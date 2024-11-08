Q3 2024 Yeti Holdings Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Good morning and thank you for joining us to depress YETI Holdings. Third quarter is for 2024 volt.
Leading the call today will be Matt Reintjes, President and CEO; and Mike McMullen, CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.
Matthew Reintjes

Thanks, Maria, and good morning. Jody wrapped another strong quarter with growing brand engagement performance across our broadening product portfolio, but outstanding growth in our international business, all driven by the consistent successful execution of our strategic priorities. Our net sales were up 10% in the quarter with growth across all channels. On the product side, innovation continues to be a catalyst with Drinkware, deliberate, several highly anticipated launches in bar and tableware, underscoring the expansion opportunities we see inclusion equipment. We saw good performance from both legacy and newer product, including several newly launched accessories that complement our existing lineup. On the international front, we saw a fourth consecutive quarter of over 30% growth outside of the US, while also delivering solid growth in a more challenging US market, where we continue to see high quality but more disciplined buyers. Taken together, YETI brand strength, strong product innovation, Cadence and global growth position us to remain on track to deliver on our full year top and bottom line outlook. As a reminder, our top line outlook takes into consideration in expectation of more intentional consumer buying in Q4 as we closely watch spending in the shortened holiday season. So relates to our global supply chain expansion programs. Our previously announced efforts remain solidly on track. As a reminder, approximately 40% of our total cost of goods has historically been tied to product sourced from China, primarily related to our Drinkware portfolio. This supply chain initiative gives us the opportunity to support greater global scale target end markets for cost and service optimization and evolve our supply base. Notably, we commenced production at our second Drinkware facility outside of China during the quarter, and we are on pace for a third facility. We have great partners in this effort and are encouraged by the process and automation improvements over the past few years to enable the successful moves. All in all, we are pleased with the performance of this initiative. And as a result, we remain confident that by the end of this year, approximately 20% of our global Drinkware capacity will be located outside of China. And by the end of 2025, 50% of our Drinkware capacity will be outside of China. This initiative is a key priority for YETI, and we'll be actively manage to ensure we are supporting our growing global business and positioning for long-term success. We continue to have confidence in the long-term opportunity in front of YETI across geographies, channels and product expansion in the near term, our demand drivers heading into the holiday season are underpinning the reiteration of our outlook and supporting our continued delivery of high-quality growth, strong profitability and a very sound balance sheet. Our long-term growth strategy, continued to prioritize the expansion of brand reach and engagement, greater product diversification, expansion of our omnichannel approach and international. Turning to brand. In third quarter, our team did a terrific job extending our global reach and access to consumers. He showed up at over 100 events around the globe, spending our broad and growing enthusiast communities from the first annual YETI open bass fishing tournament in Missouri to the outdoor enthusiasts gained share in the United Kingdom, a multi-day event attracted over 125,000 attendees. Notably the game. There was also are higher sales volume of event globally in 2024. Just another point that underscores the effectiveness of our playbook as we bridge to global audiences and create brand and product residents showing our reach and range. We also hosted and participated in exciting events across hospitality and sports. Culinary was highlighted with activations and investor engagement at a number of live fire cooking events around the globe. With a notably stronger presence in Europe, including the world barbecue Championship in Stuttgart, the big grill and Dublin and Netopia in London, our entry into the culinary space was further displayed in either stepping off the line in September, featuring YETI produced content from the underground cooking and in-season series. On the sports side, YETI hosted skateboarding strip in the Pacific Northwest with the group is skaters, five of whom are brand ambassadors. On the back of this event, iconic industry magazine thresher published at 25 plus page spread in their December issues featuring the experience and serve. We had the US Open of Surfing and Huntington each as well as the World Surf League finals in Sacramento were two of our investors, John John Florence and Katie Cymer's both OneWorld titles. With the exciting momentum we are seeing in the search community, we published our fifth YETI presents coffee table book last month, titled ways which celebrates the intersection of the sport in nature. We are energized by the massive opportunities we see ahead of VOD to connect to new consumers and enthusiast groups and authentic and real ways supporting them in the pursuit of that care about and providing product relevant to their lives. As it relates to our sports partnerships, we entered tailgating season with 11 of the top college football program, selling YETI, customized Drinkware. These programs alongside our NFL and other sports league partnerships for YETI products into the hands of sports enthusiasts that span a broad spectrum of consumers. Beyond Drinkware. We've also leveraged the American football season to promote our hard and soft coolers during live sports moments, including linear and streaming placements during recent Thursday night and Monday night NFL football games, which collectively generated over tens of millions of impressions for the brand. Another high-profile medium on the quarter came out of our partnership with liquid depth, where we collaborate to create a one-of-a-kind functional cooler casket between a cult following of both brands and shared commitment to reducing single-use plastics, we saw significant social and earned media exposure after the campaign launch. The joint Instagram posts around the collaboration reached over $7 million people and the initial launch post alone was most videos of all time. Turning to product innovation, our team is designing and developing products for frequency and consistency of use in daily lives. Whether it be in the wild in the home for passion pursuits are simply for everyday routines. We continue to meaningfully increase our addressable market with the expansion of our existing categories, plus our entrance into newer large global markets such as banks and cookware and Drinkware. We continue to innovate seeing expansion opportunities, building out the portfolio and beverage and food offerings. During the quarter, we launched for highly anticipated products to pitchers as well as for the full release of our flask and shock losses, which Mark 18 new products launched over the last 12 months. In this category. Early performance and feedback on borrower has been extremely positive and fits with our tableware and Drinkware expansion. As we entered the gifting season. We are optimistic about the potential of these products. Hard coolers. Both innovation and legacy products have been key drivers with broad-based strength in our rhodium Tundra hardcore families. In soft coolers, we continue to see strength in our newer backpack format as well as our smaller sized thermal lifestyle bags. More recently, we launched several new accessories. The comp cement, our cooler equivalent portfolio, our load out buckets will see, which launched in September has been in high demand due to the range of use cases from garage to sideline to the field. And last month, our food organization and storage containers went live to complement the functionality and versatility of our hard and soft coolers and tied to our food expansion team beyond coolers and Drinkware backs performed well in the quarter, and we're on track to launch a new range of every day and all weather bags in 2025, inspired by YETI industry Ranch designs. Finally, what cookware as our newest family, the initial performance and feedback we received around our cast-iron skill, it is extremely encouraged. Okay. Showcasing our product strategy as we bridge the natural connection of our offerings from live fire for cooking food storage to coolers to serving to eating how we build out the YETI product ecosystem. The introduction of cast iron received to the potential from key taste makers and culinary media, namely either in food and wine, where they highlighted quality and performance of our products. As we continue to expand our product portfolio, we're leveraging our strong and diverse omnichannel. We performed well across channels in the quarter, delivering growth in wholesale and DTC in our wholesale channel. Our release cadence and innovation strategy has supported healthy cell and with our partners are wetlands. Collection saw exceptional demand during the quarter with partners such as Bass Pro Shops, Cadomin sports and our independent doors, doing an excellent job job leaning into merchandising around this collection and attracting that loyal enthusiast shoppers channel inventory remained in good shape as we manage product distribution and new innovation launches. Wholesale plays an incredibly significant role for YETI as we want to be where consumers shop and intersect with them during buying occasions, whether those are impulse or intentional in DTC., while we continue to see some weaker traffic trends, the quality and value of customers that are shopping with us as higher suggesting more deliberate, loyal purchasing to support those who shop directly with us, we're building new ways to connect. During the quarter, we launched our YETI ID program with a more unique and personalized experience exclusive to account holders on yeti.com. This includes a preference center product registration and gear locker experience as we engage more deeply with our customers. The Amazon Marketplace showed strong demand in the quarter and a corporate sales. We saw growth across all regions with strength outside the US. In retail. We opened our 23rd store in the third quarter with our 24th coming this month, hitting our commitment of six store openings this year. Our newest location in Virginia at Tysons quarter has seen strong traffic. And across our fleet, we are seeing strong Drinkware performance. In general, we continue to see our stores have a positive impact on omnichannel performance in the markets where they are present, raising awareness of our brand and exposure to the full product portfolio. Turning to our international business, we continue to see momentum in growing awareness and non-US markets. Our brand playbook and go-to-market strategy is seeing traction in Europe is receiving strong reception for retail partners and consumers. We're on the front end of this significant opportunity, and we remain focused on continuing our brand expansion strategy as we scale our infrastructure and omnichannel approach. Our Kids and Teen brand and distribution are supporting our continued robust growth as we expand our reach, grow our wholesale partner footprint as customization ramps up in 2025. We expect strong performance across our European markets with particular focus in the UK and Germany. Australia continues to deliver exceptional growth across all channels, powered by our national wholesale partners and with good execution at our important smaller independent retailers in DTC. customization has been a real positive as we continue to scale capacity, and we see opportunity to continue driving this demand through e-commerce and corporate sales. Similarly, in Canada, we are scaling our custom business and expanding our corporate sales partnerships. On the wholesale front, while broader consumer headwinds and channel cautions persists, we are focused on strong merchandising and brand presence. On the DTC side, we see positive response to our enhanced customization offering. And our first Canadian YETI store, which opened in Calgary during the quarter has exceeded our early expectations. Before I turn the call over to Mike, I want to share a few thoughts as we look to wrap 2024 and why in my 10th year leading Getty. I'm so excited about the future, taking our updated outlook for 2024, combined with our historical quarter to quarter and year to year quality of execution. Since we went public in 2018, it is more than doubled revenue and triple DPS. I sit here today, more enthusiastic about where we are going that in any other point in our history, execution has been a hallmark of the business, and I expect the future to be no different for real excitement comes as I look towards the long term and what is in front of this brand, this product portfolio and this team innovation, expansion and execution. Our priorities are Drinkware business continues to evolve and grow its addressable market, but we see proof points of the growth in relevance from our innovation, not only deeper into Drinkware, but also broader into the food space. This evolution has led to food storage and premium Copler collectively represent a large global TAM. We track to be over 10 billion underlying our enthusiasm around this expansion of the global macro trends around hydration, health and wellness and being active outdoors. All themes, we believe strongly benefit yet in long term across product families. Additionally, our relevance and expansion and cruisers, not only with our current hard and soft cooler of solutions, but also the opportunity and broader daily use such a smaller format thermal bags fit within the macro themes and expand how yet the enables daily life with YETI continuing to extend the market opportunity and Drinkware and Coolers. I'm equally excited and enthusiastic about the expansion and growth opportunity in premium bags, packs and luggage. As I look across the landscape of everyday travel hike, Con sport, all weather and water-based pack, it's bags and luggage. I believe that we have the right brand, DNA designs and capabilities to sustainably build out and address another large and expansive tend to have any products is growing and varied with multiple avenues for expansion beyond what we've already publicly disclosed. Importantly, we I remain committed to and connected by the ethos of product rooted in premium durability, performance and design and underlying. All of it is a powerful and vibrant outdoor inspired in lifestyle oriented brand that we cultivate through real relationships that expansive global audiences. While near-term dynamics in markets can be unpredictable and had an influence on the business, the consistent long-term opportunity in front of us is rich in achievable. As I've seen in my time at YETI, recognizing the current market environment remains choppy, we are focused on managing through the unknowns heading into Q4 and 2025 to deliver on our 24 full year outlook and our long-term potential. To that end, I would like to thank our team for their unwavering commitment to building our brand and innovation, supporting our customers and driving our profitable growth. Now I will turn the call over to Mike.

