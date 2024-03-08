Q4 2023 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co Earnings Call

Participants

Lou Anne Nabhan

Thank you, Danny, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. Yesterday after the market closed, we issued our fourth quarter 2023 earnings release and filed our 10-K with the SEC. Copies are available on our website.

Our speakers today are Greg Trepp, Chief Executive Officer; and Sally Cunningham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our presentation today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in either the prepared remarks or during the Q&A.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is available in our earnings release and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31st, 2023. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which may not be updated until our next quarterly conference call.

And now I will turn the call over to Greg.

Greg Trepp

Thank you, Lou, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. So I will take the next few minutes to provide an overview of our performance for the full year 2023. Then Sally will discuss our fourth quarter. And after that, we will take your questions.

And before I review our 2023 results, I would like to discuss our exciting news of last month when we announced that our Board of Directors appointed Scott Tidey as President of our company, effective February 19th, 2024 as part of a long-standing succession plan. I will continue in my role as Chief Executive Officer. Scott joined the Company in 1993 and has served in roles of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing, most recently as Senior Vice President Global Sales. Scott is an incredibly effective member of our executive leadership team.

In addition to his broad experience in sales and marketing. Scott has been involved in most aspects of our business, including managing business partnerships, sourcing, supply chain, engineering, quality and more. He's been instrumental in the successful execution of our strategic initiatives to expand, diversify and grow our business. Given the strong team we have in place, combined with Scott's depth of experience, the company is well positioned as Scott increases his role. I look forward to working with Scott and a smooth transition of the duties of President. Scott has away this weekend a long-planned family vacation, which we wanted him to be able to enjoy to the fullest. So it is not participating in our call today. Scott will rejoin us, and we hold our call to discuss our first quarter 2024 results.

Now for our results for the year 2023, we delivered considerable progress across several key aspects of our business positioning and positioning us for success over the long term we were excited to carry the strong momentum we built last year into 2020 for our top line outperformed the small kitchen appliance industry. Our gross profit margin expanded by 290 basis points. Our operating profit increased 22% compared to 2022 when a one-time insurance recovery of $10 million is excluded from the prior year results. We generated cash from operating activities of $88.6 million, the highest in our company's history, reflecting considerable progress with our focus on working capital improvement. Priority uses of cash included significantly reducing debt and returning capital to capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We continue to make meaningful progress with our six strategic initiatives. The successes we achieved are attributable to the outstanding capabilities of our industrious team. Our culture is centered around good thinking, which incorporates customer focus, innovation and teamwork, inspires everything we do.

We believe our good thinking culture is a core strength. We aim to capitalize on our strengths in 2024 and beyond as we continue our efforts to increase long-term shareholder value.

As we discussed in our previous calls, we expected a solid performance from the full year 2023 for the soft first half and a stronger second half, which is how the year unfolded we introduced nearly 40 new product platforms in 2023 across high demand categories like single-serve coffee, blenders, ovens, grills, garment steamers and many others. Our team did an outstanding job securing placements and promotions for our products across a broad range of customers and channels. We also gained market share in several categories in 2023. These wins enabled us to deliver a strong second half performance and created the momentum that carried into 2024.

For the full year 2023, our total revenue of $625.6 million increased 2.4% compared to 2022. Outperforming the industry decreased 2.4% compared to 2022. Outperforming the industry is more than 5% decline the year got off to a slow start, which was reflected in our first half results. And retailers continue to manage inventory conservatively as the year unfolded. However, market conditions improved as consumer spending and retail sales showed resilience. For the full year, gross profit margin expanded by 290 basis points to 23.0% compared to 20.1% in 2022. It was attributable to lower product costs and a favorable product mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $108.4 million compared to $90.1 million, primarily reflecting higher personnel related expenses and benefit in 2022, the onetime insurance recovery I mentioned earlier. Operating profit was $35.1 million compared to $38.8 million, well ahead of 2022. Excluding the insurance recoveries, net income was $25.2 million or $1.80 per diluted share compared to net income of $25.3 million or $1.81 per diluted share.

Referring to our strategic initiatives, we made meaningful progress with our six strategic initiatives, which support our overarching goal of long-term value creation by driving revenue growth, expanding margins and generating strong cash flow over time.

Four of our initiatives are focused on expanding our presence in markets where we can increase the sales of higher-priced, higher-margin products. These include the premium home health and global commercial markets, as well as our core market that focuses on our flagship Hamilton Beach Proctor-Silex brands initiatives to accelerate our digital transformation and leverage partnerships and acquisitions support our growth plans in all markets.

Let me briefly summarize each initiative accelerating growth of our Hamilton Beach health. It is the first one I would like to begin with our newest initiative and our related acquisition last month that helped Beacon a medical technology company and a strategic partner of ours. Since 2021, we began to focus on the fast-growing home medical market in 2021. The response to the rapidly evolving use of that home health care solutions drawing on decades of experience as a trusted resource in the home, we created the Hamilton Beach health brand in February 2020 for Hamilton Beach health acquired health begin, their focus has been on developing connected devices that enable patients with chronic conditions to manage their injectable medication regimens at home health, Beacon provides other health services for revenue for all Healthpeak and offerings is from subscription services. We are very happy to welcome the Hamilton health Beacon team to the Hamilton Beach Brands family. Together, we believe we will accelerate the expansion of this business opportunity in 2020.

For Hamilton Beach health is expected to have a modest operating loss due to planned investments in the business and has helped. Beacon continues in the start-up phase cannabis health and is expected to contribute to operating profit in 2025. We believe the acquisition of hemp of health Beacon is an attractive investment with the potential to increase shareholder value. Over time, we expect growth opportunities to be driven by the development of digitally connected tools using in-home solutions, including remote therapeutic monitoring systems. The acquisition combines the trusted brand name of Hamilton Beach and our leadership in innovation, engineering and product development with Healthpeak and this digital capabilities and patented technologies cannot be shelf is focused on improving patient outcomes and accelerating access to more patients in new opportunities. The initial focus is on providing the smart sharp spin Hamilton Beach help to patients in the United States, principally through the specialty pharmacy channel globally through conventional pharmaceutical companies combined with a companion app, the injection care management system tracks adherence and persistence with medication schedules through the reminders education tools, the artificial intelligence driven data analytics it provides for the safe and convenient disposal or disposal of used sharp due to the U.S. Postal Services approved mail-back program Hamilton Beach health is actively engaged in exploring additional collaboration opportunities, but other companies in the home medical market.

Our next initiative is to drive core growth. This initiative is focused on driving the growth of our flagship Hamilton Beach Proctor-Silex brands. In our core North American market, our company has been servicing consumers across North America for more than 100 years earning the trust of millions of consumers annually based on product quality, durability and innovation, sales of our core consumer brands in 2023 for even with 2022, despite the overall softness in the first half of the year. And the beach continued to hold the number one brand position for small kitchen appliances in 2023 based on new zone next, we are focusing on gaining share in the premium market. We have developed licensed and acquired brands to increase our participation in the premium market, which has grown to account for 40% of industry small kitchen appliance sales in March of last year. We are excited to announce a new agreement to provide the next generation of specialty appliances for use with new milk raw ingredients to create a variety of fresh plant-based milk products in the home and commercial establishments. The new appliances are launching throughout the first half of 2024 the overall 4% decrease in revenue from premium premium brands in 2023 reflected the impact of inflationary pressures on consumer spending earlier in the year. In the fourth quarter, revenue from premium brands increased 10%. Premium Brands accounted for 15% of the total revenue in 2023. We plan to further expand our presence in the premium market with new product development, digital marketing and by pursuing additional licensing agreements and other collaborative agreements.

Next, we are focused on increasing our leadership in the global commercial market. This initiative is focused on securing new businesses and increasing sales with existing customers in the food service and hospitality industries throughout the world.

In 2023, commercial revenue decreased 15% compared to 2022 when the revenue grew 50% prior year. Robust growth was driven by the continued strong rebound in demand in the foodservice and hospitality industries following demand softness during the pandemic when many restaurants and hotels were closed. Sales in the International Foodservice market accounted for the decrease from the prior year as several markets were overstocked and unrest in certain countries had an unfavorable impact on sales in 2023.

Sales of our commercial products accounted for 8% of total revenue. Growth plans include expanding customer relationships with regional and global restaurant and hotel chains. Building strength in our e-commerce, which is becoming more important in the commercial market, is also a focus.

Next, we plan to accelerate our digital transformation. The e-commerce channel represents a strong and growing part of our business for and reputation, product features, innovation and star ratings all play a critical role in driving online sales. These are all areas we are in where we accelerate e-commerce sales as a percentage of total revenue in 2023 for 39%, increasing 1% compared to 2022. All of our brands, star ratings of 4.3 or better in four of our brands earned 4.5 stars or better. Our products received favorable reviews from consumers, experts and influencers. High star ratings are a result of our focus on designing and engineering consumer-preferred products and implementing leading quality control standards. We continue to invest and gain share in e-commerce channel Finally, we are focused on leveraging partnerships and acquisitions. This initiative is focused on identifying and securing businesses with a strategic fit to our portfolio. We are actively engaged in the pursuit of additional trademark licensing agreements, strategic alliances and acquisitions to drive growth in our markets, including accelerating growth in the home health market. Over the past several years, we have entered into exclusive agreements with outstanding business partners combining our strengths, the advantages provided by other companies. As a result, we then entered new, large and fast-growing markets and in some cases, created new markets. Many of our collaborations enable us to serve both retail in commercial market.

Looking ahead, our company has many competitive advantages that we plan to leverage in 2024 and beyond, we believe we are well positioned to continue the momentum we carried into 2024 and delivered a solid performance, all due to the outstanding work of our team as we emerge from the pandemic and its related challenges. I want to again recognize our team's incredible work, the enormous success in navigating us through the massive supply chain disruptions for our employees took a one-team approach to overcoming these challenges often going above and beyond the call of duty under extraordinary pressures that kept focus on key steps needed to ensure a bright future, in particular, in particular, keeping the pipeline of innovation, new products flow.

Importantly, we kept investing team and company resources into our strategic initiatives. The combination of short term firefighting and keeping our focus on building for the future requires a very strong team on behalf of the Board and our executive team. I thank each and every one of our employees for their dedication and contributing and contributions to our successes.

Now I will turn the call over to Sally.

Sally Cunningham

Great. Thank you, Greg, and good morning, everyone. I will start with our fourth quarter 2023 results compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. We were pleased with our fourth quarter 2023 results. As expected, revenue grew year over year net sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 5.3% to $206.7 million compared to $196.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 that the revenue growth reflected increased unit volume and favorable mix, partially offset by lower average selling price. This growth reflected increased sales in our consumer markets overall, partially offset by decreased sales in our global commercial markets.

In our consumer markets, revenue increased in the U.S., Mexican and Latin American markets and decreased in the Canadian market.

In our global commercial market, revenue decreased compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 when revenue grew by 57.1%. As Greg mentioned, earlier prior year. Growth in the global commercial market was attributable to a continued strong rebound in demand in the foodservice and hospitality industries following demand softness during the pandemic. When many restaurants and hotels were closed. Year's decrease was due to lower sales in the International Foodservice industry as several markets were over overstocked, as well as to unrest in certain key countries that resulted in an unfavorable impact on sales. Our gross profit margin expanded by 940 basis points and mostly reflected lower product costs, which offset a lower average selling price. Gross profit was $55.3 million or 26.8% of total revenue compared to $34.1 million or 17.4% in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $30.2 million compared to $22.8 million, primarily due to higher incentive compensation, advertising, M&A activities and other expenses, yes, operating profit increased significantly to $25 million compared to $11.3 million last year, reflecting our gross profit margin expansion. Net interest expense decreased by $1.3 million compared to last year. Fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense was $400,000 as compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This decrease reflects significantly lower average borrowings outstanding and our revolving credit facility.

The effective tax rate on income for the 12 months ended December 31st, 2023 was 20.4% compared to 22.1% for the 12 months ended December 31st, 2022. The effective tax rate was lower for the current year due to the favorable impact of foreign operations in the current year.

Net income in the fourth quarter was $19.6 million or $1.40 per diluted share compared to net income of $7.1 million or $0.51 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Now turning to our balance sheet and cash flow as we continue to deliver significant improvements in net working capital and free cash flow.

For the year ended December 31st, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $88.6 million, the highest in our company's history compared to cash used for operating activities of $3.4 million for the year ended December 31st, 2022. This significant increase was driven by the progress with our focus on net working capital improvements. Net working capital provided cash of $49.5 million in 2023 compared to a use of cash of $39 million in 2020 to trade receivables used net cash of $18.8 million during 2023 compared to $4.5 million provided in the prior year due to timing of collections and increased sales.

We continued to reduce inventory, reflecting our inventory management and control actions throughout 2023. Net cash provided by inventory was $30.8 million in 2023, compared to $26.4 million net cash provided in 2022. Net cash provided by accounts payable was $37.5 million in 2023 compared to $69.9 million of net cash used in 2022 capital expenditures in 2023 or $3.4 million compared to $2.3 million in 2022, primarily due to internal use software development costs in 2023, we also issued a $1.6 million secured loan to help Beacon. We allocated our strong cash flow, primarily to reduce debt and return value to shareholders through the quarterly dividend and repurchase of stock. On December 31st, 2023, net debt, our debt minus cash and cash equivalents was $34.6 million compared to $110 million on December 31st, 2022. For the full year 2023, we paid $6.1 million in dividends and repurchased 250,772 shares of our Class A. common stock at prevailing market prices for an aggregate purchase price at $3.1 million.

Now turning to our outlook for the full year of 2020 for the retail marketplace for small kitchen appliances is expected to be modestly below 2023. We believe that continued progress with our strategic initiatives will enable us to deliver above market revenue performance.

For the full year 2024, we expect total revenue to increase modestly compared to full year 2023 revenue in both the first half and second half of 2024 is expected to increase modestly with the first half expected to be somewhat stronger than the second half, mostly due to comparisons to the prior year. Operating profit for the full year 2024 is expected to increase moderately compared to 2023 based on expansion of gross profit margins that concludes our prepared remarks. We will now turn the line back over to the operator for Q&A.

Adam Bradley

All right. Well, in M&M, yes, a really good quarter. It looks like a record for Q4 income cash flow is even more impressive. So all good to see from a shareholder perspective.

I have a few questions. I'll start with one or two of them and then pause for a minute, and I'd like to dive a little bit more into the health Beacon opportunity and what do you see as like the kind of longer term commercial opportunity withheld speaking, I'm sure, Adam, the to help Beacon, as we mentioned, is really a subscription services business.

Greg Trepp

So it certainly is very different than the rest of our business and is focused on the current device. He's focused on the ability to help folks manage their injectable manage medication regime. And so we feel like you're based on current customers and current uses that are approved, that should be very attractive opportunity as more and more subscribers come on that will increase the the amount of subscriptions coming in. And if we can expand to additional customers or different different medical or drug regimens over time that could expand that program. So it's a brand-new area where we should we're partnering with Healthpeak and now or have acquired and implementing something that doesn't exist right now. So there certainly are unknowns or it could unfold in a different way than we think. But we feel it's a very attractive opportunity and as each month and year goes on, and we will build that subscriber base that should drive additional subscription and profits over time.

Adam Bradley

Okay. And if so, are you also getting revenue from the selling of any of that physical devices or is it all subscription?

Greg Trepp

It's all subscription. So on the devices are our or provided this is users in return for a lot of friction from the other, the specialty pharmacy companies or the parts for a pharmacy company. So I certainly see an opportunity really to help patients stick with their regimens better, which are which provides a lot of benefits to the end user as well as the specialty pharmacy companies so that it's really a not purchasing the device rather than placing it and getting a monthly subscription.

Adam Bradley

Okay, that helps. Thank you. And then just to finish this on how big the distribution channels, at least in the US, you mentioned specialty, Tom, some pharma issues. Is this new ground for Hamilton Beach? I mean, I know you're selling some items in there, but what does that the access to distribution looks like with Healthpeak and B and in Ireland, they may know that market well, what is the purest? What's the plan for here in the US?

Greg Trepp

Sure. That's very good question. So fortunately, the Healthpeak and team has really done has been doing a great job of positioning the Company for startup and launch. And so while their number the headquarters is based in Ireland, there's number of employees already based here in the US and they have strong relationships with and building relationships with specialty pharmacy players. So basically, we're going to be taking the relationships and the contacts and the our business arrangements that already exist, both overseas as well as in the US, but the primary focus has been the U.S. by that group already. So we feel like we'll bring strengthen NAM sourcing the unit that is required. It is to place in the consumer's homes. We'll be able to do that very well. We we can ship the units a person by person as they become on the under the program. Now, fortunately, the Healthpeak team already had relationships and the know-how on the and not only that the software and the patents and all the IP goes with it, but also the relationships with the customers. So I think really when we get together here, we're really bringing a lot of our strengths with the strengths they already had and over time or will we are now one team and our both learn from each other. So I think the access to an understanding of those customers is not needed. A healthy containment is new to Hamilton Beach team and Doug, and we'll just keep learning and growing and building over time.

Adam Bradley

And I thank you for that. So from an accounting standpoint, should we expect that the cost of the units will be amortized over the subscription? Or is there an upfront charge that you'll be expensing and then recovering through. Can you help like investors understand what the P&L might look like when we start to see the impact from actual sales and distribution for cell, you want to go and show?

Sally Cunningham

Absolutely. So yes, as the as the units are placed into service, they'll be they'll be capitalized into fixed assets. And then the amortization will show up in the cost of sales number was more of a lease accounting type of approach is what we would expect to see anchor banks dynamics.

Adam Bradley

And so finally, on this, the you mentioned there will be a loss in 24 as you kind of build the business. Are you going to break that out, so investors can separate that from the rest of the business.

Greg Trepp

Sally, do you want to take that one too?

Sally Cunningham

Sure. At this point and we don't plan to it is not a significant portion of the business, but certainly as the business would grow, then I would expect it to be more meaningful and we would be breaking out Hamilton Beach health as a whole.

Adam Bradley

Okay. All right, thanks. I have another question, but I'll pause here in case someone else wants to get in.

Adam Bradley

So moving down the P&L to the SG&A, the SG&A line, this is this number from a finished just from a financial reporting standpoint, has been pretty predictable in that $100 million to $105 million range over the last couple of years. It has grown COVID volatility aside for $108 million for that line this year. Should we expect that to be the baseline for 24? And how much of the $108 million was maybe performance-based comp that's more variable. Some just help understand help me understand that number a little better.

Greg Trepp

Sure. Yes. I'll give you a little bit of color, and Sally, jump in as well. But I think, we have some normal variability, as you said. So there one year might be a little more incentive comp than the other, depending on our goal set beginning of the year. We're investing we had went through phases and heavier investing in in parts of our business. And then as we go forward now, I think we expect really, I think a modest growth in SG&A. We are going to consider things like putting more money into average growth will be dependent on the customer support. So I think this is a pretty good a line where it could float up a little bit or slow down that based on the level of advertising based on and incentive comp results or some and some other investments but the delta I don't predict or don't believe has changed dramatically up or down from that level have hopefully a Senate. Sally?

Sally Cunningham

Yes, yes, absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, I do see that when we talked about the growth drivers, there certainly was some personnel costs and incentive comp. We also had some M&A costs in this year that we haven't had in the past.

And then we also are with our growth drivers, I would expect for us to see additional kind of advertising costs. So for this year may be think of it as on maybe Jeremy round numbers, like if maybe 30% like 30% comp, 30% and M&A and an advertising arm. And then from a baseline perspective, I think you know, as we look at M&A, you could expect that number to go up in the future. And as we look to continue our strategic investments that that could go up. But I continue to believe that like that 108 to 110, 115 level is probably the right the right place for us right now.

Adam Bradley

Okay Thanks. And kind of looking more broadly at your strategic initiatives and your capital allocation plan is very, very helpful. You guys have been consistent in your reporting on it. I think what help is if we if you could help us dive a little deeper into it to understand it on their stated each quarter and do you know could could you help us understand the specific financial performance of each plan when you restated them? I think like for today, could you just kind of give us a little bit of a better understanding of the specifics of each initiative, which one has a greater impact on the P&L. I think we understand core. I think we understand some of the premium but just diving a little bit more to the health market and what the opportunities there are.

Greg Trepp

Yes, sure. I mean, the core, just given us the magnitude of our business, it received a lot of investment in team members on new product innovation, engineering, quality, making sure that our all things we talked about our products with fresh new products, we're supporting our customers' needs, both in brick-and-mortar and online and online. So that definitely receives a high portion.

And if we can keep growing our market share and our are our business that will we stay close as a percent of net sales, but should grow in real dollar amount. I think our hope is that the premium market will see an increase in investments as things like new milk and some of our other things. We're working on our composure to launch and certainly home health, the Hamilton Beach health area will not only with Healthpeak and but with other other opportunities where we're considering and pursuing to come in would certainly drive some additional investment in that area.

The digital focus underpins all areas as does now and the acquisitions could be up a large spike in investment in one of the things come along. But I think from a standpoint of thinking about maybe as a percent of net sales that we would see consistent percentage higher dollars as time goes on the core and then increasing premium and then a larger increasing in the HB. health.

Adam Bradley

So it sounds like in general, you are maybe entering a phase of more investment because you see sales and profit opportunity, generally speaking is that is that accurate? It now that we're through COVID if in my hearing correctly.

Greg Trepp

And absolutely, I think again, we're mindful of we want to expand our operating profit dollars and percentage. And so really what will happen is that we can achieve our our goals, both goals over time, and that will help support this additional investment if the health Beacon business or the HB. health business will be return on slower than I thought it would grow slower than we think we're going to still invest in it, but we're not going to pour money into it at a rate that is not supported by the results. So I think what we've what you hopefully will see is these investments we will pull back or lean in as they are successful or maybe take a little more time or take off or don't work out. There's been some of the past that we walked away from because we tried to make it work. So I think you'll continue to see us pushing hard on all these, and we're very, very optimistic on all of them. But we're going to be very mindful of the of the P & L as we as we move forward and the impact that the investments will have, Dan.

Adam Bradley

And then finally, what do you what are you seeing on the M&A front? Our multiples in the consumer goods space have been like at or near record lows over the last. If you look back over a longer period, like forget COVID, but keep looking back further so maybe there's good opportunity out there. Can you tell us a little bit about what you're seeing without having to be specific from just a pure acquisition standpoint? Would you do a big deal, if you saw one, would you like to do a bunch of smaller ones, but just help a little bit with your thinking on acquisitions.

Greg Trepp

Sure. I'll take I'll take a first stab at that and Sally, you chime in, please. But from what I think of spin, the flow of opportunity has actually been pretty low on that hasn't been hasn't been zero, but has been been pretty light, much lighter than it was during COVID and down. But I think our appetite is if there's a good opportunity to build long-term shareholder value, whether it's a smaller medium, we'd be very, very interested in that.

So there's potential for a very large deal, some sort, but those those are hard to make those things work. But Tom, I think we are definitely open to really in all these strategic initiative areas, additional acquisitions that will say the Hamilton Beach health is probably a very interesting area number one because we feel like there's a lot of opportunity to growth there. But also we found there's a lot of times not only from us some investment standpoint of funds, but also just the capabilities. There's a number of companies out there that are have a really interesting position. I don't have all the capabilities that we have. And so when we come together, it's a it can make a pretty pretty attractive opportunities like the Healthpeak and opportunities. So I think we're going to be careful. We don't want to get too into into this in his legs too early. But I think come we think there's a lot of opportunity in that space as well. So I think right now where we are we have our hands full with our initiatives in our programs, but we are very, very interested in analyzing anything that comes along and that would support one of our initiatives at?

Sally Cunningham

Yes, I think I think that's that's exactly right, Greg. So with the emergence of Hamilton Beach House, we're certainly looking at a pipeline of opportunities and talking and talking to different folks as we do think that as an area for us in the future.

And then for our other commercial and consumer brands, we always take an opportunistic approach and are always looking and we'll assess each one as they go along. But I'm absolutely possible that we could have a deal, but nothing in the pipeline right now.

Adam Bradley

Okay. Thanks. So thank you for all that. And really not only good quarter but long, a very good performance kind of coming out of COVID. It's great to see some cash flow and and working capital coming back in line. This is my in my view, been a cash-producing business given where it is in its life cycle and just all around goods. So thanks for thanks for answering my questions and great job.

Greg Trepp

Thanks. I appreciate it.

Greg Trepp

Okay. Thank you. So today, we discussed our continued efforts to build long-term shareholder value, supported by our many competitive advantages and our strategic initiatives. We benefit from our leadership in the small kitchen appliance industry which has a long and strong durable.

Our team is experienced with strong industry customer and consumer knowledge. We are a proven innovator or retail relationships span a broad group of customers in the brick-and-mortar and omnichannel and e-commerce only channels. We have an asset-light global infrastructure. We plan to leverage all these strengths in 2024 and beyond. That concludes our report for today. Thank you again for joining our call.

