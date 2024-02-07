Q4 2023 CTS Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the CTS Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 conference call. I would now like to hand over to your host, Kevin Sullivan, CEO again, Kevin, please go ahead.

Thank you, Dave, and good morning and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. We continued to experience soft demand in the industrial distribution and commercial vehicle markets as outlined in our last earnings call, the light vehicle market is more stable across medical and defense. We saw good growth and see continued momentum in the year ahead. We are committed to a disciplined capital structure focused on supporting organic growth, strategic acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders. Our Board recently approved a $100 million share repurchase program that replaces our existing program authorized in February 2023.

Ashish Agrawal

As usual, I would like to remind our listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is contained in the press release issued today, and more information can be found in the Company's SEC filings. To the extent that today's discussion refers to any non-GAAP measures under Regulation G. The required explanations and reconciliations are available at today's earnings press release and supplemental slide presentation, which can be found in the Investors section of the CTS website. I will now turn the discussion back over to our CEO, Kieran O'Sullivan.

Kieran O'Sullivan

Thanks, Ashish. Overall, 2023 was a challenging year. We finished with sales of $125 million in the fourth quarter, a decline of 12% from the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, sales were $550 million, down 6% from 2022. For the full year, non-transportation sales were down 12% and Transportation sales were down 1% from last year. Customer demand remained soft as expected in the fourth quarter. Our book-to-bill rate was 0.96 in the fourth quarter and 0.97 for the full year. I want to thank our teams for their support as we carefully managed operating expenses while we navigated the challenging revenue environment, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect a soft revenue environment in the first quarter of 2024, similar to the last quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the fourth quarter was 34.2%, down 215 basis points, partially driven by the impact of lower volumes this quarter and the mix shift to TRANSPORTATION. Full year adjusted gross margin was 34.8%, down 177 basis points versus 2022, we expect some cost pressures to persist in 2020 for especially for certain materials and from labor cost increases. We expect pricing pressure to return, particularly in the transportation markets. We remain confident in our ability to drive costs in our supply chain and manufacturing sites to improve our operational performance and profitability.

Fourth quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.47 were down $0.09 from the same period last year. Full year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.22 decreased $0.24 from 2022 later, Ashish will add further color on our financial performance. Although 2023 was a challenging year, we continued to make significant progress executing our long-term strategy. Our focus on profitable growth, driving diversification through our Advanced Materials capability and growth through electrification in mobility, markets with innovative new products remain our highest priorities. During 2023, we made solid progress across our non-transportation end markets in multiple areas with new customers and applications. In industrial, we had wins in areas such as automation flow, metering and climate control. In medical, we expanded our reach beyond traditional ultrasound, securing several awards for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

In defense, we had strong traction in secure communications, autonomous unmanned vehicles and advanced undersea imaging in transportation we secured our first E brake and accelerometer awards and won a development contract for motor position sensing. Our MagLev acquisition made strong inroads on multiple opportunities for current sensing applications on the operations front, our plants work to drive improvements to offset the unfavorable impacts from the mix shift, lower revenue and currency rate changes. We made significant progress in the consolidation of our warehouse facility into our Matamoros site in Mexico, and the project is on track to be completed in the first half of 2024 earlier in 2023, our teams completed the consolidation of our two facilities in Denmark in 2024. We look to build on this momentum. Non-transportation sales declined 22% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year period and declined 12% versus last year, driven primarily by the burn-down of customer inventories across the industrial and distribution markets.

In the industrial market, sales continued to be soft in the quarter, driven by decreased demand for micro actuators used in industrial printing applications due primarily to softness in China. We also saw softness across other industrial and distribution customers as inventory levels continue to correct. We were successful with several sales wins in the quarter, including in industrial printing, EMC components and temperature sensing with two existing customers. We added three new customers in the quarter, including one for temperature sensing for a heat pump application, one for a subsea PAs or sensing application, and another for condition monitoring in medical markets where sales remained more stable. We are seeing steady demand and expect further growth in 2024. We had multiple wins in the quarter for diagnostic ultrasound as well as with the therapeutics customer, we added one new customer in the quarter for therapeutic ultrasound. We expect the long-term prospects for the aerospace and defense end market to be solid, given our enhanced capabilities and material formulations. Aerospace and defense sales are expected to grow in 2024. We received multiple orders in the quarter for phones as to new programs for sonobuoys and had awards with multiple customers for temperature sensing as well as awards for aerospace beacons and an RF filter application. We added one new customer for an application and current sensing looking ahead to 2024 in non-transportation end markets, we expect continued softness in the industrial and distribution end market for the first half of the year with the potential to improve in the second half of 2024.

For defense and medical markets, we anticipate a stable environment with solid progress on the qualification of products for prospective new customers, long term, we expect our material formulations and in-house know-how to continue to support our growth in key high quality non-transportation end markets, in line with our diversification strategy. Additionally, we anticipate the mega trends of automation, connectivity and efficiency as well as growth in minimally invasive medical procedures will provide us momentum as we continue expansion in these markets.

Transportation sales were $69 million in the fourth quarter, down approximately 3% from the same period last year. For the full year, Transportation sales were $301 million, down 1% from last year, primarily due to the softening of sales of commercial vehicle products in the fourth quarter. We expect the softer demand environment for commercial vehicle products in 2024 on the light-vehicle front sales are expected to be flat, and we continue to track market share dynamics in China, given the competition between local and transplant OEMs, growth rates for ICE versus EV and hybrid moving into 2024 are less of a concern for us, given our products are agnostic to the drivetrain technology. In the fourth quarter, we had solid wins across various product groups of note is a large award for accelerometer sensors with a North American OEM, a follow-up award to the first win we had in this space earlier in 2023, we had wins across all product platforms, including accelerator modules, ride height sensing and passive safety sensors. We added new customers in China, Canada and Europe for current sensing, total booked business was approximately $1.4 billion at the end of the quarter. In 2023, we had a strong year of awards for electrified platforms and continue to make progress on our goal of having more than 25% of our light vehicle revenue come from electrified platforms by 2025, we gained momentum on securing electric vehicle business in the quarter as we added three new customers. Our electrification wins were primarily driven by accelerometer and current sensors, where we continue to gain momentum in the market, benefiting from our strong pipeline of new opportunities from our Magnet acquisition.

As we look to our future, we are excited by the opportunity the transition to electrification offers us even as penetration rates adjust near term, we continue to see the foot well in the vehicle as a space where we expect to expand our product offering with traditional accelerator modules, haptic modules, New Breed E brake product offering, weight and cost advantages and the future introduction of our DR pad technology, a low travel Accelerator product. We expect these and other sensor applications will increase our ability to grow content with a potential SAM of greater than $1 billion.

Turning to our outlook for 2024, the North American light vehicle market is expected to be in the $15.5 million to $16 million unit range. European production is forecasted in the 17 million unit range. China volumes are expected in the 28 million unit range. Overall, we anticipate a flat market for light vehicle production. We expect softness in commercial vehicle related revenue throughout 2024 due to lower end market demand as well as competitive pressures for the non-transportation markets. In line with our diversification strategy, we aim to expand the customer base and range of applications in the industrial, medical and defense end markets. Inventory levels continue to normalize at industrial customers and in distribution, while we are seeing some green shoots, it's too early to say this is a robust trend. We expect a soft first half with the possibility of strength in the second half of the year. Demand in defense and medical markets is expected to remain soft.

In terms of guidance for full year 2024, we anticipate sales in the range of $530 million to $570 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.10 to $2.35.

And now I'll turn it over to Ashish, who will walk us through the financial results in more detail.

Ashish?

Ashish Agrawal

Thank you.

Can see fourth quarter sales were $125 million, down 12% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and down 7% sequentially from the third quarter of 2023. Sales to transportation customers were down 3% for the fourth quarter of last year from the fourth quarter of last year due to the softness in sales related to commercial vehicle products. Sales to non-transportation end markets decreased 22% year over year, driven by continued softness in the industrial and distribution end markets. Sales to the medical as well as aerospace and defense end markets remained strong with continued growth momentum going into 2024. Our adjusted gross margin was 34.2% in the fourth quarter, down 215 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and down 29 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily driven by the unfavorable impact of lower revenue, the change in market mix and approximately $900,000 from currency changes.

As Kieran highlighted, we made good progress on our project to transition production from our warehouse location to our site in Matamoros. We expect completion of the transition in the first half of 2024 as we navigate the challenging revenue environment, we reduced operating expenses in the fourth quarter through temporary cost reduction measures and released reserves related to incentive compensation. We do not expect to have the impact of these items in the first quarter of 2024. As a result and due to an increase in R&D spend, we expect our operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 to be higher by slightly more than 3% of revenue compared to the fourth quarter. Our objective is to ensure we continue to invest in programs that will drive future revenue growth for our Company earnings per diluted share were $0.49 in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter were $0.47 per diluted share compared to $0.56 per diluted share at the same time last year. For the full year, revenue was $550 million, a decrease of 6% compared to 2022. Sales to the transportation end market were down 1% due to the softening of sales of commercial vehicle products. Sales to the other end markets declined 12% in 2023. We had good momentum in the medical as well as aerospace and defense end markets. As we had previously discussed, we saw softness in the industrial and distribution markets, which we expect will last into the first half of 2024 with a potential recovery in the second half. Foreign exchange rates impacted sales unfavorably by approximately $2.5 million in 2023 our adjusted gross margin was 34.8% in 2023 compared to 36.5% in 2022. The primary drivers of the reduced gross margin were the unfavorable impact of lower revenue and market mix. Foreign currency rates also impacted us unfavorably by approximately $6 million. Supply chain is in better shape than the last couple of years, although we still face pressure on certain material costs as well as labor, the impact of the recent events in the Red Sea has been minimal so far as Kieran highlighted, we expect pricing pressure from our customer base, primarily in transportation. Our global teams will continue to focus on operational and supply chain improvements with the goal to maintaining and enhancing profitability. For the full year of 2023, our earnings were $1.92 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings for the full year 2023 were $2.22 per diluted share compared to $2.46 per diluted share for 2022, we achieved a 21.9% adjusted EBITDA margin in 2023, despite the drop in sales and the unfavorable impact of end-market mix.

Moving to cash generation and the balance sheet, we generated $32 million in operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $89 million for the full year, down from $121 million in 2020 to the 2022 operating cash flow included $27 million in onetime inflow from the termination of the US pension plan. Our balance sheet remains strong with a cash balance of $164 million as of December 31st, 2023, up from $157 million at the end of 2022. Our long-term debt balance was $68 million at the end of 2023, down from $84 million in December 2022. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 386,000 shares of CTS stock totaling approximately $16 million. And for the full year, we repurchased 970,000 shares, totaling approximately $41 million in total in 2023 we returned over $46 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. As Kevin mentioned, our Board recently approved a new $100 million share repurchase program. We remain focused on strong cash generation and are committed to maintaining a healthy balance sheet to continue to support organic growth, strategic acquisitions and returning cash to shareholders.

This concludes our prepared comments. We would like to open the line for questions at this time.

Joshua Buchalter

And good morning here this morning, Ashish, this is Sam on for Josh. So third party appointed we're looking at so light vehicle according to third-party estimates for light vehicle builds are flat to this year in line with your expectations and what you've communicated, but I was wondering if you could give us some more details maybe by geography and magnitude for your expectations for commercial builds and how that's trending given that's where the weakness has been historically and today?

Kieran O'Sullivan

Yes, Emma, on the last earnings call, we talked about at the softer demand in commercial vehicles, and we even gave you some clear guidance on that in the fourth quarter and then it came in pretty much in line with what we saw there. And as I mentioned on the call, we expect a soft demand environment, more competitive pressures in the year ahead. So we're navigating it by quarter, but it looks like it's going to be a softer market for the year.

Joshua Buchalter

Joshua Buchalter

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Joshua Buchalter

Joshua Buchalter

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

And then, you know, our primary objective is still to continue evaluating strategic M&A opportunities. So we will balance capital allocation from that perspective. If something is on the horizon, then we'll obviously look to do things differently from a buyback perspective.

Joshua Buchalter

Joshua Buchalter

Justin Long

Justin Long

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Justin Long

Justin Long

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Yes, we said we're expecting a softer quarter in the first quarter of this year, similar to the last quarter, and Ashish also talked about the increase in OpEx that we're going to see as well.

And then to your second question, yes, we would expect an increasing trend and a little heavier on the back half of the year.

Justin Long

Justin Long

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

Justin Long

Justin Long

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

And then I also highlighted the R&D costs will be higher in 2024 as we continue funding our growth programs. And you've seen us talk about some interesting wins, both in electrification as well as in the non-transportation market which we are really excited about.

Justin Long

Justin Long

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Justin Long

Ashish Agrawal

John Franzreb

John Franzreb

I'd like to go back to the pricing pressure that you mentioned, is that limited to the commercial vehicle market was extend into the light vehicle market?

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

John Franzreb

John Franzreb

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

John Franzreb

Fair enough. I mean, certainly there's an affordability issue out there with the light vehicle market has to be rectified from as far as on driving improved profitability as far as your restructuring actions that you said will be completed in the first half of the year, where do we stand and kind of incremental on operating improvements we should be thinking about as those moves become completed?

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

John Franzreb

And you have been highlighting over the past year that the transition from ICE to EV was a net positive. So the content was something I believe at two times on EV versus ICE, it seems like you backed off that a bit. I know 95% of content is transferable and what is there a difference between hybrid EV and ICE. Can you kind of walk us through what you're thinking now versus, say, six months ago?

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

And then the other thing we've highlighted in the transcript today as well is and the progress we're making on the electrified platforms with a break with motor position sensing, especially now with current sensing, where we've had multiple wins. And we've got a really strong pipeline, which goes across the hybrid and the platforms as well. So we feel very good about that and increasing content going forward.

We said it's worth assigned to us of about {$1 billion}.

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

John Franzreb

And just one last question, and it's references back to an earlier question, second half of the year, that revenue number to hit your midpoint, what sectors have to come back to strongest of outperform compared to what they did in the first half.

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

John, to get there.

John Franzreb

Thanks for the clarity and appreciate taking my questions.

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Ashish Agrawal

Hendi Susanto

Yes.

So Kevin, I think you highlighted the three areas of softness, distribution, industrial end market and then the commercial vehicle market. And can you share with us whether you have seen the bottom of those? And I'm wondering whether some parts may still be seeing decline for well, let's say, for the next six months, just in Q1 and Hendi, I heard the commercial big of what was the first part of that question, what was the other market you mentioned up with it up in each of those three areas that are weak.

Kieran O'Sullivan

Okay.

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Kieran O'Sullivan

Okay,

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

Hendi Susanto

Hendi Susanto

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

Hendi Susanto

Yes.

Thank you, Kieran.

Thank you, Ashish.

Kieran O'Sullivan

John Franzreb

John Franzreb

Ashish Agrawal

Ashish Agrawal

John Franzreb

We have no further questions, so I'd like to hand back to Ciaran for any closing the remark.

Kieran O'Sullivan

Kieran O'Sullivan

I want to thank our global teams for their support in driving our strategic initiatives, successfully launching several new products and continuing to give back to those less fortunate in our communities. We also continue to work hard to enhance our operational performance. Thank you all for joining us today.

This concludes our call.

