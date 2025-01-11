Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q3 2025 E2open Parent Holdings Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
37 min read

Participants

Russell Johnson; Senior Vice President, Treasurer, & Investor Relations; E2open Parent Holdings Inc

Andrew Appel; Chief Executive Officer, Director; E2open Parent Holdings Inc

Gregory Randolph; Chief Commercial Officer; E2open Parent Holdings Inc

Marje Armstrong; Chief Financial Officer; E2open Parent Holdings Inc

Chris Quintero; Analyst; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Adam Hotchkiss; Analyst; The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Mark Schappel; Analyst; Loop Capital Markets LLC

Presentation

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the E2open third-quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Russell Johnson, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Russell Johnson

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the E2open fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Today's call will include recorded comments from our Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Appel; our Chief Commercial Officer, Greg Randolph; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marje Armstrong. Following these comments, we'll open the call for a live Q&A session. A replay and transcript of this call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.e2open.com. Information to access this replay is listed in today's press release, which is also available on our Investor Relations website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's call we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for our fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. E2open cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. We encourage you to review our most recent reports, including our 10-K or any applicable amendments for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our stock. And finally, we are not obligating ourselves to revise our results or these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Also, during today's call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP measures and certain additional information are included in today's earnings press release, which can be viewed and downloaded from our Investor Relations website at investors.e2open.com. And with that, we'll begin by turning the call over to our CEO, Andrew Appel.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories