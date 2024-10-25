Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
38 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Marc Bitzer; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Whirlpool Corp

James W. Peter; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; Whirlpool Corporation

David MacGregor; Analyst; Longbow Research

Susan Maklari; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Michael Dahl; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Laura Champine; Analyst; Loop Capital

Rafe Jadrosich; Analyst; Bank of America

Sam Darkatsh; Analyst; Raymond James

Eric Bosshard; Analyst; Cleveland Research

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, Welcome to Whirlpool Corporation third quatar 2024 Earnings call. Today's call is being recorded. Joining me today are Marc Bitzer, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and James W. Peters, our Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Our remarks today track with a presentation available on the Investors section of our website at whirlpool corp.com.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that as we conduct this call, we will be making forward-looking statements to assist you in better understanding Whirlpool Corporation's future expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from these statements due to many factors discussed in our latest 10 K, a 10 Q and other periodic reports.
We also want to remind you that today's presentation includes non-GAAP measures outlined in further detail at the beginning of our earnings presentation. We believe these measures are important indicators of our operations as they exclude items that may not be indicative of our results from ongoing business operations. We also think the adjusted measures will provide you with a better baseline for analyzing trends and our ongoing business operations. Listeners are directed to the supplemental information package posted on the Investor Relations section of our website for the reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode.
Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for analyst questions since our more than two questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Marc.

Marc Bitzer

Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. In the third quarter, we again delivered global sequential EBIT margin expansion, largely in line with our expectations. I'm pleased with our team's execution of our operational priorities, delivering 50 basis points of sequential global margin expansion. Our North American business even achieved 100 basis points of sequential margin expansion led by a previously announced pricing actions. Before I expand further into the results, I want to acknowledge what has been and will at least in the near term, remain a challenging macro environment in the US. Consumer confidence remains low and is impacted by the uncertainty ahead of the upcoming elections. Despite the recent interest rate cut by the Fed, the US housing market is still constrained by elevated mortgage rates. As a result of this environment, demand in the US has shifted significantly toward lower margin replacement driven purchases and the higher margin Discretionary demand continues to be weak due to historically low existing home sales. Although the timing of US housing recovery still uncertain, we are confident that the industry will have a multi-year recovery the underlying housing fundamentals remaining strong, we are well positioned to benefit from its eventual housing rebalance. While we await an anticipated multiyear US housing recovery, we are focused on executing our operational priorities. We delivered ongoing EPS of $3.43 cent, supported by our pricing actions, cost takeout and I may favorable adjusted effective tax rate. Our strong working capital management improved inventory, generating approximately $130 million of cash in the third quarter. We expect to deliver approximately 5.1 million free cash flow in 2024 for the remainder year to date, free cash flow was negatively impacted by nonrecurring cash outflow, those associated with the Europe transaction of $250 to $300 million. These cash outflows were one-time in nature and will no longer impact our results in 2025, structurally strengthening our free cash flow delivery going forward. Our capital allocation priorities are unchanged from our free cash flow delivery enables us to further reduce our debt levels and continued to return cash to shareholders. We paid dividends of $1.75 cents per share in the third quarter and declared $1.75 cents per share in Q4, returning approximately $400 million to shareholders this year.
Turning to slide 6, I will review the third quarter ongoing EBIT margin drivers. Sequentially, price mix delivered 75 basis points margin expansion, driven by the pricing actions in North America. Year-over-year price mix still impact margin unfavorably by 125 basis points. We saw the balance of sale shift out of coking and DISH, which tend to be our strongest MDA margin categories into replacement focused laundry and refrigeration categories. The heavier replacement market in U.S. unfavorably impacted product mix. In the fourth quarter, our cost takeout actions delivered 25 basis points of sequential margin expansion and 50 basis points year over year. This was led by our fully implemented organization simplification, while raw materials as expected were essentially unchanged . Currency negatively impacted margins sequentially and year over year as the Brazilian reais and Mexican pesos experienced some weakening relative to USD for European transaction impact of the third quarter negatively by 25 basis points due to the equity in affiliates impacts from Deco Europe easy. The negative impact was driven by the weak macro environment in Europe and the integration related efforts. Ultimately, we're pleased to have delivered 50 basis points sequential margin expansion. And now we'll turn it over to Jim to review our Segment results and for your guidance.

and

Recommended Stories