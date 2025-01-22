Q3 2025 Agilysys Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
Participants

Jessica Hennessy; Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations; Agilysys Inc

Ramesh Srinivasan; President & Chief Executive Officer; Agilysys Inc

Dave Wood; Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; Agilysys Inc

George Sutton; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Sam Salvas; Analyst; Needham & Company LLC

Brian Schwartz; Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co Inc

Nehal Chokshi; Analyst; Northland Capital Markets

Matthew Filek; Analyst; William Blair & Co LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Agilysys 2025 third-quarter conference call. As a reminder, today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Jessica Hennessy, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations at Agilysys. You may begin.

Jessica Hennessy

Thank you, Towanda, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining the Agilysys 2025 third-quarter Conference Call. We will get started in just a minute with managed comments. But before doing so, let me read the safe harbor language. Some statements made on today's call will be predictive and are intended to be made as forward-looking within the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial guidance.
Although the company believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements include our ability to meet the provided guidance levels, our ability to increase sales, our ability to maintain profitability levels and the risks set forth in the company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
As a reminder, any references to record financial and business levels during this call refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality-focused software solutions company in fiscal year 2014. With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys. Ramesh, please go ahead.

Ramesh Srinivasan

Thank you, Jess. Good evening. Welcome to the fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Call. Joining Jess and me on the call today at our Atlanta headquarters is Dave Wood, CFO. As is our usual practice in these calls, let me cover sales first before discussing revenue and other details.
We measure sales or selling success in annual contract value terms. Fiscal 2025 Q3 was our third highest sales quarter ever, slightly below the sequentially preceding Q2, which was the second highest. Just like how the previous quarter was our best ever July to September sales period, this one was the best ever October to December sales quarter.
Fiscal 2025 Q3, October to December, was a successful sales quarter despite point-of-sale POS sales coming in below expectations. Sales of POS and POS-related products during Q3 was better than Q1, but less than Q2. Fiscal 2025 sales and revenue levels fell well short of our expectations, mainly due to disappointing POS sales levels in the managed food services vertical. The very tough process of crossing the technology old to new transformation bridge turned out to be a lot more challenging with POS than we bargain for. We are currently working on several significant near-term POS sales opportunities.
We remain confident we will get past this current challenging phase soon. We expect POS sales to return to normal levels during the next few quarters and then improve further on from there. With the exception of installations for one customer who has not approved the newer versions for their properties yet, virtually, all our current POS implementations involve only the combined modernized and unified new versions and are going very well. As we move into the new calendar year, many customers are coming back to the table for conversations on moving from old to new versions now that they have had the time to plan and budget for these upgrades.
On the other hand, Q3 was the all-time best quarter for sales of property management systems, PMS and PMS-related add-on modules, even excluding sales pertaining to Book4Time. Sales of PMS and related modules, excluding Book4Time, measured in annual contract value terms was 70%, that is 7-0, 70% higher than sales during the comparable prior year quarter.
None of any PMS sales reported so far includes anything from the Marriott PMS agreement. With one full quarter left to go, fiscal 2025 is already a record best sales year for PMS and related modules ahead of the previous best full year by as much as 33%. The transformation process from old to new modernized cloud-native technology has proven to be a lot more straightforward and simpler to manage with respect to PMS compared to POS. Fiscal 2025 Q3 was another excellent sales quarter for US domestic sales, including the gaming casinos vertical with a turnaround beginning to happen in the managed food services vertical.
Sales levels in the APAC and EMEA regions remain at about the same disappointing levels as before.
However, we are currently working on several substantial sales opportunities in both these international regions, and it will not surprise us if this current January to March Q4 quarter is a record one for international sales. We are continuing to build our brand reputation and a base of good solid referenceable customers in international regions and are making slow but steady progress. More opportunities will come as we make progress with these efforts.
Despite ongoing challenges with POS and international sales, overall global sales at the end of the first 3 quarters of fiscal 2025, April to December, was well ahead of last year's record pace through 3 quarters, and we continue to see sales momentum as we move into the final quarter of the fiscal year. During fiscal 2025 Q3, October to December, we added 12 new customers and 11 of them were fully subscription-based. These new customers signed up for an average of 6 products each, which is a record high. In addition, we added 76 new properties, which did not have any of our products before, but the parent company was already our customer.
Of the 88 new properties added during the quarter across new customers and new properties of current parent customers, 86 were either partially or fully subscription-based. With respect to new product sales, there were 86 instances of sales to properties which have at least one of our other products already in use.
These 86 instances involve sales of a total of 204 new products. With 1 quarter remaining in the year, fiscal 2025 is already the best full year in our history for new product sales. Customers using at least one of our products continue to trust us, buying additional products at a record pace.
We continue to work hard to translate that success we are having with customers who know us well to new customers who have not known us well before and are only now becoming more familiar with our recent history of product innovation. Like we said in our last earnings call, much of the hospitality industry has not fully discovered the new Agilysys yet. We have a long promising runway of short- and medium-term sales and revenue growth ahead of us, both with the existing customer base and with new customers. Our current global demo plus sales pipeline measured at the annual contract value sum of all sales opportunities we are currently working on, which have reached at least the product demonstration stage is now at a record level since we started tracking this value a couple of years ago, and was 20% higher as of December end compared to the same time the previous year.
This demo plus sales pipeline was 22% and 37% higher for POS and PMS opportunities, respectively, as of December end compared to the same time 1 year ago. Our sales momentum remains strong, but it can be even stronger. Our installations are getting better, but we should be doing a lot more of them. Our number of new customers is good, but can be far higher. These are the areas we are focused on as we move into the final quarter of this year and continue our work on growth plans for the next fiscal year.
On to revenue and profitability. Fiscal 2025 Q3 revenue was a record $69.6 million, the 12th consecutive record revenue quarter, 14.9%, that is 1-4, 14.9% higher than the comparable prior year quarter. Product revenue was $10.7 million, which was 15.8%, that is 15.8% lower than Q3 last year. Product revenue continues to be challenged due to 3 main factors: one, an increasing proportion of business expansion is now based in the cloud, involving subscription licenses. Perpetual software license revenue, which forms a portion of product revenue is not expected to be one of our future growth engines.
Factor number two, the hardware portion of product revenue is dependent on POS sales, which has been challenged in the recent past. And factor number three, each unit of POS sales now has a reduced hardware attach rate because the recent software versions of our POS terminal support all major operating systems, Windows, iOS and Android, enabling customers to buy devices like iPads directly and not through us.
While we expect POS sales levels to improve in the near term, we expect product revenue levels to remain challenged for the foreseeable future. Fiscal 2025 Q3 services revenue was $14.5 million, $14.5 million 13.5% that is 1-3, again, 13.5% higher than the comparable prior year quarter, but below our expectations and back to more realistic levels. Services revenue and margin this quarter was affected by 3 reasons: one, billable PMS product enhancement development work for the major project we've been working on for several quarters has been substantially completed as that project now moves into the deployment planning phase. Reason number two, a few significant implementation projects were postponed by customers during December to subsequent months to a larger extent compared to previous December months.
And reason number three was our inability to meet our hiring goals during the past few months as we continue to expand the size and strength of the implementation services teams. Services backlog is now at a record high level, and we expect services revenue to grow along a more realistic path for the foreseeable future. We are currently working on ways to increase the hiring pace for the services teams.
Fiscal 2025 Q3 recurring revenue was a record $44.4 million, 26.4% higher than the comparable prior year period. The year-over-year increase in recurring revenue of $9.3 million is a record high. Recurring revenue was 63.8% of total revenue this quarter. Within recurring revenue, subscription revenue was a record $28.3 million, 45.1% higher than the comparable prior year quarter. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of subscription revenue year-over-year growth of at least 29%.
Organic subscription revenue year-over-year growth was 23%. The overall subscription revenue year-over-year increase was a record $8.8 million. Subscription revenue is now 63.8% of total recurring revenue, which is the highest level reached till now.
Subscription revenue pertaining to point-of-sale, POS and POS-related modules grew by close to 20% year-over-year, while subscription revenue pertaining to PMS and PMS-related modules, not including Book4Time, grew by 35% year-over-year. PMS-related subscription revenue grew during the first 3 quarters of fiscal 2025 by a lot more than the sum of the growth during all of the previous full fiscal year.
Removing Book4Time subscription revenue from both the numerator and the denominator, subscription revenue from only add-on modules across both POS and PMS, most of which were created during the recent past several years, constituted 22% of total subscription revenue. Including book4Time in the equation, add-on modules are now 34% of total subscription revenue. Over the past several years, our product development teams have done a masterful job of completing the extremely onerous and difficult product modernization projects, achieving a near 100% success rate with each product reengineering and new module creation effort. This kind of success rate is not often seen with such massive reengineering exercises in the enterprise software world.
All recent installations, which are based only on the modernized versions are going very well. The transformation from old to new had to be done in stages for the POS products and became more challenging than we expected. We underestimated those transition-related sales challenges this fiscal year. Most of the top line revenue headwinds we have faced this fiscal year are related to these POS sales challenges, mainly in the managed food services vertical. We now expect full fiscal year 2025 total revenue to be $273 million.
We expect to achieve the previously guided -- the previously provided guidance for profitability levels and subscription revenue growth. Before handing the call over to Dave for more on our financial results, a quick update on the Marriott PMS project. As we mentioned earlier in the call, we have now moved past the initial significant development phase of the project. All vendors are working collaboratively towards the next phase, and there is a high degree of transparency regarding all project details among all involved parties. This includes detailed end-to-end ecosystem and system performance testing across all vendors and preparing for a few test properties, which will be followed by pilot property installations expected in the second half of this calendar year.
With that, let me hand over the call to Dave.

