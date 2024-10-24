Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Q3 2024 Vertiv Holdings Co Earnings Call

Participants

Lynne Maxeiner; Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations; Vertiv Holdings Co

David Cote; Executive Chairman of the Board; Vertiv Holdings Co

Giordano Albertazzi; Chief Executive Officer, Director, President, Americas; Vertiv Holdings Co

David Fallon; Chief Financial Officer; Vertiv Holdings Co

Steve Tusa; Analyst; JPMorgan

Amit Daryanani; Analyst; Evercore

Andy Kaplowitz; Analyst; Citigroup

Jeff Sprague; Analyst; Vertical Research Partners

Scott Davis; Analyst; Melius Research

Nicole DeBlase; Analyst; Deutsche Bank

Nigel Coe; Analyst; Wolfe Research

Noah Kaye; Analyst; Oppenheimer

Michael Elias; Analyst; TD Cowen

Mark Delaney; Analyst; Goldman Sachs

Brett Linzey,; Analyst; Misuho

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, my name is Nadia and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time. I would like to welcome everyone to Vertiv's third-quarter, 2024 earnings conference call.
(Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference call Lynne Maxeiner, Vice President of Investor relations.

Lynne Maxeiner

Great. Thank you, Nadia. Good morning and welcome to Vertiv's third-quarter, 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Vertiv's Executive Chairman Dave Cote; Chief Executive Officer Giordano Albertazzi, and Chief Financial Officer David Fallon. Today we have a few additional slides to cover in our presentation.
We will let the Q&A portion of the call go an additional 10 minutes if needed up until 12:10 PM Eastern time. We would kindly request to please limit yourself to one question. And if you have a follow up question, please rejoin the queue before we begin. I would like to point out that during the course of the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events including the future financial and operating performance subverted.
These forward-looking statements are subject to material uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We refer you to the cautionary language included in today's earnings release and you can learn more about these risks in our annual and quarterly reports and other filings made with the SEC.
Any forward-looking statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the state, we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.
During this call, we will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Our GAAP results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in earnings press release and in the investor side deck found on our website at investors@vertiv.com.
With that, I'll turn the call over to Executive Chairman Dave Cote.

