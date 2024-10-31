Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

Mario Harik; Chief Executive Officer; XPO Inc

Kyle Wismans; Chief Financial Officer; XPO Inc

Tony Graham; President West Division; XPO Inc

Ken Hoexter; Analyst; Bank Of America

Scott Group; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Daniel Imbro; Analyst; Stephens Inc

Fadi Chamoun; Analyst; BMO Capital Markets

Chris Wetherbee; Analyst; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Jonathan Chappell; Analyst; Evercore ISI

Thomas Wadewitz; Analyst; UBS Equities

Brain Ossenbeck; Analyst; JPMorgan

Scott Schneeberger; Analyst; Oppenheimer

Bruce Chan; Analyst; Stifel

Ravi Shanker; Analyst; Morgan Stanley

Jason Seidl; Analyst; TD Cowen

Stephanie Moore; Analyst; Jefferies

Ariel Rosa; Analyst; Citi

Jordan Alliger; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Presentation

Mario Harik

Good morning, everyone.
Thanks for joining our call on the unit Kyle Wismans our Chief Financial Officer, and Ali Faghri, our Chief Strategy Officer. This morning, we reported strong fourth quarter results and a solid backdrop of freight transportation with about Mark earnings growth and margin expansion.
Company-wide, we grew revenue year over year by 4% to $2.1 billion, and we achieved significant operating leverage on that growth, delivering a 20% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $333 million. I would adjusted diluted EPS was $1.2, which is a 16% increase from a year ago.
The standout result of the quarter was a strong margin expansion with a year over year improvement and LTL adjusted operating ratio of 200 basis points.
This improvement was at the high end of our target range. What drive our results of the four levers of our strategy, service quality yield growth. Investments in the network and cost efficiency is that others are closely aligned, and each one has a distinct role in driving outperformance of focus surface quality.
We delivered a damage claims ratio of 0.2%, which is an improvement from 0.4% last year. Importantly, damage frequency continues to improve each month in the quarter to record levels. We also improved our on-time performance year over year for the 10th consecutive quarter, the speed and reliability of our network of the primary reasons why our customers trust us with debt-free and a serious these benefits on a daily basis.
Our second lever is the targeted investments we're making and capacity ahead of the strong demand we anticipate in the freight market recovery. These ongoing investments are designed to deliver world-class service at every stage of the freight market cycle.
Over the past three years, we've added nearly 15,000 flavors and more than 4,000 tractors followed fleet were using our rolling stock to accelerate our line haul in-sourcing with a broad benefit to service across our network.
In addition, we've now opened up 21 of the 28 service centers we acquired last December, and we expect to open the last seven sites by early next year. On track with our plan.
The majority of these sites are in markets where we want to build density and leverage our existing teams. Each new service center helps our network alternate or deficiency when that all online will have roughly 30% excess capacity in the network.
Strategically this positions us to capitalize quickly in an up cycle, driving substantial operating leverage and profitable market share gains.
Yield is our third lever and the primary driver of our margin improvement. We've been reporting above market yield growth throughout this year. As we align our pricing with the value we deliver. In the third quarter, we grew we yield, excluding fuel by 6.7% year over year.
This underpins the 200 basis points of our improvement we reported. We achieved this by executing on multiple initiatives that auto yields and margin accretive with our customers. Under contract, we increased renewal pricing by high single digits year over year for the fifth consecutive quarter, supported by the service improvements we're making, and we're earning more market share from local customers due to the investments we made in our sales force.
In the third quarter, we increased shipments from local customers by over 10% compared with a year ago. Our new premium services had another benefit to yield. We've continued to increase our revenue mix from higher-margin assessorial services, and we expect this revenue stream to grow substantially over time.
The final level of our strategy as cost efficiency, where we have three areas of focus, purchase transportation, variable costs and overhead. And the third quarter, we reduced our purchase transportation costs by 40% year over year, primarily driven by our line haul in-sourcing initiative. We ended the quarter was 13.6% of line haul miles outsourced to third parties, which was a reduction of nearly 800 basis points year over year.
This has the lowest level of outsourcing in our company's history, and we are on track to meet our '27 target by year end '24 for three years ahead of plan, we now expect our outsource miles to be below 10% next year. And to support the trajectory. We're deploying more driver teams and steeper cap trust for long distance line haul runs. And we're continuing to manage labor cost effective.
We can realize labor hours quickly to address changes in volume and do that at the service center levels. Turning to Europe for transportation remain soft. In most countries, we continued to outperform the industry on a year-over-year basis.
We increased third quarter segment revenue by 7%. It was our strongest quarterly revenue growth since '21, with volume accelerating for the fifth consecutive quarter. The strongest revenue performance was in the UK, where our year-over-year organic revenue growth was up mid 10s.
Importantly, our sales pipeline in Europe is growing at the record levels as we closed new business and replenish new lease. This should support ongoing above market growth across our key geographies. In summary, the strong third quarter, we delivered highlights the effectiveness of our strategy and our company-specific initiatives. Regardless of the macro to world-class service we provide is within our control. It creates value for our customers and enables us to outpace the industry with yield growth and margin expansion. In addition, we've made significant progress in becoming more cost efficient with our operations, even in the current environment. Our strategy is driving robust financial and operational results, and our investments in capacity will accelerate those results.
On the freight market rebounds. We have a long runway for additional market share and earnings growth, and we're well positioned to capture that opportunity. Now I'm going to hand the call over to Kyle to discuss the financial results call over to you.

