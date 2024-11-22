Q3 2024 Yunji Inc Earnings Call

In This Article:
Kaye Liu; Investor Relations Director; Yunji Inc
Shanglue Xiao; Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Yunji Inc
Yeqing Cui; Senior Financial Director; Yunji Inc
Ethan Yu; Analyst; First Trust
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Yunji's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Ms. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Yeqing Cui, Senior Financial Director; and Ms. Kaye Liu, Investor Relations Director of the company. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Now I would like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Ms. Kaye Liu, IRD of Yunji. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Kaye Liu
Hello, everyone. Welcome to our third-quarter 2024 earnings call. Before we start, please note that the call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our current expectations and core market operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors of Yunji and its industry.
These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as will, expects, anticipates, continue, or other similar expressions. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest document filed with US SEC. Any forward-looking statement that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and are expressly qualified in the entirely by cautionary statements, risk factors, and details of the company filing with SEC. Yunji does not undertake any obligation to update the statement except as required under applicable law. With that, I will now turn over to Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Yunji.
Shanglue Xiao
(spoken in foreign language)
(interpreted) Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yunji's third-quarter 2024 earnings call.
(spoken in foreign language)
(interpreted) So let me start with a significant milestone in our company's growth. On November 8, we broke ground on our new headquarters, the Yunji Innovation Center. This [] new campus strategically located in the heart of the economic and technology development goal, represents more than just a new office space. It is designed to be an integrated facility that brings together our marketing, training, R&D and operational teams under one roof.
The (inaudible) will serve as an incubator for our expanding health and beauty brands while embodying our corporate culture and vision for the future. We secured this property at an attractive valuation in the second quarter this year, which aligns with our strategy of strategic asset diversification to strengthen our market position and optimize returns in today's dynamic environment.
(spoken in foreign language)
In line with our -- with the global wellness trend, we are reinforcing our decision to health and wellness as a key pillar of our 10-year strategy. Our relation is to demo credit site access to healthy leading, particularly in the organic food space, while organic products traditionally come with premium price back, we've leveraged our procurement expertise to make this products more affordable without compromising quality.
Our team has troubled nationwide to discover and connect with top-notch (inaudible) supply chain, acts for our consumers by ensuring true traceability, authentic experiences and assurance. Additionally, we've established a robust quality control process through our proprietarizing the health certification system, which includes (inaudible) sections of certified products even after they received certification.
These initiatives have gad positive feedback from our users. For example, our autumn payers have become an anew favorite from many parents who eagerly return each October to make their family purchases.
(spoken in foreign language)
We've also made significant progress in our offline expansion. In July, we launched our first rolling store, featuring traditional Chinese medicine practices. This initiative has helped us tap into the growth demographic for customers aged 41 to 55 through word of mouth referrals in our standardized offline system. We've successfully replicated this business model with our second location opening in October.
(spoken in foreign language)
Our private label brand (inaudible) has celebrated the 14 successful year in the beauty arena in November, our accumulated sales on the platform have included RMB 100 million for the year. We are particularly excited about our expansion in the premier MD agent segment, where we rely ourselves with top global brands and consistently launched outstanding products within our age recovery series. The upcoming release of specialized eye care product marked another significant advancement in our high-end eye care lineup.
(spoken in foreign language)
On the technology front, digitalization is vital for accounting at moving consumer good industry, building a modern marketing infrastructure requires effective big data strategy.
We are pushing forward with the development of an innovative digital platform powered by AI tools that support the increasing in sharing of public resources on treating platforms.
Our AI applications focused on improving customer service, generating content, sharing materials and delivering educational treatments, which helps lower cost while enhancing operational efficiency and service reliability.
(spoken in foreign language)
So looking ahead, we will continue to drive innovation to enhance our core competence and to create greater social value for Chinese families. With that, I will hand it over to Mr. Cui, our Senior Financial Director, to go through the financial results.
Yeqing Cui
Thank you, Shanglue. Hello, everyone. Before I go through our financial results, please note that all numbers start in the following remarks are in RMB terms and all comparisons and percentages change on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.
During the third quarter of 2024, we faced the market dynamic that impacts our operations. Nevertheless, our financial position enables us to support our strategic initiatives. We continuously evaluate the profitability of our -- of both new and exciting business lines, making informed adjustment in response to evolving market conditions. This strategy enable us to uphold a solid financial foundation amidst a changing business environment.
During the quarter, we observed a notable improvement in our comparables, underscoring our dedication to effective cash management. Additional, we successfully narrowed our operating and net losses, reflecting our commitment to fast and sustainable growth. At the same time, we refined our product offerings and optimize our supply network to better meet customer demand.
Looking ahead, we will continue to carefully seek growth opportunities while prioritizing our financial stability. Now let's take a close look at our financials. Total revenue was RMB 86.6 million compared to RMB 145.1 million a year ago. Revenue from sales of merchandise were RMB 17 million, and the revenues from our marketplace business were RMB 14.8 million changes were mainly due to softer consumer confidence and ongoing refinements to our product range across all patrons.
Furthermore, the optimization of our supplier and merchant network also had a short-term effect on sales. Despite these changes, our gross margin remained relatively strong at 54.1%, mainly due to continued customer loyalty towards our product labels and our expected product creation strategy.
Now let's take a look at our operating expense, fulfillment expense was RMB 17.2 million compared to RMB 25.6 million a yes. The decrease was mainly due to lower warehousing and logistics costs resulting from decreased merchandise sales as well as reduce the personnel costs from staffing optimization. Sales and marketing expense decreased to RMB 19.3 million from RMB 29.6 million. This was primarily a result of a decline in member management business. technology and content expense were RMB 11.6 million compared to RMB 13.9 million.
This was largely due to lower personnel costs from staffing optimizations general and administrative expense were RMB 25.8 million compared to RMB 28.1 million. This was mainly due to a reduction in professional sales. total operational expense in the third quarter decreased to RMB 73.9 million from RMB 97.2 million in the same period of 2023 Loss for operations was RMB 26.2 million compared to RMB 30.3 million.
Net loss was RMB 30 million compared to RMB 34.8 million while adjusted net loss was RMB 29.5 million compared to RMB 34 million at basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders was about RMB 0.02 compared to RMB 0.02 in the same period of 2023.
Turning to liquidity. As of September 30, 2024, we had a total of RMB268.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments on our balance sheet, our liquidity assets are sufficient to cover our payable obligations and we did not hold any long-term bank loans or debt on our balance sheet.
In addition, we are dedicated to making the most of our working capital and smartly managing our assets to better support our operations. Looking forward, we are dedicated to improving our operational efficiencies and adjusting our strategies to effectively navigate the changing market landscape, we are confident that our conditioning enhancement of inventory management and cost optimization leave us well positioned for further growth by continuously innovating and refining our product offering we believe that we can boost our momentum and create long-term shareholder value. This concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we are now ready to take questions.
(Operator Instructions) Ethan Yu, First Trust.
Ethan Yu
(spoken in foreign language)
Let me translate it for myself. Thank you for taking my question. My question is about expanding our offline activities at this point of time. What is the main difference of both and online e-commerce business? And how would these two be combined in the future? Could you share more color on this?
Shanglue Xiao
(spoken in foreign language)
(interpreted) Thank you for your question. Firstly, regarding market demand and target customers, offline wellness stores are an extension of Yunji's existing customer base. Over the past 9 years and next year is 10 years since Yunji's establishment, some of our earliest customers, such as young mothers have now transitioned into the key demographics for offline wellness services, which is the 42, 55 age group by continuously addressing user needs we aim to align with the development of the Asian economy, broadening customer base and truly provide services for the entire family.
(spoken in foreign language)
(interpreted) The offline wellness business differs significantly from online marketing. We focus on offline communities within the 500-meter radius, combining ground promotion with online campaigns. This approach allows us to receive user feedback more directly and promptly during service profits.
(spoken in foreign language)
(interpreted)
In the future, after establishing loyalty and trust on offline wellness users, we plan to integrate online sales and services. This is especially true for the promotion of our own brands and organic food products. The synergy between our people network and lab network will deliver exciting opportunities for our curated and health-focused business lines. So thank you for your question.
Operator
There are no further questions at this time. This will conclude the question-and-answer session, and I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.
Kaye Liu
Thank you for joining us today. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any further questions, and we're looking forward to talking with you next quarter. Bye.
Operator
The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation, and you may now disconnect.
Portions of this transcript that are marked (interpreted) were spoken by an interpreter present on the live call. The interpreter was provided by the company sponsoring this event.