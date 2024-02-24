Q4 2023 Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sunstone Hotel Investors fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode Later, we will conduct a question and answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. I would like to remind everyone that this conference is being recorded today, February 23, 2024 at 1:00 PM Eastern time. I will now turn the presentation to Mr. Aaron Ray as Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Aaron Reyes

Thank you, operator. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We caution you to consider these factors in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

We also note that the commentary on this call will contain non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted EBITDA, our EBIT, adjusted FFO and property level adjusted EBITDA, our E, we are providing this information as a supplement to information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, additional details on our quarterly results have been provided in our earnings release and supplemental, which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. With us on the call today are Bryan Julia, Chief Executive Officer, Robert Springer, President and Chief Investment Officer, and Chris Foster, Covage Chief Operating Officer. Brian will start us off with some highlights from last year, followed by commentary on our fourth quarter operations and recent trends. Afterward, Robert will discuss our capital investment activity. And finally, I will provide a summary of our fourth quarter earnings results, review our current liquidity position and provide the details of our outlook for 2024. After our remarks, the team will be available to answer your questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Brian. Please go ahead.

Bryan Giglia

Thank you, Aaron, and good morning, everyone.

We were encouraged by our execution in the fourth quarter has better than expected top line performance and strong cost controls allowed us to deliver earnings above the high end of our guidance range. The fourth quarter capped off a productive year at Sunstone in which we made further progress on our three strategic objectives, which include capital recycling, investing in our portfolio and returning capital to our shareholders.

On the recycling front, we completed the sale of Boston Park Plaza in the fourth quarter in a solid execution. While the hotel performed very well for us, it had reached its maximum return potential and needed significant additional investment, much of which would be defensive and would result in meaningful earnings disruption.

So consistent with our investment lifecycle approach, we sold the hotel at an attractive valuation and an all-cash deal and are actively pursuing opportunities to redeploy the proceeds into assets that have a more compelling future return profile.

As we have previously discussed, given the composition of our portfolio, we are targeting a group centric hotel that has an attractive going-in yield with limited near-term capital needs, but with longer term value add opportunities. While this sounds like an ambitious wish list, we are confident that we can execute in the near term. We look forward to further updating you on our progress soon.

During 2023, we also executed on our second strategic objective, which is investing in our portfolio, and we are already seeing the benefits of some of those projects. In October, we launched the Westin Washington, D.C. The fully renovated flagship property has been very well received with 2024 group pace, up almost 20% as compared to 2023. While the hotel has always been a productive group house, the conversion to the Westin brand is already driving incremental transient demand at higher rates. Looking forward, work is now also underway on another value add conversion of our soon to be Mary at Long Beach downtown, which should contribute to earnings growth starting in the second quarter of the year. In late 2023, we completed the demolition of the backyard of the confidant Miami Beach and the room renovation is now underway shortly. Robert will share some additional details on these exciting projects that will drive growth in 2024 and beyond.

So the last element of our strategy is to return of capital to our shareholders. In 2023, we returned nearly $120 million to shareholders through an increased quarterly base dividend and through share repurchases at a meaningful discount to NAV. While our share repurchase activity will remain opportunistic, our common dividend will continue to provide a more consistent return of capital. That said, in 2023, we repurchased 56 million of our common stock at $9 and $0.43 per share. Additionally, over the last two years, we have repurchased $165 million of common stock at $10.15 per share. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position gives us the ability to further enhance our capital return into 2024.

Now shifting to our quarterly results. As I noted at the top of the call, we were pleased with how the portfolio performed in the fourth quarter relative to our expectations, similar to what we saw earlier in the year, group business performed well. Corporate travel continued to move higher and leisure demand further moderated, although still generating comparable profitability well ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Our convention hotels led the portfolio with nearly 8% RevPAR growth in the quarter, driven by our newly converted Westin Washington, DC, which grew RevPAR more than 50% in the quarter and should continue to generate outsized growth into 2024 as it benefits from our recent investments elsewhere across the portfolio, we also saw strength in our urban markets, including San Francisco and Portland, which had been our slowest to recover but showed meaningful improvement as the year progressed. Some area Boston Long Wharf also continues to provide solid growth with RevPAR up 8.4% during the quarter. As has been widely discussed, leisure travel continues to moderate. It has been impacted by the imbalance of the increased number of Americans going abroad. While inbound international visitation remains below historical averages, this trend is evident in wind country as market-wide softness has continued to hamper results. We are focused on driving group business and generating ancillary revenues at these resorts, which partially mitigated the depressed leisure volumes in 2023. While we cannot control when leisure demand will accelerate we can continue to work with the resorts to build a base of group business and control costs, all while maintaining a world-class guest experience.

On the cost side, we remain focused on working with our managers to find ways to offset inflationary pressures. While labor availability has improved, wage growth continues to hover near the high end of historical averages in most markets, we were able to mitigate labor cost increases through enhanced productivity, better staff management and driving efficiencies where possible food and beverage profitability improved in the quarter, driven by further menu optimization and a better mix of business.

Our margin performance during the quarter was impacted by the renovation activity at the conference in Miami Beach and the Renaissance Long Beach. Excluding these two hotels, our margin was down only 100 basis points, even with minimal top line growth and the impact of higher property insurance costs, which speaks to the efforts of our operators to be disciplined in their cost management.

As we look ahead into 2024, we are encouraged about the outlook for the year, which benefits from our recent investments and begins to pave the way for the next layer of growth in the portfolio.

Group pace for the comparable portfolio is up approximately 6% with DC sustaining the portfolio in the near term, while the second half of the year benefits from broad-based strength, including outsized growth in Long Beach, San Diego and Boston in a testament to the market's desirability Y-o-Y has bounced back very well from the tragic fires last summer as our well-located resort has attracted additional group and leisure business and looks to generate year-over-year growth in ADR and earnings. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the resorts associates that continue to do an outstanding job welcoming guests, providing unparalleled service and making the wide array of Beach Resort. The premier destination that it is we continue to evaluate opportunities for the proceeds from the sale of Boston Park Plaza, while a portion of the proceeds were utilized for additional share repurchase activity.

Last quarter, we maintain significant investment capacity that we are looking to accretively redeploy into a superior growth opportunity than what have been achieved through the continued ownership of Boston Park Plaza As I noted earlier, our investment parameters include a compelling going-in yield limited near term capital needs and opportunities where we can add value either through asset management initiatives or through capital investment later in the course of our ownership, considering the significant embedded growth we already have in our portfolio from our in-process transformation of Andaz Miami Beach and the ramping resorts in wine country. A well-priced cash-flowing investment now will bring more balance to our earnings, sustain our strong credit metrics and still provide us with the opportunity to create value. We expect to balance this with incremental share repurchases when our stock price warrants. We look forward to sharing additional updates on our progress redeploying these funds in the near term.

To sum things up, we executed on all three of our strategic objectives in 2023, but we know that we have more work to do in the current year. We are focused on delivering profitability growth from our operations and realizing the benefits of our investment projects. We will further advance our capital recycling strategy through the redeployment of our excess cash and further utilizing balance sheet capacity to thoughtfully grow the portfolio. These actions should further support our capital return objectives in the coming year. The entire Sunstone team remains committed to delivering strong returns and creating value for our shareholders.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Robert to give some additional thoughts on our renovation progress and upcoming capital investment.

Robert Springer

Thanks, Brian. During 2023 we invested over $110 million into our portfolio as we completed and relaunched the Westin Washington DC downtown began the renovation and conversion of the Renaissance Long Beach to Ameriana and commenced the transformation of the Company up to the Andaz Miami Beach. In 2024, we expect to invest between $135 million and $155 million into our portfolio. The majority of the investment will be in Miami as work is now underway on both the exterior and interior areas of the hotel in order to most efficiently complete the renovation, we will be suspending operations at the hotels starting in late March through the fall, we expect to debut the fully renovated hotel in the fourth quarter and remain confident in our business plan and our underwriting approach. We look forward to updating our progress on our next call as we get that much closer to the completion of this transformational project in Long Beach, we expect to finish and launch our converted Mary at Long Beach downtown in the spring, which should contribute to earnings growth for the balance of the year.

Elsewhere across the portfolio, work is underway to renovate the meeting space at our JW Marriott New Orleans and to convert an underutilized areas of hotel into new meeting space, which should allow us to better compete in the market. In addition, we are also adding a market concept in the lobby of the Renaissance Orlando, which has combined benefit of delivering a better guest experience while also contributing to higher food and beverage profitability.

In DC, we are delivering the last piece of our comprehensive renovation of the property with the addition of 4,000 square feet of new meeting space that has abundant natural light and an exterior patio and makes better use of an underutilized former restaurant space later in the year, we will be completing a soft goods renovation and why layer to keep the room product fresh and able to compete with its nearby luxury peers. While we will have several projects underway during the year. On balance, we expect that the renovation activity we have planned for 2024 will be marginally less disruptive to earnings than what we had experienced in the prior year. As we have shared with you before, capital recycling is a primary component of our strategy, and we are encouraged by the incremental activity we are seeing in the transaction market. We have considerable investment capacity and are actively looking for ways to redeploy these proceeds into new growth opportunities. We look forward to sharing additional information on our progress in the near term.

With that, I'll turn it over to Aaron. Please go ahead.

Aaron Reyes

Thanks, Robert. We are pleased with our financial results for the fourth quarter as RevPAR growth EBITDA and FFO were all above the high end of our guidance ranges. Adjusted EBITDA RE for the fourth quarter was $55 million or 8% above the midpoint of our outlook, driven by better top-line performance, stronger expense management across the portfolio and lower corporate level costs.

Adjusted FFO for the fourth quarter was $0.19 per diluted share, nearly 20% above the midpoint of our outlook and $0.02 above the high end of the range as lower-than-expected financing costs, combined with the benefit of stronger operating performance while forward visibility remains challenging, we are seeing more stability in booking behaviors and travel patterns. As a result, we are providing a full year outlook for 2024 based on what we see today, we expect that our total portfolio RevPAR growth will range from 2.5% to 5.5% as compared to 2023. This range includes all hotels in the portfolio. If we exclude the confident Miami Beach, which will be under construction for most of the year, our full year RevPAR growth is projected to range from 5% to 8%. We estimate that full year adjusted EBITDA RY. will range from $230 million to $255 million. And our adjusted FFO per diluted share will range from $0.78 to $0.9, given how travel patterns evolved over the course of 2023 and the expected timing of citywide events and other major demand drivers in 2024. We expect that overall industry growth for this year will be more heavily concentrated in the second half of the year. The same will be true of our portfolio, which will also have the added impact of the renovation activity in Miami and Long Beach and which will likely lead to modest RevPAR growth excluding the impact of our renovation activity and lower year over year portfolio earnings in the first quarter before resuming a positive trajectory for the balance of the year in the 2024 outlook section of our press release, we have included the key assumptions that support our full year guidance numbers, but I'll share a couple of the key points here as well, our outlook for 2024 does not assume the reinvestment of the proceeds received from the sale of Boston Park Plaza. As we have noted, we are actively evaluating opportunity to redeploy those proceeds and would expect to update our guidance ranges as appropriate as those funds are put back to work this year.

As Robert noted earlier, we will be suspending operations at the conference in Miami Beach in late March to allow for the renovation work to be performed more quickly, a portion of the costs incurred at the hotel during this time will be capitalized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or adjusted for in our reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, our EBITDA and adjusted FFO consistent with industry practice, we expect the resort to open in Q4 as Andaz Miami Beach. And for the full year, we estimate that the resort will generate an EBITDA loss of $3 million to $5 million with the majority of the lost spread across the second quarter at the early part of the fourth quarter, while the hotel is offline.

As we noted in our press release this morning, our capital investment activity in 2023 was $110 million and was $30 million lower than the midpoint of our estimate at the start of the prior year. As a portion of that spend will now be incurred in the current year inclusive of carryover balance, we estimate that we will invest between $135 million to $155 million into our portfolio this year. Based on the renovation timeline, we expect to incur a total of $11 million to $13 million of earnings disruption in 2024, which is approximately $1 million less relative to the prior year. Our balance sheet remains strong and as of the end of the year, we had nearly $500 million of total cash and cash equivalents, including our restricted cash. We retain full capacity on our credit facility, which together with cash on hand, equates to nearly $1 billion of total liquidity. As of the end of the year, our net debt and preferred equity to EBITDA stood at 2.9 times and our net debt to EBITDA was only 1.7 times. Adjusting for the redeployment of a portion of the Boston Park Plaza sale proceeds, we would expect our pro forma leverage metrics to increase by approximately one time, but to remain in the low end of our longer-term target range. We have one piece of debt coming due at the end of the year, and we expect that the modest principal balance of the maturing loan, combined with our low overall leverage, strong liquidity position and an improving financing market will give us sufficient optionality to address the refinancing before year-end.

Now shifting to our return of capital. Our Board of Directors has declared a $0.07 per share quarterly common dividend and has also declared the routine distributions for our Series H and I preferred securities. While we retain ample capacity for additional capital return, the full year outlook that was discussed earlier does not assume the impact of any additional share repurchase activity and with that, we can now open the call to questions so that we were able to speak with as many participants as possible, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question. Operator, please go ahead.

The floor is now open for your questions. To ask a question at this time, simply press star followed by the number one on your touchtone telephone keypad. We ask that you please limit yourself to one question. We'll now take a moment to compile our roster. Our first question comes from the line of Chris Darling with Green Street. Please go ahead.

Chris Darling

Thanks. Good morning, Mike and Chris.

Brian, you mentioned in your prepared remarks a handful of properties that you'd expect to grow in excess of the 5% to 8% RevPAR growth range that you provided, at least when you exclude the confidence. Can you talk through which properties might fall below that range? And then similarly, what's what does the midpoint of your guidance range implied for leisure transient RevPAR growth this year? Thank you.

Bryan Giglia

Okay, let me morning Crystal. I'll start with the first part.

So when we look at '24. The above market are above portfolio growth and obviously Westin DC Long Wharf, Long Beach coming out of the renovation, San Diego and Portland are our larger growth assets when you look at the ones that are we'll be below that or below the midpoint, New Orleans market, well, decent pace this year, it's back end loaded. So the citywides and the demand is coming in the second and third quarter sorry, the third and the fourth quarter, which doesn't have the transient compression on that, that the first and second do. So New Orleans will be slightly below. San Francisco is a market where we had great growth in '23 and looking into '24 there, components of growth that are our really good business. Transient demand continues to be strong for Hotels Group business or the group business side, it really focuses on is the is the smaller call it now 50 to 100 room night business, and that's about 40% of the business that's been pretty robust with the hotel is continuing the falloff in booking short term, that's kind of 90 days out that. So that remain strong. The one concern in San Francisco are the citywides are weak this year. And so that could result in in some ADR pressure coming from the other submarkets that maybe are not as strong as the financial market area where we are with the business demand. And yes, some of the wildcards in that market too are what happens with AI., we have seen some increase, yes, office getting filled up around us with some of that business and we expect that to grow.

And then the international inbound is supposed to grow this year. So if that does, it will obviously help that market I think is looking else. Orlando had a big first half or first quarter of last year, it has from a leisure standpoint, the market, our new universal Park is opening next year. And so we expect some transient softness in that market also for the second half of the year.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Duane Pfennigwerth with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Thanks. Just wanted to ask a follow-up there on the five to eight ex Miami. Can you talk about what that growth rate was ex Miami in the fourth quarter and maybe how you would how we should be thinking about that in the first half of the year from 1Q 2Q?

As far as I'm sorry, Duane, as far as the key sort of the five to eight outlook that you're providing ex Miami, what did ex Miami RevPAR look like in the fourth quarter?

Aaron Reyes

And maybe you already indicated it's probably going to be more second half weighted, but I wonder if you could put a finer point on the first half of the year as such, I mean, just to hit your the first question on blended RevPAR growth, looks like ex Miami, those are the statistics that we have on page 2 of the earnings release, we show both the four portfolio and then out without Miami. So for the quarter, as you saw in our guidance range, we were down 2.2 for the full portfolio. And then if you exclude Miami, it was it was down 40 basis points. And both of those metrics were on the better side of our guidance range.

Bryan Giglia

And then so to add on to that, when you look at the cadence for the year of Q. one is we'll obviously be those there and said the weakest quarter, when you look back to '23, you had three heads now most of our group hotels had we have some of the best quarters that they've ever had Y-o-Y and San Diego. So there was there was a very strong part of that was the impact of the year over year with home Akron. And so Q1 was very strong this year will be Q1 will be our toughest comp. When you look at the back half of the year, probably yes, 60 or so percent of our gain is coming in the back half, Q2 ramps up a little bit more. So our larger group hotels, the majority of their demand and the pace is coming in that back half of the year, Q3 and Q4 that's stronger for the New Orleans market, the San Diego market, yes, that's where we'll see the most growth. The only one that's more uniform across the year will be DC and in our RevPAR guidance, etc. And a big piece of it is share, which is 200 basis points of our RevPAR growth is coming from that hotel ramping up Long Beach will start to see some of that happen in the starting Q2, but mainly in the second half of the year.

Duane Pfennigwerth

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Smedes Rose with Citi.

Smedes Rose

Please go ahead. Yes, hi. Thanks, Brian, I wanted to, as you noted now, it definitely held up better in the fourth quarter. And I just wanted to understand, is that just the normal business mix there? Or did you benefit from any were higher related some fallout in terms of housing? And how are you thinking about that property in 2024? And this just along with that, if you could just talk a little bit about what you're seeing at the two NAPA hotels, which seem to still sort of be struggling to find there as sort of a reasonable run rate or at least a predictable and steady progress Learning Suite space.

Bryan Giglia

So now we deem the majority of the business in the fourth quarter, reverted back to the typical business that we would see in that market. There was some on early in the fourth quarter of October had a little bit of some of the relief business still in there, but the hotels had a really good job of pivoting early in getting that relief business in the third quarter and then reverting back to its more typical business mix as we got later into the year or in the fourth quarter that there's still and others have mentioned on calls, there's still some lingering impact, and we expect Maui to be a recovery market into 2024 and beyond.

Yes, we have we have good group base in there. The leisure demand has been strong. The Y-o-Y market is he's recovered much more than the Ka'anapali market, which still has the majority of the of the relief room nights in their market right now, but we have seen and yes, just as a reference point, the festive period and December was stronger than what we saw in 2022. And so that that higher end leisure customer definitely came back to the market. Q1 is a little bit weaker on a year over year basis on the group side. That's mainly because there's a there's a large group piece of business that rotates out of Maui and every year, every 3rd year and then comes back. So they'll be back next year. So from that standpoint, we're very happy with with how the hotel has responded, how our market has responded, and we know it will be our expectation is we'll get growth out of it this year and probably and get back to a more normalized level into 25 when we look at the at the wind country assets, yes, look at the leisure demand continues to be disappointing market wide. But right now, we're focusing on what we can focus on to control in those hotels and at your resorts. And that means focusing both on group. If you look at the supplemental, you'll see that Montage has a a better quarter than the Four Seasons. Four Seasons had two buyouts that didn't repeat this year. So there's always going to be that lumpiness in their numbers and Montage is a bigger hotel and does more more group business impact. So it had a it was it we were able to offset the transient weakness better with group and the business was able to monetize, as we've talked about before, is farther along in our in some of the costs and restructurings that we've done. And so they're a little bit farther along four seasons that's being implemented now and Montage also going into '24. The residential units are now available and starting to be sold. So we expect both to continue to gradually increase on the top line, but we're not going to see that next wave really until we start to see some of some transient demand accelerate. Now we've seen in '22, we saw we were right when they reopened. We saw some of that, and we're starting to see some pickup in transient demand. And now, but it will be it will come quickly and when it does come and when what we've done in the meantime is set the cost model and the segmentations of the hotels up right to be able to really push that cash flow. The good news is throughout the rest of the portfolio and what we've taken a lot of time to do is make sure that we have the right the right portfolio mix and built a foundation of growth going forward to be able to handle markets that might not be performing the way we want them to. We have DC growing this year. We have layered that with Long Beach, while we're talking about displacement at Andaz, right now as we get later into the year, we'll start talking about next year and the ramp up there. And remember in the condition that that hotel was in, has the confidant it was doing $12 million of EBITDA. So we built and layered growth in investing in our portfolio. We'll start to see that gives us then Portland is continuing to rebound. We're getting great growth at Long Wharf, which is which is building more of a group base. The hotel has done phenomenally, but there's still a lot more room to go there. And we haven't even talked about then what we can do with the proceeds from Boston Park Plaza and providing better growth and more growth from that, whether it be through share repurchase or additional acquisitions. And so while we took some lumps to build this foundation, we're set up pretty well for '24 and going into 25 and beyond.

Smedes Rose

Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Woronka with Deutsche Bank.

Chris Woronka

Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking all the questions. So far. I think you just spent a lot of time, Brian, talking about the wine country assets, but I wanted to ask a slightly different question, which is, is there going to be at some point, is there more like a step function on profitability, let's call it, hotel EBITDA.

When you get to a certain level of octa-core, give Transpower something like that you're obviously holding the rates just fine. You don't have enough stock. Is there is there more of a step function? I'm really trying to think about margin cadence as you eventually get more Bill Bock.

Bryan Giglia

Yes. Good afternoon, Chris. It's the right question, and it's the right question for wine country and San Francisco. It's going to be a step function this year we saw in San Francisco, we saw good growth from last year. And in yes, there may be a time period where things go sideways a little bit. And then we get some more acceleration this how these resorts are exactly the same as that we've built the foundation right for them. We have the right, we're working on the cost models, the right way rates were holding rate. But at the same time, we're also making sure that where we're being rational with rate and thinking of total RevPAR and that contribution because of the rate will come down at both of these resorts to be able to bring in the right amount of group. And when the group is it's 708 or so at Montage $800 a montage of ancillary spend and over 1,000 of Four Seasons, it's important that we that we make sure that the resource look at that holistically so all of that has been done. And yes, you're absolutely right. There will be acceleration once for additional transient occupancy and transient demand comes back into the market and it will be if you're if you're not going to see margins that you would see in a full-service search engine, our upscale hotel, but you will see you will see margin expand and significantly from where they are. And at that point is we've talked about before is that time is the point in time where we would look to yes, to potentially monetize one or both of these assets and recycle it into something some other growth opportunity. But we still think that there's quite a bit of room to go. It's not going to be linear.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Floris van Dijkum with Compass Point.

Floris van Dijkum

Please go ahead. Thanks. Morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Hey, Brian. I had a question on as you keep shrinking your portfolio. If I if I do my math correctly, your top three assets account for 58% of your EBITDA. And obviously I was very pleasantly surprised that Wiley beaches bounce back as quickly as it has. It's great kudos to you guys and San Diego Bayfront continues to move along as well. If my question was on the third of your top three or the Orlando SeaWorld Renaissance. You guys have rebranded some of your other Renaissance hotels. Can you tell us a little maybe a little bit more on your longer-term view on the flag at this particular asset and what you could potentially do to create some value going forward?

Bryan Giglia

Tariffs have had to enforce and the well on Orlando is number three right now.

I think that's it. Dc might be passing it very soon. And but to your point, one concentration is something that we focus on quite a bit. And so as we look to acquire an additional asset or more that concentration and making sure that we're spreading that out and replacing what we had in Boston. That's something we look at and we can we think a lot about. So while we would like that, that now majority of EBITDA coming from a few more hotels. We also like the ones that we have that are producing it and they are are world-class assets, Orlando?

Yes, I think we've talked about this before on other calls is that we have rebranded a few of the of our Renaissance hotels and RENAISSANCE photos do very well on the group side, and we've been happy with the performance in Orlando. It has it has done very well and done very well as a renaissance, and we've been very happy with that. And so our view is that and while we always look for opportunities too to a brand or or add value throughthat, the Orlando is a is a pretty mature lodging market with a lot brands everywhere and so what we are going to do and our focus is really to maximize this asset. We think we can maximize it as a renaissance. And we have we have a lot of surface parking lots. We have a leisure component that's good, but could maybe be better. And so we will look to and to maximize our real estate, which could include future development redevelopment. And we've added a meeting space there a few years ago, which has been able to drive additional room nights. But the good news is we have a lot of we have a lot to work with there and and that's the way the brand has always been and Aditya, especially at this location.

Floris van Dijkum

And maybe just to clarify on the on the surface parking line, I think if I'm not mistaken, I mean, you can it almost double the floor plate potentially if you have structured parking, if I'm not if I'm not mistaken. Why would you consider adding additional hotel rooms or what kind of infill, what kind of improvements do you reckon you would look to bring today to the property.

Bryan Giglia

I mean, we have structured parking. It comes with a expense which would have to be evaluated. But with some of the space we have there, we could add rooms. We could add additional meeting space. I don't know if we need that because the hotel is has really ample meeting space for its size. We could add more leisure components, pool waterpark that sort of thing. So it we have we have a lot of optionality there, and we're currently evaluating what will be most additive.

Floris van Dijkum

Got it. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes today's question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Gilenia for closing remarks.

Bryan Giglia

Thank you, everyone, for your interest and time today. We look forward to meeting with many of you at upcoming conferences and we look forward to for those that we have toward beyond those that are touring it coming up. We think it will be a great opportunity for you to witness our of next round of growth that we have embedded in this portfolio. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect.