the seed oil with high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids, EPADAG. from the market drivers, the growing supply deficit and would refer to these as our omega-3 products for the rest of this presentation.

The second product is Camelina. Seed oil produces a low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels. This market is driven by government policies, has the potential to be very large and will require the production of tens of millions of acres of non-food oilseed cover crops like Camelina. In early 2024, we revised our strategy for biofuels to focus on providing R&D services to third parties with the goal of generating service and licensing revenues from our advanced Camelina technologies. Today, I'll provide an update on recent accomplishments, more detail on the development of omega-3 products present Q4 and year-end financials and summarize key milestones. We will then open the call to questions.

Let's turn to slide 4 for progress on key 24 business milestones achieved numerous milestones of 2023. We demonstrated a closed loop value chain from seed genetics oil for sale, we progressed herbicide tolerance traits that included obtaining regulatory approval for growing HD Camelina from USDFS. We also step up our commercial and development efforts on our omega-3 products, which Christy will review later on this call, we were delighted with the recent USDA approval for the growth of both omega-3 Camelina traits a year ahead of internal expectations.

So kudos kudos to our regulatory and technology team. Our commercial goals or Omega three in 2024 includes delivering samples of our omega-3 products, obtaining regulatory approval to use the feed oil and aqua feed in Chile executing the commercial license, as Rafael said, progressing partnership and offtake discussions in biofuels, our goal is to execute R&D partnerships and license option agreements. In February this year, we signed our first license for your division at bioenergy oilseeds. Additionally, the majority's vision is majority owned by a division of Shell Oil and look forward to supporting vision as a scale-up HT. Camelina production.

On the technology front, we reported positive data from the ongoing herbicide tolerance trials and we expect to announce that the US EPA has approved adding Camelina to a commercial herbicide labeled soon. This will complete the US regulatory requirements for large-scale planting and herbicide use our lead herbicide tolerant Camelina.

Let's start to slide 5 for an overview of target markets and business models. The end markets for omega-3 products include aqua feed and animal feed, Human Nutrition, human nutrition and pharmaceuticals Eastern, which we anticipate being able to build an omega-3 products business with over [$1 billion] in annual revenue over time.

Near term, our business model is to produce omega-3 oils and Salomon to aqua feed. And that market, we believe we can scale to around 150,000 to 300,000 acres over the next five years, generating $150 million to 300 million of revenue with good margins. Synergy begin commercial production sometime in 25 26. We expect omega-3 oil margins to be a multiple of those achievable and biofuel marks around the services and licensing strategy for final tools is designed to enable better resource third parties to invest in accelerating grower adoption of Camelina and establishing large-scale value chains. With over 44 million acres of Camelina potential, we believe there's an opportunity to generate significant licensing revenue from our technologies.

Let's now turn to slide 6, establishing the Camelina oil value chain. An important commercial accomplishment in Fund three was demonstrating closely production of Camelina oil, validating the value chain from L&T MDSC genetics on the base oil product available for sale.

As a result of this investment in establishing this core operating capability, we also gained necessary experience, which will benefit our omega-3 products business and in addition to the over 1,200 acres of winter Camelina contracted in Q4, our seed ops team is already engaged leveraged the Gores general interest in putting spring Cambia based on our revised biofuel strategy. We are using a seed sales model and providing agronomy support the growers. This will expand our Camelina, Grow Network, the foundation for our omega-3 products business.

Let's turn to slide 7, omega-3 omega three fatty acids, ALEEP. and DHA. are essential for human health and wellness. Ely is abundantly available for vegetable oils including canola, soybean seed and Camelina EP. and DG. On the other hand, they're only available for fish oil extracted from Ocean harvested fish accrual market. Sufficient oil are driven by the EPA and DHA omega-3 content, aqua feed the largest market by volume.

