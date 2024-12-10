Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2025 Yext Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
27 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Nils Erdmann; Investor Relations Officer; Yext Inc

Michael Walrath; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Yext Inc

Darryl Bond; Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer; Yext Inc

Ryan MacDonald; Analyst; Needham and Company Inc.

Tom White; Analyst; D.A. Davidson & Company

Rohit Kulkarni; Analyst; ROTH Capital Partners

Naved Khan; Analyst; B Riley Securities, Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Yext Inc third quarter, fiscal 2025 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Nils Erdmann, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Nils Erdmann

Thank you, operator and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Yext third quarter, fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. With me today are CEO and Chair of the Board, Mike Walrath; and CFO, Darryl Bond. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements including statements related to our future financial performance, statements regarding the expected effects of our acquisition and integration of Hearsay Systems, expectations regarding the growth of our business, our outlook for the fourth quarter and full year, fiscal 2025, our strategy and estimates of financial and operating metrics, capital expenditures and other indications of future opportunities as further described in our third quarter shareholder letter.
These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to Yext's growth, the evolution of our industry, our product development and success, our ability to integrate Hearsay Systems business with ours, our management performance and general economic and business conditions.
These forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Further information on factors and other risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements is included in our reports filed with the SEC including in the sections titled special note regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors.
In our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2024, and our earnings release and our shareholder letter that were issued this afternoon. During the call, we also refer to certain metrics including non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations with the most comparable historical GAAP measures are available in the shareholder letter which is available at investors.yext.com. We also provide definitions of these metrics in the shareholder letter.
I will now turn the call over to Mike.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories