Q3 2024 XPO Inc Earnings Call

Mario Harik; Chief Executive Officer; XPO Inc

Kyle Wismans; Chief Financial Officer; XPO Inc

Tony Graham; President West Division; XPO Inc

Ken Hoexter; Analyst; Bank Of America

Scott Group; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Daniel Imbro; Analyst; Stephens Inc

Fadi Chamoun; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Chris Wetherbee; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Jonathan Chappell; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Thomas Wadewitz; Analyst; UBS Equities

Brain Ossenbeck; Analyst; JPMorgan

Scott Schneeberger; Analyst; Oppenheimer

Bruce Chan; Analyst; Stifel

Ravi Shanker; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Jason Seidl; Analyst; TD Cowen

Stephanie Moore; Analyst; Jefferies

Ariel Rosa; Analyst; Citi

Jordan Alliger; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Operator

No Welcome to the XPO Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

My name is Paul, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions).

Before the call begins, let me read a brief statement on behalf of the Company regarding forward-looking statements and the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

During this call, the Company will be making certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which by their nature involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual release from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in the Company's SEC filings as well as its in its earnings release.

Forward-looking statements in the Company's earnings release are made on this call are made only as of today, and the Company has no obligation to update any of these forward looking statements except to the extent required by law.

During this call, the Company may also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable SEC rules.

Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are contained in the Company's earnings release and in the related financial tables on its website.

You can find a copy of the Company's earnings release, which contains additional important information regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures in the Investors section of the Company to plug site.

I will now turn to turn the call over to XPO's Chief Executive Officer, Mario.

Mr. Harik, you may begin.

Mario Harik

Good morning, everyone.

Thanks for joining our call on the unit Kyle Wismans our Chief Financial Officer, and Ali Faghri, our Chief Strategy Officer. This morning, we reported strong fourth quarter results and a solid backdrop of freight transportation with about Mark earnings growth and margin expansion.

Company-wide, we grew revenue year over year by 4% to $2.1 billion, and we achieved significant operating leverage on that growth, delivering a 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $333 million. I would adjusted diluted EPS was $1.2, which is a 16% increase from a year ago.

The standout result of the quarter was a strong margin expansion with a year over year improvement and LTL adjusted operating ratio of 200 basis points.

This improvement was at the high end of our target range. What drive our results of the four levers of our strategy, service quality yield growth. Investments in the network and cost efficiency is that others are closely aligned, and each one has a distinct role in driving outperformance of focus surface quality.

We delivered a damage claims ratio of 0.2%, which is an improvement from 0.4% last year. Importantly, damage frequency continues to improve each month in the quarter to record levels. We also improved our on-time performance year over year for the 10th consecutive quarter, the speed and reliability of our network of the primary reasons why our customers trust us with debt-free and a serious these benefits on a daily basis.

Our second lever is the targeted investments we're making and capacity ahead of the strong demand we anticipate in the freight market recovery. These ongoing investments are designed to deliver world-class service at every stage of the freight market cycle.

Over the past three years, we've added nearly 15,000 flavors and more than 4,000 tractors followed fleet were using our rolling stock to accelerate our line haul in-sourcing with a broad benefit to service across our network.

In addition, we've now opened up 21 of the 28 service centers we acquired last December, and we expect to open the last seven sites by early next year. On track with our plan.

The majority of these sites are in markets where we want to build density and leverage our existing teams. Each new service center helps our network alternate or deficiency when that all online will have roughly 30% excess capacity in the network.

Strategically this positions us to capitalize quickly in an up cycle, driving substantial operating leverage and profitable market share gains.

Yield is our third lever and the primary driver of our margin improvement. We've been reporting above market yield growth throughout this year. As we align our pricing with the value we deliver. In the third quarter, we grew we yield, excluding fuel by 6.7% year over year.

This underpins the 200 basis points of our improvement we reported. We achieved this by executing on multiple initiatives that auto yields and margin accretive with our customers. Under contract, we increased renewal pricing by high single digits year over year for the fifth consecutive quarter, supported by the service improvements we're making, and we're earning more market share from local customers due to the investments we made in our sales force.

In the third quarter, we increased shipments from local customers by over 10% compared with a year ago. Our new premium services had another benefit to yield. We've continued to increase our revenue mix from higher-margin assessorial services, and we expect this revenue stream to grow substantially over time.

The final level of our strategy as cost efficiency, where we have three areas of focus, purchase transportation, variable costs and overhead. And the third quarter, we reduced our purchase transportation costs by 40% year over year, primarily driven by our line haul in-sourcing initiative. We ended the quarter was 13.6% of line haul miles outsourced to third parties, which was a reduction of nearly 800 basis points year over year.

This has the lowest level of outsourcing in our company's history, and we are on track to meet our '27 target by year end '24 for three years ahead of plan, we now expect our outsource miles to be below 10% next year. And to support the trajectory. We're deploying more driver teams and steeper cap trust for long distance line haul runs. And we're continuing to manage labor cost effective.

We can realize labor hours quickly to address changes in volume and do that at the service center levels. Turning to Europe for transportation remain soft. In most countries, we continued to outperform the industry on a year-over-year basis.

We increased third quarter segment revenue by 7%. It was our strongest quarterly revenue growth since '21, with volume accelerating for the fifth consecutive quarter. The strongest revenue performance was in the UK, where our year-over-year organic revenue growth was up mid 10s.

Importantly, our sales pipeline in Europe is growing at the record levels as we closed new business and replenish new lease. This should support ongoing above market growth across our key geographies. In summary, the strong third quarter, we delivered highlights the effectiveness of our strategy and our company-specific initiatives. Regardless of the macro to world-class service we provide is within our control. It creates value for our customers and enables us to outpace the industry with yield growth and margin expansion. In addition, we've made significant progress in becoming more cost efficient with our operations, even in the current environment. Our strategy is driving robust financial and operational results, and our investments in capacity will accelerate those results.

On the freight market rebounds. We have a long runway for additional market share and earnings growth, and we're well positioned to capture that opportunity. Now I'm going to hand the call over to Kyle to discuss the financial results call over to you.

Story Continues

Kyle Wismans

Thank you, Mario, and good morning, everyone. I'll take you through our key financial results, balance sheet and liquidity. We reported a strong third quarter across the Company with revenue up 4% year-over-year to $2.1 billion.

This includes top-line growth of 2% in our LTL segment. Excluding fuel, our LTL revenue was up 5% year over year on the cost side in LTL made another significant reduction in purchase transportation. Our expense for third party carriers was down year over year by 40%, largely due to in-sourcing more of our linehaul runs.

This equated to a savings of $39 million in the quarter, and we continue to manage labor effectively with hours per shipment improving by 1% sequentially. This helped to mitigate the year-over-year increase in total salary wages and benefits of 4%, primarily due to inflation.

Additionally, we were more cost efficient with fleet maintenance, which brought down our cost per mile by 12% year over year. Depreciation expense increased by 21% or $14 million, reflecting the investments we're making in the business continues to be our top priority for capital allocation and LPL.

Next, I'll cover adjusted EBITDA starting with the Company as a whole. We generated adjusted EBITDA of $333 million in the quarter, up 20% from a year ago. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.2% was a year over year improvement of 220 basis points.

Looking at just the LTL segment, we grew adjusted EBITDA by 18% to $284 million, underpinned by an increase of approximately 17% and adjusted operating income in our European transportation segment, adjusted EBITDA was unchanged from a year ago at $44 million, and our corporate adjusted EBITDA was $5 million compared to a loss of $7 million a year ago.

Excluding a $9 million gain from past investments in a private company, which was sold in the quarter. Corporate adjusted EBITDA was a loss of approximately $4 million. Returning to the Company as a whole.

We reported third quarter operating income of $176 million, up 14% year over year, and we grew net income from continuing operations by approximately 11% to $95 million, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.79.

On an adjusted basis, diluted EPS increased by 16% year over year to $1.02. And lastly, we generated $264 million of cash flow from operating activities in the quarter and deployed $123 million net CapEx.

Moving to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $378 million of cash on hand, combined with available capacity under our committed borrowing facility. This gave us $934 million of liquidity.

We had no borrowings outstanding under our ABL facility at quarter end. Our net debt leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 2.5 times. Trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA was improvement from 2.7 times at the end of the second quarter and three times at the end of last year.

We'll continue to make investments that enhance our earnings growth trajectory and support our long-term goal of an investment grade profile.

Now before I wrap up, I want to highlight some updates to our full year '24. For planning assumptions. We now expect interest expense will be in the range of $225million to $230 million.

We're also narrowing our expected adjusted effective tax rate to the range of 24% to 25% for the full year, and we expect diluted share count to be 120 million shares.

Our other planning assumptions this year remain unchanged. Now I'll turn it over to Charlie, who will cover operating results.

Thank you, Kyle. I'll start with LTL, where we executed well in a soft freight market to deliver another quarter of margin improvement and earnings growth on a year-over-year basis.

Our third quarter shipments per day were down by 3.2% overall, but they were up in our local channel by double digits, accelerating from the second quarter. Local accounts are a key part of our strategy and an opportunity to earn market share at a favorable margin.

Our weight per shipment continued to moderate this quarter and was down 0.7%. Collectively, these dynamics resulted in a 3.9% decline in tonnage per day, which largely tracked the seasonality and outperformed the industry as a whole.

On a monthly basis, our July tonnage per day was down 0.8%.

August was down 4.7% and September was down 6.1%.

Looking just shipments per day, July was up 0.1%.

August was down 4.6% and September was down 4.9%.

For October, we estimate that tonnage will be down 8% from the prior year, tracking roughly in line with seasonality.

Excluding the impact of the cyber- attack at appear last year, our pricing trends remain strong as customers continue to recognize the value of our service, quality and premium offerings enabled us to deliver another quarter of above market pricing growth.

On a year-over-year basis, we grew yield ex fuel by 6.7% and revenue per shipment by 6.6%. Importantly, both yield and revenue per shipment increased sequentially from the second quarter this year and also on a two-year stack basis.

We expect these trends to continue for the fourth quarter, reflecting ongoing momentum with our pricing initiatives. Turning to margin, we improved our third quarter adjusted operating ratio by 200 basis points year-over-year to 84.2%

Adjusted OR increased by 100 basis points coming in at the top of our guided range.

Our robust margin performance was primarily driven by yield growth and bolstered by our cost initiatives and productivity gains now delivered significant year-over-year OR improvement for four consecutive quarters, all in a historically soft freight environment, and it's notable that we were the only public LTL carrier to expand margin in the third quarter.

Our full year outlook is for an adjusted OR improvement of 150 to 250 basis points, and we expect to be at or above the high end of that range.

Moving to the European business. We executed well in the quarter to outperform the industry in a challenging market for freight transportation.

Our pricing outpaced inflation, and we manage costs to mitigate the impact on earnings.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was flat compared with last year, and we generated double digit growth in the UK, which is a key market for us.

The improvements we've made in the business will accelerate results in Europe when the macro recovers. I'll close with a summary of the major drivers behind the record margins were reporting in the trough of the freight cycle.

We're making significant progress with service quality, and we expect this to propel margin expansion for years to come. Our pricing is outpacing the market and continues to gain traction.

We believe we're just beginning to capture the massive yield opportunity ahead of us, and we're operating far more productively by reducing third party line haul miles to historic lows and effectively managing our variable costs.

These initiatives are all in the early innings with strong momentum and their impact will accept Telerate with demand begins to recover.

Now we'll take your questions.

Operator, please open the lines for Q&A.

We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

If you'd like constant question, (Operator Instructions).

Thank you.

Our first question is from Ken Hoexter with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Ken Hoexter

Hey, great. Good morning, and nice job on the continued margin improvement. So, Mario, sticking on that, whereas the pricing gap now versus the margin, as you think about the path you started on with number two that are like, I guess, ultimately the margin potential.

And then thinking about the volumes down 8% in October, if you normalize for ST is how is the underlying market progressing them?

