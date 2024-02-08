Q4 2023 CNO Financial Group Inc Earnings Call

Participants

Adam Auvil; Investor Relations; CNO Financial Group Inc

Gary Bhojwani; Chief Executive Officer; CNO Financial Group Inc

Paul McDonough; Chief Financial Officer; CNO Financial Group Inc

Ryan Krueger; Analyst; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

Suneet Kamath; Analyst; Jefferies

John Barnidge; Analyst; Piper Sandler

Wilma Burdis; Analyst; Raymond James

Presentation

Adam Auvil

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on CNO Financial Group's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. It is today's presentation will include remarks from Gary by Ronnie Chief Executive Officer, and Paul McDonough, Chief Financial Officer. Following the presentation, we will also have other business leaders available for the question and answer period during this conference call, we will be referring to information contained in yesterday's press release. You can obtain the release by visiting the media section of our website at CNOINT. dot com. This morning's presentation is also available in the Investors section of our website and was filed in a Form eight K yesterday. We expect to file our Form 10 K and posted on our website on or before February 23.

Today's presentation contains a number of non-GAAP measures, which should not be considered as substitutes for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. You'll find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures in the appendix. Throughout the presentations, we will be making performance comparisons unless otherwise specified, any comparisons made will be referring to changes between full year 2023 and full year 2022.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Gary.

Gary Bhojwani

Thanks, Adam. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Cno delivered strong earnings growth in the quarter and exceptional operating performance for the full year. Our results underscore the health and strength of our business model and laid a foundation for sustained profitable growth.

Highlights of our full year performance include four quarters of sustained sales momentum. Total new annualized premium up 9% improvement in virtually all agent metrics across both divisions. Strong net investment income results, continued strong capital position and free cash flow generation. And our share price reached an all-time high we delivered a solid or solid earnings performance for the full year with operating earnings per diluted share of $3.9. Stable underlying insurance product margins were bolstered by our diversified product suite. New money rates exceeded 6% for all four quarters, which drove an inflection point in our investment portfolio yield and reversed several years of declining fee income improved as we grew fee revenue and expanded margin. Paul will go into greater detail on our financial performance for the quarter and full year. Sales production and agent force results were strong in both divisions as we posted record sales levels in multiple product categories. A robust calendar of successful product launches in 2023 accelerated our growth producing agent counts were up sharply driven by recruiting and retention initiatives. Total Health NAP was up 11% and total life NAP was up 7% with nearly all of our product lines posting sales growth fee revenue was also up for the year and remains an important component in our diversification approach. Our portfolio includes both manufactured and distributed products, which enables us to offer customers a broad selection of solutions to meet their needs. Our strong capital position remains a differentiator for CNO. Notable highlights of our year include our capital and liquidity ended the year well above target levels. We established our Bermuda affiliate and executed its first reinsurance transaction and Fitch upgraded our financial strength rating from A. minus to A. We returned more than $230 million to shareholders in the year, including 165 million in share buybacks. We again raised our quarterly common stock dividend, marking 11 straight years with an increase. Book value per diluted share, excluding AOCI, was $33.94, up 6%.

Turning to Slide 5 and our growth scorecard, our growth scorecard metrics for the quarter and the full year reflect our continued focus on and investment in our strategic growth priorities. We expect to build on this momentum in 2024.

I'll discuss each division in the next few slides, beginning with the consumer division on slide 6, we delivered a strong production year, illustrating the value and attractiveness of our business model approach to serving them our unique capability to marry a virtual connection with our established in-person agent force who complete the critical last mile of sales and service delivery remains a key differentiator. Total NAP was up 6% for the full year, led by 16% sales growth in field agent. Now total life sales were up 6% with balanced production for our agent and direct to consumer distribution field sold life was up 9%. Direct to consumer life was up 3%, reflecting six consecutive years of growth and record results in 2020. Health NAP was up 8% for the full year. Long Term Care NAP was up 27% on the strength of our new long-term care fundamental plus product. As mentioned last quarter, this product as part of our strategy to offer plans to the middle market that cover essential costs for one to two years of care, 99% of the policies we sell have benefit periods of two years or less. Our long-term care product policies provide a balanced, affordable approach to funding care. We are pleased to see consumers embrace these plans and the protection that they provide. We were also pleased with the performance of our Medicare business and how we're growing this portfolio. Total Medicare policies sold were up 5% over prior year. Balanced diversification of our Medicare portfolio is central to how we serve our market. As a reminder, we offer two types of Medicare products, Medicare supplement products that we manufacture and third party Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans for which we collect fees and bear no underwriting risk. Medicare Supplement NAP was up 16% and Medicare Advantage fee revenue was up 14% in the fourth quarter. We completed another successful Medicare annual enrollment period with a strong go-to-market approach. We expanded our MA carriers to 14 and increase the number of MA certified agents by 14%. Our agents bring local knowledge and experience to every customer they assist. The personal sales and service provided by agents reduces churn and builds relationships for potential cross-sell. As I've mentioned before, our local agents represent the unique strength of our last mile distribution capabilities. Annuity account values were up 4%, and we reported record annuity collected premiums in the quarter. Consistent with previous quarters, our captive agent distribution model lends stability to this block and persistency remains within expected levels. Client assets and brokerage and advisory were up 20% to a record $3.2 billion. Total accounts were up 7% for the full year when combined with our annuity account values, our and our clients now entrust us with nearly $15 billion of their assets. Our Consumer division had a very strong recruiting year, up 23%. We consistently grow grown agent recruiting for six consecutive quarters and We credit this growth to ongoing investments in agent referrals, productivity and retention. Producing agent count was up 9% and continues to build on our four consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth. These results contributed to the meaningful growth we reported for the year and positioned us well for a strong 2020 for three notable investments in 2023 contributed contributed to our sales momentum and illustrate how our approach to technology can improve operational efficiency. First, we enhanced our Life Health and annuity product lines, which bolstered sales growth. Second, we expanded the scale and capabilities of our Medicare health insurance technology platform. Nearly nine out of 10 Medicare Advantage policies sold during the AEP were processed through our MyHealth policy.com portal This represents a 14% increase from 2022.

Lastly, by introducing accelerated underwriting on a portion of our simplified life products, approximately 75% of those applicants received instant decision.

Next slide 7 in our Worksite Division performance. Our worksite division finished the year strong with continued insurance sales momentum and a successful fourth quarter benefits enrollment season life and health insurance sales were up 29% for the full year and up 20% for the quarter. In five of the past six quarters, insurance sales have delivered 20% growth this level of sustained incremental growth is exceptional and underscores the significant value that our worksite insurance offerings bring to employers and their employees initiative to grow our worksite agent force generated significant gains in 2020. For the full year, recruiting was up 15% and agent productivity was up four, improving agent productivity, while onboarding new agent is not easy, it takes time and training to grow these metrics simultaneously, having both of these measures up is a testament to the strength of our field leadership to attract and develop career agents.

Hello, producing agent count was up 27%, our seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth and partially driven by agent retention, which was up 20%. Enhanced agent referral and onboarding programs. Also delivered double digit growth in first-year agent count, which was up 43%. And first, your agent productivity, which was up 40% multiple investments in product development, geographic expansion and sales enablement and created a foundation for accelerated worksite growth in 2023 and beyond.

Our accident insurance product, which was refreshed in June, was up 34% for the full year, and our updated critical illness product launched in the fourth quarter has already received positive early reception. Our geographic expansion initiative generated approximately one-fourth of worksites total sales growth for the year. We are pleased with this early result. As a reminder, this program targets key markets where we've identified strategic opportunities to grow our market share, and we will also continue to be opportunistic in engaging third party technology partnerships that enhance the tech-enabled services in our benefits enrollment offerings. I am pleased with our worksite insurance sales momentum and recognize that there is still a sizable opportunity for us to get more value out of our worksite fee business. We're focused on continuing to deepen the integration across our sales channels to improve our client service capabilities and cross-sale opportunities. As we enter 2024, we remain bullish on our worksite business and confident in our strategic path forward.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Paul.

Paul McDonough

Thanks, Gary, and good afternoon, everyone. Turning to the financial highlights on Slide 8. We finished the year strong with operating earnings, excluding significant items, up 34% year over year. This reflects an improvement in every major component of operating income, including insurance, product margin, net investment income, fee income and expenses. Fee income in the quarter was up 31%, with solid growth in net advance of sales. Despite reduced advertising and lead spend, expenses were down year over year, and we posted a full year expense ratio excluding significant items of 19.4%, in line with our prior guidance. The significant items in the quarter relate to the impact of our annual actuarial review, which I'll summarize on the next slide. For the full year, operating earnings per share were $2.72, excluding significant items as compared to two 91 in the prior year period. With the variance driven by two things, number one, lower alternative investment income, which is volatile by definition, and second, elevated health claims during the second quarter, which moderated as expected during the second half of the year. The underlying trends are evident in our strong third and fourth quarter results position us well for solid earnings growth going forward. We're also well positioned from a capital perspective with the recent formation of CNO Bermuda, Bermuda Re and the initial treaty between our Illinois-based operating company and the new Bermuda company, which settled on November 30 with an October 1, effective date structure materially enhances capital efficiency, which is reflected in our year-end capital and holding company liquidity metrics.

Turning to Slide 9. Our annual actuarial review resulted in a $33.9 million favorable impact driven by favorable morbidity and persistency assumption updates in our supplemental health business with smaller, mostly offsetting impacts across the remaining product lines as mentioned, we're calling this out as a significant item in the quarter and presenting the margin on this slide ex significant items on that basis, total insurance product margin posted another strong quarter with some puts and takes across products highlighting the value of our diverse product mix. It's worth noting that the assumption unlocking related to the annual actuarial review creates new go-forward income patterns beginning with the fourth quarter results separate from and in addition to the $33.9 million impact reported in the quarter, in particular, saw pallets was favorably impacted by $4 million and FIA.s and MedSup were unfavorably impacted by $2,000,001 million, respectively.

Turning to slide 10, the new money rate in the quarter was 6.92%, up from 5.96% in the prior year period and 6.03% in the third quarter of this year. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of new money rates above 6% and set the high watermark for the year. The average yield on allocated investments was 4.68% in the quarter, up eight basis points year over year. The increase in yield, along with strong production driving growth in net insurance liabilities and the assets supporting them contributed to 4% growth in net investment income allocated to products for the quarter and up 5% for the year. Investment income not allocated to products increased 52% in the quarter, primarily driven by an improvement in income from alternative investments. Our new investments in the quarter comprised approximately $350 million of assets with an average rating of single A. minus and an average duration of 7.5 years. Our new investments are summarized in more detail on slides '22 and '23 of the presentation.

Turning to Slide 11. Approximately 97% of our fixed maturity portfolio at quarter end was investment grade rated with an average rating of single-A, reflecting our up and quality actions over the past several years. In the last 12 months, the allocation to single-A rated or higher securities is up 310 basis points. The triple-B allocation is down 290 basis points and the high-yield allocation is down 20 basis points.

With respect to commercial real estate, our commercial mortgage loan and CMBS investments continued to perform well, reflecting conservative underwriting and proactive management. We have again included some summary metrics on slides '24 and '25 of the presentation.

Turning to Slide 12. We ended the quarter with a consolidated RBC ratio of 402%, up 18 points for the year and comfortably above our 375% target. Holdco liquidity was $256 million above our minimum threshold of $150 million. Again, these metrics reflect the impact of the capital efficiency of our new Bermuda captive reinsurance structure. We generated $311 million in excess cash flow to the holding company for the year, slightly below our guidance, but excess capital relative to our target RBC and holdco liquidity levels was in line with our expectations.

Turning to Slide 13 and our 2024 guidance, we expect operating earnings per share to be in the range of $300 -- sorry, $3.10 and $3.30 for the year, which at the midpoint represents an 18% increase from full year 2023, excluding significant items. This reflects an expectation of modest improvement in insurance product margin, an expense ratio of between 18.8% and 19.2%, slight improvement from the 19.4% in 2023 and following a quarterly trend similar to 2023, starting on the high end in the first quarter and then grading down through the year, significant improvement in net investment income not allocated to product, which assumes that alternative investments generate a return more in line with the long-term run rate assumption of between 9% and 10% fee income to be slightly down year over year with roughly a quarter of the full year earnings coming in the first quarter and the balance coming in the fourth quarter with the second and third quarters roughly breakeven and no change to our expected effective tax rate of 23%. We expect excess cash flow to the holding company in the range of $140 million to $200 million. The high end of the range assumes status quo, in particular that we maintain the current pace of organic growth. We maintain the current asset mix in our investment portfolio and there was no change to economic conditions and the related pattern of credit migration in the investment portfolio. The low end of the range assumes a departure from the status quo, in particular that we accelerate organic growth. We take more risk in our investment portfolio and or economic conditions deteriorate. Propping adverse credit migration, certainly decisions to accelerate organic growth and or to take more risk with our assets would consume more capital in the near term. But those decisions would be based on an expectation of enhancing value creation and free cash flow in the long term.

Finally, we will continue to manage to a consolidated RBC ratio of 375% in our U.S. based insurance companies, minimum holdco liquidity of $150 million and target leverage of between 25% and 28%.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to Gary.

Gary Bhojwani

Thanks, Paul. Our business continued to perform well in the year, and we are proud of how the CNO team executed against our strategic growth priorities. Our sales engine has momentum and our agent force is growing. We enter 2024 well-positioned to build on our strong operating performance. Our capital position, our liquidity and the cash flow generating power of the company remain robust We remain confident in our profitable growth and shareholder return opportunity. We thank you for your support of and interest in CNO Financial Group. We will now open it up for questions. Operator, thank you.

Question and Answer Session

Our first question today comes from the line of Ryan Krueger from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Your line is now open said good morning.

Ryan Krueger

My first question was on, are we so it's been trending kind of in the 9% range, I think, ex notables recently. I'm curious where you think that can go over time and what are some of the key opportunities to improve the ROE? And I guess perhaps one of them may be what you were just mentioning in terms of accelerating growth or repositioning some of the investment portfolio?

Paul McDonough

Sure. Good morning, Ryan. It's Paul. So the VM, we didn't include ROE in our guidance and that's primarily because the nonoperating income, it can create some sort of unplanned noise in the ratio. But I would say assuming sort of no no impact from non-operating for the year, the guidance that we provided translates to an ROE kind of around 9.5%. So I would characterize that as the current run rate, I certainly think that we have opportunities to expand the ROE. And that's something that we're focused on as a management team over the next couple of years.

Gary Bhojwani

Rob? Brian, I would add a word And then Gary, I would add one other thing. But Ryan, can you hear me okay.

I think, okay. I just wanted to remind you and our shareholders, the senior management team, notably myself and Paul But others, we have ROE expansion in our targets. Our incentive comp is based on hitting certain ROE targets and so on. So we are very focused on this. And as Paul indicated, we believe there's an opportunity to drive this.

Ryan Krueger

And then I guess a question on the non-variable components of unallocated. And I it trended up kind of throughout 2023 there's a lot going on with the yield curve and the forward curve. And I'm just hoping to get a little more color on what how that may look as we go into 2024 given alpha the variables at play?

Gary Bhojwani

Yes, I can give a very high-level comment. And then Eric, it ends by two to provide some color. And so I guess I'd make two points, Ryan, number one, which is variable by definition, and it's so it's going to be volatile. And then the second point I'd make is, as I indicated in my earlier comments, our plan for the year and the related guidance that we've provided assumes that all to generate a return that's consistent with our long term sort of on average run rate expectation, which is around nine, 9.5% call. It is that we expect in the next three to six months, probably not there's probably more downside risk there than an upside and that over the course of the next 12 months that I think it's not an unrealistic expectation. So I'd leave it there. Eric, would you what would you add, if I could, if I could just add, I was actually thinking more about the not the non-variable components of the unallocated. And I. Yes, Ryan might have a tough Case Ready plant?

Paul McDonough

Yes, let me jump. Let me jump in on you here. A couple ingredients there for one higher higher floating rates, short term rates in the market flow through there is a benefit. So to the extent that that rate stay short rates stay higher for longer, that works well there.

Second, we extracted higher margins in our of Federal Home Loan Bank and funding agreement programs just through the asset reallocation on an ongoing basis without really and taking on any much greater credit risk. And we're well within the asset liability management boundaries that we've we targeted when we started doing those things. And then there's just more dollars there as well that Gary mentioned earlier about the growth of the company and a little more capital in the company. So there's more so you have got the pounding effect of more dollars are there and then higher marginally higher returns on the dollars. So I agree with that. This is not it's not going to be a steady state. There are going to be puts and takes over time. But those are some of the things that paid some benefits in 2023.

Ryan Krueger

Thank you.

You're welcome to the next question today comes from the line of Suneet Kumar from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Suneet Kamath

Great, thanks. And I just wanted to start with the RBC for oh two. I guess for the end of the year and you're guiding to three 75 for I guess the plan for 2024 is the idea that you'll kind of see that RBC decline driven largely by sales strain? Or is there an expectation that you made start to take some cash out of the operating subsidiary?

Paul McDonough

Good morning, Suneet. It's Paul. So I wouldn't say we're guiding to a three 75. We're we continue to manage to a three 75 is, call it sort of a threshold level. Our practice for the last couple of years has been to manage sort of comfortably to the plus side of that three 75, and I expect we'll continue to do that. We do actually have a minimum in our risk appetite that we share with rating agencies and regulators of three 50. But as a practical matter, we we have been and will continue to manage to the plus side of that three 75. So you should expect that for oh two to come down, but not necessarily come down all the way to three 75. And you should expect that we'll continue to pay dividends out of the OpCos as we manage with the RBC.

Suneet Kamath

And that makes sense. And then I guess in terms of the Medicare supplement business, you know, we get the question all the time when the managed healthcare companies report and they've been reporting on Medicare Advantage claims that have gone up and I know supplement is different, but are you seeing anything that would cause you to think that claims kind of could increase here if and what we're seeing at the managed care companies kind of persists? Or is that just a completely different exposure and you're not expecting to see any increase in claims?

Paul McDonough

Well, they are very different, as you've pointed out, Tom, but we are seeing some pressure, some pressure on claims. I think you've seen that in our own results not anywhere to the near the same extent as you've seen from some writers of MET advantage on. But I would emphasize that with MedSup, we have the opportunity to reprice that business annually. And so to the extent that there's pressure on loss costs, we're able to adjust by adjusting the price subject to regulatory approval. But But typically, we get something close to what we're asking for because it's based on real experience. And the other thing I'd say is that notwithstanding the pressure and we continue to generate returns from that business, that are consistent with our target returns.

And then the last thing I'd say, and again, you've seen this in the results from the new MedSup product that we introduced, and it's been a little over a year now is not as profitable as the old net subproduct that's now running off. So that creates a little bit of a headwind for us in terms of year over year, but our margin comparisons in that product.

Suneet Kamath

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks.

John Barnidge

Great. Thank you very much. Appreciate the opportunity. With the completion of the first transaction for the Bermuda platform, can you talk about leveraging that for possibly other actions for your liability profile? Thank you.

Paul McDonough

Sure, and good morning, John. It's Paul on. That is something we're currently in the process of exploring now that we've created this platform it's certainly there's an incentive to explore ways to leverage it further, and we suspect that we'll ultimately identify specific opportunities to do that. But nothing specific to share at this time.

John Barnidge

Great. Thank you. And then to the extent we get rate cuts, can you talk about sensitivity at NI floaters?

Paul McDonough

We don't have a ton of floating rate, but Eric, I'll ask you to comment?

Gary Bhojwani

Yes, there, you know, as I described earlier, there's a marginal amount of sensitivity that passes through unallocated NNI. But to Paul's comment that the great amount of floating rate securities that we own on the asset side are matched against our floating rate liabilities on the liability side, such that what we're taking out is a margin and not not a not a not a not a variable income. So it will be probably a marginal impact, but I'd say and 90%, if not more of the floating rate assets, we hold our parent against liabilities of similar duration and and index basis.

John Barnidge

Yes. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Gary Bhojwani

You're welcome.

Our next question today comes from the line of Wilma Burgess from Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is now.

Wilma Burdis

Hey, good morning. How does CNO handle cast medication or other health care events like reclaim the which is the new Alzheimer's drug? I guess I'm talking mostly incremental top line because you see pressure on pricing for the first few quarters post approval, but prior to repricing, or do you have the ability to kind of reprice first, we see an event like that coming.

Paul McDonough

So good again, good morning or afternoon, Wilma. I guess depending on what times on your end, I so we've been sort of tracking what can be for for a while now and it feels like and we have anticipated and impact from Columbia on claims in 2014 that was contemplated in the rate increase that we that we filed. So I think it's an example of something that can put pressure on loss costs that we respond to with with rate increases. So I think on it's evolving in terms of how much pressure it will put, but we've anticipated some and I think we'll be able to to manage it as it evolves over the next few years in Q2.

Wilma Burdis

And then could you just give a little bit of color on the recruiting environment on this coming year. I mean recurring earning numbers were pretty good this year. How it how you're seeing that shift in 2024. Thank you.

Gary Bhojwani

Yes. Well, no, this is Gary. Thanks for the question. So we were obviously very pleased with the recruiting environment. And let me start with the short answer based on everything we're seeing, we expect that continued and so there's a few points I'd make. First of all, historically, conventional wisdom says that when unemployment starts to rise you see more people willing to drive a career change and specifically tryout commission on the base position like this. So as the labor market tightens a little bit, we're going to see that. But I think what's really happened and why we've had such performance. It's a little bit like Jim Collins analogy of the flywheel. I can't point to one or even two things I could point to a half a dozen or a dozen different things that we've done to make this a more attractive career path and to simultaneously increase both recruiting and productivity for us. That's the real trick. And if you ask me to pick, I would actually emphasize productivity. But but the trick is doing both, and that's what we're very focused and as we've built out new products as we've bettered our sales enablement, as we've made clear the career path for these agents to become financial advisors as we've done a number of different things, literally dozens of small small things. I think we've made this an increasingly attractive opportunity. Everything we're seeing in 2024 leads us to believe that we should be able to continue to see good good results.

Now in the Asian population gets bigger, of course, it gets harder to match that type of percentage growth rates. But we feel very good about our opportunity to continue to drive both recruiting and productivity in both divisions.

Wilma Burdis

Thank you.

Gary Bhojwani

Thank you.

There were no additional questions waiting at this time. So I'd like to pass the call back over to Adam Orville for any closing remarks.

Adam Auvil

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Please reach out to the Investor Relations team. If you have any further questions, have a great rest of your day. This concludes today's conference call.