It seems around 75% of total fish oil production, mainly for salmon is growing at 3% per year. The market for products for human nutrition, which includes everything from Omega three capsules, omega-3 beverages, is growing at rates around 7% per year at food and animal feed are also significant omega-3 markets, and there are factors small-volume, high-value markets for fish oil derivatives used in pharmaceuticals. Since announcing the execution of our exclusive option to the omega-3 Camelina technology in October last year, we received inbound interest in interest from industry leaders in each of these markets, many of whom have been following the growth of technology developed for some time.

We are currently in active discussions with a number of them. Omega threes are important macrophage to protect the health of the fish during production and the value of the final product as a healthy protein and source of dietary omega-3. And we believe there is considerable scope for increasing the levels of inventories and aqua feed diets, bottom line increasing use of omega-3s for these markets requires new sources of supply.

Let's turn to slide 8, the omega-3 deficit across the ag industry. There's an increased emphasis on sourcing sustainable, high feed ingredients and transitioning for all and from processing, Ocean harvested fish to produce fishmeal and fish oil for land-based sources of protein and omega-3 fish oil supply and demand chart in the left was taken from a recent UBS analyst report, and the general reflects the following feedback we have heard in our discussions with industry players. Demand will continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Supply for fish oil remain flat. Expectations of higher prices and price volatility and omega-3 supply deficit of around 500,000 tons per year is projected by 2030. And we believe that yield tangible mix with Camelina can play a major role in sustainably addressing this deficit.

Let's turn to Slide 9. Camelina sustainable omega-3 growth platform. The left side of the chart shows the levels of EPA and DHA omega-3 fish oil from different sources, including actually the oil industry, gold standard and northern hemisphere fish oil, which is mainly used in aggregate we believe our other sources of inventories remain high cost and limited in scale engineer in oilseeds represent a sustainable, scalable and cost effective way to provide new sources will move three and we believe our omega-3 technology has the potential to capture significant share of the growth in this market.

New seat, which is part of the Australian listed company. Nufarm has been a pioneer in this field, producing an omega-3 oil product using engineered canola from around 10% DHA analysts project and their production needs as their production ramp up with an oil selling price around $2,400 per tonne. Nuseed could generate around $260 million annual omega-3 product revenue by '27 '28 in June last year, Nuseed obtained regulatory approval to use the DHA omega-3 canola oil in aqua feed in Norway. Norway produces around 60% of farm seven, and this was the first approval of achievable ingredient cracker feed in that country.

Hopefully new seeds accomplishment and overcoming a major regulatory hurdle for broaden adoption of plant-based Omega threes, paving the way for our Camelina products and graft them on a job well done yield trends. Epa DHA omega-3 product is very similar to Dollarama, Mr. official and has higher potential as a drop-in replacement and aqua feed, which will be our near-term market focus. The EPA product has been been has between [20%] and 30% EPA content and maybe blend it with non-fixed sources of DAG. and aqua feed in the near term, but will likely be used to produce higher-valued EPA esters over time.

Let's turn to Slide 10 for an overview of the omega-3 product development status in the fourth quarter of last year, we announced that we had executed an exclusive option for an exclusive global license and are currently working closely with Robin said Finally, finalize the license for the omega-3 Camvia technology. Prior work by roxadustat demonstrated that the EPA DHA omega-3 product to be an effective replacement for fish oil and aquifer trials for salmon, human clinical studies candidate with this product also demonstrated it was effective in human diets, delivering the same target levels of EPA and DHA fish. While it also doesn't smell or taste like fish we think about HD. three, just the omega-3 Camelina is fairly advanced and this will be followed by seed scale-up of HT. omega-3 Camelina lines for large-scale planting with regulatory approvals in hand and the cost of production capabilities established last year. We believe that the products and production have been de-risked. Our vision is to build a high-growth business, producing clean omega-3 ingredients for agriculture and an expanded to additional market opportunities.

I will now turn the call over to Christi for an update on our technology progress.

Kristi Snell

Thanks, Oli, and good afternoon, everyone.

Let's turn to Slide 11. For modeling 2023, the technology to produce omega-3 oils containing EPA for both EPA and DHA was transferred from roof instead to yield 10. This time, we have focused on seed scale-up, producing Omega three oil samples and adding herbicide tolerance to be mega three lines in the fall of 2023. We planted approximately 50 acres of the Camelina line producing EPA and its seed oil with the seed production partner located in Chile.

This slide shows photos from the harvest in late January of 2024 the next step with this seed is to extract omega-3 oil from the grain supply samples to partner prospects. In 2024, we plan to execute on our scale-up of both the EPA and EPA plus DHA producing Camelina with the goal of being ready for an initial commercial launch in the 2025, 2026 timeframe.

Let's now turn to Slide 12. I'm pleased to report that we have cleared all of the key regulatory hurdles to grow our genetically engineered Camelina with traits for either herbicide tolerance or for producing EPA or EPA plus DHA omega-3 oils in the US.

This was achieved by submitting multiple regulatory status review for our SR documents for the different traits we received back in late 2023 in early 2024 that USDA does not consider these traits to be regulated. Details are summarized in the slide. We expect to announce shortly the US Environmental Protection Agency approval at Camelina to the label of the glufosinate product produced by another company. The significance of these multiple regulatory approvals is that we can mix and match these traits through simple breeding procedures and the resulting lines will also not be considered to be regulated by USDA sets in the U.S. In addition to having clearance to plant and make three Camelina. We need regulatory approvals to sell the oil for use in acquisitions.

Chile is a major market for omega-3 oils, and we plan to seek regulatory approval for our EPA oil with a filing plan for 2024 in the initial phase of production in 2025 and to 2026 when we will still be at relatively small scale. We plan to use the residual protein meal for markets that do not require feed approval. As a result of our 2023 production of oil for biofuels, we identified a number of markets for Camelina meal, where we can recover some of the costs by selling the meal at a discount to feed use.

We also identified and established relationships with small-scale oilseed crushers, which we can also use for early omega-3 Camelina oil production. As production acres ramped up, it will be important to have higher value commercial markets for the high protein Camelina seed meal that remains after removal of the oil here. The regulatory path includes field trials and seed compositional analysis to produce the data package to demonstrate that the feed composition of our engineered lines is within the range of conventional Camelina in time, yield 10 plans, both the self-assessment of this data package and a submission to FDA for review Let's now turn to Slide 13.

In 2021, we prior prioritize the engineering, the Camelina with herbicide tolerance based on our belief, as well as grower feedback that herbicide tolerance would be necessary for weed control to enable large-scale commercial production in Camelina.

I thought it would be useful today to recap our journey from field testing to commercial seed production for our goal of fostering a tolerance in Camelina because it highlights our capabilities and Camelina developments. In 2022, we conducted our first field trial of spring Camelina engineered for glufosinate tolerance where we planted multiple events and determine which events have the best performance. In the summer of 2022, we announced the plans for sprayed with glufosinate and did not sustain any meaningful injury. Little to no.

Growth was observed and control plots marked with red dots in the photo on the slide. As expected, this was a significant milestone in our program. We selected the top commercial quality Camelina line as well as backups and continued field testing and seed scale-up over the next several growth season in the fall of 2023, we were in position to plant 74 acres of herbicide-tolerant Camelina during the contract season in Chile to scale up seed in January of 2024 the crop was harvested clean and bag and shipped back to the US.

In summary, we went from initial field testing of we've often a trait having planting seed package in a 1,000 pounds totes in approximately two years. This progress enabled licensing of our herbicide tolerance traits division, bio energy oil seeds in early 2024. Going through this process has provided our team with the experience and insights to develop and scale up new varieties of Camelina, and we believe this will serve us well going forward in our development of the omega-3 trait.