Mario Harik

I think that things can I first, if you look at the margin gap on the pricing side, when we floated out plan, that was roughly, call it mid 10s pricing gap between us and best in class on the pricing opportunity. And so far this year, we were able to claw a couple of points out of that given our outperformance in yield versus the market. That was a combination of one of our service product continues to improve tremendously, and we get great accolades from our customers who understand that the odd investing more than that network.

We are investing in rolling stock and debt that comes at a premium, but we're also seeing great contributions from premium services that we are onboarding. We launched about a half a dozen, the expanded or new premium services, and these come at a high yield and higher revenue.

And we're also growing our local account segment here in the third quarter, shipment count and Debt segment more than 10%. And that also comes at a higher yield, any at a higher margin as well. And over the years to come up roughly half, that gap is driven by premium price to service and we expect to keep on bridging that gap.

And then the other half comes from both the SS. audio revenue of premium services as well as a local accounts. In terms of volume trends, what we're seeing here in the quarter.

So first, if you look at it, the third quarter of August was the most sub-seasonal month. It was a few points below seasonality compares to what we were in July.

September was roughly at Algar were down about 6.1%, and that was roughly two points below seasonality versus October versus August.

But that started with the beginning of the month was better than the end of the month was impacted by the by the hurricane.

And ultimately in October, we are down, but that's a couple of days you have to go, but hopefully it out 8%, which is roughly in line with seasonality. So what we're seeing those sub seasonal demand normalized here in the month of October.

And as you said, a portion of the year on year delta is the cyber attack has happened is one of our peers, and we estimate the impact of the cyber attack that have been two points of the year on year comp.

When you look at October of last year compared to October this year.

Ken Hoexter

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Scott Group with Wolfe Research.

Please proceed with your question.

Scott Group

Hey, thanks. Good morning, So Mario, with tonnage down a lot, is it in limiting the pricing upside in the near term? I don't know, maybe talking about pricing renewals. And then finally, if I just take the implied fourth quarter guide, it doesn't imply a lot of year-over-year margin improvement.

I know it's early, but any early thoughts on how to think about LTO margin improvement in '25?

Mario Harik

So, I'll start on the overall pricing environments cause, and I'll turn it over to Kyle to discuss contract renewal and allocate.

It can discuss our outlook. But if you if you look at pricing overall, we continue to see a very constructive pricing environment out there.

And if you take a step back a year ago, a significant amount of capacity exited the market. And we continue to see that industry pricing backdrop, deconstructed, I mean, you heard our peers report here last week and this week and the all the commentary leans toward a strong pricing environment.

Now typically in our industry, we typically price to 200 basis points ahead of cost inflation.

And we're seeing that play out here and we are outperforming on the pricing side, given what I mentioned earlier, also from one perspective, who are being rewarded for the better service product from our customers.

But we also had these avenues in terms of local accounts, generating higher yielding and higher-margin freight and incremental assets or your revenue is coming from the incremental services that we are launching that our customers are asking for. So it's a win-win. The customer gets a new service from us.

They get to experience the great service and obviously we get a yield of benefits from that as well. And we look here in the third quarter, we were able to with that, I would agree healed outcome accelerating on a quarter-over-quarter basis, accelerating on a 2 year stack basis, the absolute number for revenue per shipment was up the yield 34 to 40.

It's 100 weight is up. So all of these guys are moving in the right direction for us here as we as we go towards the back half of the year.

Kyle Wismans

And coming back on renewals, renewals were up high-single digits in Q3. So again, another strong performance driven by love our service improvements.

It's important to note is our fifth consecutive quarter to be in that range I think is important here is flowing through sourcing revenue per shipment in the quarter, up 6.6%.

That's our seventh consecutive quarter sequential growth. So we're confident our ability to deliver strong above market renewals, both in Q4 and next year.

Scott Group

And Scott, just on the OR side, we do expect a strong quarter here in the fourth quarter, driven by continued strictly for is a more volatile quarter, which does give a wider range of outcomes and volume trends can be impacted by the holidays and weather.

However, if you take a step back and you look at the five-year average for the sequential OR from Q3 to Q4, it's been in that 250 basis points range, and we would expect to do better than that normal seasonal trends as we roll into that as we roll into the fourth quarter.

And I think more importantly, when you roll that into the full year for '24, we expect to now be at or above the high end of our 150 to 250 basis points. OR improvement range, which is very strong performance at the trough of the cycle.

Thank you, guys.

Operator

Our next question is from Daniel Imbro with Stephens, Inc., please proceed with your question.

Daniel Imbro

Hey, guys, thanks for taking the question. This is Reid see on for Danielle on micro services remain pretty solid. And I think you have on the gains in the mass to survey this year.

The other and other than enforcing line haul. Can you talk about where you see some remaining opportunities for service that could potentially still the pain points for customers?

Mario Harik

Yes. So, we would all be on a great trajectory of service improvement.

If you look at our damage claims ratio in the third quarter, we would have a 0.2% of damage claims compared. That's what we saw that our strategy few years ago, we were at 1.2%, so a tremendous reduction of more than 80% of damages.

And our network and our consumers that appreciate that tremendously. On the on-time side, we or the 10th consecutive quarter of improvement.

We got a ton of accolades from customers on the speed and reliability of our network when it comes picking up the trade and delivering the fleet on time as well, have a lot of the initiatives that we have so-called implemented with all that are changing of comp plans, launching airbags and having more capacity do you think technology that enables us to track damages mounted will double to completely change how we load the freeze and the three receive over the last few years and we hope to see upside.

I mentioned this in my opening remarks in the quarter, we saw every month of the quarter reaching new record of better damage frequency than the prior month, and we continue that trend to continue here over the quarters and years to come.

Our teams in the field operations of just doing a fantastic job executing on all of that. Now when you look forward and we have a number of initiatives that will continue to improve service, as you said, first, starting with our in-sourcing of third party line haul is typically when we move the freight on our equipment, we are more efficient at doing is we get more space and that favors the odd.

We have much better on-time performance here in the month of October. Our road flex operation, on-time performance was nearly 100% in terms of being on time.

And as we continue to in-source more third party line haul, we're going to continue to see our on-time gets higher and higher.

And obviously, our goal is to be in the high 99% when all of these things are completed. Some of the Endu, although improving of damages that we are continuing to work.

As we expand the footprint of our network and some locations, we can build more acute trailers to destination, which is the uses of cash handling and our network that were further take the damage performance even in a better place.

And our goal is to get to the 0.1% damage claims ratio over the quarters and years to come here. So overall, again, the trajectory is very strong at a great plan that we're executing on.

And I'm very proud of the team at the progress we're making.

Daniel Imbro

Thanks for the color.

Operator

Our next question is from Fadi Chamoun with BMO Capital Markets.

Please proceed with your question.

Fadi Chamoun

Thank you. Good morning. I just wanted to see if you can give us some feedback on may be '25. Just thinking about some of these some levers that you have been able to use this year from now the assessorial local channels, and I'm going to ultimately what you're doing on the PTC.

It seems like has a little bit more to go and we go into '25 like chemo, your tonnage per day or overall likely flat this year. Like if we don't see material, I'm kind of macro cyclical improvement over the next few quarters. What does '25 look like? Is there more room for kind of our improvement without the macro environment?

If you can give us any more high level where you think about '25 weeks.

Mario Harik

When you look at '25, we expect a strong year, both from an overall improvement perspective and an earnings growth perspective and the society, even in the current soft macro environment and obviously any improvement in the demand backdrop, but only accelerate our results even further.

If you look at '24, we're going to be at or above our guided range for the odd improvements to be soft. Faced freight market will talk more about the specifics of '25 next quarter once we close out the year.

But that said, if you look at the levers we are heading into next year with another great year of service under our belt, and that leads to us having being able to price the freight accordingly.

We also have launched a, call it, half a dozen or so premium services or expanded premium services here a year in 2024. And our sales team and customers are incredibly excited about those services.

We're building momentum. We're building the pipeline with converting more of that revenue on our trucks, and that comes at a higher margin in the high yield. And it's a service of our customers are asking for.

When you look at our local customers, we have added so far year to date more than 8,000 new local customers. And if this last quarter, despite shipment count being down that low to mid-single digit range with local customer shipments were up more than 10%.

And that's going to continue to accelerate as we head into next year. And the 25% more low-cost centers we have added to the team will have effectively a longer runway to build that book to convert more of those customers and into next year.

Then you look at line haul and sourcing where we expect to reach our '27 target by end of this year in terms of how many miles on outsourced to third parties.

But we're going to get that down to single digits next year. And that's going to be a tailwind on the cost side. And ultimately, we opened up 21 of the 28 service centers. So far, we're going to be adding other the remaining of them by end of Q1 of next year.

And these are making us more efficient and they will be audit that EPS accretive as we head into '25. So that's tailwinds for margin improvement as well. So can we expect a strong year in '25 and We're not stopping there when you think about the next upcycle with all the initiatives we have the investments in capacity with incredibly excited about the years to come and eventually driving out all down to the 70s and beyond.

Fadi Chamoun

Appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris Wetherbee with Wells Fargo.

Please proceed with your question.

Chris Wetherbee

Thanks.

Good morning, guys.

And Mario, I guess I wanted to pick up on that commentary, particularly around the new facilities like a 21 and 20 opened at this point.

I guess I'm curious how you think about the relative profitability of the new centers. I know they're not necessarily for pure expansion. There's a lot of efficiency and density opportunity within these facilities.

But how do you think about their performance relative to the sort of core network from an OR perspective? And I guess as you think about the potential for incremental margins as you move forward, maybe even a neutral environment to potentially positive environment, kind of out of those facilities play into that incremental profitability?

Is you want to push that to work towards a 72 better?

Mario Harik

So Chris, if you look at the service centers, we opened up so far. So we opened up 21 out of the 28 and eight of these were net adds. So they are in incremental science.

We are adding to a market or the new markets we are expanding into and 13 were relocations from a smaller location to a larger location that we do this.

We do it these sites of your or neutral in '24.

So far, this has been playing out. There will be effective, and we expect them to be were all accretive by next year, though, keep in mind with 21 service centers, we opened up, we've already added 18 net headcount to our staff.

So 80 people to support the opening of the sites. We're gaining efficiency improvements from them. So when you look at these sites, we are we are seeing improvements in pickup and delivery efficiency side with City operations is futile, call it low to mid-single-digit more efficient on a percentage basis in those markets, given your sites.

And similarly, our line-haul efficiency has increased and that low to mid single digit as well, which is what gives us the efficiency improvement here in the near term. And that's going to ramp as we head into next year.

When you look at the incremental margins we're seeing from the sizes, 40% plus and all of the sites are operating at or above our expectations so far since we have opened them up.

So again, when you roll that forward into next year, in the near term, we're going to continue to see that efficiency improvements help us from an overall cost standpoint to drive higher margins and whatever the free market returns, this is what gets us really excited me to-date, LTL demand is down, call it anywhere between the low 10s on the low end of the high 10s on the high end compares as an industry.

When you compare either pre-COVID '21 first, the current volume levels. So, we are a prime position when that market starts turning to be able to use the incremental capacity to get more feet with high incremental margins as we move forward as well.

Chris Wetherbee

Very helpful. Thanks.

Appreciate it.

Mario Harik

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jon Chappell with Evercore ISI.

Please proceed with your question.

Jonathan Chappell

Thank you and good morning. I'm going to focus on revenue per shipment trends, not only were they up sequentially, but it actually accelerated recourse.

I know you talked about Familia soils and some of the volume challenges as well. But as we think about going forward and do you feel like a lot of that and what I call it low-hanging fruit, but a lot of the opportunity in this downturn has been blocked or do we think about that kind of reaccelerating at some point next year when you do get retail and find you?

Tony Graham

Hey, Jonathan, we think about the revenue per shipment opportunity that building. There's a lot of opportunity here. I mentioned the renewals already.

So renewals have been strong and continue to be strong. I think the other thing to think about there is some of the ASP is Oreo pieces. So even though we have made some progress and as Marty mentioned, the goal there is to get to 15% of revenue were north of 10.

Now, but there's still a lot more we can do there. So that's about five points of pricing upside that's still in front of us, which we can capitalize on.

And again, some of the services are starting to gain traction of building a backlog. So that includes some of the premium offerings, including the retail store rollouts must arrive by day trade show, our recently expanded Mexico, cross-border services, a lot we can do there.

And I think on top top of that will continue improve mix. Mario mentioned the growth in local shouldn't accounts as that moves negatives to go, that's going to be a tailwind to yield.

So I think we're still early innings here in a lot more to do. And just one more last spring unnecessary barriers to getting to 15% of revenue. It's probably a 5% There might have about 1.3.

So still a lot more to go there.

Jonathan Chappell

Okay.

Thanks, Graham.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Tom Wadewitz with UBS.

Please proceed with your question.

Thomas Wadewitz

Yes, good morning. Let's see and you see the continuing momentum in the results of pricing in the margin. I'm wondering you had quite a few questions on price to think more. You've been very clear on the levers for that to continue. What do you think is kind of, I guess, normalized pricing we should expect time if we look at like 25, I think, you know, maybe for the better players for 5% would be the thought on normal LTL pricing.

I don't know if you agree with that. I know it depends on the loan for a backdrop.

And then is it appropriate to expect it would be higher than that given everything you're mentioning? So if normal four to five year, you stay in that six or seven range, just wanted to see if you could give a little bit more of kind of bring it toward numbers, not obviously looking for guidance, but just kind of how to frame it and think about it in terms of what you get on pricing, what's normal?

Thanks.

Kyle Wismans

Sure, Tom, this is a lease. So you've seen us deliver very strong yield growth over the last several quarters.

And as Carl noted, many of our yield initiatives are still on the very early inning. You think about our ongoing service improvements.

That's going to continue to earn us a higher price with our customers who are also growing the mix of our local business and Prima Liam services, which are both accretive to both yield and margin.

In the case of premium services, these are services that our customers are asking for, and we also expect a favorable industry pricing trends to continue as well.

You've seen a significant amount of capacity that's exited the market over the last 12 to 18 months. And the overall industry, Pat backdrop, pricing backdrop remains very constructive, and our expectation is, Tom.

We're going to continue outperforming the industry from a from a pricing standpoint, as you've seen us do over the last over the last year, we have a lot of pricing initiatives that we're executing on, and we would expect that momentum to continue here into the fourth quarter and into 2025 as well.

Has a high level.

Mario Harik

If you look at it from a versus market perspective, I mean, we expect to continue to outperform the market and to 25 and beyond.

And as a comment you mentioned earlier on when you look at these incremental opportunities, typically an LTL pricing in the call this 200 basis points above cost inflation.

And you add on top of that roughly point from a sodium revenue and a half a point from that local account mix is what would give us the incremental effectively outperformance versus market.

We saw that play out in 25 for those of you mentioned, and we expect that to continue 25 and 26 and beyond.

The actual number could depend on the on the macro, the macro recovery, we can see pricing being higher than the numbers you gave, but it depends on the you know, obviously what the macro data as well, but concentrations of as well.

Thomas Wadewitz

So do you agree with that characterization on market, though, that kind of normal market might be four to five, especially if you look at kind of the better players in LTL,

Kyle Wismans

that looks like a reasonable assumption for the next year?

Thomas Wadewitz

Okay, great.

Thanks for your time.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Ossenbeck with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Brain Ossenbeck

Hey, good morning.

Thanks for taking the question. So it's a quick follow-up.

First on October. Obviously, the hurricane impacted on the freight markets in the quarter, but maybe all the way through the month.

Just wanted to see if there's any weakness from that. They've seen it was down 8% in your comments.

The cyber- attack is part of the noise there. Then just Mark, I think, would be helpful going into the fourth quarter and this next year, if you just give us a sense of some of the customer conversations you're getting in terms of the different types of customers, local and national and then also across the industrial and retail end markets as we look into the end of this year and next year?

Mario Harik

Yes. As you said, when you look at the month of October, we have seen that impact the year-on-year impact from the from the cyber- attack last year.

That's one of our peers. So when you look at the back half of the month on a year-on-year basis was obviously much better than the first half of the month.

That was impacted by the cyber -attack. But when you look at it this what we said last year, the impact of the cyber -attack for less October was, call it roughly 800,000 shipments of incremental shipments per day when you average the entire month, which is roughly at all the 2% impact on tonnage to when you normalize for that, you'd obviously you've got to take that out of the data, the 8% now in the hurricane impact, we did see we did see also the impact both at the end of September and at the beginning of October that impacted overall volume.

The volume trends, given some of the markets when you've got you go to the south east of the country, it would actually obviously impacted by not being able to ship product in and out of those regions for quite a few weeks, although we were up and running very quickly and it was very proud of the scheme of our employees were safe and we were able to support our customers within 24 hours were needed.

But at the same time, obviously that the market was impacted. Now when you look at customer demand trends, it has been when you look at the over the summer, it has been softer sub-seasonal.

When you look at the month of August, as I mentioned, the at all, it was roughly about a few points lower than seasonality normalized to a point lower than seasonality in September, normalized roughly in line with seasonality in October.

That what we saw in the quarter was the industrials being more impacted sales. We saw industrial shipments to be down at twice the rate of that corresponding retail customers through the course of the quarter.

You'll see that in the ISM index, obviously hovered at 46, 47 in the quarter, which was a deceleration from earlier in the year. As you know, I spent a lot of time with customers in the field and what we've heard from customers is some subsectors of the industrial economy.

So electrical equipment, manufacturing machinery are much more. We're bullish about the outlook when they look forward.

But if you look at construction or industrial for agriculture, they are more bearish. They are seeing more softness in demand looking forward.

On the retail side, they were down. Sales are down less than the corresponding industrial side.

Inventories are mostly normalized consumer demand holding. So we're seeing a result of the retail sector that was constructive, but still down on a year-over-year basis, but less than do that.

And industrial counterparts in terms of local versus large customers for us, local is growing. I would local year to date, we have onboarded more than 8,000 new logos in that channel.

And we saw shipment count in that segment grow more than 10% here in the third quarter, but that's more company specific. And given the improvements in service to the execution of our sales force, we are able to deliver on those on those outcomes.

But again, if you look forward to predict where things will go from here through the rest of Q4 or early next year, I mean, there's a scenario where we are seeing an infection and the at the end of the first quarter, the first half of next year, if rates continue to come down and the overhang of the election is behind us.

But we'll see as very tough to predict. There's a lot of mixed signals in terms of what the outlook we do here in the near term.

Okay.

Brain Ossenbeck

Thank you, Maria.

Operator

Our next question is from Scott Schneeberger with Oppenheimer & Co., please proceed with your question.

Scott Schneeberger

Thanks very much.

And Mario, could you please elaborate on the half-dozen premium services you rolled out? Are there more to come in, maybe a little anecdote about what you've done there so far?

And then and then just on top of that them, how is the investment in the sales forces that's something that you're continuing to build?

Or is that in a pause right here?

Thanks.

Mario Harik

So something with a premium services. I'll give you a few examples, Scott, for example, in the retail side, we launched a new servers service called the retail stores rolled out.

So you can imagine whenever you have the consumer packaged goods company that wants to put a certain holiday, like how do we mean you're coming up this week, they want to send a lot of product to a lot of stores that have dangerously.

So we effectively have the best for them that can support dealing with a project where they are shipping 500 shipments of 1,000 shipments.

So all different locations, getting a consolidated them at the end of it and making sure that all of that freight as being tracked in conjunction has won as one unit at similar, we launched a product called retail solution does or must arrived validate.

So when you think of a again, because of a company shipping into a large retailer that they have chargeback programs delivered the product within a certain time window that obviously, as a as the shipper or supplier for that retailer, you get the chargeback as a percent of the value of the goods.

So given tremendous improvements in service product, we actually now offer debt service what our customers where we can again, make sure that we're taking we're tracking to freight all of the wafer destination.

And if you should be stored the destination for the period of time before it gets delivered in a certain time window that we can make all of that happened for the customer.

A similarly on trade shows, when you look, we opened up here over the last few quarters in new service center in Las Vegas that is massive, what are the largest city?

And you can imagine what people want to ship things into a trade show.

They get it to our location, We offer five days of storage, We often get a service desk, coordinate the product getting delivered to the feature floor and pickup from the Central Florida.

So we handle all of these things for our customers. And finally, on Mexico, we expanded our Mexico offering. We're now we've been doing Mexico for more than 30 years.

We're one of the older years in doing that service, but we've added more toward the close of crossing locations and extended our reach within Mexico and U.S. resin, I think with customers as well.

So all of these or extra services that we are offering to the customer, they come at a cost on our side, but usually smaller cost.

But more importantly, the for this very important for our customers in terms of getting the fate picked up and delivered with these extra requirements along with that.

In terms of moving forward, we are at looking to launch a number of incremental services as well as security device.

It is one of them today. We do, for example, exclusive use of sales. So where we ship when you can a customer book an entire later. But in the future, you can also do partial staplers. If you have high value products you want to protect.

We are looking at services like expedited services within the network, in-store network and a number of other as well as good, a working with our with our customers on to in terms of the local investment in our investment in sales or our local sales team.

So we had a plan to grow the local sales force by 25%, and we reach that plan effectively. What we all know, we are still adding incremental headcount to our sales force, but we still have to define going into next year whether we want to further grow our local sales force or whether we feel good about where we are at this point, we're feeling good about the size of the sales force to incrementally adding new roles, including business development roles on the team.

But we'll see if we are going to expand the local sales force beyond that as we finalize the budget for '25.

Scott Schneeberger

Great.

Thanks for the call.

Operator

Our next question is from Bruce Chan with Stifel.

Please proceed with your question.

Bruce Chan

Good morning, gents. Thanks for the question.

Kyle, you talked about your top priority for capital allocation here. And I'm wondering if you think about the potential for a sale of the European business, how would that maybe alter those priorities and what would be the planned use of those proceeds?

And if you have one, any update on that process would be great.

Kyle Wismans

Sure as and when you think about it and let me start over with overall capital allocation. Obviously, our priority is to continue to reinvest in the business now and another that one is achieving investment grade profile.

But that said, what we're looking at our leverage now at 2.5 times, obviously European transaction can meaningfully reduce that. But I would say we've made meaningful progress on our leverage so far this year, you think about the end of last year were at three times or 2.7 times last quarter in 2.5 times this quarter.

So we're making a lot of progress. And again, we're committed to maintaining or pursuing an investment grade profile for the business.

And I think we can achieve that both through the increase in EBIT as well as cash flow generation. And again, our European transaction obviously accelerate some of those efforts.

And the one other piece I'd like to like to mention as well. It's just when you think about leverage and how it progressed is really CapEx because for us, CapEx is 200% of revenue for LTL, somewhere in the 13.5% to 14%.

And if you think about the future, that's going to come down. So if you think about '25, we'll have the ability to ratchet that down.

You think about bringing the service centers online, those 20 service centers were about 2 million of CapEx per site.

So that comes down the extra that to help us drive that number, probably a point.

And outside of that, with all the insourcing have been doing a line haul, the need to increase the fleet next year is also likely to come down.

So we think about that 13.5%, 14% programs on a couple of points. So I think the outlook on from a capital allocation point is going to give us a lot more flexibility moving forward with or without the sale of Europe.

But now I'll turn to Mario talked about Europe.

Mario Harik

So if you look at European, let's say our strategy continues to be you want to be a North American LTL carrier over time, our patient on the under the sale of your because we want to make sure we're getting good value for us.

It is a business that has high scarcity value.

And when you when you look at it, but either number 1,2 or 3 in LTL and dedicated solutions and warehousing and as by trucking and brokerage and the Western European geographies into the UK, France, Spain, Portugal and many other countries.

And again, we're going to be patient to make sure we are getting the right value for it. Even Meanwhile, when you look at it, Bruce, we aren't performing really well in Europe.

And you look at the third quarter here, we grew revenue 7% on a year on year basis, its strongest quarterly volume and revenue growth since '21 post pandemic, the fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating get on your volume growth.

And we're well positioned to capitalize on the on the market over there. And again, milestone, we're going to be a pure-play North American LTL carrier.

Now when you look at what time just mention this another avenue for value creation for our shareholders because when you think about it overall, our earnings are compounding, as I mentioned earlier on, we expect to be either at or above the target range of margin improvement for us here in LTM in 2024.

And that is only upside from here at some point, whether it's met the next couple of quarters, whether this next year we're going to see your freight market cycle starting to inflect.

And when that starts happening would again ask about the compound, our results, our growth, our earnings growth, Mr. and when you look at CapEx normalizing, what kind of just mentioned policy point or so a year for '27, that's only going to extend our free cash flow conversion.

You couple that with proceeds from Europe at some point in time, we're going to start returning of that lowers your cash flow conversion validation for shareholders as well.

Okay.

Bruce Chan

Very good picture color, gents.

Mario Harik

Thank you.

Operator

My next question is from Ravi Shanker with Morgan Stanley.

Please proceed with your question.

Thanks.

Ravi Shanker

Morning, guys.

A two parter on service, if I may. How you mentioned that are probably call that damage claims are getting much better, 2.2 from 0.4.

Does that start running into diminishing returns? Here are high. Also a part that we're going to run the math. survey. You guys made progress on the overall ranking and have healthier place in the national ranking. Does that take time for that service to kind of penetrate into the national ranking and kind of know what your target on that ranking enough, maybe three years and up?

Thanks.

Mario Harik

I was wondering what are the first looking at that would be best in class when it comes to no damages and our network and over the last few years are going to reduce damages by more than 80% here in the quarter with each new company record at the month of the quarter.

And we're going to keep on improving their of our view is very simple. When we take care of the customer, they give us more freight and they're also willing to pay a higher price for the freight because that causes less disruption in their supply chain.

So we're going to keep on working that until we become best in class when it comes to service that when it comes to the math, fuel service, as you said, we were the most improved on a two year stack in terms of NPS scores as one data point we look at that in terms of overall our performance. But more importantly, Robbie measure, satisfaction of our customers on a weekly basis, we effectively get to do a survey for customers. We're actually shipping with us and we get to see that satisfaction and how it performs over the next few years, up by more than 40% over that period of time.

And ultimately, customers vote with their wallets. And we're seeing effectively growth in our numbers and yields are seeing growth and margin, and that's driven by improvements in service. If you are making.

Ravi Shanker

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Jason Celino with TD. Talon.

Please proceed with your question.

Jason Seidl

Thank you, operator.

Hi Mario and Tim, Good morning. Really nice job on the operational improvements in the quarter.

I wanted to ask a question. You know, some of your peers have talked about, you know, freight continuing to shift to truckload with the weakness in the truckload market, prelease that multi-stop Alteon or LTL consolidation whenever you like to call it, I guess two parts.

Are you guys still seeing a lot of that are out there? And then two, how quickly do you think that could jump back to the LTL market in '25 once the deal market recovers?

Mario Harik

Your first, Jason, it's tough to estimate how much of the freight has moved move to truck load in terms of consolidation because that portion of it typically we don't have as much visibility into it.

But generally you must have been at DMS systems have been around for a long time. And usually what most shippers do, they automatically look at the service requirements shipment that they have and that compared race between truckload and LTL.

And they compare with also based on the service requirements to move to move that freight. But that's not something new that we're seeing here.

I mean, customers who have TMS systems are usually move fairly quickly on whether they want to consolidate or not based on based on what they're seeing in the embodiment.

So we expect whenever truckload let's go back up again. You can you guys to see effectively the DMS system will do the computation and figured out that this that has actually redeemable shipment that with NPLs. But that percentage is tough to estimate.

Now that is also what we call direct modal conversion between LTL to TL., which is where there is a it's more cost efficient just for one shipment.

And in that particular case, if you look at our network last quarter, our average length of haul was about 855 miles. When you apply into the trough of the market to dollar truckload rate to that, that's something from the corresponding truckload shipments will be about $1,700 to move that you compare that to an average revenue per shipment for us was $380 sort of specific this allocation between $380, $1,700 revenue per shipment in the truckload versus LTL.

Now sometimes I get the question, what are your what about heavy shipments? So I had the team from the breakeven point and that rig breakeven point a split shipments over £15,000 and today less than 0.3% of our shipments are that heavy. So that is a small conversions area.

Semi-custom, you have a point maybe less than a point that again was truckload rates go up. We'll come back to LTL as well.

Jason Seidl

That's fantastic color.

Appreciate it, Mario, you got it.

Operator

Our next question is from Stephanie Moore with Jefferies.

Please proceed with your question.

Stephanie Moore

Hi, good morning. Thank you.

Maybe sticking on our last couple of questions on the service side, can you talk a bit about your level of confidence that keeping the strong service level even in an upswing as the environment tightens? And there's a bit more strain on your network

Mario Harik

was there were seven, if you look at it from our perspective on the service improvements were done were not driven by lower volumes.

They were driven by action plans to specifically improved service between incentive compensation for employees that incentivizes on improving service between adding effectively technology.

That enables us to track damages down to the person level as the shift seven and the supervisory level by doing a big cultural change and training and holding people accountable and our employees holding each other accountable to provide great service for the customer side.

These are foundational changes and what we've done to improve service. So, I'll give you a couple of proof points. When you look at last year, when yellow went bankrupt, we saw a above seasonality increase in shipment count from Q2 to Q3 of plus 7%.

So think about the macro, the company think of a cycle recovery is seven points higher than seasonality. Increases in volumes is massive.

And during that period of time, in the summer of last year, we saw our service product, our damages and our on-time improved every month in Q3 of last year, Q4 of last year and that trend continue through '24 year.

So effectively, we want to do you have done it once and an up cycle through the bankruptcy of one of our peers that when you look at moving forward, a lot of it goes also to having capacity.

So far, we are loving the position we are in because we have out and we have invested a lot of real estate. I lost the rolling stock by Q1 of next year we're going to have more than 30% excess capacity in our network to be able to handle that incremental freight for the customer.

And similarly, on the rolling stock side, we've added more than 15,000 trailers and more than 4,000 trucks. Saul of that capacity is going to put us in prime position to provide great service for the customers and be able to capitalize on the upswing of demand when it comes.

Stephanie Moore

Great.

Appreciate the color.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Ariel Rosa with Citi.

Please proceed with your question.

Ariel Rosa

Hi, good morning. Congrats here on strong results guys.

On So Mario, I wanted to say on that, that line of thinking and talking about the 30% excess capacity, it seems like a lot of your peers also are sitting on quite a bit of excess capacity from an industry structure perspective.

What gives you confidence, you know, if the market doesn't Titan, I guess how long are you willing to sit on that excess capacity?

And what gives you confidence that some of your peers don't also start to make maybe a little bit of volume, but by type of cutting rates, is there any risk of that or what gives you confidence that that doesn't start to happen next?

Mario Harik

So I think I don't see a risk in that 40 for the simple reason, which is usually a real estate cost footprint and an LTL network is a low to mid single digit as a percent of revenue.

So in other firms as an LTL carrier is not going to use that cost to justify onboarding freight. That does and operate at or better or a profile than the rest of your network because otherwise you are going to take down your margins are going to take down your earnings are going to work harder to move that freight cost category that is very low on the on the P & L.

So if you think of as I mentioned earlier on, when you look at all the publicly traded LTL carriers, shipment counts, when you look at at pre-COVID 2018, 19 or 2021, which was post COVID, it was still slightly lower than '18 '19 compared to where we are in 2020.

For shipment demand in our industry on the low end is down in the low 10s and on the high end is down in the high 10s.

Now when the other ones that stopped last year, it was at a time where demand was depressed. So, you took out 10% of the industry capacity through them seizing operation.

Since then they've sold about, you know, call it roughly half of that service centers, about 90% of the service centers went back into the hands of LTL carrier.

So even in a year from now, you're going to have 94%, 95% of the industry capacity that existed a year ago. So that's what gives us a lot of concept competence in the next upcycle.

And I'll give you just some anecdotal examples here. Last week, I was actually this thing, some of our customers in the Minneapolis area.

And based on those meetings with them, that main concern was what's going to happen in the next upcycle. And they wanted to make sure that we have enough capacity to be able to grow with them.

During that period of time. So currently on the cost of our customers, nine, they see the fact that capacity have gone out to some of it came back, but they also do understand that demand is very depressed. And when you start seeing that demand come back into LTL, again, it's going to be the cycle of all cycles for LTL companies.

Ariel Rosa

Very helpful.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Jordan Alliger with Goldman Sachs.

Please proceed with your question.

Jordan Alliger

Yes, hi.

So just a couple of quick things. First, I'm just sort of curious here with the great job talking about price and or five points less left of price, etc.

I'm just sort of curious how to house the elasticity of demand work versus price. Do you find customers? Do they back at it? Or did they say, You know what your services better? So we're going to stick even though you guys are pushing price? I'm just sort of curious how that interplay works on elasticity.

And then just a quick follow up. I know you mentioned that October was about in line with normal seasonality as the expectation, November and December will track normal seasonality. And if so, what does that mean for tonnage for the quarter Facts.

Jordan, I'll start here.

So if you looked at our pricing strategy, what we're doing is where we're aligning our price with the increased value, we're providing our customers and our customers understand that for us to provide better service.

We need to invest in our business and there's a premium associated with that. And a better service product means a total loan with lower cost for them as well to move goods through their supply chain. And as Mario noted, we've seen significant improvements in our service over the last few years.

You think about our damage claims ratio improving from of 1.2% a few years ago to 0.2%. On-time performance has improved for 10 consecutive quarters on a year-over-year basis.

And those service improvements are earning us a higher price with our customers, and that's translating to above market contract renewals and pricing growth.

I'd also point out that there's other ways for us to improve our yield just beyond price. You think about growing the revenue mix of premium services into the local channel, both of which are both yield and margin accretion, but for us and go beyond just raising prices to the end customer.

And so we're going to continue to take a disciplined approach to grow our market share. As Mario noted, in the local channel, for example, we're growing shipments by more than 10%, and that accelerated from the second quarter. So overall, our top priority is to continue to drive OR improvement for us. Yield is going to be the main lever for that margin expansion.

You look here in the third quarter and likely for the full year as well. We're going to be the only public LTL carrier to expand margin, and we're going to continue to optimize revenue quality to continue to drive that margin expansion going forward.

And as you think about the outlook from a from a tonnage for us effective, as Mario noted, if you roll forward seasonality from October, that would imply tonnage for the full quarter being down somewhere in that mid-single digit plus range year over year for the fourth quarter, overall, macro will be the biggest swing factor.

But if you just roll forward that normal seasonality into November and December, you're guessing somewhere in that mid-single digit decline range.

Jordan Alliger

Thank you.

Operator

Thinking that has all the time line for questions today.

I would like to hand the floor back over to Mario Heringer, CEO for any closing comments.

Mario Harik

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. As you saw from our results, we are able to deliver strong margin improvement and a tough market for freight transportation. And our strategy is working and we have the right team behind at executing on it.

Our service has never been better and keeps on improving. Our yield is above market in terms of growth and our customers are seeing those service improvements we're launching. Our premium services are gaining momentum. Our local accounts are growing with added more than 8,000 local accounts so far year to date.

And on the cost side, our technologies enabling us to run the business very efficiently and in-sourcing linehaul at a base of three years ahead of plan. And importantly, all the investments we're making in capacity on positioning us to be able to do really well and the eventual freight markets recover and getting fantastic incremental margins as we as we grow the business.

We look forward to updating you over the next quarter. And Operator, I'm going to hand the call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Thank you for your participation.