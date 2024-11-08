Q3 2024 UWM Holdings Corp Earnings Call

Thomson Reuters StreetEvents

Blake Kolo

Good morning. This is Blake Kolo, Chief Business Officer and Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to the third-quarter 2024 UWM Holding Corporation's earnings call.
Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. For more information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, please refer to the earnings release that we issued this morning. Our commentary today will also include non-GAAP financial metrics. For information on our non-GAAP financial metrics and the reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP metrics for the reported results, please refer to the earnings release issued earlier today as well as our filings with the SEC.
I will now turn the call over to Matt Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWM Holdings Corporation, United Wholesale Mortgage.

Mat Ishbia

Thanks, Blake, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today.
Over the past couple of years, two of our main goals have been very clear: growing UWM in the broker channel market share, buy and dominate the purchase and investing and preparing for the next refi boom while others in this industry are cutting staff and track investment just to survive today. Today, I can say with full confidence that achieved both, our share growth and purchase dominance is undisputed. In fact, our purchase market share has grown about 300% since 2019. And historically, whenever we have grown purchase market share, we have kept it. So we feel really great about our positioning there.
Now, the refi boom is not fully materialized, but we have seen a preview of it and we're able to capitalize it on it instantly while others were caught flat-footed. Preparation is the key to winning. Best teams in sports and in business find a way to win in the present while preparing for the future. And that's what we have done here. I couldn't be prouder to lead a team that has been the unanimous number one lender for three consecutive years now along with the top purchase lender for four years and the top wholesaler for a decade now. We are damning the mortgage industry and we're really proud of where we stand, are excited for the focus on the years ahead.
Now let's talk about the third quarter. We closed with $39.5 billion of total production, which is our biggest quarter in three years and well above our guidance. Importantly, this total production primarily reflects another dominant purchase quarter with over $26 billion in purchase production. Notably, we also closed $13.3 billion in refis, which is our biggest refi quarter in a couple of years and a clear indicator that when the market returns to a -- a refi market fully returns, we will succeed in that as well. Our gain margin was 118 basis points, also well ahead of our guidance, another indication when refis come, our margin will grow along with our volume.
We generated net income of almost $32 million which is inclusive of $446 million decline of fair value of MSRs which as you know, is tied to changing interest rates, and has nothing to do with how we operate our business. So to be profitable a quarter like that with that big of an MSR hit is really unheard of and it speaks to the strength of our business. We're also pleased with the adoption we saw of many of our tools and technologies into the quarter. TRAC+ usually increased. It's a great technology and tool that helps brokers save consumers' money. PA plus continues to gain traction. BOLT technology continues to change the industry standards by allowing brokers to have initial approval and qualified borrowers in 15 minutes left.
And of course, Chat UWM, our AI power technology. So many of these technology tools are being utilized and used more and more which is helping the brokers win. Remember with as much business as we did in 2020 and '21, these technologies that add efficiency to our business and the brokers just did not exist at the time. Additionally, Mortgage Matchup continue to see increased traffic. Americans can save money and find a mortgage broker. This has been a huge success so far and we continue to see more and more people go there. In our latest effort to help grow the brokerage channel, BrokerX which was announced in the third quarter is off to a great start helping brokers training license new loan officers. UWM and the whole broker community are in a great position to continue winning now while being prepared for what's to come.
I'll now turn things over to Andrew Hubacker, our CFO.

