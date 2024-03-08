Q4 2023 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call

Participants

George Elston; Chief Financial Officer; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

Jay Duker; President & CEO, Board Director; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ramiro Ribeiro; Chief Medical Officer; EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

Tessa Romero; Analyst; JP Morgan

Tyler Van Buren; Analyst; TD Cowen

Yatin Suneja; Analyst; Guggenheim Securities

Jennifer Kim; Analyst; Cantor Fitzgerald

Graig Suvannavejh; Analyst; Mizuho

Colleen Kusy; Analyst; Baird

Yale Jen; Analyst; Laidlaw & Company

Yi Chen; Analyst; H.C. Wainwright

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year-2023 financial results and recent corporate developments conference call.

(Operator Instructions) Please be advised this call is being recorded at the company's request. I would now like turn the call over to George Elston, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

George Elston

Thank you, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year-2023 financial results and recent corporate developments. With me today is Dr. Jay Duker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay will begin with a review of recent corporate updates and discussing ongoing clinical trials for EYP-1901. I will close with commentary on the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. We will then open the call for your questions.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release detailing our financial results and recent operational developments relations tab on the corporate website, www.eyepointpharma.com.

Before we begin our formal comments, I'll remind you that various remarks we will make today the to forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements about our future expectations, clinical developments and regulatory matters, and timelines, the potential success of our products and product candidates financial projections and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, which is on file with the SEC and in other filings that we may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements represent our views as of today only.

While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Jay Duker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Jay Duker

Thank you, George. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

2023 was truly an exceptional year for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals on all fronts. We completed our transformation into a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with the out-license of the YUTIQ franchise last spring for $82.5 million plus future royalties. We advanced our lead pipeline asset EYP-1901 across three promising indications , wet age-related macular degeneration or wet AMD; non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy or NPDR; and diabetic macular edema or DME.

We also significantly strengthened our balance sheet ending 2023 was $331 million in cash and investments and no debt. This is driven by the YUTIQ sale and a $230 million oversubscribed follow-on equity offering.

I'd like to review our recent progress for our lead product candidate, EYP-1901, a potentially paradigm-altering altering treatment for patients suffering from VEGF mediated retinal diseases. In December, we reported positive top-line efficacy and safety data from our Phase 2 DAVIO 2 clinical trial in wet AMD, achieving all primary and secondary endpoints. We expect to initiate the first pivotal Phase 3 wet AMD trial , the LUGANO trial in the second half of this year with the second pivotal trial called the [LUCHIA] trial to follow. We also look forward to reporting top line data for the Phase 2 PAVIA clinical trial in the second quarter of this year and top-line data from the Phase 2 [VERONATE] trial in the first quarter of 2025.

As a reminder, EYP-1901 is investigation operational sustained release product, and it consists of vorolanbi, a selective and patent protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor or TKI formulated in Durasert E, the bioerodible version of our proprietary Durasert technology. Vorolanib brings a new mechanistic approach to the treatment of VEGF mediated diseases by acting as a pan VEGF receptor blocker blocking all VEGF isoforms.

In addition to the positive safety and efficacy data reported to date, vorolanib has also demonstrated neuro protection in a validated retinal detachment animal model for rolling and may also have an anti-fibrotic effect as it blocks the PDGF receptor.

EYP-1901 is delivered by an intravitreal injection in the physician's office, similar to the current FDA approved anti-VEGF biologic treatments. Unlike currently approved biologics in other sustained release anti-VEGFs development, EYP-1901 is shifted and stored ambient temperature. Additionally, vorolanib through Durasert E is immediately bio available in the eye, featuring an initial burst of drug, followed by our near constant zero order kinetics release for up to nine months.

Our goal is to provide a product that maintained stable vision and retinal anatomy for the majority of wet AMD patients within every six months label. This could represent a significant improvement compared to the current anti-VEGF treatments that are dosed on average every two months in the United States. And this may allow patients and practitioners the flexibility to reduce the number of visits without sacrificing visual outcomes.

Turning to the Phase 2 DAVIO 2 non-inferiority clinical trial evaluating EYP-1901 and previously-treated wet AMD patients as to potential maintenance therapy. All primaries secondary endpoints were achieved in this trial, including a statistically non-inferior change in best corrected visual acuity or BCVA versus the aflibercept control for both EYP-1901 arms. Non-inferiority change in BCVA is the most commonly used endpoints in wet AMD pivotal trials and subsequent FDA approval approval.

Importantly, EYP-1901 continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile with no EYP-1901 related ocular and systemic serious adverse events or SAEs reported. We also saw it in over 80% reduction in treatment burden measured both prospect actively and retrospectively with strong anatomical control in both EYP-1901 cohorts.

At the [Angiogenesis] meeting in February, investigators reported that a subgroup of DAVIO 2 patients remained anti-VEGF supplement free up to six months after delivery of EYP-1901. This subgroup demonstrated numerical superiority in change in BCVA, along with strong anatomical control compared to the flip-chip control group. This result confirms that the positive top line data from the Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial were driven by EYP-1901 and not by supplemental injections. We anticipate initiating the LUGANO Phase 3 trial in wet AMD in the second half of 2024.

In the second pivotal trial, LUCHIA, several months after. The Phase 2 DAVIO 2 trial of EYP-1901 was designed to mirror the anticipated design of the Phase 3 trials based on our Type C meeting with the FDA as well as other interactions. The key differences between DAVIO 2 in the Phase 3 trials are that we anticipate the Phase 3 will feature redosing of EYP-1901 every six months. The primary efficacy endpoint will be non-inferior change in BCV A at approximately one year and the two EYP-1901 arms will be one or two inserts versus the two and three inserts used in DAVIO 2.

The decision to use one versus two inserts in the Phase 3 trials is driven by the positive DAVIO 2 data for both the 2 milligram and the 3 milligram doses.

LUGANO Phase 3 trial will be conducted largely in the US and the LUCHIA Phase 3 trial will include US and ex-US sites as we intend to seek EMA approval. We look forward to reviewing our plans at the end of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in April, and we expect to provide updates after those meeting minutes are received.

As I mentioned earlier, we are on track to report top-line data from the Phase 2 [DAVIA] in 2Q of this year. da VIA is a randomized controlled trial evaluated EYP-1901 as a potential nine months' treatment for moderately severe to severe NPDR. The trial enrolled 77 patients were randomly assigned to one of two doses of EYP-1901 or to the control group that received a same injection.

There remains a great unmet need for us safe efficacious in convenient treatment for NPDR that proactively reduces the risk of progressing to sight-threatening complications over the long term. Approximately 90% of patients with NPDR receive no course of treatment, apart from observation by their eye doctors until their disease progresses the DME and or proliferative diabetic retinopathy. This is because the approved treatments are short acting and therefore require frequent injections.

We believe EYP-1901 could potentially create a new market for NPDR patients by providing an every nine months treatment option that match [dissipation] visit cadence.

In the DAVIA trial, the primary endpoint is structural. A photograph of the retina is taken on day one of the study and then compared to a photograph taken at month nine. Our reading center independently evaluate the photographs to assess the degree of retinopathy on the diabetic retinopathy, DRS. The DRSS is a well validated measure that correlates to functional with the anatomic outcomes. The accepted clinically relevant step change demonstrates a two-step reduction and the scale.

In the PAVIA trial, we are looking for at least one-third of the patients to show a greater than or equal to two-step reduction on the DRS's scale at nine months. It's important to note that this is a lower limit and not an expectation. We will also be looking at important secondary endpoints, including reduction in vision-threatening complications, prevention of DME and proliferative diabetic retinopathy, degree of retinal schemia and safety.

Consistent with our results to date for this program, we expect to see a continued favorable safety profile accretive nickel factor in any retinal drug.

Turning to our third indication. In January, we initiated the Phase 2 VERONATE trial evaluating the EYP-1901 and a second diabetic eye disease indication, DMA, a sight threatening complication of diabetes that can lead to severe vision loss.

Similar to wet AMD, this is a VEGF mediated disease where there was a significant need for differentiated and longer acting treatments. VERONATE is a randomized controlled single mast Phase 2 trial of EYP-1901 in DME patients previously treated with standard of care anti-VEGF therapy. The three-arm trial is expected to enroll approximately 25 patients randomized to one of two doses of EYP-1901 or aflibercept control.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the Veronate trial is time to first anti-VEGF supplement up to 24 weeks based on established criteria. Secondary endpoints include safety, change in the CVA, change in central subfield thickness as measured on OCT, and change in DRSS over time. We remain on track to report top line down the VERONATE trial in the first quarter of 2025.

We remain highly encouraged by the growing body of positive clinical data for EYP-1901, and we are optimistic that EYP-1901 is the potential to change the current treatment paradigm for VEGF mediated retinal diseases.

Turning to our pipeline programs, we announced a new preclinical program, EYP-2301, which delivers a promising type 2 agonist, razuprotafib, formerly known as AKB-9778 formulated in Durasert E. Razuprotafib is an inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase, or VEPTP. We believe that delivering EYP-2301 intravitreally has the potential to offer new sites saving treatment for patients with severe retinal disease, either alone or in combination with anti-VEGFs.

We continue to evaluate additional molecules for sustained delivery and Durasert E, including complement inhibition and rare diseases and hope to update you on these programs later this year.

Last, I'm delighted to welcome Romero Rivero, MD, PhD, to EyePoint as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rivero was a trained retinal specialist who joins us from Apellis Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Vice President, Head of Clinical Development. And we're confident that his proven leadership and strong scientific and clinical background will be a tremendous asset to the EyePoint team. I'd like to thank Dr. Dario Patrinino, who served as our Chief Medical Officer for the past seven years.

To close, I want to thank the entire EyePoint team for an incredible 2023 and a strong start in 2024. The impressive execution and dedication demonstrated by our team to reach these milestones reflects the entire organization's commitment to patients .

In addition, I'd like to thank the patients in clinical investigators for their participation in the ongoing trials. Without you all the progress we've made advancing EYP-1901 would not be possible. With our compelling clinical pipeline representing potential multibillion-dollar product opportunities are best inclass sustained ocular delivery, Durasert E technology, along with a strong balance sheet, we're well positioned to grow as a leader in ocular drug delivery into bringing impactful therapies to patients suffering from serious retinal diseases.

I will now turn the call over to George to review the financials. George?

George Elston

Thank you, Jay. Before we review the financial results, 2023 was an exceptional year for our financial performance. As Jay noted, we ended '23 with a strong balance sheet driven by the out-license of YUTIQ, the retirement of outstanding bank debt and the oversubscribe $230 million follow-on financing in December, resulting in $331 million of cash and investments at December 31.

As the financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023, were included in the press release issued this morning, my comments today will be focused on the high level review for the quarter.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, total net revenue was $14 million compared to $10.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net product revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $0.7 million compared to net product revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $9.9 million. This decrease in net product revenue resulted from our strategic exit from the commercial business in the first half of 2023, highlighted by the out-license of YUTIQ in May.

Net revenue from royalties and collaboration for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, totaled $13.3 million compared to $0.6 million in the corresponding period in 2022 . The increase was primarily due to partial recognition of deferred revenue from the license of the YUTIQ franchise, which began in the second quarter of 2023 and will be recognized over a two-year period in connection with the delivery of YUTIQ supply units.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 totaled $30.4 million compared to $54.3 million in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily driven by the strategic exit from the commercial business in the first half of 2023 and a one-time intangible asset impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-operating income totaled $2.3 million. Net loss was $14.1 million or $0.33 per share loss compared to a net loss of $43.5 million or $1.16 per share loss for the prior year period.

Turning to the full year ended December 31, 2023, total net revenue was $46 million compared to $41.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net product revenue for the full year ended December 31, '23, was $14.2 million compared to net product revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2022 of $39.9 million.

Net revenue from royalties and collaborations for the full year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $31.8 million compared to $1.5 million in the corresponding period in 2022. Operating expenses for the full year ended December 31, 2023, totaled $121.1 million versus $141 million in the prior year period.

Net non-operating expense totaled $4.4 million. Net loss was $70.8 million, or $1.82 per share compared to a net loss of $102.3 million, or $2.74 per share for the prior year period. Cash and investments in marketable securities on December 31, 2023 totaled $331.1 million compared to $144.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

We expect the cash and investments on December 31, 2023, will fund us through top line data for the planned Phase 3 clinical trials of EYP-1901 for wet AMD in 2026. This also includes completion of the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for EYP-1901 in wet AMD and PDR and DME.

And conclusion, we are pleased with EyePoint's progress in 2023, and are well-capitalized to advance our product pipeline to key value inflection points. I'll now turn the call back over to Jay for closing remarks.

Jay Duker

Thank you, George.

As we've discussed, EyePoint is a story of execution and positive data. We've accomplished our clinical milestone sufficiently and on track with our guidance, and we plan to continue this track record in 2024 and beyond.

Key upcoming catalysts include top-line data from our Phase 2 PAVIA clinical trial in the second quarter of 2024, the end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA in April, and initiation of the first non-inferiority pivotal Phase 3 LUGANO trial of EYP-1901 in wet AMD in the United States in the second half of this year, enrollment completion of the Phase 2 VERONATE clinical trial of EYP-1901 in DME, with top-line data expected in the first quarter of 2025, and earlier stage pipeline program advancement towards clinical development.

This remains an incredibly exciting time for EyePoint as we are well positioned to execute on our upcoming milestones and continue to transform the treatment landscape with innovative long-term solutions to improve both the vision and the lives of patients with serious renal diseases. Thank you very much for listening this morning. I will now turn it over to the operator for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) Tessa Romero, JP Morgan.

Tessa Romero

Hello, good morning. Thanks for taking our question. How do you think about our potential opportunity for EYP-1901, are you able to provide a little bit of further context around how you think about further sub non-game the NPDR population? And out of the 6 million NPDR patients here in the US, which patient you see them more low hanging fruit for potential therapy? Thank you.

Jay Duker

Thank you, Tess. Before it gets to the answer, I would just like to take this opportunity to introduce our new CMO, Dr. Romero Rivero, who's here with George and I this morning.

Ramiro Ribeiro

And obviously, thanks, Ed. First I want to say that I'm very privileged to join. Yes, fine team. I'm a retina specialist by 20 after working private practice. I move to the US as part of my PhD program where redeveloping locally research after some time in epidemic, Santen study, I transition to biotech, maybe any small biotech, but always in ophthalmology.

I spent time at Ophthotech during the four RESET trial for wet AMD. Attackers have of building out a staggered disease. And recently I was the Head of Clinical Development at Apellis, where I led the clinical team from inception of the Phase 3 protocol execution of the global trials, regulatory submission. Unless you get we will celebrate the first therapy for Jade.

I joined point for three reasons first, because I believe new technology that you're bringing options for patients with better conditions. Second is strong and Bancolombia's results from the two. And lastly, the retina community is very small in LifePoint, has a reputation of being a strong scientific company and now he's put patients in the first place fit.

Jay Duker

Thanks from out and test back to your question. I think the obvious answer is that I said, has the most severe NPD are the logical first, a group that our clinicians might treat does arise that have higher risks to go on to sight-threatening complications like the NPDR by preventing or at least delaying significantly the advancement of to those sight-threatening complications of using EYP-1901, potentially once every nine months approximately, we think we can really improve patients' lives by preventing visual loss and preventing the eventual need for multiple injections over years.

Operator

Tyler Van Buren, Cowen.

Tyler Van Buren

Great. Thanks. Good morning. Congratulations on all the progress during the quarter. For the plans end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA next month regarding your Phase 3 plan, can you elaborate on the key discussion topics and to what extent you discussed your development strategy prior to initiating DAVIO 2 as we think about the interactions you've already had with the FDA?

Jay Duker

Thanks. Tyler. So of the second part of your question, I think I'll answer first, which is a of sharing and discussion of our development plans with the FDA. As we've said in the past, there was considerable discussion within the company and with the agency several years ago to go straight from our Phase 1 DAVIO trial into pivotal trials in wet AMD.

As a result of that discussion, we had a Type C meeting with the FDA and further discussion after the Type C meeting, at which point the agency in the company had reached a general of, let's call it agreement over the protocol for potential Phase 3 . We then made the strategic decision to do a more, I'd say, traditional Phase 2 program prior to the Phase 3 course, that was the DAVIO 2 program. And we took the agencies advice instructions learnings from the end-of-Phase 2 meeting and subsequent communications in develop the protocol for DAVIO 2 out of those discussions.

And therefore, we're optimistic in, I'd say, going into the end-of-Phase 2 meeting, confident about most of the large touch points around our pivotal trial design. So in the first part of the question, you asked about key topics. I'm not sure that I can point to anything in particular as a key topic. We have kind of, again, see general agreement on a non-inferiority trial with the minus 4.5 of non-inferiority margin. All of this is kind of standard and was restated clearly in the draft guidelines.

So I'm not sure if those kind of issues really bubble up to the use of turnkey. We have some other questions around some inclusion exclusion criteria, which will make hopefully be made clear the meeting and also some issues are around the safety cohort that we need to show the FDA. But again, I'm optimistic that these will all be straightforward and relatively simple for the agency and us to come to agreement.

Operator

Yatin Suneja, Guggenheim.

Yatin Suneja

Thank you for taking my question. Quick one for me. This is more of a clarification on and PDRJ. You've talked about that if you see about 30%, 35% response rate that you're able to move forward. But if you look at the data from Inova, Jeff, that in the 45% to 50% means. I'm just curious like what you heard from the community, like why you move forward that at that level?

Then also in this particular study, you also looking at the BCBM. I apologize if you already commented on that, but curious to understand kind of the BCVA dynamic should be measured and what the expectation there are.

Jay Duker

Thanks for the questions.

So that of kind of for, I would say from our step improvement in the DR assessed for NPDR. trial is really based on what many of the KOLs and doctors and the community have told us that if our drug is safe and effective and can be dosed, perhaps every nine months of they would use it in a considerable number of their NPD, our patients, if there was even a one out of three rate of improvement here, the rate of improvement out that the current approved therapy show 50%, 60%, 70%. I have to say it's great, but it's almost irrelevant because there has to be given so frequently that practitioners and patients really are two large degree participate.

The other thing about NPGR, while there isn't an immediate feedback with a biomarker to the clinician as to whether your drug is working or not, the questions are able over time to reevaluate the degree of diabetic retinopathy and any I make their assessment in the office of whether that patient is benefiting from the therapy or isn't so if you have a safe effective bioerodible therapy and it isn't working than the clinician to clinician specifically not impeded us.

So we do think that we're going to be able to work with the community to find the best patients for the treatment and help them decide whether continued treatment is in the patient, the best interest. As for BCVA up, it's not a primary endpoint. Most of these entities, your patients have relatively good, best corrected visual acuity and NPD are in and of itself, unless there's quite a bit of macular Scania involved in it typically retain good vision.

So it's something that we were obviously be measuring, but we don't expect significant changes in BCVA in either the treatment of control arms

Operator

Jennifer Kim, Cantor Fitzgerald.

Jennifer Kim

Yes, thanks for taking my question and Dr. Ribeira, glad to see another retina in the team. Maybe to touch up on that. The last question since and PDR is around the corner. What do you think is the most important to read through from the NPDR study to the game? Is that a given the differences in endpoint and the payload and then currency and the different duration of therapy? And I guess ultimately, what kind of profile our other market dynamics are you assuming when you talk about modeling that potential like $1 billion-dollar-plus opportunity, NDR and DME? Thanks.

Jay Duker

Thanks, Jennifer. So I think the number one read through is up until the PAVIA trial. We hadn't dose EYP-1901 and a diabetic population. And so obviously, we're booking first, some basic, a ball instrument set that in this population that has the VEGF mediated disease that our inserts work in our safe. And I can just remind everybody that we did release interim safety data as of last November, the pivotal trial, and we had no of drug vorolanib every way imaginable related ocular systemic complications.

So the read through were primarily will be can we show a benefit in this particular disease. DME is an extension of NPDR just like PDR is an extension as I just get more scale and presumably VEGF levels and others cytokine levels go up higher. That's when you start to see this type of leakage, new blood vessels. And therefore, I think if we can show in the NPDR population that we are making a biological improve.

And I think there will be definitely read through the DMA as to the differences in the same studies in the insert payloads shouldn't matter industry payloads again of the release, almost identically. They give levels that are consistent with the payload as opposed to the difference in the actual inserts.

So I don't think those particular aspect of the differences between the VERONATE trial, the pivotal trial will be of any significance at all.

Operator

Graig Suvannavejh, Mizuho Securities.

Graig Suvannavejh

Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. I was curious in light of the data that you presented in wet AMD and in the time sense, have you been able to do any perhaps a market research with either clinicians are payers on their reactions? And if you have what were the findings and you haven't done it, maybe you could just provide us a general big picture comments around what the feedback from the retina specialist community has better. Thank you.

Jay Duker

Thanks, Greg. That's a great question. And I would say the formal aspects of both our market research for both payers and practitioners versus ongoing and which since it is ongoing, I really can't comment on how the new data has change in a quantitative formal way what the practitioners and the payers are thinking about your EYP-1901. I can say, again it on a rather qualitative way off the initial interactions we have the payers are quite positive. And the practitioners to say, again, the data from DAVIO 2 was excellent.

We had no essentially no change in visual acuity over the six months after our insureds when compared to the idea control. And we did it with a it really impacts safety record and anatomic data that really went along with the visual acuity data. So as the retina community is exposure, it's not only the initial dataset, but the subsequent subset analysis, I think the enthusiasm amongst the potential for this is definitely growing. And in a recent cloud conference, I think when hold all of those new agents that are available, there are pulled retina specialists, put EYP-1901 is the most exciting.

So I think our message and our great data is getting out there, and I think it will continue to be be well received in both those communities.

Operator

Colleen Kusy, Baird.

Colleen Kusy

Great. Good morning. Thanks for taking your questions. On the weather and the Phase 3 design, maybe this is on the now that you'll get more feedback on in your FDA meeting, but can you talk about your understanding of the role of the low dose arm and the pivotal study design? Do you need to be better than the low-dose? Or is that just from asking purposes and if you do have a better, is that statistically significantly better or just a favorable trend?

Jay Duker

Thanks, Colleen . So far in our interactions with the FDA. The second arm of our drug was viewed as a way to improve the masking the study. There was never any indication or suggestion that the a lower dose had to perform necessarily any different than the higher dose. However, as we've talked about how the second reason we want to use two doses is that there was no dose response and DAVIO 2 2 milligrams and 3 milligrams worked essentially equivalent.

And therefore, we want the opportunity to test the dose that's around two milligrams in another dose that's possibly lower. That would dose be delivered by single insert. And we hope to expect to powered the trial enough that the lower dose could show noninferiority against the aflibercept control over.

Operator

Yale Jen, Laidlaw & Company.

Yale Jen

Thanks for taking the questions. Just for the DME, I know it's probably a little bit later to happen and the internal thought, but not ideal. What what role could plates any differently in terms of the potential paradigm differences between the DME and what the wet AMD?

Jay Duker

Thanks, Yale. That's a really good question. And it speaks to the differentiation in the two diseases of how they respond to anti-VEGFs by DMD. Patients do respond to anti-VEGFs, but the anatomic response is often delayed. It takes multiple injections to actually see that response. Therefore up sustained release in serve liking what the 1901 might not show a response faster than an anti-VEGF. But we would expect and hope that if the population is of diabetics responds the same way that the wet AMD population response that we can show a similar benefit to other anti-VEGF agents with a significantly reduced treatment burden, that would be the goal.

Operator

Yi Chen, H.C. Wainwright.

Yi Chen

T hank you for taking my question. Could you provide us with your view on gene therapy being developed for way and whether there could be a big comparator for fixed what and whether their application could be limited to most severe patients?

Jay Duker

Thank you. They see us do. Gene therapy is certainly an exciting advance in the retina field. And as a replacement for a faulty gene, it's obviously been approved in that indication and are really has been an incredible benefit to patients using it as a drug delivery also shows promise, especially for chronic diseases. The issues around wet AMD really has to do with first of all the US, but appears to be a relatively narrow therapeutic window between efficacy and safety that the gene therapies need to really thread. And secondly, the question about alternatives.

Gene therapy is presumably going to be more expensive and then current therapies for other therapies in development. And therefore, is it how does one either in individual retina specialists or payers are society in general, justify the use of a more expensive type treatment if it's not clearly superior to what it's out there already. So at a high level, I think all retina specialists are excited about the promise of gene therapy. But in a way, in particular, there's a really tight needle that needs to be threaded.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude your program. You may now disconnect. And everyone, have a great day.

Jay Duker

Thank you, everyone.