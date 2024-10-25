Q3 2024 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Call

Marc Bitzer; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer; Whirlpool Corp

James W. Peter; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer; Whirlpool Corporation

David MacGregor; Analyst; Longbow Research

Susan Maklari; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Michael Dahl; Analyst; RBC Capital Markets

Laura Champine; Analyst; Loop Capital

Rafe Jadrosich; Analyst; Bank of America

Sam Darkatsh; Analyst; Raymond James

Eric Bosshard; Analyst; Cleveland Research

Operator

Good morning, Welcome to Whirlpool Corporation third quatar 2024 Earnings call. Today's call is being recorded. Joining me today are Marc Bitzer, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and James W. Peters, our Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Our remarks today track with a presentation available on the Investors section of our website at whirlpool corp.com.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that as we conduct this call, we will be making forward-looking statements to assist you in better understanding Whirlpool Corporation's future expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from these statements due to many factors discussed in our latest 10 K, a 10 Q and other periodic reports.

We also want to remind you that today's presentation includes non-GAAP measures outlined in further detail at the beginning of our earnings presentation. We believe these measures are important indicators of our operations as they exclude items that may not be indicative of our results from ongoing business operations. We also think the adjusted measures will provide you with a better baseline for analyzing trends and our ongoing business operations. Listeners are directed to the supplemental information package posted on the Investor Relations section of our website for the reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode.

Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for analyst questions since our more than two questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Marc.

Marc Bitzer

Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. In the third quarter, we again delivered global sequential EBIT margin expansion, largely in line with our expectations. I'm pleased with our team's execution of our operational priorities, delivering 50 basis points of sequential global margin expansion. Our North American business even achieved 100 basis points of sequential margin expansion led by a previously announced pricing actions. Before I expand further into the results, I want to acknowledge what has been and will at least in the near term, remain a challenging macro environment in the US. Consumer confidence remains low and is impacted by the uncertainty ahead of the upcoming elections. Despite the recent interest rate cut by the Fed, the US housing market is still constrained by elevated mortgage rates. As a result of this environment, demand in the US has shifted significantly toward lower margin replacement driven purchases and the higher margin Discretionary demand continues to be weak due to historically low existing home sales. Although the timing of US housing recovery still uncertain, we are confident that the industry will have a multi-year recovery the underlying housing fundamentals remaining strong, we are well positioned to benefit from its eventual housing rebalance. While we await an anticipated multiyear US housing recovery, we are focused on executing our operational priorities. We delivered ongoing EPS of $3.43 cent, supported by our pricing actions, cost takeout and I may favorable adjusted effective tax rate. Our strong working capital management improved inventory, generating approximately $130 million of cash in the third quarter. We expect to deliver approximately 5.1 million free cash flow in 2024 for the remainder year to date, free cash flow was negatively impacted by nonrecurring cash outflow, those associated with the Europe transaction of $250 to $300 million. These cash outflows were one-time in nature and will no longer impact our results in 2025, structurally strengthening our free cash flow delivery going forward. Our capital allocation priorities are unchanged from our free cash flow delivery enables us to further reduce our debt levels and continued to return cash to shareholders. We paid dividends of $1.75 cents per share in the third quarter and declared $1.75 cents per share in Q4, returning approximately $400 million to shareholders this year.

Turning to slide 6, I will review the third quarter ongoing EBIT margin drivers. Sequentially, price mix delivered 75 basis points margin expansion, driven by the pricing actions in North America. Year-over-year price mix still impact margin unfavorably by 125 basis points. We saw the balance of sale shift out of coking and DISH, which tend to be our strongest MDA margin categories into replacement focused laundry and refrigeration categories. The heavier replacement market in U.S. unfavorably impacted product mix. In the fourth quarter, our cost takeout actions delivered 25 basis points of sequential margin expansion and 50 basis points year over year. This was led by our fully implemented organization simplification, while raw materials as expected were essentially unchanged . Currency negatively impacted margins sequentially and year over year as the Brazilian reais and Mexican pesos experienced some weakening relative to USD for European transaction impact of the third quarter negatively by 25 basis points due to the equity in affiliates impacts from Deco Europe easy. The negative impact was driven by the weak macro environment in Europe and the integration related efforts. Ultimately, we're pleased to have delivered 50 basis points sequential margin expansion. And now we'll turn it over to Jim to review our Segment results and for your guidance.

Story Continues

James W. Peter

Thanks, Marc. Good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 7, I'll review third quarter results for our MDA North America business. Net sales were down 4% year over year, driven by unfavorable price mix. As a result of the strong replacement environment and weak discretionary demand. We are seeing further deterioration in the underlying do discretionary demand than what we experienced in the first half of 2024. However, price mix improved significantly compared to last quarter due to our pricing actions. We delivered margin improvement with our pricing actions and our cost takeout program, which is expected to deliver approximately $300 million globally for the full year, our actions delivered 100 basis points of sequential EBIT margin expansion. Overall, the segment delivered 7.3% EBIT margin for the quarter, and we are very pleased with the margin expansion of approximately 170 basis points delivered since the first quarter. We continue to focus on margin expansion as we head into the fourth quarter and expect cost takeout opportunities to support for other margin progress.

Turning to Slide 8. I'm excited to take a moment to showcase a few of our new product launches. Product innovation is critical to enable our future growth and margin expansion expectations. In MDA North America, we had two notable product launches in our laundry category. Our newest whirlpool brand laundry parasites common causes of front-load odor with the Fresh Flow Vent System. The innovative new fresh Flow Vent System is the first fan power system designed to help keep your clothes and washer fresh. With the successful launch of Maytag pet Pro top load laundry in 2023, we've brought the winning an innovative pet Pro filter to front-load. The pet Pro option utilizes the pet Pro filter lifting and removing pet hair from closed for a clean you can see recently KitchenAid launch brands first four door refrigerators, the KitchenAid refrigerator has a modern aesthetic was sections to keep fresh and frozen ingredients organized and easy to locate. The four-door designed combined with the storage flexibility lets consumers customize the refrigerator to their needs. These innovative new products demonstrate our commitment to being the best kitchen and laundry company, improving life at home for our consumers, strengthening our leading position in North America as we look forward to 2025 we have even stronger line up of new product introductions that we expect will positively impact price mix and share.

Turning to slide 9, I'll review the very strong results for our MDA. Latin America business segment continued to demonstrate strong net sales growth of 9% year over year, excluding currency, driven by industry in both Brazil and Mexico. We delivered a solid EBIT margin of 6.9% in the quarter with 110 basis points of sequential margin expansion from improved price mix. We expect sustained solid EBIT margins for the full year as we focus on continued growth and price mix improvement.

Turning to slide 10, I'll review the Results of our MDA Asia business. We saw another quarter of double digit net sales growth of 10% year over year, excluding currency. Sequentially sales contracted due to the seasonal decline as we exited the summer period. Our continued share gains delivered volume growth, and we are pleased with the progress made in the segment. We delivered 2.9% EBIT margin from improved price mix and fixed cost leverage.

Turning to slide 11, I'll review the results for our SDA global business. Net sales decreased 3% year over year, impacted by industry declines in the US. Strength in our direct to consumer business and new product launches were more than offset by a softer industry with weak consumer sentiment. We delivered EBIT margin of 14.2% with the quarter impacted by continued marketing investments in our new products. Our SDA business is well positioned for the holiday season, and we expect sustained strong EBIT margins. Despite industry softness seen year to date, we are confident in delivering the guided net sales growth of approximately 7.5%, supported by our new product pipeline.

Turning to slide 12, I'm pleased to review our exciting new lineup of KitchenAid Small Appliances are iconic. KitchenAid stand mixer launched the unique evergreen design, which has been hit with enthusiast everywhere. We launched new additions to the KitchenAid, go code less system, a removable and interchangeable battery-powered, all KitchenAid go appliances, providing you with the power you need for every creation. No code needed the new top-down shopper citrus user and hand blender with accessories unlock even more possibilities, both inside and out of the kitchen. These new product launches will continue to fuel our growth expectations.

On slide 13, let me review our reaffirmed full year guidance. Our net sales guidance of approximately $16.9 billion, alongside approximately 6% for your ongoing EBIT margins are unchanged. Additionally, we are reaffirming our ongoing earnings per share of approximately $12 and free cash flow guidance of approximately $500 million. Our guidance includes updated expectations for our adjusted effective tax rate. We now expect an adjusted effective full year tax rate of approximately negative 18% to 22%. We have further refined the estimated benefits of our tax planning strategies since closing the Europe transaction. With the unique tax impacts of the significant legal entity restructuring we were able to execute with the European transaction behind us. We expect our adjusted effective tax rate to be approved ultimately 20% to 25% starting in 2025. However, our cash tax rate will be significantly lower. We are confident that we have the right actions in place and are reaffirming our full year guidance.

Turning to slide 14, let me recap our commitments to our capital allocation priorities. We've completed actions to strengthen our balance sheet in 2024. In the first quarter, we completed the sale of 24% of Whirlpool of India's outstanding shares while retaining a majority interest. Additionally, the planned divestiture of our Brastemp brand water filtration business in Brazil closed on July first. Combined, these two actions generated more than $500 million of cash, coupled with our beginning cash on hand of $1.6 billion and free cash flow generation of approximately $500 million. We are well positioned to continue our debt reduction initiatives and paid dividends of approximately $400 million in 2024. With the $500 million of term loan repayment in April, we have made significant debt reduction progress since the acquisition of instant greater with approximately $1 billion debt paid down inclusive of the term loan. We have a total of 1.8 billion of current maturities in 2025 with a weighted average interest rate of approximately 6%. We expect to pay down a portion of our current maturities and refinance a portion a lower interest rate in 2025. As we look ahead, we have ample space in our flexible debt ladder to optimize our refinancing plants. We are fully on track to deliver our 2024 capital allocation priorities and position Whirlpool well to strengthen our balance sheet. Now I will turn the call over to Marc.

Marc Bitzer

Thanks, Jim. And turning to slide 15, let me review what you heard today. We had a solid quarter and are reiterating our full-year guidance. We are pleased to have delivered sequential margin expansion globally. And most importantly, in North America, we feel good about our pricing actions and cost plants, both of which are on track. Why we continue to navigate a challenging macro environment. We see the housing market clearly positioned for an eventual rebalance. US housing market is structurally under supplied by

3 to 4 million units. High interest rates are causing low turnover. The existing home sales at multi-decade lows. Home equity values are near all-time highs, meaning home owners should have confidence in investing in their homes as rates become more favorable with lower interest rate This pressure will ease our strong position with eight of a top 10 US homebuilders and an exciting new lineup of product positions us well to be benefit from a housing recovery and improving discretionary demand. Our teams are executing well and we're confident in our strategy, which enables us to capitalize on the US housing market recovery that we expect will drive significant benefits for our MDA North America business. Meantime, we're focused on what is the thing controlled. We have demonstrated the ability to take out costs were $500 million of fixed cost removed from our operating structure since 2019. And remain on track with our expectation for approximately $300 million cost takeout this year.

We continue to see significant opportunities to optimize costs across our products through input costs, design, manufacturing and supply chain overall, and we have a right strategy and operational priorities to navigate the challenging environment in North America business, SDA and the international businesses have a long runway for us growth and continued to be very important to our overall portfolio. We are focused on reducing our debt levels while returning cash to shareholders. We're confident in our strategy and the steps we're taking both short and long term to deliver value for shareholders. And that concludes our formal remarks. And we will now open it up for questions.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

Mr. periods.

At this time, I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press star then the number one on your telephone keypad. Our first question comes from the line of David MacGregor from Longbow Research. Your line is open.

David MacGregor

Yes. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking my question.

Marc Bitzer

Good morning, David.

David MacGregor

Hi I guess first question is just on the consolidated EBIT margin EBIT margin progression. Excuse me, you had put a chart your deck last quarter indicating that the your 6% ongoing EBIT margin goal for the year included a 6.3% performance in 3Q. Your actual turned out to be about 5.8 was a 50 basis point variance that are representing approximately about 20 million, if my math is correct. So is that $20 million from the equity method investment loss offsetting what would have otherwise been on an on-target quarter, but I think more importantly, you've left the full year guidance, 6%. So if my math is correct, it implies and 8% fourth quarter margin performance and an exit run rate that would exceed your previous guidance of 8%. So is this a correct takeaway? And if so, what would be driving the better than expected Q4 margins?

James W. Peter

Yes, David, this is Jim. And I'll kind of start and then you know, Marc can chime in here. I would say you're correct on your first assumption, is that? Yes, the difference in Q3 is almost purely you know what we saw from the results with our, you know, 25% stake in the media. Now as you look towards the full year in Q4 to begin with, as we've said, as you know, it's going to be approximately 6% or around 6%. But you know, as we go into the fourth quarter, what we do it effect as we do expect to continue to one see margin expansion, as we've talked about within North America, especially due to the pricing, but to a lot of our cost actions that we have driven. We also expect those to continue to accelerate. And then three, we don't expect to have the same level of impact a much lower less of level of impact from the EMEA. stake that we have. So those are the big drivers as we look from Q3 to Q4. I think the other thing you've got to remember as a company in Q3, we took out we talked about we reduced our inventory levels down significantly. And so, you know, as we go into Q4, we'll have a much more normalized production environment, which also helps us from a cost perspective and gives us better cost absorption leverage within the quarter.

Marc Bitzer

David Mac Marc here, maybe just adding to Jim's point on, first of all, on the Eurobond and just zooming out a little bit. Obviously, we all know Europe was a very significant transaction of the year and impact our full-year numbers in many different ways. As we indicate, it's among the cash flow. And we carry about the EUR250 million of negative on cash flow differs us on it hurts us right now, libido Mitch EBIT line, on which I want to emphasize, it's noncash relevant because it's just equity affiliates and it's a positive from a tax rate. So there's a lot of moving out of the Eurobond. Bad will be in 25. All normalize back to this year's numbers are impacted many different ways. And I would say particularly European losses, fair associated with it integration efforts not entirely surprising again, not cash relevant. And important thing is if you take all the noise around the margin, I think it all comes down to the underlying now our North America margin progression and just to you all know it, but it's just in Q1, we had 5.6 margin in North America in Q2 to 6.39, Q3 7.3. And in Q4, as you heard before, we guiding 8 to 9% of that is by any definition of Varian pressure profit margin progression. We all know it's not a destination with but There's no debate about this one. But given what is still a very challenging environment particularly. Yes, I think that is just evidence that our actions which we put in place, we'd have attraction.

David MacGregor

Thanks for that. I guess just as a follow-up, I wanted to ask about the SDA. segment. Third-quarter sales were down 3%, but margins were down about 400 basis points. You noted the need to support the new product launches with marketing investments. So that makes sense. I guess, does this imply a stronger fourth quarter seasonal pattern for this business? And just given the amount of support that you're spending now in 3Q and I guess, given that might be driven by new products, should we expect a stronger than normal incremental margin in that segment to 4Q?

Marc Bitzer

Yes, David, it's overall. I would say we're exactly on track towards our full year guidance on KitchenAid SDA. As you know, we guided slightly north of 7% revenue growth and around 15 or 15 plus a margin. And right now we feel very good above that number for Full year. It is just night and you know it very well. It's the seasonality with small domestic appliances is heavily heavily skewed towards filed September, October, November, particular October, November. So, one or two days of shipping to trade partner. In Colum makes a massive different plus minus, but you take, but to cause combined on the entire year, we feel very good about where we are. And yes, you're correct. We significantly increased our marketing investments to support the new product launches, and we see a very good response, both consumers and trade with flooring and star ratings. So we feel very good about Q4. I wouldn't expect that I usually disproportionately if it will be Q4 will be in line on the full year guidance.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Susan Maklari from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Susan Maklari

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Marc Bitzer

Good morning, Susan.

Susan Maklari

My first question is just taking a bit deeper into the North American MDA margins. Can you talk a bit more about that price mix dynamic that you saw? You mentioned coming out of the second quarter. You were saying that one to two points of pricing given the program that you flagged earlier this year. Are you on track with that? And then how should we think about relative to the next component in there and other factors to that margin as well as

Marc Bitzer

Susan in general terms, the picture is very similar to what we indicated last earnings call. We have two drivers from a price mix in North America, which work in the opposite direction. The positive changes which we had on our promotional pricing back to indicate is fully in place, and we see that fully in our numbers. That's a positive. On the negative side, do you still have continued mixed weakness? Met this largely coming from a very I mean, against historic comparison at very high share of replacement demand, in particular on mobile margin, weaker product categories and also SKUs to have a negative mix on the totality of that is a positive sequential pricing on. But right now we have and that's what we saw in Q3, which what we saw in Q2. And I would expect a similar picture in Q4 also. Okay.

Susan Maklari

That's helpful. And I will mention in your commentary that you did hear that discretionary demand fall further in the quarter relative to what you've seen in the first half. Could you talk a bit more about that? What what do you think is driving up the health of the consumer and and any of the broader factors that are maybe going on in the U.S. that are coming through?

Marc Bitzer

And Susan, again, its marc on again, this is particularly related to North America. I would say that the health of a consumer but sentiment of consumer across the world, actually some pretty good shape. It's North America and U.S. in particular on. And obviously, that's a combination. But general housing markets, I mean, as evident yet yesterday with existing home sales is still in a very soft spots. And that's we all know is ultimately driven by mortgage rates. So that's one part. But then on the pre-election consumer sentiment, it is just not good. And that is now the Pioneer surprise. We've seen similar pattern in Veloce electric and natural before how many messages he and I said anybody living you actually exposed to a negative news every day and negative messages every day, and that does not lift consumer sentiment. Now Now the good news is or hopefully But good news is in primary elections. We saw pretty quick recovery of consumer sentiment once we elections are over irrespective of outcome, but it was so that's kind of consumer sentiment being low. And we've seen in September you made in October and Tom and probably until the election. So that will be going to continue to see.

James W. Peter

And I'd just add to what Marc said is that we still believe strongly in the long term housing demand dynamics for the U.S. And again, as we've pointed out, that a lot of this is right now, as Marcpointed out, a median existing home sales again yesterday came in on a multi-decade type alone . So we are in a trough right now. But if you really look this looks at this on a much longer term, Spectrum housing is still undersupplied. We do believe the dynamics of the market, especially as interest rates begin to come down will become much more positive. But it's not going to be an overnight process.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Dah from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Michael Dahl

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I just want to, I guess, some market you're saying on North America 8% to 9%. I either Jim or Mark, I think what we're kind of missing in the bridges. You clearly have a tax benefit for the full year that's contributing to EPS, but you're holding your EPS guide, your own your EBIT guide, but you're improving your tax rate. So, is there just it kind of rounding and some of the EBIT numbers are, can you just help us bridge to them help us make that math fit a little bit better?

James W. Peter

Yes, Mike, this is this is Jim. And I would say yes, to a certain extent, kind of like in the first question I answered earlier, some of it is a bit around it because we've said, you know, we expect the EBIT margin to be approximately 6%. As we talked about, we did have unexpected impact within the quarter due to our mistake. So that wasn't really and what we originally thought of and that's a non-cash item, and we do expect that to improve over time. I think if you look at North America and you look at what we expect to drive significant improvement, continued improvement the fourth quarter, which costs to be a positive will have the continued benefits to pricing. We expect costs to continue to be a positive there. But also I talked about the inventory reduction that we did and we will get benefit from just that the cost absorption and leverage that we get from running our production that at more normalized, we are closer to where demand is. So those are I think you are correct in saying that some of it is rounding and some of it is what we know didn't expect from me up. But you know, also we do expect certain things to improve the North American margins in Q4.

Michael Dahl

Okay. Got it. Then just an asset balance sheet question that if we look at the cash balance last quarter, the $1.2 billion roughly in cash isn't the disclosure in the queue? Is that about 750 million of that was was a combination of your stake and more pool India? And then what's being held in Brazil, which you may or may not have a free access to online an ongoing basis. Can you give us an update on the $1.1 billion on 3Q cash? How much is actually in the U.S.? And how should we be thinking about the non-US cash and your ability to access that, repatriate it repatriate that that in a tax-efficient way, gas so and.

James W. Peter

Yes, sure. Point. When you look at where our cash is at the end of Q3 versus Q2, it's relatively similar because most of the time, whatever cash we have in the US, we do use to bring down our commercial paper borrowings, which is on our line, our notes payable line. So we're at very similar levels of cash in terms of geographic locations. Our ability to access the cash around the world is driven by a lot of different things, legal entity structures and other stuff. On a longer-term basis, we are able to access a lot of this cash through various things as we can repatriate earnings or do other things with it. But in certain parts of the world, such as India and places like that, where we have a more significant minority ownership, a lot of that cash does stay there. Now on the other hand, you have to look at what we're doing with some of that cash. That's in places like India, we've talked about we've continued to invest and take a larger stake in Elocta India. We continue to invest more in that business. So we're putting that cash to work in places like that to grow those business and continue to invest there because as said, it is a little bit more difficult to repatriate, but it's also a part of the world where we really do want to grow. So there's no significant difference from where we were at the end of the last quarter. Now as we look at Q4, a big portion of that cash we generate in Q4 will be within the U.S. And this generated both by our KitchenAid business, which has a very strong fourth quarter, as well as by our US North America majors business that also tends to generate significant cash within the fourth quarter.

Marc Bitzer

Michael, it's Marc. Just maybe adding to Jim's point on, of course, then by definition, all about the cash balance follows our cash flow in the quarter. So but Q4 cash balance, of course, by definition, will look very different than Q3, driven by what Jim was just saying. It's just how we're working capital through as well. Business, in particular, North America, you basically you produce the inventory, but just kind of absorbing cash and menu start selling and collect the receivables, which typically turns in Q4, that's every year we're saying I've been particularly with our SDA. business, but also the seasonality of North America business that cash cycle particular impact North America and therefore from a cash balance in the US.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Laura Champine from Loop Capital. Your line is open.

Laura Champine

Thanks for taking my question today is on top line for small appliances. I think you guys call out that it's an industry problem that led to the decline on a year-on-year basis. Can you confirm that that he held market share and it will give us a little more color on what's going on with the industry that would cause that? Tom, we can in the quarter.

Marc Bitzer

kind of no rights, Marc here. I mean very similar to what I said before, our full-year guidance on KitchenAid, small domestic, we feel very comfortable about that revenue guide of north of 7% on. So I wouldn't read too much in Q 3 because there's so much about the sell in shipments in terms of what happens in the last one and two weeks of September first. First wanted to two weeks of October, we invested a lot of them and the new products and the new products are really finding good traction with exceptionally strong consumer ratings. So it's as you point out that it's the fully automatic semi-automatic, especially acreage, which evergreen stand mixer if you haven't seen it, look it up on that. But rising grain cokers, as I read a whole set of new bonds. But we feel very, very good about. And that's why we have no concerns about the fundamental revenue growth. So don't read too much into the queue free ins and outs.

Laura Champine

Understood. And on the North American mangers side and why not lowered the bar for revenues there for this year, just given just called out, some of the macro numbers are making new rather historic lows on existing home, etc.

Marc Bitzer

Yes. Laura Marc again for North America with particular focus on the margin expansion. That's the theme which we had for the entire year. On. And frankly, we basically Inmet environment. We don't want to lose market share and wood-based want to keep a stable top line. So yes, there's of course, I'm into knowledge and on the Q4 revenue line, driven by what we said earlier about the consumer strength in the consumer discretionary demand in Q4. But right now, primary focus on getting the margin expansion to a healthy level, which I think we're on track and right now, in particular market share. And then subsequently revenue side. We in particular the last kind of couple of months, we feel better and better. And so we as you all know, it off to our pricing promotional changes in April, we lost a little bit of share, probably less than we expected initially and ever since we've been recovering. So I would say our revenue in Q4 and what we saw in Q3 is pretty much in line that would we expect market to be.

James W. Peter

And Laura, as we said, you know, within Q4 here in the US with the election cycle going on, we do just expect an unusual pattern of demand that that will be a little bit slower and then should pick up significantly like we've seen historically. So again, that's why it makes this an unusual Q4. But to Marc's point in aggregate, across the whole quarter, we do expect it to be relatively in line with what our previous expectations have been.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rafe Jadrosich from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Rafe Jadrosich

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

James W. Peter

Hi Rafe, Good Morning

Rafe Jadrosich

so on fuel prices have come down quite a bit here on. Can you just remind us of the potential tailwind that you would see on how you how would you walk in? And then when and how much of that could potentially be period away.

Marc Bitzer

So let me I'm assume on a little bit more. Are you only have a broader raw materials side on, as you know, kind of different raw materials have different kinds of different opportunities to lock in? Quote-unquote, I'm certain prices up by a long shot, biggest material items, steel, where we tend to have annual all in some cases, even longer contracts and particularly North America on in South America and Asia were a little bit shorter term, but that's by long short and sweet, as you probably know from the past two big around Q3 to Q4 when we tried to lock in these long-term contracts on oil is particularly of course, impacting plastic, which is our number one supply typically were acquired. I think it's so the ability to hedge longer is just very limited. So we took this quarter out and right now, I would say in the full year base, as we indicated and right now, in the short term, it's probably moving sideways. I do not have not huge up or down. Fuel is much smaller piece in our overall cost equation and we hedge it out a little bit longer. So but yes, coming down a little bit on the spot helps a little bit. But again, we're kind of hedged on fuel to some extent. So put it all together because there's a lot of moving parts also zinc and copper, etc., for the full year of raw materials, exactly where we had in mind, i.e., bases largely neutral on the metro trends, which we also see right now in Q4.

Rafe Jadrosich

Can you Know, anything on 2025 where you just where steel prices are now? Or is it too early

Marc Bitzer

while roughly? At my first, I was surprised it took us always have now to get into a question of 25 feet apart for edge it. First of all, we know we give the guidance in January 25 and when we give you all the details, but on a full-year basis, 24, we did not expect major motion raw materials on. Is there some small fee favorability on some raw materials which were trying to lock in? Yes, but I wouldn't overstate it at this point, but there's let's put it this way bearish on based positive elements, which we're trying to capture now contracts, but not yet of a massive magnitude,

James W. Peter

I think to do well, January is to kind of give a more comprehensive picture and to start piecemeal. And some of the factors really doesn't give that comprehensive picture because there are a lot of moving parts, as Marc highlighted, some of the materials as we get closer to the year and even within the year, there's still a degree of variability to, and that's why we really wait until January to give you that or a holistic picture.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Sam Darkatsh

Good morning, and this is Darkatsh Sam. Thanks for taking the question.

Marc Bitzer

Hi Darkatsh

James W. Peter

Hi Darkatsh

Sam Darkatsh

First, I'd like to make sure we have for understanding the 4Q guidance correctly for like for like sales. It looks like it's about up 6%, a fairly meaningful inflection. Is that entirely volume driven or is there a mix for other components? And that plus six?

James W. Peter

I think the biggest part of it, if you think about one on a global basis, you do have strong industry demand outside the U.S. And we've talked about that. You know to as you look at, we talked a little bit about the small domestic appliance business before and that in aggregate, we expect the back half of the year to be in line with Q3 was a little bit less openings. Q4 will be a little bit stronger. So you've got a mix and then you've got just, you know, some just natural seasonality in there. But I'd say those are probably the big components that drive what we expect. You know that the improvement in revenue to be in before? And then in terms of productivity and cost saving us wrap going higher and 4Q,

Sam Darkatsh

can you just provide more detail on exactly why that's improving so much sequentially, especially maybe if you're working down inventory on selling off higher cost units?

James W. Peter

Well, I'd say, you know, when you look at it on a sequential basis, the biggest drivers that we see in cost and I'll kind of go back to is our organizational simplification efforts that we've rolled out. Again, we started in Q2. We continue to execute that in Q3, and you have a full benefit now coming in Q4 or so. That's one of the biggest pieces that you have is a lot of the actions we've taken this year get to a point of where we're getting the full benefit within our fourth quarter. I'd say the other thing when I talked about, you know, the again, the inventory reduction you're looking at this sequentially, we just will have higher production levels, which allows us to get better leverage within our factories means we'll absorb more cost in Q4 because now that we've got our inventory levels to the right point for year end, we can bring our production levels back to normal. So those are the two big sequential drivers from a cost perspective.

Marc Bitzer

maybe just adding to Jim's point about the inventory and what is this year different in Q4, even compete two years. And again, the most simplistic terms, I know production or if you produce it, drives productivity. And so depending on when you reduce or increase inventory has a pretty big impact on the measure productivity in the usual normal years, we typically take the inventory start reducing production in Q4 this year, Because by all means certain that we took down the inventory in the production a little bit early in the year. As a result, our September inventory levels are more in line with what we typically would see it in October. It kind of mid-November. And what it all translates into about our Q4 production levels actually will be reasonably healthy. So that has it has an impact on the cost productivity issue. But isn't this a change a little bit just because we've been a little bit more cautious on inventory.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Rehaut from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Michael, your line is open.

Sorry about like likely they'll call Internet for you.

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Bosshard from Cleveland Research. Your line is open.

Eric Bosshard

Thanks. Just wondering if you can help connect the dots a little bit better. I understand the benefits of higher production levels in 4Q. I guess what I'm trying to get a better sense of as a from a market share perspective and then from promotions, a market that you were pretty clear of prioritizing margin, but also feel good about market share as you're running the business and for 4Q, is there a different mindset? Or I'm just trying to figure out how you think about those three things together.

Marc Bitzer

Yes. Eric, this is so first of all, again, all parts of our own global world, a little bit different about our market share is very strong in Latin America. India is very strong. We picked up and we feel very good market share and in particular, premium small domestic appliance in the US, as I mentioned before, after we did the pricing promotional changes in April to May, we took a little bit of dip in market share and have been recovering ever since. And we feel good about the trend where we are in terms of particularly as we think about Q4. And it comes back to everything, which we said before is missed. Q4 is a little bit unusual because in the US it is an election year, so it's comparable previous election years, but it's not the same as in 2022 as such, we are on, you know, but kind of lift which you might get out of promotion in the current period are just less than usual because of consumer sentiment is just not there. And therefore, we kind of continue on what we said in Q2 and Q3, we repurchased promotion that we think we create value, i.e., when we get the lift than the current environment, that is just very limited. Our focus is on margin expansion.

Eric Bosshard

Thank you.

Operator

And there are no further questions. I'll now turn it back over for to our CEO for closing remarks.

Marc Bitzer

All right. Thank you. First of all, all for joining us today on I mean, you heard us talking today before quite a bit. We feel good about the margin expansion, which we had sequentially both on a global and North America level on particularly North America, which just given the challenging environment. Particular local market is not an easy one, not a given month, but I feel very good about how our organization executed the actions which we put in place. And I think they give us good momentum into Q4 and next year. And we all know that is an environment where housing recovery will come from. We all wish could come sooner than later, but it will come and we were very, very well set up for housing recovery. And I would repeat what I said before, there's no company like Whirlpool, which benefited more from housing recovery in US. So that in mind on Appreciate you all joining and talk to you sometime soon.

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.