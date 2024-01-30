Q4 2023 Bank of Marin Bancorp Earnings Call

Participants

Yahaira Garcia-Perea; Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager; Bank of Marin Bancorp

Timothy Myers; President & CEO; Bank of Marin Bancorp

Tani Girton; Executive VP & CFO; Bank of Marin Bancorp

David Feaster; Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Wood Neblett Lay; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Jeffrey Allen Rulis; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Co.

Andrew Terrell; Analyst; Stephens Inc.

Presentation

Yahaira Garcia-Perea

Good morning, and thank you for joining Bank of Marin Bancorp's earnings call for the fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2023. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. After the call, we will conduct a question and answer session joining us on the call today are Tim Myers, President and CEO., and honey Guertin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, our earnings press release and supplementary presentation, which we issued this morning. Can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website at Bank of Marin.com, where this call is also being webcast close captioning is available during the live webcast as well as on the webcast replay.

Before we get started, I want to note that we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation table in our earnings press release for both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Additionally, the discussion on this call is based on information we know as of Friday, January 26th, 2024, and may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review the forward-looking statements disclosure in our earnings press release as well as our SEC. filing. Following our prepared remarks, Tim Tunney and our Chief Credit Officer. Myself with Stewart will be available to answer your questions. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Tim Myers.

Timothy Myers

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call.

I'd like to begin by providing a high-level overview of our financial results. During the fourth quarter, we took several actions to further bolster our balance sheet that contributed to improvement in our pretax pre-provision income, excluding losses on security sales in the quarter as well as laid the foundation for improved earnings growth in 2024. First, we have strategically repositioned our balance sheet by divesting lower-yielding securities and further reducing our short term borrowings. While the loss generated on the security sales lowered our earnings, we directed the proceeds toward new loan originations and repayment of borrowings to accelerate margin improvement in the coming quarters. These actions countered the adverse impacts of increased funding costs and supported our net interest margin expansion during the quarter. We believe that our current interest rate risk position will better support increased profitability in the year ahead as we navigate the potential higher for longer interest rate environment.

Second in keeping with our long established conservative approach to credit administration, we continue to proactively identify potentially vulnerable loans and during the fourth quarter create specific reserves for select loans dealing with idiosyncratic issues that have exhibited extended periods of weakness. Specifically, we added to our provision for credit losses in the quarter, contributing to the increase in the allowance to 1.2% of total loans compared to 1.16% for the prior quarter. Overall, credit quality remained strong, with nonaccrual loans standing at just 0.39% of our total loans at quarter end. Additionally, classified loans declined during the quarter and comprised 1.56% of total loans, an improvement from 1.9% at the end of Q3. We believe it is wise to conservatively address possible challenges early and proactively. This includes exiting relationships, evaluating loans with unique characteristics individually or pursuing other credit enhancement opportunities and potentially problematic loans. We remain highly selective and committed to strong asset quality amid economic uncertainty and the likelihood that interest rates will remain elevated this year.

During the quarter, our lending teams continue to build momentum, further, developing relationships with our clients and finding compelling new opportunities to grow originations as we cultivate and build a more diversified loan portfolio.

Our loan originations improved from 22.7 million in Q3 to 53.8 million in Q4 and were largely offset by payoffs, scheduled repayments and strategic exits and certain lending relationships as part of our risk management process. Overall, this left, total loans for the quarter essentially flat. Still rates on loans we originated were 175 basis points higher than those paid off helping provide margin support. We are positioning the overall portfolio for modest growth in the year ahead.

Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans made up 73% of total classified loans at year end, up modestly from the prior quarter as we carefully monitor vacancy rates in the office sector, our non-owner occupied office portfolio is diverse and consists of 153 loans with an average loan size of 2.4 million, our largest loan being $16.9 million. The weighted average loan to value was 59% and the weighted average debt service coverage ratio was 1.6 times. Based on our most recent data, our office CRE book in San Francisco represents just 3% of total loan portfolio and 6% of our total nonowner occupied CRE portfolio. Just to reiterate, we are continually looking for ways to enhance our collateral on potentially problematic credits, including working with our borrowers to secure additional collateral and or revised credit terms, all with a view of minimizing the risk of future credit losses.

