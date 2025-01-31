Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q3 2025 Dynatrace Inc Earnings Call
Participants

Noelle Faris; Vice President, Investor Relations; Dynatrace Inc

Rick McConnell; Chief Executive Officer, Director; Dynatrace Inc

Jim Benson; Chief Financial Officer; Dynatrace Inc

Matt Hedberg; Analyst; RBC

Fatima Boolani

Will Power; Analyst; Baird

Keith Bachman; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Pinjalim Bora; Analyst; JP Morgan

Mike Cikos; Analyst; Needham & Company

Sanjit Singh; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Andrew Nowinski; Analyst; Wells Fargo

Koji Ikeda; Analyst; Bank of America

Presentation

Noelle Faris

Good morning, and thank you for joining Dynatrace's third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Benson, Chief Financial Officer. Before we get started, please note that today's comments include forward-looking statements such as statements regarding revenue, earnings guidance and economic conditions.
Actual results may differ materially from our expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in Dynatrace's SEC filings, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q that we filed earlier today. The forward-looking statements contained in this call represent the company's views on January 30, 2025.
We assume no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, the growth rates we discuss today are non-GAAP, reflecting constant currency growth and per share amounts are on a diluted basis. We will also discuss other non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. To see reconciliations between non-GAAP and GAAP measures, please refer to today's earnings press release and supplemental presentation, which are both posted in the Financial Results section of our IR website.
And with that, let me turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Rick McConnell.

Rick McConnell

Thanks, Noelle, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for today's call. We're proud that Dynatrace once again outperformed our guidance across all top line and profitability metrics. It is a testament to the team's disciplined execution, the strength of our AI-powered observability platform and the significant business value we provide to our customers.
In Q3, ARR grew 18% year-over-year. Subscription revenue increased 21% year-over-year. And trailing 12-month free cash flow margin was 25%. Jim will share more details about our Q3 performance and fiscal 2025 guidance in a moment. In the meantime, I'd like to discuss observability market tailwinds, our platform differentiation, core growth drivers and customer wins. To begin, our conviction in the observability market opportunity continues to strengthen based on several factors.
Cloud modernization drives observability demand and is evidenced by the now more than $220 billion in annualized hyperscaler revenue. Aggressive cloud expansion has, however, contributed to tool sprawl within organizations, resulting both in operational inefficiency and high cost. It's not uncommon for companies to have more than a dozen internal and external observability tools and aim to consolidate them into a more effective unified and lower cost approach.
The AI revolution adds another layer of complexity as organizations look to accelerate innovation, deliver better customer service, drive efficiency and obtain a competitive advantage. Each of these market drivers is resulting in an explosion of data, and a massive increase in its scale and complexity that are simply untenable for organizations to manage as they have previously.
As a result, the need for comprehensive end-to-end observability has become mandatory, especially for larger organizations. We believe that an AI-powered observability platform with sophisticated analytics and automation capabilities is vital in providing the visibility needed for software to work perfectly, and customer feedback reflects just that. This leads me to our primary technology differentiators.
The core of the Dynatrace platform is a massive parallel processing, highly performing data store called Grail, that maintains all observability, security and business data types, logs, metrics, traces, real user data and importantly, business events, all in context. Grail then enables us to uniquely apply AI to analyze billions of interconnected data points in real time to deliver answers, not just data and not just dashboards.
We then leverage our contextual analytics and AI insights to automate responses and to help avoid incidents. It is our contextual analytics, AI and automation that differentiate us from our peers. Our unified architecture has enabled us to deliver new observability and security capabilities that help customers adopt cloud and AI native technologies with confidence. These include not only the inherent benefits of a full stack observability to help customers anticipate and resolve issues in complex environments, but also enrich business data with IT context to provide insights and recommendations for improved business outcomes. We have been introducing these and other new capabilities for SREs, platform engineers and development teams to extend this differentiation to a broader array of end users.
Next, I'd like to highlight four key growth drivers for Dynatrace. Let's start with AI. As I mentioned, AI is a huge market driver of data. And with our long history in AI, Dynatrace has a unique ability to leverage this opportunity. We parse it into two distinct buckets.
First is AIOps, which includes the core AI capabilities we use to deliver observability, security and automation to all customers. AIOps is and has been foundational to the Dynatrace solution for many years, and we keep innovating to enable customers to move from visibility to automation.
Our AI-powered observability platform enables customers to automatically detect problems, analyze them and drive automatic remediation actions using an AI system that we believe is the most advanced in our space. We achieve this by leveraging multiple techniques, including causal, predictive and generative AI to rapidly assess billions of the interconnected data points to identify, resolve and prevent issues without tedious and error-prone manual overhead. Second AI driver for Dynatrace is the observability of AI workloads themselves.
Secular innovation cycle around AI is being viewed as the biggest sea change ever in the technology landscape. What started with GenAI has quickly evolved to retrieval augmented generation, or RAG, inference AI and more recently, Agentic AI. As with Dynatrace itself, this evolution illustrates a migration from information and insights to automated response. And with the rapid pace of cloud and AI native innovation, enterprises need an observability solution that can adapt to those changes in real time. With the enormous processing power of Grail, we are uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to adopt GenAI and other AI technologies successfully.
Dynatrace can analyze LLM model performance and behavior, safeguard the quality of application input and output to prevent LLM misuse, deliver multimodel tracing for end-to-end observability, predict changes in cost and calculate the business benefit and ROI. We are already engaged with hundreds of customers in observing their GenAI initiatives.
One such customer, a large insurance provider, found that they could accelerate the deployment of AI use cases into production by 60% with the help of Dynatrace AI observability. The second growth driver for Dynatrace is the substantial existing market for log management, which we continue to see as being ripe for disruption. We are well positioned to grow our market share given our unique approach.
Customers have broadly told us that legacy log management solutions are too expensive, provide too little value and operate independently from existing monitoring tools. This creates operational inefficiencies that lead to delayed incident resolution, increased costs, security vulnerabilities and dissatisfied customers.
Our next-generation log management and analytics offering integrates logs, traces, metrics and other core observability and security data types into a single platform, providing a holistic view of the health of IT ecosystems. Combined with our AI approach, teams can derive greater value from logs faster and extend them to security use cases.
Leveraging Grail as our data store, they can do so at enormous scale. And we enable log observability deployment and access without manual setup or the need to understand query languages. We now have well over 1,000 customers leveraging our log solutions. That's up 17% compared to last quarter. Plus, more than 50% of our new logos added over the past year are leveraging logs in their initial deployments.
The third growth driver for Dynatrace is the ongoing investment in our go-to-market strategy. As a reminder, at the beginning of this fiscal year, we introduced go-to-market changes focused on customer segmentation, partner enablement and expanding our sales motion beyond application performance to include end-to-end observability and cloud modernization.
At the beginning of the year, we made adjustments in our sales force to target IT 500 and strategic accounts. We have since accelerated the addition of sales reps during the second half of the year to increase capacity. Our investments in partner enablement continue to gain traction. In Q3, more than half of the new logos in the quarter were partner originated. We are benefiting from increased customer interest in end-to-end observability and tool consolidation. In Q3, the dollar contribution of deals greater than $1 million grew 55% year-over-year.
Finally, our cloud modernization sales motion contributed to several key wins in the quarter, including one 7-figure TCV deal with a top private bank in India. They were moving their major banking platform to a micro services environment in the cloud, and were struggling with frequent issues impacting end users, which their existing monitoring tools were unable to resolve. During the PoC, Dynatrace provided deeper insights and proactively identified potential issues before they impacted end users.
The final growth driver I wanted to cover is the Dynatrace platform subscription or DPS licensing model, which continues to gain traction rapidly. This customer-friendly licensing model allows trialing of new capabilities without surprise overages or premiums.
Our DPS customers have full access to our platform, enabling them to adopt Dynatrace more broadly across their IT environment. And now that we have passed the annual anniversaries of several cohorts of DPS customers, we're seeing our thesis play out.
In particular, customers that benefit from the value of Dynatrace consume more than customers on our legacy licensing model, and they expand earlier. We now have roughly 1,500 DPS customers globally, representing over 35% of our customer base and roughly 55% of our ARR leveraging this approach. On average, the rate of consumption growth for DPS customers is nearly double the rate of our non-DPS customers.
Next, I'd like to discuss several notable wins in the quarter that highlight why customers choose Dynatrace. A top Canadian bank signed an 8-figure TCV deal with Dynatrace, displacing an existing tool as part of their ongoing journey to simplify, digitize and personalize their products.
Dynatrace's ability to automate processes and lower costs led to this key win. A large Midwest retailer signed an 8-figure TCV deal, displacing their log provider and standardizing on Dynatrace. They were already benefiting from the flexibility of DPS, which allowed them to adapt to changing business needs during their peak season.
A major American automobile manufacturer concerned with the risk and cost associated with the deployment of harmful code into production environments, signed a 7-figure TCV expansion with Dynatrace to automate change impact analysis and quickly validate service availability. We won an 8-figure TCV new logo deal with a British semiconductor and software design company.
They were looking to reduce the number of issues occurring on the engineering side of the production process and increase their productivity. With Dynatrace, their IT teams can detect and resolve issues in production significantly faster, allowing them to meet their deployment goals. And more recently, we announced that we have become the official observability and performance analytics technology partner of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, also known on the track as VCARB, a Formula One racing team. Every millisecond counts in F1, and the Dynatrace platform will be delivering real-time insights into vehicle dynamics, driver performance and race optimization to give VCARB a competitive edge to maximize performance.
Finally, we're excited to host customers, partners and prospects next week at Perform, our annual Customer Conference in Las Vegas. This is going to be our largest customer conference yet, with over 50 customers from around the world taking the stage to share their stories of how they are harnessing the power of Dynatrace to accelerate business-critical initiatives, drive innovation and deliver more reliable software.
To wrap up, we are highly enthusiastic about our opportunity ahead. There's a common theme we've covered here today. Customers understand that a unified observability platform is mission-critical. We have a significantly differentiated AI-powered observability platform, and there are several Dynatrace-specific drivers that we see supporting our growth.
Jim, over to you.

