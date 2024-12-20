Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q3 2025 Steelcase Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
34 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Mike O'Meara; Director - Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis; Steelcase Inc

Sara Armbruster; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Steelcase Inc

David Sylvester; Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer; Steelcase Inc

Reuben Garner; Analyst; The Benchmark Company LLC

Steven Ramsey; Analyst; Thompson Research Group

Greg Burns; Analyst; Sidoti & Company LLC

Joe Gomes; Analyst; Noble Financial Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Steelcase third quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. (Operator instructions)
Mr. O'Meara, you may begin your conference.

Mike O'Meara

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the recap of our third quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.
Here with me today are Sara Armbruster, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Sylvester, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our third-quarter earnings release, which crossed the wires yesterday, is accessible on our website.
This conference call is being webcast, and this webcast is a copyrighted production of Steelcase Inc. A replay of this webcast will be posted to ir.steelcase.com later today.
Our discussion today may include references to non-GAAP financial measures and forward-looking statements. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures and details regarding the risks associated with the use of forward-looking statements are included in our earnings release.
And we are incorporating by reference into this conference call the text of our Safe Harbor statement included in the release. Following our prepared remarks, we will respond to questions from investors and analysts.
I'll now turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Sara Armbruster.

Sara Armbruster

Thanks, Mike. Hi, everyone, and thanks for joining today's call. So today, I'll cover the highlights of our third-quarter financial results and offer a few remarks explaining how we continue to make progress against our strategy.
So to start, we're proud of our third-quarter results and where we expect to finish the fiscal year. Despite our industry not growing as expected, our full-year adjusted earnings per share are projected to finish above the top end of the targets we communicated at the beginning of the year.
In Q3, we delivered 3% organic revenue growth and stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share. And for the tenth consecutive quarter, we drove year-over-year gross margin expansion as our teams delivered solid cost improvement results and we captured the benefit of higher revenue.
The stronger results were driven by our Americas segment, which delivered 7% organic revenue growth and an adjusted operating margin of 8.1%. The Americas also drove our fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year order growth. And based on the latest industry data, we've increased our market share again this year.
Consistent with the expectations we outlined last quarter, we began to see improved order trends from our large corporate customers near the end of the third quarter, and we've continued to see a strong trend into early December. We're also beginning to identify increased activity from our largest technology customers who, like customers in many other industries, are increasingly expecting a higher level of in-office presence.
And finally, it's notable that this month's Business Roundtable CEO confidence survey reached the highest level in over two years and indicates stronger investments in capital spending and hiring as we head into 2025. The strong quarter of growth and profitability in the Americas was partially offset by lower-than-expected results in our international segment.
In the EMEA and APAC regions, we launched additional restructuring actions. I also want to note some of the positive signs from the quarter such as year over year and sequential order growth in China, and higher activity levels and a few significant wins across some of our largest customers in EMEA.
So turning to our strategy, let me start with transformation. Work has changed more dramatically in the past five years than it has in generations, and we see ongoing trends that will continue to impact the workplace. So I'll briefly describe what we continue to observe.
First, we anticipate continuing reliance on computer screens in the workplace. Screen-based interactions have overtaken in-person communications even among people who are in the office together. People are more likely to join meetings on a screen at their desk than to walk to a meeting room. And this behavior significantly changes how we use our offices, and it highlights the opportunity to bring new collaborative and privacy solutions to our customers.
Second, organizations and their employees are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence. We see a super cycle of economic growth coming from these new technologies, and that indicates it's time to design AI-ready workplaces. As more people adopt AI tools, the flow of work will change; and that will require a redesign of the space that supports those work processes.
In addition to those two trends, we're also seeing workplaces evolve the support teams that are tackling really complex issues like sustainability. So this ship demands new kinds of collaboration spaces and support. And we also see organizations increasingly using their space to respond to employee well-being concerns by giving people things like more autonomy and privacy.
So in response to these trends, we're introducing customers to a way of thinking about the office called community-based design. This design approach helps create dynamic and inspiring workplaces that respond to these diverse needs of employees, really, by providing them with choice and control across multiple types of work. This inherent flexibility helps many companies prepare for the next generation of working.
So let me move now to diversification. On a year-to-date basis, all of our customer segments in the Americas have posted year-over-year order growth, except our consumer business. One area of focus for our diversification efforts is healthcare, and I haven't talked about that in a few quarters. So I want to share today how we support health organizations with their unique needs.
In the third quarter, our healthcare business delivered strong revenue growth compared to the prior year. We believe the healthcare industry is poised for continued growth, largely driven by an aging US demographic that is requiring more healthcare services. And to serve these customers, we create evidence-based solutions that support better experiences of care for patients and families, and clinicians and communities.
We recently completed a project for a US healthcare system that had received funding to replace older furniture on a very tight deadline. In working with our local dealership, we leveraged our operational capabilities and scale to deliver more than 7,500 pieces of furniture in a very short period of time within that customer's patient and clinical spaces.
And we see many healthcare institutions with similar needs to modernize our infrastructure and reimagine the patient experience. And that's really where we best support our healthcare customers. So let me turn now to the profitability pillar of our strategy, and I want to build on my opening remarks.
As we've discussed for the past year, we've been executing our business transformation initiative to simplify our processes and enhance our capabilities to strengthen our competitive advantage. We are in the midst of developing and implementing a new ERP system and processes in the Americas. And we are now targeting to go live in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which allows us of time for additional development and testing.
Now finally, as we think about our efforts use our business as a force for good and design better futures for people and the planet, I'd like to update you on one area where we are making significant impact for our customers and the well-being of our planet, which is designing for circularity. The number of global companies who have set significant science-based carbon reduction target has gone up more than 100% in the last year, and it's now at 40% of the global market cap.
These customers, many of which are our largest global clients, are seeking solutions that help them meet their own carbon reduction goals. So having different options to reuse or repair or remake and recycle through Circular by Steelcase allows us to grow and maintain those customer relationships.
For example, one update in this space is our new Circular by Steelcase remade services, which are launching in the US and expanding in Europe. These end-of-use services empower our customers to meet their sustainability goals, reduce our own carbon footprint, and keep furniture out of landfills.
Our ability to evolve our business in this way is proof of our commitment to our customers and the planet. So congratulations to all of the employees who've helped Steelcase make meaningful progress toward our people and planet goals and more broadly across our entire strategy.
So to close my remarks, I'd say that we're proud of our results this quarter and that we expect our fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to finish above our targeted range. We remain positive about the progress we continue to make against our strategy.
And I'll now turn it over to Dave to review the financial results and our outlook in more detail.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories