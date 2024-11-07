Q3 2024 WW International Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Participants

David Halderman; Director of Investor Relations; WW International Inc

Tara Comonte; Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; WW International Inc

Heather Stark; Chief Financial Officer; WW International Inc

Donna Boyer; Chief Product Officer; WW International Inc

Nathan Feather; Analyst; Morgan Stanley Co. LLC

Alex Fuhrman; Analyst; Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Karru Martinson; Analyst; Jefferies LLC

Henry Carr; Analyst; UBS

Presentation

David Halderman

This morning, we issued a press release reporting our third quarter, 2024 results. The purpose of this call is to provide investors with some further details regarding the company's financial results as well as to provide a general update on the company's progress.
The press release is available on the company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com. Supplemental investor materials are also available on the company's corporate website under events and presentations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures discussed on this conference call today to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are also available as part of this press release.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that any forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed here today.
These risk factors are explained in detail in the most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K as updated by the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to these filings for a more detailed discussion of forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties of such statements.
All forward-looking statements are made as of today and except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Joining today's call are Tara Comonte, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer; and Donna Boyer, Chief Product Officer.
I will now turn the call over to Tara.

and

