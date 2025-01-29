Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q3 2025 Transcat Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
23 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Thomas Barbato; Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer; Transcat Inc

Lee Rudow; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Transcat Inc

Greg Palm; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Ted Jackson; Analyst; Northland Securities

Martin Yang; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Transcat Incorporated third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Tom Barbato. Thank you. You may begin.

Thomas Barbato

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat. With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow and our Chief Operating Officer, Mike West. We'll begin the call with some prepared remarks and then we'll open it up the call for questions.
Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday. Both the earnings release and the slides that we'll reference during our prepared remarks can be found on our website transcat.com in the investor relations section.
If you would please refer to slide 2, as you are aware, we may make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to our future events which are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from where we are today.
These factors are outlined in the news release as well as in the documents filed by the company with the SEC. You can find those on our website where we regularly post information about the company as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or correct any of the forward-looking statements contained in this call, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Please review our forward-looking statements in conjunction with these precautionary factors.
Additionally, during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures which we believe will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We've provided reconciliations of non-GAAP to compare GAAP measures in the tables accompanying the earnings release with that. I'll turn the call over to Lee.

Lee Rudow

Thank you, Tom. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Fiscal 2025 third quarter consolidated revenue was up 2% to $66.8 million. However, organic service revenue declined 4% from prior year third quarter.
Last quarter, we talked about the Nexa Solutions channel and that our expectations were that softness in that channel would continue through the current fiscal year. This continues to be our view, and the team is focused on pipeline development and getting new solution deals across the finish line.
What we did not anticipate in the third quarter with the December decline in core calibration service demand following in October and November, which was largely in line with expectations. We discovered that the midweek Christmas holiday drove extended manufacturing closures in the back half of the month.
Essentially, this affected the incoming calibration service work in two ways. In the front end of December, many of our customers ramped up manufacturing to meet demand up to and through the holiday shutdowns, the intensified production makes it difficult to send in equipment for calibration.
The back end of December extended holiday facility closures and reduced staff, reduced staffing levels contributed to a reduced volume of incoming equipment through the end of the calendar year. So timing contributed to the December service shortfall and as one would expect service revenue picked up significantly in January as a result of pent up demand from December .
Stepping away for a moment from the quarterly performance on 10 December, we acquired Martin Calibration. We're very excited to get this deal done as Martin satisfies all of our strategic acquisition requirements. With annual revenues of more than $25 million, Martin gives Transcat a strong presence in the midwest including Minneapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee, as well as Tempe, Arizona and Los Angeles, California.
Martin's flagship lab is in Minneapolis, an area rich in medical device and life science. This is a region that relies heavily on quality calibrations and related services and solutions. From a bolt on perspective, we anticipate the ability to leverage our current operational infrastructure by combining our Arizona and LA labs with the Martin facilities that are in very close proximity.
From a capabilities perspective, the two companies are very complementary. Martin brings a higher level of expertise on the mechanical and dimensional side and represents an ideal match with Transcat's advanced capabilities on the temperature, pressure and electrical side of the business.
So in addition to the cost synergies you would expect over time with bolt on acquisitions, we expect to drive service growth by leveraging the expanded combined capabilities of both Martin and Transcat. The integration process is off to a great start and we work to maximize the early returns on this exciting coveted opportunity.
Turning to distribution revenue grew 7% in the quarter in the third quarter. In December, however, due to the extended closure of many of our customers, our rental channel experienced a similar decline in demand as our core calibration services channel. The rental revenue decline in December resulted in a distribution segment mix change that negatively impacted distribution service margins.
And before I turn things over to Tom, I want to point out that the Transcat team has consistently delivered excellent results over an extended period. We have a demonstrated track record of driving growth and productivity. Our team is working to overcome the near term challenges we've encountered in the last couple of quarters. And this primarily pertains to the year over year softness of the solutions channel.
From a traditional calibration services channel perspective, we currently have a very strong pipeline of new high probability opportunities. As we close out fiscal 2025, we are prepared for a strong fiscal 2026. So with that, I'll turn things over to Tom for a more detailed look at the third quarter financial results.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories