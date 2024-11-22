Participants

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Yunji's third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Ms. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Yeqing Cui, Senior Financial Director; and Ms. Kaye Liu, Investor Relations Director of the company. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Now I would like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Ms. Kaye Liu, IRD of Yunji. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Hello, everyone. Welcome to our third-quarter 2024 earnings call. Before we start, please note that the call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our current expectations and core market operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors of Yunji and its industry.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as will, expects, anticipates, continue, or other similar expressions. For a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our latest document filed with US SEC. Any forward-looking statement that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and are expressly qualified in the entirely by cautionary statements, risk factors, and details of the company filing with SEC. Yunji does not undertake any obligation to update the statement except as required under applicable law. With that, I will now turn over to Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and CEO of Yunji.

Shanglue Xiao

(spoken in foreign language)

(interpreted) Hello, everyone, and welcome to Yunji's third-quarter 2024 earnings call.

(spoken in foreign language)

(interpreted) So let me start with a significant milestone in our company's growth. On November 8, we broke ground on our new headquarters, the Yunji Innovation Center. This [] new campus strategically located in the heart of the economic and technology development goal, represents more than just a new office space. It is designed to be an integrated facility that brings together our marketing, training, R&D and operational teams under one roof.

The (inaudible) will serve as an incubator for our expanding health and beauty brands while embodying our corporate culture and vision for the future. We secured this property at an attractive valuation in the second quarter this year, which aligns with our strategy of strategic asset diversification to strengthen our market position and optimize returns in today's dynamic environment.

(spoken in foreign language)

In line with our -- with the global wellness trend, we are reinforcing our decision to health and wellness as a key pillar of our 10-year strategy. Our relation is to demo credit site access to healthy leading, particularly in the organic food space, while organic products traditionally come with premium price back, we've leveraged our procurement expertise to make this products more affordable without compromising quality.

Our team has troubled nationwide to discover and connect with top-notch (inaudible) supply chain, acts for our consumers by ensuring true traceability, authentic experiences and assurance. Additionally, we've established a robust quality control process through our proprietarizing the health certification system, which includes (inaudible) sections of certified products even after they received certification.

These initiatives have gad positive feedback from our users. For example, our autumn payers have become an anew favorite from many parents who eagerly return each October to make their family purchases.

(spoken in foreign language)

We've also made significant progress in our offline expansion. In July, we launched our first rolling store, featuring traditional Chinese medicine practices. This initiative has helped us tap into the growth demographic for customers aged 41 to 55 through word of mouth referrals in our standardized offline system. We've successfully replicated this business model with our second location opening in October.

(spoken in foreign language)

Our private label brand (inaudible) has celebrated the 14 successful year in the beauty arena in November, our accumulated sales on the platform have included RMB 100 million for the year. We are particularly excited about our expansion in the premier MD agent segment, where we rely ourselves with top global brands and consistently launched outstanding products within our age recovery series. The upcoming release of specialized eye care product marked another significant advancement in our high-end eye care lineup.

(spoken in foreign language)

On the technology front, digitalization is vital for accounting at moving consumer good industry, building a modern marketing infrastructure requires effective big data strategy.

We are pushing forward with the development of an innovative digital platform powered by AI tools that support the increasing in sharing of public resources on treating platforms.

Our AI applications focused on improving customer service, generating content, sharing materials and delivering educational treatments, which helps lower cost while enhancing operational efficiency and service reliability.

(spoken in foreign language)

So looking ahead, we will continue to drive innovation to enhance our core competence and to create greater social value for Chinese families. With that, I will hand it over to Mr. Cui, our Senior Financial Director, to go through the financial results.

