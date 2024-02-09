Q4 2023 Spirit Airlines Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Ted Christie; President, CEO, & Class III Director; Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Matt Klein; EVP & Chief Commercial Officer; Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Scott Haralson; EVP & CFO; Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Christopher Stathoulopoulos; Analyst; Susquehanna International Group, LLP

Michael Linenberg; Analyst; Deutsche Bank AG

Conor Cunningham; Analyst; Melius Research LLC

Scott Group; Analyst; Wolfe Research, LLC

Andrew Didora; Analyst; BofA Securities, Inc.

Dan McKenzie; Analyst; Seaport Global Securities LLC

Helane Becker; Analyst; Cowen Securities LLC

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Spirit Airlines fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Presenting on today's call are Ted Christie, Spirit's Chief Executive Officer; Matt Klein, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Scott Haralson, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us are other members of our senior leadership team. Following our prepared remarks, there will be a question-answer session for analysts.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements that are based on the company's current expectations and are not a guarantee of future performance. There could be significant risks and uncertainties that cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to various risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition of Spirit by JetBlue and other risk factors discussed in our reports on file with the SEC.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

In comparing results today, we will be adjusting all periods to exclude special items unless otherwise noted. For an explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP, please refer to the reconciliation tables provided in our Q4 2023 earnings release, a copy of which is available on our website under the Investor Relations section at ir.spirit.com. And now I will turn the call over to Ted Christie.

Story continues

Ted Christie

Thanks, DeAnne, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. As we look back on 2023, while our financial results for the full year were unsatisfactory, I am proud of what our team accomplished. And we are well on our way to make the necessary strategic shifts that will enable spirit to compete effectively in the current demand environment.

First of all, I thank all our Spirit team members for their dedication and commitment in caring for our guests and each other, while overcoming the operational and financial challenges we faced in 2023 and a special thank you to all who carried the extra burden of preparing for the court case and working on merger integration planning while attending to their regular full-time duties.

The professionalism and enthusiasm of the Spirit team is unmatched, and I am honored to work alongside such remarkable people as we deploy our plan to return to sustained profitability. Regarding the merger when JetBlue first made the offer to us in 2022, and we subsequently signed a merger agreement which had overwhelming support from our stockholders, our Board of Directors anticipated it would be a long litigious road to obtaining regulatory approval.

To compensate for that, we negotiated meaningful protections for the company and our constituents against an adverse regulatory outcome. Nonetheless, we believed and we continue to believe a merger between JetBlue and Spirit as a compelling combination, not only for our business, but also for the American consumers. As such, we strongly disagree with the court's ruling to grant an injunction against the merger.

Together with JetBlue, we filed a notice of appeal and our request for an expedited review has been granted. We will not be commenting further or entertaining questions about the merger on today's call. Moving on to a recap of 2023. At the beginning of the year, we made the decision to allocate resources and go full throttle on hiring the necessary number of pilots and building the infrastructure to support getting back to full fleet utilization by year-end '23.

We also recognized that we needed to derisk the business and give ourselves the means to digest the high growth rate we had coming out of the pandemic However, due to contractual obligations, the first practical opportunity to slow our pace of forward deliveries was in 2024.

Therefore, in the summer of 2023, we negotiated a deferral of 11 aircrafts originally slated for delivery in 2024 and smooths out the remaining deliveries between 2025 and 2029 to slow the pace of our growth over the next few years.

At the time, together with achieving full-fleet utilization, we believe this would be enough to set us up for a return to profitability in 2024. Things, of course, changed as the year progressed. We did not foresee the number of parked NEO aircraft in 2024 and beyond due to GTF NEO engine availability further complicating and delaying our ability to achieve full-fleet utilization.

In addition, shifts in the balance of supply and demand for domestic air travel and leisure markets during last summer and fall had a very profound negative impact on revenue trends for the second half of 2023. In October, we stated we were prepared to make the necessary strategic shifts to enable spirit to compete effectively, and we began to do just that and are executing on a plan that we believe will provide us a platform for margin health.

We are making changes to network construction peak versus off-peak flying and geographic and market concentration. And we'll assess the success of various components and make some inevitable adjustments. We are not prepared to share all the details of our plan with you today as we await some clarity on our appeal.

However, Matt and Scott will share some of the actions in progress that are already having the desired impact before I hand it over to them to provide details on our fourth quarter financial performance and first quarter 2024 outlook, I want to comment on the recent speculation about Spirit's ability to make it as a standalone carrier should the merger not close. This misguided narrative has been advanced by an assortment of pundits. However, back in the real world, we are focused on facts.

Liquidity is always king, and we have enhanced our levels to give us the necessary flexibility to successfully close with JetBlue or to pursue our stand-alone plans. Above all else, margin repair is the key. And we have been making network adjustments and cost decisions to recover our margin production. First, Matt, over to you.

Matt Klein

Thanks Ted. I want to start by commending our team for delivering excellent operating results throughout the fourth quarter. And during the busy peak holiday period, we achieved a near perfect completion factor. Running a great operation as a key focus at all times. However, high load factors like we had over the peak holiday period and winter weather disruptions add extra complexities and running a reliable operation, and our team did a fantastic job managing both.

Moving on to our fourth quarter revenue performance. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.32 billion, a decrease of 5% year over year, which was better than the high end of our initial guide. Total TRASM was $0.0894, a decrease of 17.3% on a capacity increase of about 15%. Load factor was 80.1%, down around one point year over year.

On a per segment basis, passenger revenue per segment decreased 25% year over year to $48.24. Our non-ticket results weren't quite as strong as they were in the fourth quarter last year, declining 6.6% year over year to $66.60.

But I would call the non-ticket trend from an exit rate perspective, strong as we head into Q1. I'll add some more color on this non-ticket topic further down in my prepared remarks. It is not apparent by looking only at the quarterly averages, but leisure demand in the peak holiday periods was very strong.

However, with the return of corporate business traffic still lagging that of leisure, it feels like there is still a bit too much capacity chasing leisure demand to gain real traction and drive historical load factors during the off-peak periods.

In the immediate term, primarily January through the first half of February, we felt the best way to address this continuing issue was to reduce flights on off-peak days to a greater degree than we typically do. We also made other network changes, including suspending a few of our recently launched markets and slowing our overall pace of introducing new markets to our network.

We are also continuing to make other adjustments to the network to better align our capacity towards markets where the supply demand trends are more in balance. We started to get more aggressive in this process in Q4, nd we will continue to refine the network throughout the balance of the first half of the year.

For the first quarter, we estimate our capacity will be up approximately 1.5% year over year, which is about 5.5 percentage points lower than we projected back in October. About half of this variance is related to the reduction of scheduled flights on off-peak days that I just spoke about.

The other half is a combination of having to pull NEO aircraft from service to position them for engine removals due to the powdered metal disc inspections. And some impact still remains related to ongoing ATC issues. ATC issues are improving. They just have not improved to the degree we thought they would.

Therefore to help support operational reliability, we have not yet been able to reduce scheduled block times as much as we had originally anticipated. We'll get there, but it's taking longer than any of us would like. For the remainder of the year based on our current assumptions regarding engine removals, we anticipate year-over-year capacity for Q2 to be up low single digits, Q3 up high single digits, Q4 expected to be about flat, which leads to full year 2024 capacity ranging between flat to up mid single digits versus full year 2023.

The timing of engine removals and aircraft being pulled from service is fluid. So this is just our baseline estimate for now. Please note that our published schedules for the second quarter and beyond do not yet reflect the estimates I just provided. I'll now turn to how we're thinking about the demand environment and what we think the trajectory will be headed into the summer. There is a material amount of industry capacity coming online in some of the markets we serve.

However, we have also seen some cuts in protracted industry capacity growth rates for 2024, which should be constructive for yield production as we move through the year, our domestic demand over the peak holiday period and early trends we are seeing for spring break give us confidence that we will see more normalized demand trends for domestic travel this summer.

In regard to non-ticket trends throughout Q4, we saw core ancillary products improve in each month in each month. On a year-over-year basis. This trend is continuing into Q1 as well. Some network shifts as well as some adjustments to our revenue management strategies has non-ticket back on track.

Additionally, some new merchandising techniques are going into production this month, which we anticipate will continue to push on to get higher as we exit the off peak and head into spring break in Q2. As a reminder, we are lapping what was a very strong first quarter last year.

So for the year basis, we are estimating first quarter 2024 TRASM will be down compared to the first quarter last year. However, our network and schedule changes together with non-ticket revenue trends should provide a nice tailwind to our sequential unit revenue performance from Q4 into Q1 and that sets us up well to continue this positive trend into Q2. We estimate the first quarter 2020 for total revenue will range between $1.25 billion and $1.28 billion. And with that, I will now turn it over to Scott.

Scott Haralson

Thanks, Matt. 2023 was a year of many distractions and unpredicted events. Our team did a great job preparing for and reacting to all the issues we faced with professionalism and a positive attitude. For that, I want to give thanks to everyone in the Spirit team.

Turning to our fourth quarter results, our fourth quarter operating costs were $1.49 billion, an increase of 11.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 on a capacity increase of 14.8%. Non-fuel operating expenses were $998 million, much better than our initial expectations, driven largely by lower airport rents lower costs resulting from real reliable operational performance and various cost savings initiatives.

Also better fuel efficiency drove lower than expected fuel expense, despite fuel price per gallon coming in higher. Together with the better than expected revenue results (technical difficulty) operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative 12.4%, about 2.5 points better than the high end of our initial guide.

While I applaud our team for beating expectations, these are clearly unsustainable results overall, and we remain determined to return to profitability and have been adjusting our strategy accordingly. There is considerable economic power in the spirit business model, but we do understand some of the limitations and issues with it as well. We believe we have some things in the works that will address these issues while maintaining the power of the model. We look forward to discussing these enhancements as the year unfolds.

Total non-operating expense came in about $5 million higher than our initial guide in part due to lower interest income, higher interest expense and mark-to-market valuation of the derivative liability associated with the 2026 convertible notes. We ended 2023 with $1.3 billion of liquidity, which includes unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and the $300 million of available capacity under our revolving credit facility.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we modified our credit facility, extending the final maturity to September 30 of 2025. We recently completed sale leaseback transactions for aircraft we previously owned and operated. We completed 20 of these transactions in December and five more in early January. In total, these transactions resulted in net cash proceeds of approximately $420 million. We retired one A319 aircraft and took delivery of two new A320 NEOs and two new A321 NEOs during the fourth quarter, ending the year with 205 aircrafts in our fleet.

Before I move on to the Q1 outlook and plans for 2024, just a quick update on our GTF engine availability issues. Beginning in January, we averaged 13 grounded NEO aircraft and continue to estimate this number will climb steadily to an average of about 40 in December, averaging about 25 EOG's for the full year 2024. The situation remains very fluid. So we'll keep you updated as things develop.

While we are working closely with Pratt & Whitney to predictably manage the engine removals and finalize a compensation arrangement that will partially cover the cost of the AOGs, we won't be able to achieve what we would consider an optimized cost structure until we get past the engine availability issues net of expected reimbursements. We expect this current AOG issue to cost us a few margin points in 2024.

Looking ahead to the first quarter and full year of '24, we continued to face cost pressures from carrying costs related to the NEO engine availability issues, inflationary pressures on wages. And we will also see increases in aircraft rent due to the higher mix of leased versus debt financed aircraft.

On the positive side, we continue to improve fuel efficiency, driven by the increase in the number of NEO aircraft in our fleet, particularly the eight A321 NEOs added in 2023. In 2024, we are scheduled to take 20 more A321 NEOs, which will drive further fuel efficiency.

We are also making progress in improving utilization of our non AOG aircraft, which we define as total fleet minus any aircraft on the ground due to engine availability and engine availability issues. And this is a better comparable metric to historical fleet utilization numbers. We expect the benefits from better fuel efficiency, improved utilization of our non-A&D fleet and the rightsizing of our labor cost to be the platform for our ongoing unit cost repair.

Regarding liquidity, we believe our $1.3 billion of total liquidity at the end of 2023 should be more than adequate to sustain us until the business is back to generating cash. This is a milestone we think we will cross as we enter March of this year and then begin building cash in the second quarter and beyond. And while we have confidence in our ability to return to positive cash generation, we will continue to look at other opportunities to further shore up liquidity as we progress through the year.

Also, while Spirit remains focused on consummating the merger with JetBlue and is looking forward to prosecuting the expedited appeal of the US District Court's order, the company is aware of its 2025 and 2026 debt maturities and is assessing options to address those maturities when the time is appropriate. We anticipate capital expenditures, including net pre-delivery deposits for the full-year 2024 to be about $235 million. For the fourth quarter of 2024, we estimate our operating margin will range between negative 15% to negative 12% with fuel cost per gallon averaging $2.90. So now I'll turn it back to Ted for closing remarks.

Ted Christie

Thanks, Scott. As we enter 2024, we are beginning to see the benefits from the tactical and strategic changes we implemented in 2023, including day of week schedule. Adjustments, eliminating a number of underperforming cities, refocusing our network on areas of obvious strength like Fort Lauderdale and directing more discretionary airplanes to markets with better supply demand characteristics.

In addition, current booking trends support our view that domestic environment is beginning to rebound. Together with the changes we have made, we estimate this will result in an unprecedented sequential improvement in TRASM from fourth quarter 2023 to first quarter 2024, which supports our view of a domestic recovery in 2024.

After 20-plus years of working for lower cost carriers. It has become ever more clear to me that we exist in an uneven playing field to quote, Judge William Young and his decision to enjoin the merger between spirit and JetBlue quote, the airline industry is an oligopoly that has become more concentrated due to a series of mergers in the first decades of the 21st century with a small group of firms in control with the vast majority of the market end quote, no truer words were stated in the entire opinion.

Despite that explicit acknowledgment, the government continues to do nothing to address the anticompetitive structure of our industry. Instead, they have just engaged in an expensive and long litigation process to block the merger of the sixth and seventh largest airlines that when combined would still be half the size of the force, this case should never have been brought beyond absurd for the government to claim a victory for the American consumer.

In fact, it's ridiculous as kind as I can be on the matter would be to confirm that the law of unintended consequences is in full effect, either through direct government intervention or lack thereof. The end result has been to perpetuate a small group of haves that control the market at the expense of the have-nots and the American consumer.

Nonetheless, you can rest assured that the Spirit team is 100% clear and focused on the adjustments we are currently deploying and will continue to make throughout 2024 to drive us back to cash flow generation and profitability. And now back to DeAnne.

DeAnne Gabel

Thank you, Ted, Scott, Matt. And I also want to apologize for the background noise you may have heard. I'm not sure where it was coming from, but it does seem to have resolved itself. And with that, Greg, we are now ready to take questions from the analysts, we do ask that you limit yourself to one question and one related follow-up.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Christopher Stathoulopoulos, Susquehanna.

Christopher Stathoulopoulos

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question from Ted, with regards to network optimization, could you talk a little bit in perhaps some more detail around the changes with your crew scheduling placement? And then also how you're thinking about your seat distribution by market. Sounds like perhaps something similar to what we heard from Frontier this week, but any additional color here as we think about the composition or distribution of your capacity as well as some of the tactical changes you made around scheduling and the crew as we look at 2024? Thank you.

Ted Christie

Sure. Let me kind of make a couple of comments specifically on how we've designed out the how the airplane network interfaces with the crew. And then I'll let Matt also opine on how he feels like seats and capacity are being deployed in the markets. So over the last 2.5 years, we've made a number of structural improvements to come to the core network and how it enhances our reliability.

And one of the biggest changes we made at the early part of the later part of 2021 and into early '22 was restructuring on how many crews originate and come back to their base and what percentage of the flying originates and comes back to its base and how long those crews are away from their base. Those changes were made back then. And if you follow our reliability since then while on-time performance ebbs and flows, depending on how our utilization is doing throughout the year.

And of course, depending on air traffic control and weather, completion factor has been excellent. And that's really what's key to us is to see that signal first, then we can start tweaking further in ways that we think can drive even better on-time performance. And if you look at the peak part of the holiday periods, the end of last year we were in the top three. And for the month of January, we are in the top three and in the top two in completion factor.

So I think as far as structural enhancements go, we're getting wiser and wiser about how we can enhance further reliability if we think about how the networks are being deployed from a seat perspective, maybe, Matt, you want to and give some perspective on that too.

Matt Klein

Yeah, sure. Chris, we own when you look at first quarter this year versus sort of the last 12 months rolling into the quarter, we have added on a year-over-year basis, 55 new routes, and we suspended or exited 37 routes.

And part of those suspensions includes our nine city exits or suspension where we think we'll be back into the city. So those are those are some material material moves for us. And I think Ted mentioned in his prepared prepared remarks, the shift in the ASM. So some of it has gone to Fort Lauderdale where we continue to see very good strength. And we've also seen a good bit of growth for Spirit on the New York metro area as well.

Again, a great, great source of strength for us. And what we're seeing is some shift away from some other leisure destinations, Orlando's a little smaller for us. Vegas is also smaller for us. So I'm really just surveying the landscape, which we do all the time. And those are the actions that we've been taking and on. I think for now, we're really happy with what we're seeing early returns on that. And we'll just continue to accentuate our strengths and look for opportunities where we think the supply demand balance, it favors us a little bit more.

Christopher Stathoulopoulos

Okay, thank you. And as my follow up, Matt or Scott, maybe if you could walk us through the cadence of how we should think about the GTF aircraft groundings? Excuse me, you do give your capacity guide by quarter here for 2024. So thank you. But as we start to or rework, if you will, are bottoms up models for next year. Any detail you could give us so far as the cadence of GTF groundings through 2024, how we should think about 2025? Thank you.

Scott Haralson

Yes, Chris, this is Scott. I'll start. For 2024 I think I mentioned a little bit in the prepared remarks. We will have an AOG number in the first quarter in the high teens, and that will steadily climb through the year and probably end up in the fourth quarter averaging about 40 AOGs, and that would translate to an annual number for 24 to about 25 AOGs for the year for 2025.

It's going to be difficult to estimate today. I mean, in actuality, really looking out into the third and fourth quarter had some bit of volatility. So looking into 2025 is going to be tough to estimate. It is a lot of things that we're doing and Pratt is doing to to help manage the number. So we really only have a good bit of visibility inventory for at this point.

Matt Klein

And I would just -- this is Matt. I would just add to that to Scott's point, there is still some volatility in the number and we'll just continue to adjust the fleet and the network will move around some of that. We feel pretty good that we have a better number now than we had even a few months ago. So that's good above. We'll just continue to move as necessary.

Christopher Stathoulopoulos

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Mike Linenberg, Deutsche Bank.

Michael Linenberg

Yes, hey, good morning, and I apologize if I missed this, Scott, but when we think about the airplanes coming in for the year, I think what is it 26 or 27 new Airbuses are how are those being financed? And as each airplane comes in, should we think of that as a as a cash accretive transaction as you bring in each airplane with all of the puts and takes?

Scott Haralson

Yes. Hey, Mike, thanks for the question. Yes, the number of deliveries for on for 2024 will be 27 aircraft and they are all fully financed with either the ones coming from Airbus, our sale leaseback transactions, and we also have deliveries that are coming from lessors as direct operating leases. So those are all fully financed. And in fact, we're fully financed through the second quarter of 2025, minus second quarter of 25 airplanes so on, that's the delivery stream.

And in regards to the financing, and we typically will finance the cost of the airplane. So we're usually plus or minus the cost of the airplane, we don't typically over finance and also maybe it's a good good time to point out, maybe some some clarification too on how that stuff works on because we've had some questions from analysts are around what do we do with the gains and losses.

So they have asked whether or not we include the gains or losses in our operating expense. And to be clear, we do not we actually calculate the gains or loss and account for them as a nonoperating expense and they are excluded from our non-GAAP metrics. So we know some airlines do account for gains and losses, those credits operating expense, but we don't do that.

Ted Christie

Yes, I would say actually the airlines that do -- most airlines that with respect to sale leaseback gains actually follow what you do. Southwest excludes and as well when they take themselves. No, I think that's just that. That's sort of what it's been historically. My second question is just related on on cash. You mentioned that you anticipate getting into positive operating cash in March and then beyond June quarter and beyond. Clearly, there is a seasonal tailwind that will that will start kicking in probably if it's not now it's within the next week or two. And so we know that, that carries you through part of the year.

But as we think through the full year, are you implicitly telling us that, you know, the operating performance or I should say the financial performance of the airline is expected to get a lot better in the back half of the year and or will that be supplemented by other things like whether it's deferred maintenance or other levers that you can pull to generate on additional cash on the operating side. Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Haralson

Yes, hey, Mike. I'll start and I'm sure Ted and Matt, want to jump in here, too. I'll just start at the high level sort of, you know, sort of financial forecast for the business. And yes, we'll will likely burn some operating cash and the beginnings of the first quarter, which we talked about January and February. But but things will make a turn as we head into spring break and in the second, third and fourth quarters, we do expect to generate some some operating cash for the business and those cores, which we expect margin to be, you know, positive for those periods.

And it's really premised on the domestic return, our ability to manage some of the costs of the business, which we are already seeing returns on. So that's really what the premise of the cash generation is, but I'll let Matt and Ted talk about some of the markets though.

Ted Christie

Yes. I mean, I think I don't want to add, Mike, that when we hit and I think I made a comment when we hit the late summer of last year, there was there was some notable shift in domestic demand, and we're obviously heavily skewed domestic and today and that, coupled with, you know, Pratt & Whitney not moving in our direction by any means and getting considerably worse burden the business with both kind of like a bad set up on the top line and a lot of burden on the in the cost structure.

And that was not a good start, but we're starting to make the adjustments we need to make moving as rapidly as we can looks like the market should stabilize just based on what we saw in the peak of the fourth quarter and what we're already seeing for spring break and we'll make some ask, as Scott alluded to, some adjustments, you know, to rightsizing the business as well.

And all of that combined, while not fully done and we still have a lot of work to do to get back to where we want to be its progress in the right direction. That gives us some confidence that we can start moving the cash needle in the right way.

Michael Linenberg

Very good. Thanks.

Operator

Duane Pfennigwerth, Evercore ISI.

Hey, good morning. This is Jake on for Duane. In your prepared remarks, you mentioned rightsizing the labor cost. If that's if that's coming from headcount, can you quantify how overstaffed you are and what particular groups? And then just relating to commentary on the last call, you see the same as the rest of the industry regarding improving pilot staffing.

Ted Christie

Thanks for the question. This is Ted. I'll start, maybe, Scott, you want to jump in. So as I stated, we moved full-bore into hiring to hit what we thought was going to be a full utilization airline on a much bigger fleet as we were moving through the second half of 2023. And we that did not materialize. We're going to be as Scott said, down on average 25 airplanes from where we thought we would be by the time we hit the end of the year, it's 40.

And so that's a lot of staffing and that's across the board. It's everything from from our front-line people, our pilots, our flight attendants, some of the folks at the at the airports, quite frankly, even the general administrative workforce has some on a more direct related expense associated with it when you get bigger.

So you know, we're working with all those various constituents to come up with solutions. We've already have some progress on that. I hesitate to give you a number right now. But last year, we alluded to the fact that we're pursuing $100 million in structural cost enhancements and it's sort of tied to that. So at least gives you some guidance on the on the buckets.

And then as to your question on pilot staffing. You know, we saw the warm start to turn a little bit in the middle part of last year, and attrition really started to go down for us. And I've heard similar comments from other airlines as well.

So it sounds like all the work that the industry is doing collectively to create more opportunities for pilots to get training to move through the process is bearing some fruit, and we're starting to see once again, the principles of supply and demand working the way it supposed to wages have gone up for pilots.

There's more opportunity for prospective pilots to find out options to get trained and to become a professional pilot. And that's beginning to bear fruit. So I think we are starting to get closer and closer in balance. You want to add anything more?

Scott Haralson

There is nothing you hit on that. I think that's the point is when we when we think about hiring crew you know, it's and it's well in advance of taking deliveries of airplanes. And so when the we know when the COGs issue started to materialize in the back half of last year, we had to react and the number of resources that we had internally was already embedded into the business.

So this is really all about rightsizing our cost and a lot of that is labor, as Ted mentioned, and two to the size of the business. And that will be muted in 2024 and 2025 and maybe even beyond that. So part of what we're going to do is figure out the right staffing levels in all components of the business too, and to make sure there are fit for where we are.

Ted Christie

Okay, thanks. And then just to follow up, you talked about the timing of AOG, but do you have any insight or can you provide any details for the timeline of GTF engine compensation?

Scott Haralson

Yeah, I mean, from a timing perspective, let me just give you a little history. We've been in discussions with Pratt & Whitney for the better part of a few months of figuring out how to best our negotiated structure to compensate us for that for the AOG aircraft. And and while I think we are in the later innings.

So we don't have an agreement yet. So it's difficult to say from where where we think that will hit and when but we do have some amount of compensation embedded in our guidance. Just to be clear, I just can't give you details of what that is. There is a commercial agreement with Pratt that we will we will not be able to disclose the details, but I will tell you that it's the.

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Conor Cunningham, Melius Research.

Conor Cunningham

Hi, everyone. Thank you. Just as we talk about this margin recover opportunity at some of the other domestic airlines have talked about about that as well. But as you sit here today, the plans that you've currently that you're currently laying out gets you back to breakeven by year end, it just seems very unit revenue driven right now? I'm just trying to understand the building blocks of how we get there overall. Thanks.

Ted Christie

Thanks, Conor. It's Ted. Yeah, so look, it has to be at least some, if not a portion, a significant portion driven around the recovery that we're seeing. And I think that speaks a little bit to how bad it was in the latter part of summer and the fall of last year that didn't feel right to anybody and feels like it was a little bit of a demand shift and maybe some some macro concern about where the economy was heading. And I think those two things are starting to stabilize.

So and if we weren't seeing some some confidence in that and the way people were booking in both the peaks and off peaks right now, we would view what we would tell you, but they are it does appear to be moving in the right direction. So yes, it does imply that we start to continue to see that momentum, coupled with the efforts that we're making on the cost structure and the utilization that that were not right in the second half of last year either. So, you know, it's it's definitely both items, but it does does require the the demand environment to behave the way we're starting to see it behave.

Scott Haralson

Yeah, hi, Conor. Let me make one other comment, and Matt will probably want to chime in, too. But just mathematically, as we think about the year-over-year move on, we've talked about our growth rate being in the low single digits, kind of flat to up mid-single digits range that that alone will provide a tailwind to unit revenue sort of this no growth scenario versus our historical double-digit growth rate.

And so we think that the move in unit revenue for us and really the domestic landscape doesn't have to be fantastic for us to get to the unit revenue number that we're expecting for the year. And I don't think we're being aggressive because we do have some puts and takes on the network changes and the sort of no growth benefit to unit revenues. So I think the the assumption around the domestic recovery, I think, is not aggressive for us at this point.

Matt Klein

Conor, this is Matt. I can add a little bit of color in terms of the trends that we've been seeing, especially as we moved out of the fourth quarter and into January. We're definitely starting to see what you think about the sort of the year-over-year unit revenue production on. It was very, obviously not up to where we wanted it to be in Q4.

And what we're seeing now as you head into January, it's still January, but the year over year unit revenue change of what we saw in Q4 as we head into January and into the first quarter, we're seeing significant unit revenue improvement on a year-over-year basis, still down in Q1, but significantly less down if that makes sense for what we expect in Q1 relative to what we saw in Q4. And our domestic is leading that charge back, which is what we were expecting to see. And it's good to see it start starting to come through that way.

One other piece, I think it's worth noting on geographically and everybody has some amount of geographic diversity just so happens, right now we talked in the past, I think it was like last summer into the fall, how can tune really took a turn in the wrong way as we headed into the summer and exited the summer. We're still seeing some issues there. So I'll conclude and some of our Caribbean leisure routes.

Think of that as like Montego Bay from to Kona, we're still seeing a material unit revenue declines there. So some of our numbers here are including, of course, including that part of the network, which which might be worth at least a couple of margin points right there, just from some geographic issues we're having. We expect that to come back. But we the timing is taking longer than what we had -- what we would have liked. So that's still out there affecting our numbers. And domestic is definitely starting to lead this charge back for us.

Conor Cunningham

Okay. That's very helpful. And then, you know, I know you're talked about you feel comfortable with the liquidity situation, but can you just talk about where the unencumbered asset base sits today? I feel like you got a lot of equity in your order book just or anything that you have on your currently? And then maybe if you could just talk about that, your current discussions with the refinancing of the loyalty bond in 2025. Thank you.

Scott Haralson

Yeah, I'll mention the unencumbered assets and really the the financeable base, I guess, is sort of what you're getting to. So today unencumbered assets, excluding the 319s, which are already contracted for sale, some hard assets sit in the sort of $350 million range. We also have $425 million of PDPs with Airbus and roughly $500 million of equity sitting in airplanes.

And so that's sort of $1.2 billion of financeable assets. It was sort of what we start with our LTVs are unknown at this point, but it also doesn't assess the value of the order book, which has a different concept, but just sort of the financeable bases over $1 billion. And then the the other discussions around the loyalty bonds aren't aren't at a point at which we can we can discuss today. We're in the early innings of thinking about how we address those. But we are aware and that's about all I can say about those today.

Conor Cunningham

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Scott Group, Wolfe Research.

Scott Group

Hey, thanks. Good morning. So just before we get to questions, just wondering I want to clarify you made a comment that the GTF recovery is reflected in your guidance? And what do you mean when you say that?

Ted Christie

Yeah, the comment was around the compensation agreement with Pratt & Whitney for the AOG.s. While we have we don't have an agreement in place today, we do have an estimate for that compensation that will show up as a credit to non-operating expenses that is in our guidance and assumption for that.

Scott Group

And that's I mean, you're saying in the Q1 guide reflects some assumption for the recovery.

Ted Christie

That is what I'm saying, yeah.

Scott Group

Are you assuming that spread over the course of the year? Are you taking like the full recovery assumption in Q1, so I understand like the real starting point for Q1 on costs are.

Scott Haralson

Sure. Fair enough. Yeah, the way the the estimate will work in our guide is that we assume that we get compensated on a per AOG amount come over the year. So the number of AOGs that happened in the first quarter will have a corresponding amount as a credit to that expense in the period. So that will it will be spread over the year and in other words.

Scott Group

Okay. That's helpful. And then just maybe along those lines, just how are you thinking about the trajectory of TRASM over the course of the year?

Scott Haralson

I think a lot of it will be in part to what Matt mentioned around capacity, but we're not going to give guidance for TRASM for the year. There's a number of moving pieces around that at this point. But we do expect to be sort of year over year. We've talked about it being up probably mid-single digits year over year, and that's primarily due to capacity constraints and some of the lingering sort of rightsizing components that will address through the year.

Scott Group

Okay. And then just lastly on is Eric, I know you said $230 million of CapEx. Is there a cash CapEx number to think about? And then have you guys publicly talked about any sort of minimum liquidity targets? Thank you.

Scott Haralson

The $235 million of CapEx is cash. So that's the cash number for CapEx. And we we we've been asked around minimum liquidity and I'll say a couple of things. One is that there is no specific operating minimum for us, but we do have some contractual minimums we've talked about and the $400 million minimum in our royalty bond.

Our revolver has a similar number and people often ask about holdback of which we can't give details on, but just as a marker in our ATL balances, you know, just under $4 million for either the end of 2023. So the the holdback is usually some some factor of that at which we can't give specifics, but those are sort of markers. But other than that, I can't give you a specific number.

Scott Group

Very helpful. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Andrew Didora, Bank of America.

Andrew Didora

Hey, good morning, everyone. A lot of my questions have already been addressed, but Scott, just you're with me in answer to the last question here, the $235 million of cash CapEx in 2024, that is before any financing, correct?

Scott Haralson

That is correct. That is not, you know, sort of the gross fleet CapEx number. You know that really includes our sort of aircraft-related CapEx, you know, call it, net of PDPs in engines and those things plus other CapEx like we have some remaining spend left on the headquarters from some other rotable spend apart spend and other IT projects sort of your normal run rate CapEx.

Andrew Didora

Okay. And then just going back to the GTF, the time you reach the end of 2024, how much of your fleet will already be kind of through the process and done? Just trying to get a sense for what's to come in 2025 Thank you.

Ted Christie

Well, this is a tough one. We're sort of looking at each other as the best way to answer it. It's an excellent question, but unfortunately, we don't have clarity on that, the number that would trigger the right answer there would be some stability in what we call the wing to wing turn time of the engine. So after it comes off, how long does it take for it to come back once it's through the shop. And historically and I'm really reaching back into my early days in the business.

We used to see the engine manufacturers get windowing turn times somewhere in the 90 to 120 day range. Unfortunately, we're seeing Pratt numbers that are in the 300-plus range. And we're not sure whether or not that is stable or whether or not it will continue to increase or decrease. And so until we get a feel for that it's hard to say how many quote unquote engines will be through the process.

The reason that they will be removed over the course of the year is because they will have reached their threshold to be removed. So this is obviously the way that the process would work on, and we'll just have to see how quickly they can either start to move that turn time up and get us back engines and/or produce more spares available for the worldwide fleet to start offsetting some of the pressure.

And I think Scott said earlier, that it's hard to guess on what's going to happen in 2025 right now. And that's one of the primary reasons is we don't we don't yet have clarity from them on how they're going to how quickly they'll be able to move through this process.

Andrew Didora

Got it, understood. Thanks, Ted.

Operator

Jamie Baker, JPMorgan.

Hey, good morning, guys. This is James on for Jamie. Just a couple of quick follow-ups on liquidity, but for the pre-delivery payments, my understanding is that the OEM has been breached for those who returned? Is that correct? Or is there some negotiation that Spirit can have to reclaim them?

Scott Haralson

We're not in discussions around the return of PDP payments at this point. I think if you're commenting on my previous words, it was around the PDP financing, not a return of PDP.

Okay. Got you. And then just a quick one, the new HQ, is that unencumbered and if it is or can you give a value there?

Scott Haralson

It is unencumbered. We've built that with cash at this point and then we'll probably look to use it as collateral for some sort of financing in the future. Of the $350 million, if that number is set for unencumbered, it's a significant portion of that in the $250 million to $300 million range.

Ted Christie

Okay. Thanks for the questions.

Operator

Dan McKenzie, Seaport Global.

Dan McKenzie

Hey, good morning. Thanks, guys. Matt, putting a finer point, I guess on the network questions, big picture, what percent of the network needs to get reconfigured to get back to profitability? And I guess how far along are you today? I mean, are we are we halfway there, three-quarters of the way there? And just sort of the timeframe for completion, and I'm just trying to get a sense of how easy or how hard it is from where you sit?

Matt Klein

Yes, Dan, thanks. That's a great question. And I would tell you that's the moves we're making now and the moves that we have planned to make throughout the rest of the first half of this year is what we need to do to get us back on track to head towards profitability.

I quoted some numbers for you there earlier in terms of some city exits and new routes and suspensions, all of that is us moving methodically towards getting the network to a place where we can take advantage of our strengths and look for where the supply demand balance is more appropriate. So I don't have an exact percentage that I'm going to give to you on that question.

It's a great question. But the moves that we're making throughout the first half of this year should should set us up for that. And of course, once we then hit after summer and into the fall and winter, we may have some additional moves that are just seasonal in nature, but the vast majority of what we should be doing should come should be in place by the first half by the end of the first half of this year?

Dan McKenzie

Yes. Okay. Very good. And then, Scott, in response to an earlier question, you mentioned generating operating cash and margins being positive. And I think that was for the second third quarter. Does that positive margin reference reflect the compensation from Pratt? And does the current outlook contemplate profitability in any of the quarters this year?

Scott Haralson

Yes, it does. I mean, as I mentioned earlier, the the guidance that we issued does include compensation from Pratt Now I mentioned in my prepared remarks as well that the the compensation doesn't fully cover what the impact of the AOGs are for the businesses was partially offset in both the direct cost and an opportunity cost. I mean, our unit costs would be lower, but for the AOGs, our margins would be higher, but for the AOG.

So just to be clear, that is the case. But notwithstanding, we do still think that that we will be in a situation that have positive margins for the second, third and probably the fourth quarter as well. We know it's all part of the discussions we had earlier around market recovery and in our unit cost bench.

Dan McKenzie

Thanks for the time, guys.

Operator

Savi Syth, Raymond James.

Hi, this is Zara on for Savi Syth. Our question today is that there seems to be investor concern around credit card holdback, which seems premature. What type of discussions are you having with your administrator on this topic and what are the thresholds they are looking at?

Scott Haralson

Yeah, as I mentioned earlier, I can't disclose the credit card holdback number, and that is a competitive commercial arrangements, um, but I mentioned that the ATL balance today is you know, is just under $400 million and credit card holdback is usually some factor of that number. And we had an agreement renegotiated with them a couple of years ago that lowered the actual hold back that we were required to have or the, I should say, lower than the minimum cash balance that we were required to have. So we feel like we're in a pretty good spot there.

DeAnne Gabel

Hey, Greg (multiple speakers) oh, sorry, go ahead.

Oh, no worries. And then one more, although you guys touched on this earlier, if you could talk about any additional cost headwinds and tailwinds in 2024, that would be great. Thank you.

Scott Haralson

Yeah, sure. I mean, I think it's a similar story as we've talked about the big movers are labor costs, aircraft rent due to more leased aircraft and then owned. And I mean, as we look through the year, it's going to be those things that we'll have to address in our airport costs are also part of that.

And the good guys, though, I mean, we saw in the fourth quarter was running a good operation. That was critical for us, and we saw that throughout the P&L including fuel burn, as I mentioned, running a good operation has no obvious direct expenses with labor and interrupted trip expense. But we benefit in fuel burn and not having to fly so fast and and really thinking about the network team allocates Neos to market appropriate places. And we will see real benefit and fuel burn in '24.

DeAnne Gabel

With that, hey, Greg, we have time for one more question, if you move on to that someplace.

Operator

Helene Becker, TD Cowen.

Helane Becker

Thanks very much, operator. Matt, can you say what percentage of the forecast revenue for 2024 first quarter is already booked?

Matt Klein

Yeah, so our regional comment specifically on that, Helane, I would tell you, though, that on for the spring break period, we like to set up very well. We think our revenue management plans there are going to bear fruit for us, and we're looking forward to getting closer and closer to March because we do believe that the setup is really good for spring break and we're looking forward to getting there.

Helane Becker

Okay, thanks. That was my only question.

DeAnne Gabel

Great. Well, thanks, everyone, for joining us today. And we will catch you next quarter.