Let's now turn to Slide 14. In 2023, we planted our first field trial of winter Camelina engineered with glufosinate tolerance for weed control. The winter Camelina were planted in the fall of 2023 and the field plots were sprayed with glufosinate photos on the slide show the result of these fall. Glufosinate sprays are winter Camelina engineered with herbicide tolerance remained healthy.

While our plots of Camelina, which helps the herbicide tolerance traits did not survive the spreads in the spring, we plan to spray the field tops again with glufosinate for broadleaf weed control, mimicking the weed management protocol, we believe growers reuse in the fall of 2023.

We also confirmed that our stacked herbicide tolerant winter Camelina with both glufosinate and group two soil residue tolerance performed well when grown on field plots pretreated with Group two soiled herbicides. These field tests emulate planting of Camelina and land containing Group two herbicide residues from use on a previous crop. We plan to spray our test plots with glufosinate for weed control in the spring to demonstrate the efficacy of both spec.

We plan to harvest all of our winter Camelina field test plots in early summer, and we will evaluate seed yield, oil content, herbicide tolerance and overall agronomy.

I'd like to thank our team for their outstanding contributions in 2023, which are accelerating our path forward in 2024. For Chuck, I'll hand the call over to you.

Charles Haaser

Thanks, Christine, and good afternoon, everyone. Let's turn to Slide 15 for our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. We ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with $1.1 million in cash and cash equivalents in connection with the commercial license and completion of certain deliverables, Vision will make payments totaling $3.0 million to us.

In March, we raised an additional $1.2 million that that based on a warrant inducement transaction, can we expect that our cash on hand, including proceeds from the offering will support our operations into the second quarter of 2024.

We are engaged in case in a dedicated and ongoing effort to secure additional funds in the very near term in order to continue our operations our net operating cash used for operating activities was $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $10.1 million for the full year now let's review the fourth quarter and full year 2023 operating results.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company reported a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.27 per share as compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.67 a share for the fourth quarter of the previous year. As expected due to the completion of our Department of Energy grant during our first quarter of 2023, we did not report grant revenues during the fourth quarter of 2023 reported $0.1 million in grant revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.

R&D expenses were $2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. And during the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded [$110,000] in payments received are due to us from shipments of seed and harvested grain to growers and optic partners as an offset to our for our R&D expenses.

R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.9 million. G&A expenses were $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 for the full year ended December 31, 2023, the company reported a net loss of $14.5 million for that $1.82 per share compared to a net loss of $13.6 million or $2.76 per share during the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, grant revenue from the completed DOE grant was $0.1 million and $0.5 million for 2023 and 2022 respectively. And research and development expenses were $8.3 million to $7.8 million for the 2023 and 2022 years, respectively. And G&A expenses were consistent at $6.2 million during both years for more details on our financial results, please refer to our earnings release all effective.

Oliver Peoples

Thanks, Chuck. Let's move on to Slide 16 for a review of upcoming milestones for immediate focuses on commercializing our omega-3 products. These essential fatty acids have supplied constrained even as demand continues to grow for use in aquaculture feed at food security signals and pharmaceuticals and 24 we plan to deliver our first omega-3 product samples to file for regulatory approval of oil in Chile to support its use and aqua feed for the scale-up of our only if we can.

We will also get underway even as the technical work continues to beat herbicide-tolerant Omega three lines for large-scale production. We look forward to completing the commercial license with Ralph myself and working with companies like Taiwan and others to form partnerships and secure offtake agreements for omega-3 oil for use in aqua feed, pet food and other markets for the biofuel market. We hold the leadership position and engineered Camelina and look forward to continue to support vision and progressing business development opportunity, Trinity's to secured route revenue from R&D services and our license option agreements for our technologies.

In '23, our team did an outstanding job supporting the regulatory approval of advanced Camelina varieties develop using genetic engineering. With that data in hand, for the first time, growers will have access to HT. Camelina with a leak weed control. And '24, we plan to generate data for the self determination of the safety of HT. family meal and animal feed activity will support higher market value for the meals as the production scale grows with multiple milestones met in '23 and several milestones already achieved in '24.

This is an exciting time for your plan with the experience we now have with the new regulatory process for engineered crops in the U.S., we see tremendous potential to deploy our advanced gene traits and added to continually improve the value of Camelina for growth, expand the acreage and increase margins for omega-3 products.

Without I'd like to turn the call back over to Lynne for questions.

Lynne Brum

Thanks, Oli, we're now ready for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Your first question comes from the line of Anthony Vendetti with Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Hi this is actually Jeremy on the line for Anthony. I just two quick questions. One is your focus now you're shifting towards the Omega three office off from the actual Camelina as opposed to biofuels. Again, we assume that the talks that you mentioned the Leonard and the LOIs and MOUs with Marathon Petroleum and Mitsubishi. Are those still in are you still in talks or those are the sort of petered out and didn't know that because you think there's a better opportunity in omega-3?

Oliver Peoples

Hi Jeremy I think are sticking to kick in asking the question.

So fundamentally, ever since we sort of started focusing Camelina, which I believe was appeared for the first time in 10-k in 2019 2020, we clearly proposed that we saw the biofuel market as a way to build an operating business and transition over to the higher volume products, recognizing that for biofuels. And ultimately, that's going to be a large scale business requiring a tremendous amount of operating capital.

And so what we mentioned as a product is obviously Omega threes and the future of HE bioplastics. What really has happened is I think the opportunity arose to enter that omega-3 business faster. We are still in discussions with multiple players in the biofuel space.

There's still strong interest right now. The industry is basically seeing some uncertainty in the regulations that LCFS in California, number one. And number two, there's a surplus of soybean oil at the moment, which would be sort of used up until additional bi-fuel capacity comes online. Going forward. So there's sort of I wouldn't say it's nice. It's not client is just things are in the kind of a hold pattern right at this time. I don't think we see tremendous potential for run for biofuels in the future. But really the best way for us to facilitate the scale-up of this is to do exactly what we did provision of the federal funding based on the ownership of being shale oil.

And you're clearly highly motivated to develop alternative oilseeds as a source of biofuels. As we expand acreages, we expect to continue. The discussions with others, unfortunately, will enter into additional agreements with the R&D service agreements with those markets. While we focus on building an operating business to produce and sell or mortgage brand.

I understand that you have as you're just you're basically you're going to apply your resources to where you think the nearest-term opportunity that makes sense. And then actually just switching to that in the production of Omega three is you mentioned on the call you and I see in the slide deck, there's four possible uses for that from the oil that aqua feed, pet food, nutraceutical pharmaceuticals, are you agnostic to what how you would end up using them? Obviously, it seems like aqua feed seems to be the biggest market might be the overall the most potential revenue. But if you were to get a deal with one of the other potential outputs, would you would you take that as well?

Oliver Peoples

Yes. I mean, I don't know. I think you're raising a very fair point, and that is obviously aqua feed is the largest market for those things. But is that markets really tightly linked the fish oil pricing. There are other higher-value markets which require no additional work to be done on the oil before it. Before you get into those markets, things like concentrating into gotten all these omega-3 concentrates for making derivative dividends for pharma for the big markets are basically Aqua, feed it to this very large and also growing.

And that's also the simplest market from the perspective of basically the oil that's produced in Camelina today is actually a very good drop-in replacement for fish oil. So there's not a lot of additional development work to be done on the product and production we have to scale up by the product itself, we know works. And so we see this as a I guess the way I look at this over the long term is by working initially in Aqua sheet and building a very solid operating foundation with good revenues and margins, we will be able over time to deliver the lowest cost to have the lowest cost of production. And ultimately, the business can decide all the markets that wants to enter into.

Having said all of that we have been and continue to be in discussions with players in all of those markets. I mentioned we have had a lot of inbound inquiries since we announced the option was being exercised with players interested in accessing new sources of omega-3s includes aqua feed at Food, human nutrition and pharmaceuticals. We've had inbound inquiries from major players in those sectors across the board.

I understand great. Thank you so much for that extra information, and I'll hop back in the queue.

Lynne Brum

Thank you, Jeremy.

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Ben Klieve, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC.

Ben Klieve

All right. Thanks for taking my questions. Are first, I have a couple of questions on the relationship with Vision Bio. First of all, I'm hoping you can clarify for me the expected timing of the $3 million payment. I'm a little unclear to me if that's an upfront payment that you guys expect, you know, in the immediate term? Or is this something that can be delivered and installed material over the three-year period of the agreement?

Oliver Peoples

Well, there's no the majority of that money already came in. And then there's a couple of Milestone near very near term milestones for the rest of it. So long issued all of you shortly for the material kind of already.

Ben Klieve

Okay, very good. Thank you. And then on kind of a bigger picture question around your expectations for royalty income here beyond that initial $3 million, can you give any kind of kind of general goalposts on for your expectations here as vision ramps production over the next 2.5 years here.

Oliver Peoples

And I think given reality business like ours. There's quite a bit of work to do to wrap this up from where this debate basically right now, we can't disclose what visions doing, but obviously, they're going to go about this in a very systematic and sensible way.

And so, you know, it's very difficult to give projections of the reality of it is if this was on Roundup Ready soybean we developed back in 1996, there were 75 million acres of commercial production to be relatively easy. But the challenge here, of course, is that there isn't somebody 5 million acres of Camelina today, that acres has to be established. And so that's really part of the reason we shifted the focus to licensing other parties who are really they have the depth and the wherewithal to really scale this. And that's something we're going to continue to do beyond beyond the original agreement with vision. So that's where we are.

Ben Klieve

You've got very good. And then one more from me and I'll get back in queue around the potential partnerships in Omega three at this point, are you open to negotiating with potential partners on where we're upfront. Payments are not are not realized or as an upfront payment or some kind of direct investment from a potential partner, something that's that's mandatory at this point.

For you guys?

Oliver Peoples

No, I think in reality, I mean, I think it really depends on the partner and what does the partner bring to the table. We're looking at these relationships and on clearly, we share a common goal with this partner prospects and actually seeing this technology skills and enabling a large-scale new source of omega-3 for these markets.

So we have a common a common goal in mind. Obviously, very different ends of the value chain. But yes, no, I think the we are pretty open-minded about how this is done. I think ultimately, it comes down to finding partners who are committed to assisting us to produce and use this over the long term. We haven't specified nor we're going to provide any guidance on the specific terms of any agreement, I would just not are not able to do that due to confidentiality. But basically we are pretty open-minded about the right way to find the right partners and work with them in a way that works and works for us.

Ben Klieve

Got it. Okay.

Very good.

Thanks for taking my questions.

I'll get back in queue.

Oliver Peoples

So it's just one final point on that, Ben and others. You know, obviously, our preference and all of these partnerships is for us to see these products as a source of non-dilutive funding. But fundamentally, some of these partners bring a lot more to the table in terms of validation of this product. And that's also for those as well.

Lynne Brum

Thank you, Alicia, and I will hand the call back to Oli.

Oliver Peoples

Of course, was privileged, but like everyone personally for joining us on the call tonight and especially our shareholders for your continued support.

I'd also really like to thank the entire team at deal time. It's obviously been a pretty challenging situation here over the last few months by the technology team has done an absolutely phenomenal job and not only developing, but also getting these technologies.

The red deregulated, Chuck and our finance team have done a phenomenal job, also getting our 10 K filed today under somewhat challenging circumstances. Given that our audit firm left us packet fabric. So overall, I'm very fortunate to be supported by a terrific team of people couldn't be prouder of what they've accomplished. So thank you.

Have a nice evening.

Lynne Brum

Thanks, Felicia.