Now turning to deposits. We continue to successfully attract new clients and deepen ties with existing customers to support our funding base. While deposits grew over the past two quarters, our deposits in Q4 declined moderately mostly due activity from clients executing Pivotal's typical seasonal and Year End business transactions. Since year end, deposits have increased by as much as 104 billion during January, which illustrates the impact normal large fluctuations can have on the daily balances due to our high level of operating accounts and why we maintain such high levels of liquidity. Additionally, we saw some customers move cash into alternative investments to capture higher returns, some of which were directed to our own wealth management group.

Non-interest bearing deposits at year end remained strong at 44% of total deposits and a majority of the non-interest bearing outflows aligned with the same customer business activities we saw with overall deposits. Our average cost of deposits increased 21 basis points in the fourth quarter to only 1.15% continuing the deceleration of the last quarter. We believe we are appropriately competitive on deposit pricing while maintaining a strong core deposit franchise and excellent customer relationships through exceptional service and our local market expertise. As many of you know, well, our overall cost of funds has historically trended well below peer averages. Reflecting our long-term approach to customer engagement, we prove our value to customers with a robust suite of products and services rather than competing on price alone. Importantly, as we pursue improved profitability. We also remain highly focused on expense management. Our fourth quarter noninterest expenses declined 2% from the prior quarter. With respect to liquidity and capital, we continue to maintain high levels of both securities sales during the quarter reduced our capital sensitivity to rising interest rates. Our total risk-based capital ratio improved to 16.89% at year end compared to 16.56% at September 30th. The 31% improvement in AOCI. raise tangible common equity to 9.73% of tangible assets. Total available liquidity of approximately 2 billion at year end consisted of cash, unencumbered securities and borrowing capacity. Importantly, our liquidity covers all of our uninsured deposits by over 210%. Uninsured deposits declined by a percentage point from the prior quarter and stood at 28% of our total deposits as of December 31st. In summary, we made important progress on both sides of our balance sheet in the fourth quarter and throughout the second half of 2023, aggressively taking strategic measures to drive profitability in the quarters ahead.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tony to discuss our financial results in greater detail.

Tani Girton

Thanks, Tim. Good morning, everyone. We've been working hard on many fronts to enhance and accelerate our profitability growth.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin increase of five basis points in the fourth quarter, followed a three basis point increase in the third quarter. Our balance sheet repositioning contributed 15 basis points reflected in reduced borrowings and securities and a lower average rate on borrowings and higher yields on securities. Loan yield improvements contributed another 10 basis points. Deposit cost increases reduced the margin by 20 basis points. We are optimistic that we will see further margin improvement in the coming quarters with the full effect of the balance sheet, restructuring, our ongoing focus on selectively growing the loan portfolio and the natural repricing of the existing loan book. We generated net income of $610,000 in the fourth quarter for $0.04 per diluted share as compared to net income of $5.3 million or $0.33 per share in the third quarter there were two primary drivers of the fourth quarter decline in earnings. First, we recorded a $5.9 million pretax net loss on the sale of investment securities as part of our balance sheet restructuring, which reduced net income by 4.2 million or $0.26 per share. Second, we had an $875,000 increase in the pretax provision for credit losses due in part to specific allowances on loans that have exhibited credit risk characteristics, not indicative of core loans under the CECL model, we have taken a proactive approach in recognizing these characteristics by removing the loans from the pooled loan categories and analyzing them individually. Additionally, a $406,000 loss on the sale of an owner occupied agricultural commercial real estate loan was charged to the allowance concurrent with the sale.

Noninterest income, excluding the loss on the securities sale was stable for the quarter. As modest increases from wealth management and trust services and other income were partially offset by a decrease in debit card interchange fees.

Noninterest expenses were again well-controlled in the quarter at $19.3 million, down from $19.7 million in the third quarter. The improvement was due to a combination of factors. Salaries and related benefits decreased 380,000, largely due to a decline in incentive-based compensation and partially offset by increases in regular salaries and accruals for insurance and employee paid time off. Deposit network fees also decreased by $287,000 due to a decline in reciprocal deposit network balances decreases were partially offset by a 164,000 increase in professional services expenses. Putting it all together, our profitability ratios were significantly impacted by the loss on sale of securities in the fourth quarter, without which pretax pre-provision income would have been 4% higher than in the third quarter. As everyone on this call is aware, 2023 was a very challenging year for the banking industry with several regional bank failures. Following the fastest increase in interest rates in 40 years, Bank of Marin was characteristically well positioned to weather the storm. We have always maintained strength in our capital and liquidity positions and exercised disciplined credit and interest rate risk management and conscientious expense control since December 31st, 2020 to total risk-based capital improved 99 basis points to 16.9% for bank core and 89 basis points to 16.6% for the bank bank course, TCE ratio has improved 152 basis points over the year to 9.7%. And the bank's TCE. ratio has improved 143 basis points to 9.5% at year end. If the net unrealized losses on held to maturity securities were treated the same as available for sale securities. Same course, CE. ratio at December 31st would have been 7.8%. On-balance sheet and contingent liquidity remains strong and represent 213% of uninsured deposits. Our deposit base is well diversified, with businesses representing 59% of total deposit balances and 33% of total accounts. While the remainder are consumer accounts, the average balance per account on our deposit base decreased by $5,000 over the quarter our largest depositor represented just 1.7% of total deposits. While our four largest depositors comprise 4.6%, our interest rate risk position continues to be fairly neutral although more liability sensitive than in past years due to the upward repricing of deposits, security sales and reductions in borrowings added some asset sensitivity to the position. Cumulative deposit cost increases this interest rate cycle or the deposit beta have reached the levels assumed in our modeling, and we are revisiting those assumptions in the context of our 2023 experience.

Our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on January 25th, 2024, which represents the 75th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Bank Corp. while our share repurchase authorization remains in place, we didn't repurchase any stock during the quarter as we were focused on continuing to build our strong capital, increasing our allowance for credit losses and repositioning the balance sheet for the new interest rate environment. We have identified and implemented incremental adjustments across our balance sheet and expense structure to accelerate net interest income expansion and to self-fund efficiency improvements, and we will continue to look for further opportunities. Our vigilant credit administration, consistent expense discipline and commitment to strong capital and liquidity levels, give us a strong foundation to continue pursuing prudent growth in the year ahead.

With that, I'll turn it back to Tim to share some final comments.

Timothy Myers

Thank you, Tony. And in closing, the actions taken in the fourth quarter significantly impacted profitability metrics in the fourth quarter and without them, the pretax pre-provision income would have increased over that of the third quarter. We continue to emphasize our relationship-based banking model to maintain an attractive deposit mix and healthy liquidity levels while proactively managing our balance sheet to expand our net interest margin, we remain committed to recruiting top talent and further building our teams to grow both deposits and loans, positioning the bank for increased profitability into the future. We continue to fortify our balance sheet and maintain robust capital levels to manage risk and are exercising consistent expense discipline as we lay the foundation for prudent growth in 2024.

With that, I want to thank everyone on today's call for your interest and your support. We will now open the call to your questions.

Our first question will come from the line of David Feaster with Raymond James.

Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

David Feaster

I'd say more than everybody coordinated system on for us, not surprisingly, I was hoping to start on the margin and could we talk a bit about how you think about I guess, first of all, what do you think would be a good core margin run rate? I mean, there's been a lot of balance sheet maneuvers that you guys are doing, you've been very active. So curious kind of how you think about a good core margin interested trajectory in a potentially declining rate scenario. You screen is modestly liability sensitive. You alluded in the press release may be a bit more rate neutral. So just curious anything about the margin trajectory if we do get potential cuts Yes.

Thank you, David. Good question. I'll let Tony jump in here.

Yes, thanks, David. So we still have some residual loan repricing coming off the book to the current lower levels of interest rates. So, you know, on the go forward quarter or the first quarter, that's worth about seven basis points end to end or 14 and seven on average. And over the year, about 46 basis points end to end or about 23 basis points on average. And that is roughly that's in the base case with interest rates flat. So you have rates going up more than that, but you also then have offsets of deposit rates going up possibly. And we are revisiting our deposit beta assumptions there. But if you know, if we go down, we still have some residual repricing on the loan portfolio, plus we would have some repricing on the deposits. So it's really difficult to say what what the deposits are going to do on the repricing, although we do feel that that's going to continue to moderate in terms of increases if the Fed stays on pause and then the last factor there, as I mentioned, was the residual or the full effect of the securities or the balance sheet restructuring. So we have zero borrowings on the balance sheet right now and on. So I think that, you know, there's some some the full effect for one quarter versus we executed those transactions over the course of the fourth quarter. So we didn't get the full impact in the fourth quarter for you.

Have you have maybe kind of any expectation for what inclusive of the margin would be inclusive of all the balance sheet actions.

And I think I think in the next quarter, you know, five to 10 basis points and for the core margin, boy, that's a really tough question that that's that's a hard one to say on just because there's so many moving parts.

Yes.

And to your point on the deposit side, maybe maybe switching gears there. Appreciate all the commentary about seasonality and the potential benefits in January. I know there's some seasonal tax impacts in the quarter as well. Could you maybe just dig into maybe quantify some of the seasonal dynamics as you saw in the quarter and whether you started to see those balances recover in January like like you had mentioned. And just and when you think about your ability to reprice deposits on just given deposit betas are relatively slow on the way up. And so just any thoughts on the deposit outlook and kind of what you're seeing?

Sure. So by 80%, 79, 80% of the deposit outflow overall in the quarter was related to some combination of seasonal or what I would call unique, but normal business transactions business sales trust distributions business or real estate acquisitions, so not vendor payments or tax payments like you alluded to, but normal business activity, that was the vast majority of it. And we've had inflows in those same kind of accounts upwards over 100 million throughout the month of January. So we know that that's a real factor. We did have about 25 million leave to go to outside growth for rate, but that's down dramatically from Q4 when we admittedly got caught flat-footed trying to Vistaprint about deposit pricing before the events of March that was over 70 million in that category at the time. So but those are customers we've lost. If you look at the dollars of deposit decline from lost business, it's less than 1%. So we've really done a good job of repricing the amount we brought in through our deposit campaign. We talked about the last couple of quarters, almost $130 million. That weighted averages about all3.36. And so to your point, we're trying to hold the line on a relationship-based pricing model, still almost everything exception-based pricing, and we've already been strategizing about, okay, what are what do we do when rates started to come down and had a reasonable response. So a pretty minimal amount in time deposits, all of which mature in this year, but that was a fairly, I think $80 million. So really trying to keep it and a few types of accounts that we can manage as proactively as possible, but that's kind of the math around deposits. Overall, we had about EUR25 million also move from non-interest bearing and interest bearing, but those are clients that are that are again still within the bank. So we don't you know, that's and we had about 5 million net of money that went from deposit accounts here into our wealth management trust group to put into higher-yielding securities. So that's that's the general breakdown there.

Okay.

That's extremely helpful.

Thank you.

And then just last one for me. Just touch on the growth outlook in the loan. Some of the dynamics in the loan decline seems like maybe there was just more asset sales and payoffs in the fourth quarter on that. Maybe there's some strategically that you're moving out of the bank. But I'm just curious maybe to the pulse of the market from your standpoint and how demand is trending how the pipeline is shaping up and just how you think about organic loan growth going forward, sir?

