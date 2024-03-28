Participants

Good morning, and welcome to Seres Pharmaceuticals' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results conference call.

Yes, thank you.

This morning we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. We will begin the call with prepared remarks by timely team, our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Roth, our Chief Medical Officer, and Jason Haas, our Chief Financial Officer. We will then open the call for questions. Kristin Stevens, our Chief Development Officer, is also here on the call and will be available for Q&A.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to timely company.

Thank you, Karen. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Late last year we announced the initial data from our select AML one trial. And since then, we've continued to make great progress in our effort to become a commercial stage biotech company. Following our initial AML data, we completed an equity financing of approximately $45 million, reinforcing our cash position and providing us ample resources as we enter into 2024. This year will be a critical one in our evolution with expected pivotal data from our select MDS one trial as well as additional randomized data from our SELECT AML one trial. So we're excited to share with you that we've completed enrollment of 190 patients necessary for our primary endpoint analysis in our selected MDS one Phase three trial, and we remain on track to report pivotal CR data by the middle of Q4 this year. If successful, these data will allow us to file our first NDA and ultimately to deliver timing 13 to be approximately 50% of higher risk MDS patients with RenRe overexpression in need of better options. Just as a reminder, our strategy is to launch timing by our team in the US with our own specialty sales force, and we continue to make great progress against our launch plan we look forward to sharing more details, and our commercial plan is to get closer to our pivotal data readout. As we've discussed previously, we believe Tanin therapy has the potential to bring about a transformational change for these patients by offering a unique and targeted new standard of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies. Our growing body of evidence indicates that Tammy bear team consistently produces impressive response rates with a rapid time to response and it's generally well-tolerated. We're excited to push forward with our program, and we'll be sure to keep you up to date as we progress throughout the year.

With that, I now turn the call over to David to review our programs and upcoming milestones in more detail. David?

Thank you Kam. We were very encouraged by the development of Tommy Barrow team and the potential for our targeted agent to improve the frontline treatment of high-risk MDS and AML patients with RenRe overexpression, as commonly mentioned, in December of last year, we got our first look at the initial data from the ongoing randomized portion of the select AML. one Phase two study. The objective of this study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the triplet regimen of Tammy by our team in combination with venetoclax and is assigned a gene compared to the data collects and Asia Cytogen in approximately 80 patients randomized one to one. The initial data included 23 patients with 19 response evaluable and demonstrated a 100% CRCRI. rate in patients treated with the triplet regimen of Tami, Verity, venetoclax and azacitidine as compared to 70% among patients treated with venetoclax and azacitidine alone. Importantly, 78% of the responses among patients treated with the triplet were complete responses or CRs compared to only 30% among patients treated with the ven aza combination alone. The time to response was rapid across both arms with 100% of patients in the triplet arm responding by the end of cycle one compared with 60% in the doublet arm. Not only was the AML data encouraging from an efficacy standpoint, but the safety profile was compelling as well, consistent with prior clinical experience, Tammy, by our team in combination with approved doses of genetic blacks and a society was generally well-tolerated. And the overall safety profile demonstrated no additive toxicities or new safety signals. Importantly, we also saw no evidence of increased myelo suppression in the triplet arm compared to the doublet. We're very encouraged by these initial results, which strongly support the potential of Tammy parity in combination with standard of care in the frontline treatment of AML patients with lower overexpression, and we look forward to sharing additional data later this year. We also believe the high CR rates in our AML study support the potential for Tammy Verity to deliver complete responses in our ongoing select MDS. one trial, which has a primary endpoint based on CR.

Turning to MDS. our Phase three SELECT MDS one trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the combination of TAMI, Verity and a society versus placebo in a society in newly diagnosed higher-risk MDS patients with RenRe over expression. As Connie mentioned, we recently completed enrollment of the 190 patients necessary to support the complete response rate primary endpoint analysis, and we are on target to report pivotal data by mid fourth quarter of this year. As a reminder, we're continuing to enroll patients in the trial to support the key secondary endpoint of overall survival. This approach allows us to potentially secure accelerated approval and subsequent conversion to full approval if needed by integrating both primary and confirmatory endpoints into a single trial. We ensure we execute more efficiently and believe this increases the probability of success of the overall study. We believe 2013 has the potential to be the first novel agent approved for the treatment of high-risk MDS in over a decade. In that time, the only approved therapies are hypomethylating agents, our HMAs, which provide limited efficacy of a 17% CR rate and a median overall survival of just 18.6 months, highlighting the critical need for new treatment options for this patient population. We look forward to delivering pivotal CR data by the mid fourth quarter of this year and evaluating the potential of Tammy Verity to meaningfully improve upon the standard of care and deliver improved treatment outcomes for patients with higher risk MDS.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jason to review our fourth quarter and full year financial results. Jason?

Thank you, David.

Jason Haas

We continue to be well-capitalized to fund the ongoing development of tolerability. In December 2023, we completed an equity financing, which resulted in gross proceeds through a series of approximately $45 million before underwriting discounts, commissions and operating expenses. The financing included new and existing investors, including Bain Capital, life sciences, CROs, Co-Founder and founding investor flagship pioneering Adage Capital Partners in this Samsara bio capital, deep track capital through our health care opportunities, Dafna capital management as well as a life science to this focused investment fund. We are grateful to our investors for their continued support. We believe our current cash position will be sufficient to fund our anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2025.

Beyond our pivotal Phase three data from the SELECT MDS. one trial and additional data from the randomized portion of the select channel one trial.

Now turning to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Revenues were $400,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. As compared to negative $800,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of '22 was driven primarily by the negative cumulative catch-up adjustments recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease for the year reflects the termination of the collaboration agreement with Pfizer GBT. In October 2023, R&D expenses were $21.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $108.2 million for the full year 2023 as compared to $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of '22 and $111.9 million for the full year '22 to decrease for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in '22. And a decrease for the year were primarily due to a reduction in employee related expenses, consulting and professional fees and other facilities-related costs the decrease in these costs were driven by the restructuring of our operations to prioritize key development and prelaunch activities to advance tenant.

Verity G&A expenses were $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $28.3 million for the full year 2023 as compared to $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of '22 and $29.3 million for the full year '22 to the decrease for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in '22 and a decrease for the year were primarily due to consulting and other professional fees and facility costs. We reported a net loss for the fourth quarter of $64.4 million or $2.18 per share compared to a net loss of $4.8 million or $0.17 per share for the same period in '22.

For the full year ended December 31, 2023, CROs reported a net loss of $164.6 million or $5.81 per share compared to a net loss of $94.7 million or $7.49 per share for the same period in 2022. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, were $139.5 million as compared with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $202.3 million at the end of 2022.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Our first question comes from the line of Phil Nadeau from TV Cowen. Please go ahead.

Phil Nadeau

Good morning.

Congratulations on completion of enrollment and thanks for taking our questions. A couple from us. First, in terms of the data that we're going to see in Q4, can you discuss on the complete response endpoint, maybe in a bit more detail your discussions with the regulatory agencies about how that could support an FDA filing? And how does duration of response factor into the regulatory authorities evaluation of the CR data?

Thanks, Phil, for that question, it's David here and I have what I can say is that the complete response is a very important clinically meaningful endpoint because it's associated with hematologic improvement and improvement is really the and clinical outcome that reverses a lot of the side effects and complications of higher-risk MDS. And that's why clinical complete responses are an important surrogate for clinical benefit and a well understood correlates overall survival. So in that context, we chose the CR as the primary endpoint. We've had discussions with the FDA on more than one occasion where the nature of our primary endpoint was on the part of the dialogue, and we have received confirmation that the CR can support a regulatory decision as a primary endpoint for either a full approval or an accelerated approval. And of course, the durability of that remission is considered when they make that that call. So we we feel very confident that this is an important on the endpoint for us to focus on, and it enables us to deliver an approval in a meaningful timeframe.

So here we are we've enrolled our 190 patients, and we're continuing the study, as you all know, toward our key secondary endpoint, which requires 550, and we're well on our way to delivering the top-line data in the middle of the fourth quarter.

In other trials in MDS and or AML, the bar for duration of response seems to be somewhere in the five to six month range.

Phil Nadeau

Is that is that a reasonable expectation, MDS is in select MDS one as well or is there are there other data points that we should be considered?

So you're correct that the duration of response on some of the more recent approvals has been like in the 5.5 month range over time that can increase with additional data and a longer-term follow-up. And I think really what determines on a meaningful duration is one of those assessments that requires looking at the total data package. So obviously a fleeting response that you can only measure once and it doesn't last would probably not be considered clinically important, whereas one that lasts over time, which provides the opportunity for benefit to the patient would be. And so I'm sure the agency will look at not only the duration but the time to response the quality of the response, again, how durable it is. And then all of that in the context of the safety. So you need to really appreciate how much of the safety signals could contribute or detract from that quality of the response. And that's where we also have a benefit in our opinion because Tammy, by our team has a generally well-tolerated safety profile. It's orally administered and over many years, too many different studies looking at it in different ways. We've really seen nothing of consequence with respect to the overall safety profile. And I believe that's where we hold a very special advantage for the opportunity for patients.

Phil Nadeau

That's very helpful.

And then one last question for Jason. Just based on your guidance for the cash runway into Q2 of 2025, it seems like Q4 '23 expenses in R&D and SG&A are a reasonable run rate for future quarters at least through 2024. Is that a fair assessment? Or is there any lumpiness there I'm missing?

Jason Haas

Yes, I think it's fair.

We've been kind of spending a little bit less on SG&A and R&D over the last couple of quarters as we really prioritize and focus the programs on tenant merits and for MDS and AML. There's certainly some lumpiness depending upon some payables due to vendors along the way. But generally speaking, I think it's fair to say when you look at the Q4 numbers and you look at the cash that we spent that allows us to get into the second quarter '25.

Phil Nadeau

That's very helpful. Thanks for taking our questions and congrats again on completion of enrollment.

Operator

(Operator instructions) Jason Butler from Citizens GMP. Please go ahead.

Jason Butler

Hi.

Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the product progress. I'm wondering if you could just talk about some of the medical affairs work and commercial prep that you're starting to do both for for MDS and AML and just what your focus will be for the rest of 2024?

Thanks.

Sure. Why don't I start off on?

Okay.

Yes, let me just start by saying some of the medical affairs work that we're doing is really focused in the short term on key opinion leader engagement meeting with various health care organizations and making sure that the physicians who ultimately will be prescribing the drug truly understand how it works. They need to understand the total grounding and the biology and the data. So we're basically setting the stage for it for an appreciation of the importance of identifying patients who have lower overexpression and then being receptive to prescribing the drug upon success of the trial.

Jason Haas

And to Jason's colleague,

Eric can add to that in terms of our launch prep as David said, the first phase of this is really around education of rollover expression and some awareness of Canterbury team.

But also the launch team has done a great job in terms of laying the path, if you will, to launch, which includes investments in infrastructure and starting to look at the types of investments we'll need, most of which will be gated post data. But I think we're in great shape in terms of envisioning what we're going to need to make it a really great launch for kind of hurricane.

Great.

Jason Butler

Thanks for taking my question.

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today. We're looking forward to an exciting and productive year ahead and appreciate your continued support of Suros. Please reach out to us if you have any further questions and have a great day.

