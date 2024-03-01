Q4 2023 FREYR Battery Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Hello, and welcome to FREYR Battery Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. With me today on the call are Tom-Einar Jensen, Executive Chairperson,Birger Steen, our Chief Executive Officer, Oscar Brown, our Chief Financial Officer, and Jeremy Bezdek, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and President of for our battery US.

Additional information about risk factors that could materially affect our business are available on First F-1 and annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website with them.

Thank you, Jeff, and welcome, everyone to this fourth quarter earnings call freighters 11th Earnings Call. Since we went public on the New York Stock Exchange on July eighth, 2021. I want to thank all our investors, shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support, even as we have been navigating very challenging times and strong headwinds both in the markets and as a company, I want to take this opportunity to provide some overall strategic reflections and perspective on where we are, where we're going and why we're confident that we're on the right track to succeed as a company, even though it is extremely challenging to build a battery company, we have been able to turn adversity into advantage and we now see that the actions we have undertaken since the third quarter reporting are starting to yield significant operational and commercial traction.

First of all, let me underline that the energy transition is happening faster than most realize and most are able to estimate EV sales momentum seem to be back on track, with EV sales now showing 69% growth year over year from January '23 to January '24 and now surpassing 1 million cars in January. For the first time ever, all markets are growing and year-end estimates keep trending upwards in most markets. Us market in 2023 was furthermore twice as high as initial estimates by reputable agencies and close above 100 gigawatt hours per year for the first time and solar deployment continues to develop at record pace. Everything else that can be electrified will be electrified and be driven by continued energy density improvements and strong cost reductions.

All of this requires massive amount of automotive, domestic commercial and industrial scale, storage solutions and everything else that will be electrified for balancing out the variability of the renewable energy generation demand for batteries will continue to grow at the highest growth rates within the renewable energy industry and could become the largest segment in the new energy economy as early as 2013.

However, while current installed capacity in China outstrips demand, there are increasing challenges for Chinese companies to export product and established presence and invest abroad. Supply will also increasingly be regionalized over time as batteries are becoming a critical part of energy infrastructure and the backbone of the new energy system.

Ultimately, however, it will be the ability to ride learning curves and be on the left-hand side of the cost curve that will determine the winners in the long run. I'm therefore very proud to say that Triad has now finally proven that we're capable of producing electrochemical active electrodes through fully automated production of anodes and cathodes with the next next-generation 24 m. technology.

Furthermore, also increasingly mastering the electro-mechanical challenges at the CQP, which is now 94% complete. And we're on track to start fully automated production of batteries for testing by customers in the first half of 2024. This means that we are moving from an aspiring battery company to a company producing batteries, price strategy, thus remains intact.

And while we have had serious challenges to deal with, we are on track to become a Western Hemisphere based global champion for clean battery solutions as our actions initiated since the Q3 reporting is starting to show significant results as Berger and the management team will take you through our technology. Flexible strategy provides a differentiated and dual exposure to the battery industry, and we're making real headway along both with regard developing next-generation battery solutions that ultimately will be cost advantaged relative to conventional solutions.

And our industrialization partner of choice approach is generating strong and increasing interest, which is opening significant new near term commercial opportunities. All our strategic partners, customers and suppliers stand with us on this journey. And I would again like to thank our investors who have stood by us in these challenging times we're deeply grateful for the patients who have shown us and I can reassure you that all stones have been turned and we've pushed all possible boundaries to ensure we can get on the offense again and regain momentum and trust in the marketplace.

I will now hand it over to Burger and the team to take a deeper dive into how we are trending towards becoming a global champion in clean battery solutions produced in the Western Hemisphere through starting to produce fully automated batteries with next generation technology and delivering conventional solutions based on our partnership-based model.

Further, over to you.

Thanks, Tom, and hello to everyone joining today's call. Turning to slide 4, let's look at where we stand today. And so our team is working on a number of exciting opportunities to generate value for you, our shareholders. As I alluded to in this morning's earnings press release, the changes we made in Q4 and throughout the Company are bearing fruit. We've cut cash outflow by more than half year on year and flattened the organizational structure to ensure information sharing collaboration across our teams and accelerated execution against our key objectives.

As Oscar will touch upon later, battery production is capital-intensive, and we're committed to deploying your capital to only the highest value opportunities. While we focus on our two capital formation initiatives, DOE Title 17 application through the loan programs, office and project level equity discussions for GIG America are more around ICTP. is the other area where we're seeing impressive performance from our people and close collaboration with our global network of vendors and strategic partners. Micros are cited in the WaveRunner brings more than 30 years of experience working in managing complex manufacturing and processing facilities, and he and his new team have driven strong progress in recent months.

During the month of February, Mike and the team brought the CEQP into operating mode on a driving conditions. And we're now producing automated electrodes with active electrolytes. Very this is a meaningful step towards fully automated production at Giga scale rates we're in the process of transitioning the CQP from installation and commissioning to production of sample battery cells for key customers, which is Freres number one priority for the first half of 2020 for the CQP as our means to achieve technical validation and broad customer acceptance of the 24 m. semi-solid product family following customer testing and sample Salix happens, we will move on to offtake conversions with key customers in turn triggering our next wave of capital formation.

Moving to Slide 5. Our technology strategy is yielding several promising opportunities to accelerate commercialization.

During our Q1 2022 earnings call, we unveiled a competitive strategy founded upon two key elements expanding on the battery value chain into high-value adjacencies to self-production 0.1 and cultivating partnerships across the cell production technology of the spectrum from conventional to next generation and with the 24 m. semi-solid platform as our foundational fit-for-purpose ESS. and e-mobility solution as 0.2, two years later, much has changed in the industry and the macro environment. Interest rates are up and still high. The ESS market is growing close to triple digit Caja in USD terms and significantly above industry expectation. Capacity buildup in China and lower material costs have triggered a steep drop in cell market prices.

And finally, the Ayurveda has materially changed capital flows. These rapid and to some extent, unpredictable changes reinforce our view that our strategy of retaining flexibility in both technology platforms and partnerships continues to be appropriate for frame. It will enable us to capitalize on our core competencies in manufacturing scaling while we expand our addressable markets in the US and in Europe and build a profitable position as the leading US-based battery maker. 24 m. is our next-generation platform to scale a Western technology stack that we believe will be a source of long-term competitive differentiation. We love the dynamics of the U.S. market.

And we believe that 24 m. has enormous potential to be a disruptive solution for storage as well as selected transportation applications. The flexibility of the semi-solid platform to work with different chemistries and to eventually evolve to fit new use cases is also an appealing characteristic of this technology in the longer term, while we scale 24 m. on the path to mass production of giga factories, establishing it a conventional technology footprint should also enable us to accelerate our path to commercialization and new addressable end market.

This approach has been validated by the industry leaders. Technological differentiation is essential long term, but there's tremendous value in getting to market engaging with customers and driving transferable operational technical learnings, maturing our business as we grow our topline.

Turning to Slide 6, which I'll walk you through with Jeremy. We're receiving validation of this technology approach in real time. Our team is focusing on five distinct project opportunities across the U.S. and Europe for semi-solid unconventional technology applications and addressing the ESS commercial mobility and potentially passenger EV markets.

These five project pursuits which are in various stages of maturity, collectively encompass more than 100 gigawatt hours of potential capacity. All of these projects involve industry-leading customers and partners beyond those five distinct product opportunities. Jeremy and his team are also discussing other avenues to accelerate phase path to commercialization.

Jeremy, over to you.

Jeremy Bezdek

Thanks, burger. In addition to the opportunities that burger just described on slide 6, we have been reviewing several possible inorganic growth opportunities where firm's balance sheet is valued as a key component for growth. We're not in a position to speak about any of these opportunities today, but we do believe there are deals available to us and bring growth and the ability to generate revenue in the near term through possible acquisitions where synergies could be highly valuable. We will continue to evaluate these opportunities as we move forward and we look forward to sharing those deals as they materialize further.

Thanks, Jeremy. Moving to slide 7.

Let's turn our attention to the CEQP. This morning. We were pleased to announce that the acid mode team has realized another important milestone on the path to reaching fully automated production by successfully conducting anode casting trials with live electrolyte slurry. Our people are now operating in a drive room environment, as you can see from the photos on the right of the slide, which means that our collective mindset has shifted from building the tools that will produce battery cells to approaching the start of samples on production for our customers. And there are more milestones directly ahead in the first half of 2024.

The next item on our punch list is to integrate the casting web across the cathode anode and merge kits using a next-generation multicarrier system or MCS upon completion of that task. And we can move to the anticipated start of automated production of functional sample cells for our key customers in H1, producing customer sample cells with the full automation of the CKP. will be a major achievement.

It is the gateway to validation of the semi-solid process technology, demonstrating product performance attributes that can convert offtake agreements to binding sales contracts and catalyzing capital formation through the DIDOE. Title 17 process on a project level, equity raise for Giga America. Our ultimate goal at CQP, therefore, is bringing the next-generation US-based technology to gigawatt scale production and co-lead our County, Georgia and in turn capitalizing on the benefits of the inflation Reduction Act.

Now I'll turn it back over to Jeremy to walk you through the latest on Giga America.

Jeremy Bezdek

Thanks further. Moving to slide 8, the Giga American project team is excited about the progress we're making at CQP, and we look forward to being the flagship project that allows us to industrialize that technology at scale.

As a reminder, we currently own 368 acres and complete accounting. George dislocation sits deep in the heart of the Southeastern United States, which is quickly becoming the clean energy and battery hub for the U.S., we continue to progress two distinct tracks that will enable us to develop hundreds of jobs include accounting while investing multiple billions of dollars of capital in the state of Georgia. The semi-solid technology track utilizing the 24 m. tech continues to advance on the back of the achievements realized at the CEQP. As Berger mentioned, we are advancing our Title 17 application, indeed, coordination with the DOE loan program office.

And we are focused on securing a conditional commitment from the DOE before the end of 2024. As we progress into the second half of the year. We will re-energize our project Global Equity conversations, demonstrating success from the CQP and the opportunity to fund the debt side of the capital stack from the Department of Energy. It is quite likely that the conventional technology track will end up being the first opportunity for production.

On the fleet accounting side, we have been undergoing deep due diligence with multiple technology providers, and we're nearing a decision on which technology we will select to scale.

On the Georgia side, we look forward to sharing our technology selection in the coming weeks. With the technology access secured, we will quickly move forward with both project finance and project level equity to fund the project. We believe project-level equity can be secured during the second half of the year, which would enable us to move the project execution forward as quickly as possible and get us to a start of production in 2026 utilizing the conventional technology.

I will now turn it over to Oscar for an update on the financial condition of fare, as well as an update on the redomiciliation efforts that we completed in December.

Oscar?

Thank you, Jeremy. Moving on to slide 9, we provide an update regarding our efforts to redomicile from Luxembourg to the United States, which were indeed successful and effective as of December 31, 2023. Want to thank our shareholders for supporting the transaction with their votes. This move dramatically expands our opportunity for equity index inclusion as historically only an estimated 3% of our shares were held by index funds compared with a peer average of over 20%. We domicile it has the potential to drive incremental holdings of up to 45% of our current market capitalization. If we were helped by all the index funds we would qualify for as well as associated actively managed funds to benchmark against those indices.

Moving our domicile to the U.S. has also the added benefit of aligning fire with a country that has offered the highest incentives for battery manufacturer in the free world as well as the world's largest market for our products. U.s. and Delaware have well understood corporate governance and disclosure requirements, and we will still be able to maintain our European strategic strategies alongside our US efforts, our main office in the US is Newnan, Georgia, just down the road from our 368 acre plot in Calgary to counting other important benefits of the redomicile are noted on the slide.

Moving now to slide 10, optimizing our spending, I will review our recent financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, fire reported a net loss of $24 million, or $0.17 per share compared with net income of $25 million for the same period. Net income from last year's period benefited from a $60 million non-cash gain on our warrant liability fair value adjustment due to changes in our stock price. This line item reflects the gain when our stock price declines during any reporting period and a loss in our stock price increases.

For the fourth quarter of this year, we recognized a $9 million non-cash gain on this item. For the full year ended December 31st, 2023, the company reported a net loss of $72 million or $0.51 per share compared with a loss of $99 million or $0.83 per share for the same period last year, including warrant liability, fair value adjustments of $32 million, $14 million dollars, respectively.

Company reported higher general and administrative expenses as well as higher research and development costs for the full year 2023 compared to 2022. Logically, this was a function of our large organization, which had been managing more projects around the world prior to our December 2023 restructuring efforts. Prior reported a decline in G&A from the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. R&d increased quarter on quarter, primarily due to increased spending related to enhanced efforts to bring the CQP and test center online.

Looking ahead to 2024, we have initiated a significant cost cutting and resource prioritization program, focusing on the CQP and Giga America, while putting big Arctic on pause. This significantly reduces our annual cash burn rate as we seek to extend our liquidity runway to two years into 2026 while before we raise additional capital. As such, we have budgeted a material reduction in G&A and capital commitments in 2024 compared to 2023.

Most importantly, we exited 2023 with cash of $276 million. As a result of the restructuring in December, we incurred a $6 million one-time charge for severance expenses, virtually most of which will be paid out during the first quarter. By the end of the first quarter, we expect employee headcount will be reduced by 22% compared to November 2023 and the number of consultants and project support personnel will be reduced by 26%.

Moving now to slide 11, optimizing our balance sheet. We ended 2023 with total assets of $732 million, including net PP&E of $366 million, total liabilities of $97 million (sic - see press release, $732 million) and no debt and total shareholders' equity of $635 million, which implies a book value of $4.54 per share.

Total cash spending of $287 million during 2023 came in well under budget due primarily to a reduction in scope of our Giga Arctic spending plans during the year. While we continue to work with the Norwegian government on incentive programs to compete with the USIRA. and the ETCTS. programs and will do so throughout this year. We are not currently forecasting any significant capital expenditures for GIG Arctic in 2024.

As such, the CQP Giga America and the pursuit of a conventional project are our primary areas of focus any significant capital expenditures in 2024, other than the capitalized costs related to the CTP. and test center will only be sanctioned once new financing is secured, given our current cash balances and reduce cash requirements for 2024 compared with 2023 pending any new financing, we have ensured prior has a two-year cash runway so our 2024 spending will be focused on getting to fully automated battery cell production at the CQP using 24 m. technology and the production ramp necessary to deliver testable cells from the CQP to our customers.

The continued development of Giga America, including the costs necessary to obtain conditional credit approval this year from the DOE Title 17 loan program for 20 prime-based giga factory and pursuing a conventional relationship and project to accelerate our path to first revenues. Indeed, we are actively evaluating significant opportunities which might merit short-term investment.

The lead to longer term capital formation on attractive terms in the near term, how the CTP. Giga America and these other opportunities develop might impact our spending for the year and we will keep investors well informed. We have entered 2024 with the company well positioned for the current environment. We have protected our balance sheet and extended our cash runway. We continue to pursue non-dilutive growth capital and are maximizing our project development opportunities. We have a great team of pristine balance sheet and a long list of opportunities across the battery value chain.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Berger for additional comments.

Thanks, Oscar. I'd like to conclude on Slide 12. Before we turn to Q&A, it's been an intense start to the year for our team as we evaluate and pursue a number of potentially transformational initiatives, prefer to give you a better sense of the road ahead in 2024, we felt you would find it useful for us to share a roadmap of key goals and potential catalysts that we are targeting this year. Many of the conversations we're having are confidential.

So this list is not exhaustive, but it should give you a reasonable picture what we aim to achieve our number one priority affair in H1 2024 is to demonstrate the semi-solid technology at Giga scale at CQP based on the momentum that the entire asset multibeam has built in coordination with our global network of vendors and partners we are on track for this in the first half.

On the conventional technology front, we're moving at pace to establish an accelerated path to commercialization for fair, and we're focused on finalizing and announcing an agreement during the first half of 2024.

We also continue to progress our capital formation initiatives. As Oscar mentioned earlier, we're collaborating closely with our colleagues at the DOE Loan Programs Office, and we're engaging with potential project with equity investors about bold technology tracks for Giga America. Our frame 2.0 growth initiative to formalize commercial relationships and pursue the five project opportunities I highlighted earlier, totaling more than 100 gigawatt hours of collective installed capacity is also gaining momentum.

We look forward to sharing more detail about them when it's appropriate for the second half of the year, we're turning our focus to commercialization and capital formation with sample cells rolling out of the CKP. We're targeting customer validation of the centralized process and product performance characteristics, which we expect to trigger offtake conversions. And finally, we're targeting conditional commitment from the DOE through Title 17 LPO application before year end 2024, which is also a key catalyst for prospective project equity.

Before I turn it over to Jeff for the start of Q&A, I'd like to express my sincere gratitude to our employees around the world. That frame for my first day of job in August last year. You welcome me to the team and you inspire me with their dedication and professionalism and entrepreneurial spirit on behalf of their fresh prior leadership team and our Board of Directors. Thank you for all that you did. And with that, I'll hand it back over to Jeff, so we can take your questions, Mr.

Operator, we're ready to open up the line.

(Operator Instructions)

Tyler DiMatteo, BTIG.

Tyler DiMatteo

Yes, good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the time here. I wanted to start on the DOE loan process and the conditional commitment component I guess, can you provide more color on that in what shape maybe that could take the form of and a little bit of timing? Just anything else that you can add on that. Curious to hear kind of maybe at a high level, how you're thinking about that and what the conversations have been, Jeffrey, perhaps you want to pick that one up yes, so that you have so I'll take it.

Jeremy Bezdek

Tom, thanks for the question. So on the deal, we it's an iterative process. We've been working with them for some time as you know, we continue to go kind of back-and-forth on different drafts and information around our Part two application. I remember we're entitled 17. Some of our peers have been in the ATVM program, which is more suitable for EV.

So a little different process. The main thing to think about doing around timing is both ourselves, of course, and the DOE. are aligned with getting to conditional approval by year end. So there's a lot of work to do still a lot of work to do at CEQP to continue to provide data from that asset to the DOEI. And then later this year, there will be a former formal due diligence process where they add advisers and really dig into the details of the project. So again, we'll stick with the overall the overall view, which is targeting a year-end conditional approval.

Okay, great.

Tyler DiMatteo

Thank you. And then on the technology here, you know, as we think about the semi-solid versus the conventional tech as we move through '24 and '25. I mean, I mean, how do we think about kind of balancing the two, I know you said there's potential to maybe bring some revenue in the opportunities that you highlighted, five of them. You could maybe bring some of those forward. I mean, just how do you think about balancing the two platforms here and kind of when you want to go to market?

Jeremy Bezdek

Yes. And as we alluded to, there's some there's definitely opportunity to start serving many of the customers that we've been talking to for for some time now and to get going with our module to pack and then onwards to to systems sales to those customers. So one of the things we've been working on is is how we can make that happen even before we have ready production. But then we're not going to disclose anything more on that today, and we'll look forward to come back to it once we have those deals in.

Okay.

Tyler DiMatteo

Great. Thanks, everyone. Really appreciate the time. I'll turn it back to Gil.

Operator

As a reminder, if you do wish to ask a question, please press star followed by one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced that is star one, if you wish to ask a question. Currently, there are no further questions. So I'd like to hand back to our presenters.

All right. Thank you, everyone. For dialing in, and we appreciate the time and we hope to have all of you in person. Thanks very much.That will conclude the call.

All right, more.