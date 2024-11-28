Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 X Financial Earnings Call

Participants

Victoria Yu; Investor Relations; X Financial

Kan Li; President, Chief Risk Officer, Director; X Financial

Fuya Zheng; Chief Financial Officer; X Financial

Randy Ballista; Analyst; Blackbird Capital

Mason Bourne; Analyst; AWH Capital

Presentation

Operator

Hello and welcome to the X Financial third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this so that is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Victoria Yu. Please go ahead.

Victoria Yu

Thank you operator. Hello, everyone and thank you for joining us today. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website at ir.xiaoyinggroup.com. On the call today from X Financial are Mr. Kan Li, President; and Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Li will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights followed by Mr. Zheng who will go through the financials. They are all available to answer your questions during the Q&A session.
I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events let involve known or unknown risks uncertainties or other factors.
All of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement.
Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the company's filings with the US securities and exchange commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required in the law.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. [Kan] Li. Mr. Li, please go ahead.

Kan Li

Hello everyone. We are pleased to report another strong quarter with loan volume exceeding our forecast and a significant sequential improvement in asset quality. In the third quarter, we continue to promptly adjust non volume based on risk level. As asset quality improved, we further intensified our borrower acquisition efforts which have yielded very positive results.
Both the top and the bottom line continue to grow year over year. Non-GAAP adjusted net income reached a new record high. Specifically, on the operational front, our total loan amount of facilities and originated was down 4% a year on year, but up 25% sequentially to RMB28 billion, above the high end of our guidance.
Delinquency rates for all outstanding loans past due for 31 to 60 days and 91 to 180 days were 1.02% and 3.22% respectively, at the end of the quarter, compared to 1.29% and 4.38% a quarter ago and 1.11% and 2.50% a year ago.
We are pleased with this improvement in asset quality and we will continue to optimize our risk management system through advanced technology.
In September this year, the Chinese government unveiled a comprehensive stimulus package aimed at improving liquidity, boosting the property market, stabilizing financial markets and stimulating consumption. We expect this will provide a meaningful boost to the macroeconomic recovery as an integral part of the economy, the personal finance market, we should benefit from this upturn.
We have already observed a positive signs in the market and are committed to adjust loan volumes in line with the risk net. As a result of this favorable environment, we are raising our guidance and expect our monthly loan volume to exceed RMB10 billion in the fourth quarter, setting a new record.
Now, I will turn the call to Frank, who will go through our financials.