So we had a we had a lot of robust activity pipeline and closing in Q4. And the mix is slightly more skewed towards C&I and owner use and maybe some of the prior quarters, but kind of overall nears the of the makeup of the overall portfolio on the originations. Obviously, when you close that much you’ve got to rebuild the pipeline, but we feel better about where it is than we did a couple of quarters ago for sure. And so we are aggressively looking we've added some hires on the commercial banking side looking to add some more, but part of that behavioral part of that market sentiment, we are seeing a loosening of people willing to consider some of these options business transactions for which they need to borrow on the asset sale side, I know I know that's been a bit of a recurring theme for us, but really is marginal in terms of the things we can control between asset sales and people just paying off debt with cash. That was almost 40% of that total, a couple of larger or midsized, I would say construction projects that completed and as expected and paid off almost 3 million of that total refinancing went to another institution. And then we had about 12 million of those payoffs that we put in the workout category, things we were doing that cause them to look for financing elsewhere, but that helped us get rid of some of our largest classified loans. So we view that as a positive in the end, did that depress the overall net loan growth, of course. But in the long run, that was a positive for us.

Terrific.

Thanks, everybody.

You're welcome.

Yes.

Wood Neblett Lay

Our next question will come from the line of Woody Lay with KBW. Your line is unmuted. Please go ahead.

Morning, guys. maneuvering, it was good to see the continued balance sheet management. I mean the thing to the extent that as you know, loan growth opportunities remain elevated. The do you think we could see further restructurings on in the quarters ahead?

Well, I'll start high level and then Tony can jump in if she wants. But we, you know, throughout that second half of the year, we look for opportunities to shed lower yielding or some mix of lower-yielding, but also that has a lower impact in terms of the losses on the sale of the securities, and we'll continue to look at that.

Yes. I mean, we're seeing with the deposit trends. We expect those to continue to trend upward overall outside of seasonal fluctuations were outside of the line, and that's super anxious to take losses on sales. But if we start seeing a real pickup in loan activity and that trade off of those lower-yielding securities into higher-yielding loans at these levels?

Yes, we'll continue to look at that from a timing element in the.

Yeah, we just see, you know, the ones that we've sold and those had it's pretty low earn-back periods of very low earn-back periods relative to loan rates and pretty that's pretty low earn-back periods relative to, you know, paying off borrowings and putting money into cash. So we picked the best securities to sell for those, you know, based on that criteria.

Now if we as Tim said, if we have significant loan growth, we would we would easily be able to target long or low earn-back periods in order to repurpose cash from securities into the loan book.

Got it.

That's super helpful color on. I wanted to shift to deposit trends. I mean, they sound pretty positive so far in January.

Just curious how how the non-interest bearing deposit trends are faring so far in January, I think where that's where we saw the bigger fluctuations, that's where certainly some of the seasonal outflow was in terms of business transactions, weather-normal vendor tax payments versus those more one-time or unique things like a business sale proceeds go to investors or purchase of real estate or a business?

Again, we've seen the non-interest bearing an increase upwards of 100 million throughout the month. So it, you know it that it does fluctuate. And so it is hard to tell with the seasonality that we see. But again, we're not losing a lot of money out the back door, losing very few to other institutions and the pace of money moving out of noninterest-bearing into both interest bearing and into non-bank financial markets like money market that is dissipating. So I don't know how to prognosticate, but we continue to see positive trends there.

And if I could just add that a significant portion. So we had a little lift in our interest-bearing deposits over the course of the fourth quarter, but a pretty large portion of that was new money from existing customers as well as new relationships. So and I think that's an important data point.

Got it.

And then last for me, I know you're pretty aggressive on the grading process with credit, but just any color you can share on what drove the increase to special-mention loans in the quarter?

Yes. So I'll start really high level and then hand it off to Misaka, Stuart, but we are pretty conservative or aggressive depending on how you look at that and looking things in a watch category in a very finite time period that we let that sit there. And so we do have stuff move from watch as a past credit into criticized, but we also are constantly looking at those and we can upgrade. So I'll let Misaka jump in on the specifics.

Right, right.

So we did continue to see risk grade migration in the quarter, kind of moving in both directions. But in the special mention category like Tim was talking about, we do tend to take a more aggressive approach in our Watch category that if we don't see improvements of about two or three quarters, we will move into special mention. And so the increase primarily came from those situations, all kind of with individual kind of different situations, but not necessarily a further deterioration just not any meaningful improvement over them over the last couple of quarters. However, you know, we are expecting a number of upgrades to pass in the first quarter after we get results from year end. And so again, like like I mentioned, we are going to continue to see migration in both directions and just in our in our substandard category, again, that actually balance went down by quite a bit just due to some some active and successful workout situations, although we did have two more loans into nonaccrual category as well. But overall you know that we will continue to see migration, I think in Great.

Yes, that's all for me. Thanks for taking my questions.

Thank you.

Jeffrey Allen Rulis

And next question will come from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Your line is now open.

Yahaira Garcia-Perea

You may begin.

Thanks. Good morning. Jeff, just to stay on the credit side, the classified balance EUR32 million Any way to kind of break out the larger segments that are kind of most represented, what's in that bucket if you are in front of us?

Yes.

So the largest on the largest loan that we have. And that is an office building in San Francisco that I think I think has been mentioned before, which was downgraded, I think, three Decembers ago. And that makes up nearly half and half of that half of that balance. And we continue to work with the borrower. Loans continue to pay as agreed, and we have not restructured and there's borrowers continuing to still make contractual payments there. And we we continue to monitor that very closely. But then that makes up the bulk of the of this the substandard.

Okay.

Pretty pretty granular from there a total.

Finally, if I could circle back to the margin, I just wanted to make sure I've got the pretty good detail, but I wanted to make sure I have it correct before, call it two 53. I'm looking at the benefits to the margin. I think you said residual on average kind of full year impact of 23 basis points. So in a vacuum, does that take margin to 75 and then the other additions would be a little tail of the balance sheet restructuring. Could be a benefit not to mention if we see some rate cuts, if you mean a liability-sensitive an upswing and then and then it would be any carving back would be further repricing or pressure on the on the funding side? Is that are those the bigger pieces that we're talking about in magnitude? Is that generally in line?

Yes.

Yes, it sounds right.

Okay, got it. And then I guess one last one, just on the noninterest expenses. In terms of management of that, that's been up container number. I don't know if you you typically don't like to throw out it works. But in terms of expense growth, what kind of year is that in terms of and investments? Are you really mindful of that like I just want to I don't know what the outlook for expenses ahead is, what the messaging is, if they're on, or is it a we're seeing, Tim, I think you mentioned obviously, you've seen some talent here and there one is investment versus kind of minding expenses.

Was that in the wash there are some if you adjust out about the six or the roughly 600,000 accrual adjustment. That expense level is a good indicator and a quarter of our run rate. We are looking to make hires, but we horse trade around kind of staffing levels and where we can free up some money. We have made some cost saves initiatives in a couple of areas to free up some funds for further investment in technology to streamline our lending operations in particular. So there are expenses coming, but we will continue to do our best to offset the offset those elsewhere. So again, if you back out that 600,000 accrual adjustment, that Q4 expense level seems a good indicator to us right now.

It's hundreds in the positive, meaning the benefit in the fourth quarter yes, you would want to take that out because those were accrual adjustments.

Yes. And then just a reminder that in the fourth in the first quarter, our 41 K. contribution matching tends to spike up because everybody's resetting for the year and then merit increases typically will go into effect in the second quarter.

Got it.

And Tony, just a quick last one that the tax rate is for 24 weeks. What's a good number to use?

I think you can continue to use the 25, 26%.

Okay.

That's it for me.

Thank you.

Next question will come from Andrew Terrell from Stephens. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Andrew Terrell

Hey, good morning.

Good evening, Andrew.

Just a couple of quick ones. For me. One, can we get back to the margin for just a moment and time? Do you have the on the spot securities yield at 1231?

