Q4 2023 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Jessica Antle; VP of IR; Gulfport Energy Corporation

John Reinhart; President & CEO; Gulfport Energy Corporation

Michael Hodges; EVP & CFO; Gulfport Energy Corporation

Matthew Rucker; SVP of Operations; Gulfport Energy Corporation

Bert Donnes; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc.

Tim Rezvan; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jacob Roberts; Analyst; TPH&Co.

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gulfport Energy Corporation fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jessica Antle. Welcome, Jessica, the floor is yours.

Jessica Antle

Thank you, Karen, and good morning, and welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call, and Jessica Antle, Vice President of Investor Relations. Speakers on today's call include John Reinhart, President and CEO; and Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and CFO. In addition, Matthew Rucker, Senior Vice President of Operations, will be available for the Q&A portion of today's call.

I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. We caution you that the actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Information concerning these factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, we may reference non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures will be posted on our website and updated Gulfport presentation was posted yesterday evening to our website. In conjunction with the earnings announcement, Please review at your leisure.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to John Reinhart, our President and CEO.

Story continues

John Reinhart

Thank you, Jessica, and thank you to everyone for listening to our call. Taking a step back to reflect on the message we provided on our conference call in February of last year. I noted during 2023, we would be focused on actions that facilitate efficient and sustainable development of our quality inventory, enhance margins, optimize efficiencies within our capital programs, all while maintaining an attractive balance sheet and utilizing our free cash flow to position the company for value enhancement. The company delivered on those commitments.

I'd like to highlight a few of the accomplishments the team achieved over the course of 2023. The company delivered net production above the high end of the initial guidance range while staying below the midpoint of our initial capital budget provided in February, despite adding incremental activity in the fourth quarter that was not included in our original capital guidance.

We augmented our attractive acreage portfolio by allocating $48 million of our adjusted free cash flow to strategic acquisitions of Utica liquids-rich acreage that extended our inventory base by 1.5 years and also by delineating two years of liquids rich Marcellus locations, overlying our existing Utica acreage with no incremental Link acquisition costs to be our 2023 development program led to meaningful free cash flow generation totaling approximately $199 million for the year. And after adjusting for cash flow utilized for discretionary acreage acquisitions, we allocated approximately 99% of our adjusted free cash to repurchase our common stock, all of which was achieved while maintaining our strong balance sheet, ample liquidity and financial leverage below one times production for the year average 1,054 million cubic feet equivalent per day, roughly 3% above the high end of our initial guidance range provided in early 2023.

The outperformance was driven by improved cycle times, accelerating the timing of wells brought online as well as continued strong well performance from our development program. We remain excited about our shift to a pressure managed flowback program, which drives longer production plateau periods, shallower declines and capital efficiencies associated with reduced facility costs farther more based on flowing pressures as a leading indicator, this program should contribute improved EURs and enhanced development economics while improving corporate base decline and lowering future capital intensity. Operationally, for the full year, the company drilled and turned to sales 24 gross wells, which included two Marcellus to SCOOP and 20 wells in the Utica on the drilling side, we achieved meaningful. We achieved meaningful cycle time improvements throughout the year, experiencing over a 60% year-over-year improvement in total footage drilled per day when compared to year end 2022. The company's fourth quarter average total footage drilled per day was the highest for the year, providing strong momentum as we commenced drilling on a three well pad in the SCOOP and look forward to applying our Utica learnings and operational efficiencies realized in 2023 to our 2020 for SCOOP development program.

On the completion side, we also saw a significant efficiency improvement in the frac and draw phases of our operations, improving average frac pumping hours per day by 30% in 2023 and average plugs drilled per day by almost 50% exiting the year with a quarterly average of 20.8 frac pumping hours per day, again, our highest quarterly average for the year.

Our operating team's high level of efficiency and cost reduction focus resulted in over $35 million in capital savings during 2023. And as previously announced, we elected to reinvest those savings into the development of our high-quality assets by adding incremental drilling and completion operations during the fourth quarter. Even with this acceleration of activity, we continue to deliver within expectations of full year 2023 capital expenditures, which totaled approximately $443 million, excluding discretionary acreage acquisitions.

Specific to our Marcellus development, we drilled and completed the company's first two operated Marcellus wells on our stacked pay acreage in Belmont County. When normalized to a 15,000 foot lateral, the wells delivered an average 60 day initial production rate of approximately 860 barrels per day of oil and 5.2 million cubic feet a day of natural gas. As a reminder, these wells are located on an existing Utica pad, allowing significant midstream flexibility in our ability to blend the rich gas from the Marcellus wells with existing Utica dry gas production. We remain very encouraged as we continue to gain more production data and produce the wells under pressure manage flow currently experiencing less than six PSI pressure drop per day following 60 plus days of production. We believe the Hendershot development, along with existing industry offset development in Ohio and West Virginia has significantly derisked our Marcellus position and now estimate we have delineated approximately 50 to 60 gross wells, assuming a Marcellus development cadence of roughly 25 wells per year, this equates to approximately two years of liquids rich inventory. When considering these strong results and the attractive rates of return that compete for capital across our premier asset portfolio. We anticipate additional Marcellus development beginning in early 2025.

On the discretionary acreage acquisition front, the company expanded our acreage position by investing $48 million in 2023 towards targeted Utica liquids-rich acreage within our Belmont County development footprint. With our current drilling pace, approximately 1.5 years of core liquids-rich locations were added at an average cost of approximately $1.7 million per net location. When coupled with the derisking of our Marcellus acreage, the additional inventory provides durable fundamental value to the Company as well as expanding optionality in our go-forward development plan. The Company is prioritizing development of the recently acquired Utica acreage and plans to begin pad construction in the area in late 2024 with plans to commence drilling in early 2025. The discretionary acreage acquisition spending in 2023 allowed us to organically invest and extend our high-quality inventory base at extremely attractive returns. We will continue to monitor opportunities to meaningfully increase our leasehold footprint to enhance resource depth and believe these opportunities are very high as we continuously assess and evaluate uses of free cash flow in 2024.

As we move into 2024, the current volatile natural gas environment reinforces the importance of developing our assets in an efficient and sustainable manner. Building on the momentum from 2023, we plan to remain focused on further optimizing our margins, development program cycle times, and operating costs. The company forecast delivering relatively flat production year over year on 10% less capital invested. The total capital spending for the year is projected to be in the range of $380 million to $420 million, with more focus on liquids-rich development in both the Utica and SCOOP than prior programs.

Our total capital spend includes $50 million to $60 million of maintenance, land and leasehold investment focused on bolstering our near term drilling program. With increases of working interest and lateral footage and units. We plan to drill near term, the company's 2024 Utica turn-in line operated working interest is anticipated to be 97%, an increase of 5% over 2020 three's program with the average lateral length of the planned activity of nearly 30% over 2023, increasing our exposure to our high return operated development program. Simply put our significant operational efficiencies and reinvestment in our asset base through our land maintenance program allows us to deliver a 2024 program in line with 2023 production results on less well activity and capital invested.

It is worth highlighting that our 2024 program also includes roughly $30 million to $35 million of capital allocated towards building strategic ducts beyond our normal operating cadence, enhancing future capital program optionality and further highlighting our significant year-over-year efficiencies and our ability to deliver similar production in '24 on meaningfully lower capital. We currently forecast approximately 70% of our drilling and completion capital will be allocated in the first half of 2024 and trend lower in both the third and fourth quarters of the year.

Turning to production. We anticipate this level of spend will deliver 1.045 billion to 1.08 billion cubic feet equivalent per day in 2024, relatively flat over our full year 2023 average. We are remaining flexible in light of the commodity backdrop and possess the ability to moderately defer or accelerate completions should commodity prices and rates of return warrant in our investment deck.

On slide 11, we included a more detailed outlook of our expected 2024 capital and production cadence. We currently forecast our 2024 production to total 92% natural gas, which will be higher in the first half of 2024 as a result of our natural gas directed activity late last year and move slightly towards a higher liquids weighting towards the back half of 2024 and into 2025 as we bring online our more liquids rich developments in closing, despite a challenging commodity backdrop, we project Gulfport will continue to generate meaningful adjusted free cash flow in 2024 and currently forecast a top-decile free cash flow yield relative to our natural gas peers. We plan to continue to focus on the return of capital to our shareholders and excluding acquisitions, expect to allocate substantially all of our full year 2024 adjusted free cash flow towards common share repurchases.

Now, I will turn the call over to Michael to discuss our financial results.

Michael Hodges

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. Since John hit on a number of the results for the full year of 2023, I'll start by summarizing our fourth quarter results, which further emphasize our operational momentum as we closed out the year and have positioned us to hit the ground running in 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital totaled approximately $184 million during the fourth quarter, more than doubling our capital expenditures and allowing us to make significant common share repurchases, all while maintaining our balance sheet strength. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $191 million during the quarter and generated adjusted free cash flow of $85 million for the same period, driven by our strong hedge position, consistent production base and low operating cost structure. Said another way. We delivered our best quarter of 2023 from an adjusted free cash flow perspective and leverage that outcome by adding incremental high-quality locations to our portfolio while buying back nearly 3% of our market capitalization and through our share repurchase program, it was a tremendous finish to what was an outstanding year for Gulfport. Production costs for the fourth quarter totaled $1.16 per million cubic feet equivalent better than analyst consensus expectations.

The company continued to focus on optimizing and reducing costs in the field, combined with our strong production performance during 2023 drove our per unit expenses to the low end of our guidance on an annual basis, highlighting again our 2023 operational performance. As John mentioned, despite our focus on a more liquids-rich activity program in 2024, we currently forecast our per unit operating costs, including LOE, taxes other than income and midstream expenses will be in line with 2023 and total in the range of $1.15 to $1.23 per MCFE.

Our all-in realized price during the first quarter fourth quarter was $3.20 per MCFE, including the impact of cash-settled derivatives. This realized unit price is $0.33 above the Nymex Henry Hub index price, highlighting the benefit of Gulfport's diverse marketing portfolio for natural gas and the pricing uplift from our liquids portfolio in both of our asset areas.

We realized the cash hedging gain of approximately $50 million during the quarter, demonstrating the strength of our hedge book and its impact to our cash flows. Our natural gas price differential before hedges was negative $0.51 per Mcf compared to the average monthly Nymex settled price during the quarter, slightly tighter than the third quarter of 2023. However, basis prices have continued to be under pressure during the quarter, driven by elevated storage levels and rising production, especially in the Northeast as we expected and had previously communicated we ended the year near the wide end of our 2023 guidance of $0.2 to $0.35 per Mcf below the Nymex price and currently forecast a similar natural gas differential for the full year of 2024.

On the capital front, incurred capital expenditures during the fourth quarter before discretionary acreage acquisitions totaled $69.4 million related to drilling and completion activity and $13.4 million related to maintenance, leasehold and land investment. As a reminder, this includes accelerated activity, predominantly focused in the liquids areas of the Utica and the SCOOP. Even with this incremental activity, as John previously mentioned, we ended the year below the midpoint of our initial capital budget range provided in February as well as below the midpoint of the updated capital guidance range provided in October.

Further highlighting the strong operational performance by the team over the course of 2023, the financial results our team has delivered for 2023 have been exceptional, and we're poised to capitalize on these improvements as we deliver more with less in 2024 and beyond.

I want to focus some of my comments this morning on our hedge book, which I believe differentiates Gulfport and its ability to play offense in delivering value to shareholders during 2024, while others play defense fortifying their balance sheets or protecting their dividends.

With respect to the current hedge position, we are pleased to have downside protection covering 590 million cubic feet per day in 2024 or over 60% of our gas production at an average floor plate price of $3.69 per Mcf. We have been opportunistically layering in hedges for 2025 and currently have natural gas swaps and collars contracts totaling approximately 310 million cubic feet per day at an average floor price of $3.80 per Mcf. On the basis front, we have locked in over 40% of our 2024 natural gas basis exposure and have a nice base of our anticipated 2025 basis exposure locked in as well, providing pricing security at our largest sales points.

In addition to the risk mitigation, our diverse portfolio of firm transportation offers. We believe the scale and the quality of our natural gas hedge book provides the de-risks foundation for free cash flow expansion that differentiates Gulf work from its peers due to our premium hedge position, we are confident that the Company will generate adjusted free cash flow in 2020 24, while others are far more uncertain. In fact, before acquisitions or share repurchases. We project that Gulfport will generate adjusted free cash flow at Henry Hub prices down to approximately $1 per MMBTU for natural gas. This is a testament to not only our advantaged derivative position, but also to the improvement in capital efficiencies and focus on lowering operating costs. That is more than offsetting the weakness in the natural gas market today. While we continue to believe there are better days ahead for natural gas, we remain committed to a disciplined approach for hedging our cash flows, and we believe Gulfport delivers a differentiated combination of free cash flow generation capacity and downside protection over the next couple of years.

Turning to the balance sheet, our financial position remains top tier with a 12-month net leverage exiting the quarter at 0.9 times and our liquidity totaling steadily $720.1 million, comprised of $1.9 million of cash plus $718.2 million of borrowing base availability. Our liquidity today is more than sufficient to fund any development need needs we might have for the foreseeable future and provides tremendous flexibility from a financial perspective going forward, as we are positioned to be opportunistic, should low gas prices give rise to dislocations that allow us to capture value for our stakeholders.

During the fourth quarter, we repurchased 490,000 shares of common stock for approximately $66 million, which included direct repurchases of common stock from two of our largest shareholders totaling approximately 292,000 shares that allowed us to capture larger blocks of unrecognized equity value with limited impact to our public float. Since initially initiating the repurchase program in March 2022. And as of February 26, we have repurchased approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock at an average share price of $92.41, reducing our common shares outstanding by 15% at a weighted average price of more than 35% below our current share price. We currently have approximately $236 million of availability under the $650 million share repurchase program and plan to continue to use substantially all of our adjusted free cash flow back to shareholders through common share repurchases, excluding acquisitions for the foreseeable future.

In summary, our operational efficiency improvements, robust hedging position, healthy balance sheet and strong cash margins provide significant flexibility as we navigate 2020 for the Gulfport team delivered on all fronts during 2023 and our push to demonstrate the fundamental value of our asset base and our company propels us into 2024 as we lay out a plan today to deliver more with less. We firmly believe our best days are still ahead of us. And perhaps most importantly, we continue to generate premium free cash flow yields relative to our peers and utilize that free cash flow to deliver value to our investors as we have the five year free cash flow capacity capable of retiring our current market capitalization at future gas prices below $4.

With that said, I'll turn the call back over to the operator to open up the call for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Bert Donnes, Truist.

Bert Donnes

Hey, good morning, everybody, very morning. Just wanted to start off on the maybe a question on the new guidance. The 10% lower capital requirement is certainly impressive. Just wondering if you could isolate some of the drivers. Are those savings you're seeing? And then you mentioned the $30 million to $35 million. Maybe you could quantify where that program leaves you on a doc count or a well in progress count and how you utilize?

Matthew Rucker

Yes, this is Matt. I'll talk a little bit on the capital efficiency side, as John highlighted in the call or that in the script there, we've seen quite a bit on the drilling side, obviously 50% kind of year over year on the frac side, the team's done an excellent job in the field, getting those pumping hours per day, pretty much at maximum at this point. We're over 20 hours a day on average. So all that translates into that sticky savings, we'd expect to see kind of going forward on a year over year basis.

As you think about our decreased dollar per foot well cost from 2023, primarily 65% or so of that is on the efficiencies that's long lasting. And then we've done a really good job on the supply chain front, working towards a softening market and also restructuring. Some contracts are in place and we got here early in the year. So that kind of translates to the other 35% of those savings. So all and all those things can fluctuate on the commodity pricing side. But certainly those efficiencies are where we're focused because those are long lasting.

John Reinhart

Yeah, Bert, and I'll take the of the question on the docs. I appreciate you asking that I think been carrying those six data, which is roughly the number that we would call your nonroutine type five duck inventory carried for the Company. It really holds a lot of strategic value. It provides optionality for us to actually accelerate completions, should commodity prices warrant, but whenever you think about that 30 to 35 million that you spent this year on it, I think to your point is that is incremental actual capital that if you look on a go forward type maintenance level program, not only are we realizing 10% year on year reductions, but also the non-reoccurring type duct just kind of reinforces how much efficiency gains and how much cost reductions the team has achieved over the past year. So we're pleased with the execution and performance and efficiencies and hopefully that kind of clarifies that count in the questions regarding them for capital

Bert Donnes

That sure does. And then my second question, if I'm not mistaken, on your slides, the new Marcellus oil rate seem to shake up the IRR ranking. I know there's certain commodity assumptions in there, but and you outlined 50 to 60 locations. I think in the prepared remarks, you mentioned maybe dipping your toe into it and 25. I just wasn't sure. Is there a role for this to become a bigger part of the program? And how does that work does pull capital away? Or is it incremental activity if pricing permits?

John Reinhart

Yes, it's a great question, and we're very excited about the Marcellus of spin. I spent a great deal of time actually talking about in the script, and it's certainly in the IR deck, a big value component for the Company.

With regards to the inventory counts into delineation efforts is zero. Land cost is we think about this to your point about returns. We're very pleased with how we're sitting with our investment in the Utica condensate window, the delineation efforts in the Marcellus condensate window. We've got the SCOOP, liquids-rich development, and you've got really high-quality Utica dry gas. So all of these, you can see, I think there's a slide in the investor deck that kind of gives you an approximate the return level. These all compete for capital, which is in a very good. It's a very good place to be for the Company. So it gives us a lot more optionality. So I think on a point forward perspective, you certainly will see into 24 into 25 a bit more balanced liquids participation within our portfolio.

So yes, I would certainly consider as we talked about accelerating the Utica acquisitions recently and 25, we talked about accelerating to 25 activity for the Marcellus. You'll see a more balanced SCOOP liquids type rich on mix within the portfolio of development moving forward than what we've seen historically just sheerly because of economics. So great place to be, and it's nice to be able to delineate and spend some money on acreage that you can immediately kind of take the bid to within 12 to 18 months. It really juices the returns and real pleased with the program.

Bert Donnes

Great update. Thanks, guys.

John Reinhart

Thanks.

Operator

Tim Rezvan, KeyBanc Capital.

Tim Rezvan

And good morning, folks. Some when we spoke recently, I know you all said you would balance repurchases against your ability to sort of find more inventory. So I was just kind of curious, you had line of sight last year on that on that $40 million $50 million. How does the ground game look today? Are you opportunistic? You carry opportunistically? I guess are you confident you can add more? And I'm just trying to think as you book, are you agnostic to oil versus gas or are you kind of focused on one area right now?

Michael Hodges

Hey, Tim, this is Michael. Great question. So I think as we look into 2024, the strategy really remains the same. So we've we've said last year that we're going to return substantially all of our free cash flow back to shareholders after discretionary acreage acquisitions that that's really a similar strategy this year, we're going to be opportunistic. There's still opportunities that we like out there. It's certainly getting more competitive as the basin has gained more attention. But as we look at the opportunity to generate the highest rates of return with our free cash flow. There's two particular categories that always rise to the top of that, that list and those are our shares, and that's also our opportunity to grab future locations. So we're not guiding to it this year. It's a it's something that we're always focused on. And we do think that it's a tremendous value back to the company when we can add those types of locations. So at the point that we have line of sight, we'll certainly update the market. It's not programmatic. And so we don't provide that guidance this morning, but we're still very focused on it. And I think we're optimistic that we can have similar levels of success. If that's not the case, our equity, we feel like it's a great place to spend money. So we'll continue to go there as well.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. I was trying to get a number out of you, but I understand that you're not ready to give one now. So I appreciate the details, Michael, as my follow-up kind of wanted to pick up the topic from the prior question on the docks, you mentioned having strategic ducks, you mentioned the ability to defer or accelerate as needed in 2024. So I guess, you know, when you look at gas prices today at sub $2 and what what would keep you from E&O adjoining your neighbor at OKC and kind of letting production decline? Things seem pretty bleak here in the near term. So what would you look to to actually do more of a strategic deferral of volumes?

John Reinhart

Yes, that's a good question. I think whenever we look at the Company and the scale and size in our in our footprint and the quite frankly, the quality of the assets and the execution. You know, we assess the PV and the returns on our total development program. And I mean if you kind of take a look at it where we stand, we kind of wanted to come out with a maintenance level program that was down the fairway with the ability to talk down or talk up without, but I'll tell you is sort of the question of what it would take to decline volumes. I would say we look at them on an economic basis. So if we're looking at, for instance, pricing that's materially lower turns out to be materially lower with upside a quarter later two quarters later. That's certainly something we're going to consider with regards to the value that the Company will realize on developing those assets. So it's a real-time kind of assessment as we look at the program and it really will depend on where we are in the commodity cycle.

We should should we choose to do something with regards to deferrals or a more acceleration. And it's very nice actually to have that toggle. I mean, it's may be a bad thing that we're in the environment that we're asking to consider those things. But what I will tell you is not having the requirements of owners in DCFT.'s drilling to hold acreage. I mean these are all things that you know that we are very fortunate not to be in a place to have to consider whenever we think about the cadence and control. And what we're going to deliver from production standpoint is truly based on PV and economics and returns. And we're also very mindful of just the cadence of the production and making sure that it flows year to year without any kind of dramatic decline. So hopefully that kind of buckets it for you. I think it's just more of an economic assessment real time as we go through the year. And if we see some potential with the in a quarter deferment, let's say on a turn in line where we can add some PV to those assets. That's certainly something that we're going to consider doing.

Tim Rezvan

Thanks, John. I appreciate all the color there, I think.

John Reinhart

Yes sir. Thanks.

Operator

Jacob Roberts, TPH.

Jacob Roberts

Looking at slides 23 and 24, is there anything you could point to in terms of maybe well design and methodology that is driving the outperformance relative to the peer group?

John Reinhart

Yes. Well, what I would point you to is, I think coming in here about a year ago, historically, the guys have done a good, really good job here of being very aggressive on completion intensity. So as we looked across and assess the development plan and development program on spacing was adjusted, you know, a bit wider and the teams really were aggressively stimulating those. And I've been very clear for the past year where our focus was was not going backwards on well productivity and not going backwards on EURs, manufacture, taking all those advantages of aggressive stimulations and moderating spacing and actually getting our capital efficiencies up and our capital costs down and our expenses down. So we're real pleased to have a solid footprint in very good rock. And in with that asset. If you go and employ a very aggressive stimulation program and you do it fairly efficiently from a capital perspective, that really just leads to overall economic results and the well, productivity results you're seeing on these slides is certainly driven by asset qualities and spacing in stimulation aggressiveness from the teams. And Matt, if you have anything else to add?

Matthew Rucker

No, I think you know that John is certainly a little bit different development than some of our peers, which we think adds tremendous value to the Company. And then we have talked a few times about the pressure managed flowbacks and kind of lower for longer IP rates, which which we believe helps us to pressure maintenance over time and also to the recovery. So all of those things we feel like put us in a good position in each basin. It's going to be peer-leading there.

Jacob Roberts

Thanks. Appreciate that. Staying on the same topic, in the prepared remarks, you mentioned applying learnings to the SCOOP. Just curious on the timeline before you kind of settled in on a development program or the or the methodology that you think works going forward? And just in terms of applying completion design flowback, just would like to explore those aspects?

Matthew Rucker

Yes, this is Matt. Again. I'll take then John can add comments if we have any. We're in the middle of kind of restarting up our SCOOP program development, we did kind of two wells early last year. And with the new team in place to kind of put a pause on that. The focus on Marcellus delineation and kind of get our get our arms wrapped around that asset in their review this year a lot of good things have come out of a lot of technical reviews. Team has been working pretty diligently on understanding how do we best get repeatability and this basin from an execution standpoint. And so right now, we're on that first three-well pad. We're kind of right smack in the middle of that development, trialing some new things that we've kind of taken from the Utica and applied here. So I would I would expect for us throughout the next quarter or two to be able to start sharing some of those progress updates but ultimately for us, if we can kind of execute on that plan this year and kind of prove that repeatability just de-risk our program and the way we look at that asset for future planning on on drilling cadence in that basin, if that helps.

Jacob Roberts

Absolutely appreciate.

Operator

Thank you. And I'll turn the floor to John Reinhart for closing.

John Reinhart

and thanks, everybody for participating on our call. Very pleased with the progress from the teams in 2023 and the performance. And I'm very happy with rolling out our plan for a very capital-efficient 2024 program, looking forward to our next call to share some results from from the first quarter. Thanks, and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have.