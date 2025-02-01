Q3 2025 RBC Bearings Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Robert Moffatt; Director of Investor Relations; RBC Bearings Inc

Michael Hartnett; Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer; RBC Bearings Inc

Robert Sullivan; Chief Financial Officer, Vice President; RBC Bearings Inc

Peter Skibitski; Analyst; Skibitski Alembic Global Advisors

Steve Barger; Analyst; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc

Michael Ciarmoli; Analyst; Truist Securities, Inc

Ross Sparenblek; Analyst; William Blair & Company

Jordan Lyonnais; Analyst; Bank of America Securities

Presentation

Robert Moffatt

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for RBC Bearings Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. I'm Rob Moffatt, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. And with me on today's call are Dr. Michael Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Bergeron, Director, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Rob Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, some of the statements made today may be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to RBC Bearings recent filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition. These factors are also listed in the press release along with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information.
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Hartnett.

Michael Hartnett

Thank you, Rob, and good morning. I'm going to start today's call with a quick review of our financial results, and I'll finish with some high-level thoughts on the industry and the outlook for the remainder of fiscal '25, and I'll hand it over to Rob Sullivan for some more detail on the numbers.
Third quarter net sales came in at $394 million, a 5.5% increase over last year, driven by continued strong performance in our Aerospace and Defense segment. Total Aerospace and Defense sales were up 10.7% year-over-year with a 14.6% growth on the commercial Aerospace side and a 3% growth in Defense. On the industrial side, the segment grew 2.7% year-over-year with distribution and aftermarket up 8% and OEM down 8.2%. Altogether, it was a solid quarter.
So I'm going to talk about some underlying trends. In Aerospace and Defense, we did a good job mitigating the impact from the strikes of Boeing and Textron during the quarter. Quarter-by-quarter cadence across Commercial Aerospace has been lumpy through our fiscal 2025, and I'm sure that's no surprise to anyone on this call.
I would encourage you to focus on the total segment trend, which is 10.7% growth for the quarter and a 15.5% growth year-to-date and these are solid performance numbers. Growth in the case of Defense was limited by capacity and not demand. In fact, demand is extraordinary. Adding capacity -- we are adding capacity as we speak, and adding capacity means hiring and training staff, expanding supply chain, and we are currently building plants.
I want to take a second to commend the teams managing our customers, plants, people and production schedules. There's a lot of work put into rebalancing our production cadence in order to smooth some of the customer volatility over the past 2 quarters, maintaining level operating loads in our plant that is being balancing load against cost is a critical part of RBC's performance and continues to be a key contributor to our long-term gross margin expansion.
On the industrial side, we were excited to see the segment return to growth, while our OEM business was down for the period, the bulk of the contraction came from the oil and gas category. Additionally, there were headwinds we're also seeing but to a lesser extent, in the construction and semiconductor machinery manufacturing. We saw encouraging signs in the aftermarket of aggregate and cement, mining and metals, food and beverage and grain.
Several markets were up well into the double digits, yielding a net gain of 8% over the period. Evidence of how even a modest U.S.A., GDP expansion and be very impactful to this sector. Excluding the oil and gas influence, our industrial sector expanded at a 4.4% rate.
Overall, the continued tailwinds of industry-leading service levels, organic growth, synergies and favorable end market mix came together to put us well into the green on revenues, margins, cash flow for the quarter, which was a quarter that's the most challenging of the four to navigate.
Gross margin for the quarter came in at $175 million or 44.3% of sales, a 205 basis point increase year-over-year. The biggest drivers of our margin expansion continue to be increased absorption of our Aerospace and Defense capacity, ongoing synergies with Dodge in a wide range of smaller continuous improvement projects on a plant-by-plant basis. We continue to identify through our RBC Ops Management process.
Adjusted net income of $73 million was up 34.7% year-over-year, and that translated to an adjusted EPS of $2.34 per share compared to last year's $1.85 for a growth of 26.5%. Cash from operations came in at $84 million and compares to $80 million last year, and free cash flow of $74 million was up nicely versus the $71 million last year. We used our cash to continue to deleverage the balance sheet with an impressive $100 million of debt reduction in the quarter taking our trailing net leverage to 1.8x.
As many as you know, RBC is a cash flow-rich business. Since we acquired Dodge, we committed nearly all of our cash generation to deleveraging the balance sheet. The 2.0 mark debt divided by EBITDA was an important milestone, and I'm excited to -- excited we were able to achieve it in just 3 years. Also, with our preferred dividend now go on, we are excited to recapture $23 million in annual expense back into our cash flow and further accelerate additional debt repayment going forward.
In terms of our outlook, our A&D business remains on a path towards mid-teens growth for the full year. The Industrial business should finish the year roughly flat with a heavy -- healthy second half exit to the year. With the new calendar year, the election behind us, many of you asked for my thoughts on the new administration and what it might mean for RBC.
I've done a little bit of thinking on the topic and this is where I come out. In terms of our end markets, I don't think it changes much for commercial aerospace. The drivers here have been supply chain challenges and the broader issues at Boeing. But from what I can see, there appears to be a nice progress in addressing some of these issues and I'm optimistic that it continues. If that happens, we should stand to benefit from some wonderful comps in the commercial aerospace business as we progress through calendar 2025, our fiscal 2026.
We continue to expect strong secular growth beyond '25, fueled by record bookings, backlogs at Boeing and Airbus, who together have 12 years of demand sitting on their order books and build rates that need to move higher.
On the Defense side, with the current geopolitical backdrop and with the Republicans in charge of the House, Senate and Executive branch, it seems likely that the U.S. Defense spending will accelerate over the next 4 years.
And in terms of International Defense spending, EU members are increasingly investing 2% of GDP level and are now debating if it needs to be 3% with Trump arguing that it should be 5%. I can't tell you exactly where things are going to shake out, but I suspect there's a good odds that it will eventually be higher than it's been in the -- at any time in post-Cold War history.
In the Industrial business, we continue to hear from customers and distributor partners the following. Since the election, there has been a risk step-up in quoting for new projects. Clearly, there's no mistake we are moving into a drill baby drill period where renewable energy sources are out of favor worldwide. Array for common sense, where has it been? Confidence seems to have returned and a future lowering of interest rates appears to be inevitable.
Our third quarter is a good indicator of the impact of GDP growth on our industrial aftermarket. Tariffs certainly add both spice and fuel to our business outlook, all of which are strongly a net good for RBC.
The last area worth touching on is M&A. With our net leverage down to 1.8x, we are well prepared for the next opportunity and remain busy assessing candidates. With just one more quarter left in fiscal -- in our fiscal 2025, our attention is beginning to focus on next year. If the current trend holds, it's likely that fiscal 2026 could offer an environment where all three of our end markets are growing in units. It's too early to provide a concrete outlook, but that is the backdrop by which we are putting budgets together for fiscal 2026.
With that, I'll now turn the call over to Rob Sullivan for more details on the financial performance.

