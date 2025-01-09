Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Q3 2025 AZZ Inc Earnings Call
Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
43 min read

Participants

Sandy Martin; Investor Relations; Three Part Advisors

Thomas Ferguson; President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; AZZ Inc

Jason Crawford; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President; AZZ Inc

David Nark; Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations; AZZ Inc

Matthew Krueger; Analyst; Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

John Franzreb; Analyst; Sidoti & Company, LLC

Mark Reichman; Analyst; Noble Financial Capital Markets

Adam Thalhimer; Analyst; Thompson, Davis & Company

Daniel Rizzo; Analyst; Jefferies

Jon Braatz; Analyst; Kansas City Capital Associates

Timna Tanners; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Presentation

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the AZZ third quarter fiscal 2025 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin of Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

Sandy Martin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ's financial results for the fiscal 2025 third quarter which ended November 30, 2024.
Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jason Crawford, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations Officer. After today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note the live webcast for today's call can be found at www.azz.com/investor-events.
Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements are uncertain and outside of the company's control.
Except for actual results, our comments containing forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties. Some of which are detailed from time to time in documents filed by AZZ with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations.
In addition, today's call will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for GAAP measures. We refer to the reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures in today's earnings press release.
I would now like to turn the call over to Tom Ferguson.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories