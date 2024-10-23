Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents
18 min read

In This Article:

Participants

Sharon walsh; Vice President, Director of Marketing Strategy and Planning; Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

Edward Handy; Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and the Bank; Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

Ronald Ohsberg; Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President, Treasurer of the Corporation and the Bank; Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

William Wray; Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of the Bank; Washington Trust Bancorp Inc

Mark fitzgibbon; Analyst; Piper Sandler Companies

Damon Delmonte; Analyst; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods North America

Laurie Hunsicker; Analyst; Seaport Global Securities LLC

Presentation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc conference call.
My name is Lydia and I'll be your operator today.
(Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.
Now I'll turn the call over to Sharon Walsh, Vice President, Director of Marketing Strategy and Planning, Miss Walsh. Please go ahead.

Sharon walsh

Thank you Lydia. Good morning and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Banks conference call for the third quarter of 2024. Joining us this morning are members of the Washington Trust executive team, Ned Handy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mary Noons, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Osberg, senior executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and treasurer and William Wray, senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and our actual results could differ materially from what is discussed on today's call. Our complete safe Harbor statement is contained in our earnings release which was issued yesterday as well as other documents that are filed with the SEC. All of these materials and other public filings are available on our investor relations website at Ir dot Washtrust dotcom, Washington Trust trades on NASDAQ under the symbol wash. I'm now pleased to introduce today's host Washington Trust, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ned Handy Ned.

Edward Handy

Thank you, Sharon. Good morning and thank you for joining our third quarter call. We respect and appreciate your time very much and your interest in Washington Trust. I'll briefly comment on the quarter and then Ron will provide more detail on the financial results. After our prepared remarks, Mary and Bill will join us for the Q&A session.
I'm pleased to report that our efforts to build balance sheet strength and to rebuild our earnings capacity while managing credit closely and proactively continues to pay off. Although margin is not yet where we want it. It has stabilized our fee, businesses are performing well. The current fed action on rates and the implied improved economic outlook are helping to build our mortgage pipeline and support continued market appreciation in wealth management A U A.
We continue to be prudent on the expense front and still our strong customer focused teams and modest technology investments have delivered encouraging activity and growth in the quarter.
Our customer franchise remains strong and we believe will remain as such as our team prudently manages through the current fed pivot.
In addition to in market deposit growth in the quarter Ron will report improve capital ratios, continued strong credit statistics and controlled expenses.
In September, we opened a full service branch in the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence and already see it as a catalyst for community strength and potential for a great new customer base. Although we don't currently have additional branch expansion plans. Our team continues our dedicated focus on caring for the customers and communities we serve.
I'll now turn the call over to Ron for some more detail on the corner and then we'll be glad to address any questions you have,

and

Recommended Stories