Yes, I do just let me grab that in second.

Yes, and I guess I'm wondering what you're looking at.

I'll come back to that.

Yes.

Okay, perfect. If I look at some shifting gears, looking at slide 15 on the the investor CRE maturities or the repricing in 2024 and 2025. This is a really helpful slide. But when I look at the 2024 bucket for loans repricing, the 26.3 million outstanding, you've got the new weighted average debt service assumption of one 20 or 1.2 times. I guess when I look back at the December presentation, that the 2024 loan repricings were estimated at carry a 2.01 times debt service after reprice so I guess the question is what changed and then disclose that service? Is it just a function of the mix of loans that are in that bucket because it does look like the mix changed a little bit or were there any kind of model changes that you made within these assumptions?

I think we had one property in there that in between those quarters where the tenant chose not to renew their lease. So we adjusted that to more market-based assumptions. So that skewed it down well, I think the biggest downside.

Okay.

Understood. But no change like the model assumptions or anything in there?

No, no, no.

Okay.

Foundry events.

And your net interest margin question, sorry, the average portfolio yield in December was 2.32%. And then that's broken down in the presentation between AFS and held to maturity.

Okay, perfect. Two three to Got it. Okay. And then, Tony, I wanted to go back to some of the commentary you gave earlier around the kind of residual loan repricing. And I guess I'm I'm trying to understand a little bit better when I when I look at NAM, I think it's page 18, the disclosure around the asset repricing and going forward on both the loan and the security side. When I look on the loans in that kind of three to 12 month bucket, it looks like call it 100 million or so of loans repricing in 2024. So I'm I guess I'm trying to figure out how we get the point-to-point disclosure of 46 basis points kind of throughout the year in terms of loan repricing it, there's just 97 million in that bucket.

If that if that question makes sense, and let's see you that we've got the three to 12 months at 97, but you've also got the two 40 in the three months or less. So obviously some of that to 40, if you have flat rates won't reprice. But some of it is COMING rolling down the curve and is ready to reprice. That makes sense.

Yes, it does.

I have my assumption is just that the three-month or less was predominately floating and had already repriced just given it's the rate was seven and three forced here. So I was thinking about the impact as more of like the 97 million. Maybe you add an extra quarter in there coming from five 84 up to seven 74. It just seem it would start to get to the type of point-to-point loan yield expansion just based off the slide.

Yes. Okay. And Andrew, I'll look at that offline and see if I can explain it a little better.

Okay, got I appreciate it. And then last question, just on the margin, it looks like if I look at the interest-bearing deposit cost progression throughout the quarter, the December month saw kind of the greatest increase. I'm not sure if that was more of just a function of mix. I know there's some volatility towards some quarter and it sounds like, but just given you had maybe an elevated amount of pressure in December versus the prior quarter, would you expect that we could see from my guess, a relatively stable margin in the first quarter before some of these benefits start to kind of kick in as we roll throughout the year?

Yes.

I think some of the movements in the noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing and some that moved out, they were pretty lumpy and that did happen later in the quarter. And so I don't want to say that's a run rate then that that can be a little jerky and its impact, depending on the timing side, I don't think that's indicative of a run rate per se. But again, I'm really loath to prognosticate that given what's happened.

Yes, totally understand.

Okay.

Well, I appreciate you all taking the questions this morning.

Thank you very much. So we did have an online question. When you talk about the residual loan repricing opportunity, is it safe to assume that will continue in 2025 and beyond, assuming you do not we do not return to a zero interest rate policy. I'll let Tony handle that.

And I would say, yes, they're there the residual repricing. It continues beyond the one year time horizon, we take typically, you know, the duration on our loan portfolio is somewhere around four years. So you can you can assume that we're going to get residual repricing over that entire and timeframe.

There are no further questions. I will now turn the call over to Tim Myers for closing remarks.

Thank you again, everyone, for both your interest support and questions. We appreciate it and look forward to seeing you next quarter.

Going owners.