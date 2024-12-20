Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q3 2025 Carmax Inc Earnings Call
Participants

David Lowenstein; AVP - Investor Relations; Carmax Inc

William Nash; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; Carmax Inc

Enrique Mayor-Mora; Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President; Carmax Inc

Jon Daniels; Senior Vice President - CarMax Auto Finance; Carmax Inc

Brian Nagel; Analyst; Oppenheimer

Sharon Zackfia; Analyst; William Blair

John Murphy; Analyst; Bank of America

Seth Basham; Analyst; Wedbush Securities

Chris Bottiglieri; Analyst; BNP Paribas

Craig Kennison; Analyst; Baird

Scot Ciccarelli; Analyst; Truist

Jeff Lick; Analyst; Stephens

David Bellinger; Analyst; Mizuho

Michael Montani; Analyst; Evercore

Chris Pierce; Analyst; Needham

Rajat Gupta; Analyst; JPMorgan

David Whiston; Analyst; Morningstar

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Carmax Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Lowenstein, VP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Lowenstein

Thank you, Todd. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings conference call. I'm here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President, Carmax Auto Finance operations. Let me remind you our statements today that are not statements of historical fact including statements regarding the company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements we make pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These statements are based on our current knowledge, expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. In providing projections and other forward-looking statements, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update them. For additional information on important factors and risks that could affect these expectations, please see our Form 8-K filed with the SEC this morning, our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2024 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q previously filed with the SEC. Did you have any follow-up questions at the call, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations department at (804) 747-0422, extension 7865. Lastly, let me thank you in advance for asking only one question and getting back in the queue for more follow-ups. Bill?

